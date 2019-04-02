Pork Carnitas

547 Ratings
  • 5 490
  • 4 41
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

This Dutch oven carnitas recipe is requested by friends and family repeatedly. Many find carnitas a little dry or flavorless, but these have a great, distinctive flavor. Serve with warm, fresh tortillas and salsa.

By Nette

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
61 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large Dutch oven over high heat. Season pork shoulder pieces with salt, then arrange in the Dutch oven. Cook until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in onion, garlic, lime juice, chili powder, oregano, and cumin. Pour in chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until pork is very tender, about 2 1/2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Transfer pork shoulder to a large baking sheet; reserve cooking liquid. Drizzle a small amount of cooking liquid over pork pieces and lightly season with salt.

  • Bake pork in the preheated oven until browned, about 30 minutes. Drizzle more cooking liquid every 10 minutes; use two forks to shred pork as it browns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 62.5mg; sodium 2072.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/07/2022