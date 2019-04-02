Pork Carnitas

I had every intention of photographing this. I really did. But here’s what happened – the smell of this was driving me nuts the whole time it was cooking. I mean it. By the time we sat down to eat I could hardly stand my hunger anymore. And once we put our carnitas tacos together with locally made flour tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese (for Hubs), lettuce and sour cream, I thought I died and went to heaven. No exaggerating, this is one fine recipe. I used boneless pork sirloin chops and, with the exception of using half the amount of Kosher salt called for, I prepared this exactly as the recipe directed, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’ve already told you how good this smelled and this meat, this meal as we put it together, did not let us down. The meat is SO flavorful, with a flavor all its own, so good I wouldn’t even think about messing with those seasonings. I made this in the Dutch oven as instructed, right up until the simmering. At that point I transferred everything to my slow cooker and cooked it on high for three hours. I’ve made carnitas like this before, but never took the extra step of browning the meat first. I believe this is an important step that ought not be omitted. My only criticism is with the salt. Even using Kosher salt as directed (NOT table salt) the amount called for would have ruined this. But given the heads up by other reviewers to that effect, I cannot in good conscience dock the rating for an otherwise perfect recipe.