Pork Carnitas
This Dutch oven carnitas recipe is requested by friends and family repeatedly. Many find carnitas a little dry or flavorless, but these have a great, distinctive flavor. Serve with warm, fresh tortillas and salsa.
Hi all, Keep in mind, the objective of the final step is to get slightly crispy outside with a moist, tender inside. The recipe says a "clove" of garlic ... I meant a bulb, but of course, garlic to taste, and for that matter, salt. Remember to adjust your salt and spices to the size of the roast, but broth doesn't need the same levels of increases. If you're not a salty person, salt the roast as you normally would. If you feel like you're over-salting, then you probably are. Also, make sure you're using Kosher style salt. If reg. salt, use less. The level of fat on your roast also plays a role - more fat, less salt. Written a long time ago -- I don't use cans of broth, just the sealed boxes -- about 1 will do. I have also used pork loin, and it tends to dry out-- try to buy one with more fat than you normally would. Shoulder/butt is much better. I often put the dutch oven in the oven at about 300-325 degrees, depending on how fast you need it to cook. I have a summer version where I marinate the pork pieces in lime, garlic, olive oil, adobo chili sauce, cilantro, and onion. I then grill outdoors to get the browned edges, and then set up a disposable aluminum pan covered with foil to do the braising in broth. I keep it on the grill on very low heat until tender. Then move the pieces indoors to finish with the same steps as the winter version. Some great ideas here - crock pot/ coke/beer. It's not an exact science. It's just a cooking technique.Read More
Texture was perfect, but meat was waaaaay too salty. Salt overpowered the cumin and chili powder. 1 Tablespoon would have been plenty. Easy fix for an otherwise good recipe.Read More
i havent tried the recipe but if anyone out there wants to make a variation to this recipe, i recently saw a Mexican friend making carnitas (a whole pig) and what he put in for seasoning was coca cola, limes and lemons, laurel leaves, and cooking wine. dont forget the salt and use its own drippings to keep it from being dried out, remember, carnitas werent meant to be diet food.
I'm very happy with how our carnitas turned out! I used a tenderloin and substituted a dark beer for the chicken broth. Very tender and flavorful!
So moist and with great flavor. I never measure just cook by smell, but I upped the garlic, and used the juice of a whole lime. Went a little heavy on the chili powder and cumin, and only salted the meat before browning. Also threw in just a touch of cayenne for good measure. Came out awesome! I used a pork loin, so I just left the meat in the dutch oven and let it work, after about 2 hours it fell apart with just tongs and stirring. Put them in a flour tortilla with tomato, avocado, and a touch of sour creme. Served with beans and elotes made an awesome Mexican night in!
I made this recipe tonight, and WOW!! Complete out of the ballpark hit with my family. I doubled the recipe for my large family. I used pork sirloin, as that is what Costco had in the 8LB quantity. Salt and Garlic salt, then into the pot with oil to sear in batches. I pulled all the meat out, and sweated the onions and garlic in the pan juices before adding broth, spices, and meat back to the pot. Up to high uncovered, then covered on low for 2.5 hours. I then upped the heat to high and uncovered the pot to reduce the liquid by half. The meat was falling apart as I put it in the baking pan to crisp up, I added the reduced liquid to the meat a half cup at a time over the next 30 minutes. SOOOOOO Good. Served this with onions and cilantro, home made guac, and home made pico de gallo on the side. One side note, I doubled the recipe, so should have used 8 can's broth...NO way that would have worked. I ended up using 5 cans for 8lbs of meat, and it was plenty. I also read the reviews and used the extra garlic. Awesome Recipe!! (Long time member here, this was my first review!) Thanks so much!!
I just made this, and it is awesomely delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as far as ingredients. I did however cook it in the crockpot overnight instead of on the stove. Turned it off in the morning and after an hour or two, I shredded the meat and finished it off on a baking sheet in the oven. I ended up using only one quart (4 cups) of broth in the crockpot. I will definitely make this again and again.
This recipe is perfect! I followed it exactly with one exception - I added about 1/2 cup of coca cola to the liquid while the meat was simmmering and it turned out great. My husband is Mexican and every time we are in Mexico, my favorite food is the pork carnitas from the little trucks. I have been trying to make something that comes close and this recipe is it. Thank you for sharing this. I will be making this one often!
I had every intention of photographing this. I really did. But here’s what happened – the smell of this was driving me nuts the whole time it was cooking. I mean it. By the time we sat down to eat I could hardly stand my hunger anymore. And once we put our carnitas tacos together with locally made flour tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese (for Hubs), lettuce and sour cream, I thought I died and went to heaven. No exaggerating, this is one fine recipe. I used boneless pork sirloin chops and, with the exception of using half the amount of Kosher salt called for, I prepared this exactly as the recipe directed, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’ve already told you how good this smelled and this meat, this meal as we put it together, did not let us down. The meat is SO flavorful, with a flavor all its own, so good I wouldn’t even think about messing with those seasonings. I made this in the Dutch oven as instructed, right up until the simmering. At that point I transferred everything to my slow cooker and cooked it on high for three hours. I’ve made carnitas like this before, but never took the extra step of browning the meat first. I believe this is an important step that ought not be omitted. My only criticism is with the salt. Even using Kosher salt as directed (NOT table salt) the amount called for would have ruined this. But given the heads up by other reviewers to that effect, I cannot in good conscience dock the rating for an otherwise perfect recipe.
I loved the cooking method for these carnitas!! Seriously best I've ever made or bought eating out. I do admit I did a few things differently. I upped the spices, did a dry rub on the pork and then fried it till crispy and brown before adding homemade broth. I added an orange, juice and rind and more garlic then followed the rest of the instructions exactly. AMAZING. Like I said I only played with the spicing. This is a great way to prepare carnitas.
This recipe was fantastic! Just the right amount of spices and seasoning and I made sure I drizzled more of the cooking liquid on the meat towards the end and it came out perfect. To be honest, this recipe turned out restaurant caliber carnitas. Thanks for sharing!
Tried this for the Super Bowl and it was fantastic. I used a bit more of the seasoning for the braising liquid. When putting it in the oven, I made sure there was plenty of the juice so it would dry out. Having some now (the next day) and it's still nice and moist. This was definitely a hit! I'll work it into my normal rotation, the kids love it too.
These were great. My daughter's little friend who was staying with us this weekend ate so many I thought she was in competition with my husband. This was a great recipe. The only thing I did differently was to use less chicken broth since my dutch oven wouldn't hold it all, and it certainly didn't hurt a thing. My husband told me he could eat them everyday. I served them with fresh homemade tortillas and pico de gallo. Interesting aside: I sent my hubby to the store to buy the meat. He came back with a 4 pound boston butt and said, "They didn't have a shoulder, but this was just the right size." I laughed and said, "Well, you did good, dear. A butt is a cut from the shoulder."
Easy and amazing If you like pork carnitas this is the one for you.
I have to say WOW! This was the best pork I've made in a long time. It turns out so moist and tender you barely have to touch it with a fork and it falls apart. I had trouble keeping people's hands away from the pork while I was shredding it! I know everybody gives it a good rating even though they make their own adjustments to it but I followed the recipe exactly and it turns out great! No changes or substitutions needed! This recipe is a keeper!
I was leery about 3 tablespoons of salt. Basically, it ruined the meat. No amount of cheese or burrito wrapping made this recipe edible. Next time, I'll start with one tablespoon and go from there.
This recipe was wonderful. Juicy and flavorful! I made this for a large get together and it got rave reviews. The recipe calls for 1 clove of garlic and after reading many reviews I determined that this was a misprint and in fact this needs 1 whole bulb of garlic. Upping the amount of garlic and seasonings is the only thing I changed about this recipe. Definitely deserving of 5 stars!!!
This has a very good flavor, I'm not crazy about the texture though, it IS a bit drier than I like.
I rate recipes based on the basic "bones" of the recipe. If I change quantity of seasonings to adjust for our preferences (we love heat!) without changing any major steps I still believe that I can fairly rate the result. That said, I added additional spices and one jalapeno with seeds to the liquid. I made a double batch hoping to have leftover meat for a second meal later. Wrong! Kids ate up every last bit. My 90 year old Italian grandmother swears the answer to dry meat is to shred then add some olive oil to the mixture. It has worked for me in a pinch but wasn't needed here as the pork was succulent.
excellent, very authentic. first try came out a little salty. I love carnitas with fresh cilantro and diced onion....just like the taco stands!
I used a pork loin cut into big chunks, 1 tbs. salt, 3 cloves garlic, extra oregano and cumin and rub the seasoning into the meat before putting in the crock pot with the chicken broth to cook all day on low. Really good flavor. I would like to try and make it in the dutch oven as written but the crock pot was the only choice since I wasn't going to be home all day.
These Carnitas were DELISIOSO! I'm so glad I found this recipe, they taste just like the Carnitas my Mother used to make when I was home. I used very little cayenne Pepper instead of Chilli since I didn't have any but it turned out fine, it gave it a faint kick of spice. I made these for New Years Eve and every one loved them d! It was sooo easy to make too. I will definitely be making these again.
WOW! I've been searching for the perfect carnitas recipe and finally found it. Hubby is chowing down as we speak and not speaking, just saying MMMMMMMMM a lot so I think it passed the test. I did omit the garlic as I can't eat it (which by the way is a complete bummer as I totally love garlic). There are so many other complex spices in there that I'm not sure we missed it. Other than the garlic, I followed the recipe as is and it came out perfect. I used my 6qt enameled cast iron dutch oven. A definite 5 star and multiple thumbs up recipe.
These are great. However you don't want to preheat your oven first if you're going to cook the meat in a Dutch oven for 2.5 hours. The taste was great and my Hispanic hubby approves.
I must say that this recipe is fantastic. My wife and I are from California but live in Germany currently, where one can not buy carnitas at a restaurant. I tried this recipe and it felt like being at our favorite little Mexican cantina in California. I added juice from a orange to the braising liquid. I also saw the correction for bulb of garlic and not a clove. Browning and basting the meat in the oven gave the carnitas wonderful color and texture. Enough said! I like this recipe so much that I am cooking this for a lunch time fund raiser at the high school where I work. Carnitas, cilantro, onions, lime, and a splash of your favorite brand of salsa picante, served on a warmed corn tortilla... Mark
The 3 Tablespoons of salt make this meat un-eatable.
I have made carnitas using some pretty labor intensive recipes, this was the simplest by far and the flavors perfectt. Taking from one of my other recipes for carnitas I reduced the amount of chicken broth by a can and substituted orange juice. It works nicely. It's easy to remove the big hunks of fat during shredding so everything in the end crisps up nicely. I recommend guacamole and 'Goya''s black beans and rice recipe to be rolled in with the tortillas for serving. But this was so good plain worked very nicely. Thanks for sharing!
I've made a few carnitas recipes from here an they were all equally good but these were by far the best. I think I used 4-5 cups of water and 1 cubed buillion; covered and simmered for one hour, uncover, and continue simmering until reduced and pork is half way tender. I then roughly chopped them up and sautéed in a pan with a little vegetable oil and poured some broth....super!!! I think these would be super yummy as a stew with potatoes and peas.
My husband and I both thought this was excellent! Great flavor, and very moist and tender! Only things I changed were that I skipped browning the outside (out of laziness) and cooked it in a crock pot instead. I also reduced the broth by about half. This will definitely become a regular dinner in our house!
This was soo delicious ! Best carnitas I've ever made . Per suggestion of author I added more (double) garlic and one box of chicken broth . I used pork butt because it was on sale . I doubled the cumin because we like cumin, and I probably used about half the salt . Yummy ! Served it on warmed corn tortilla w quesadilla Mexican cheese and pico . Outstanding !
I made this and it was spectacular. I eyed the amounts and also by taste. I was skeptical about it crisping in the oven but it did!! I had wonderful carnitas, moist on the inside and crispy outside. I made some pico de gallo and warmed up some corn tortillas, it was perfect. The seasoning is perfect I didn't change or add anything. Huge hit for my family and even my 3 yr old granddaughter loved them. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!! :-)
My first time making Mexican food (other than from a taco kit). It came out wonderfully! I halved the recipe, as we did not need such a large batch. I followed the advice of another review by adding some cola to the liquid. Very good call! Note also the author's clarification about the garlic: I used 4 or 5 cloves, and it wasn't at all too much. There is a lot of cooking liquid left over -- anyone have suggestions for ways to use it? I hate to see it go to waste. I used no fat, low sodium chicken broth, and it was plenty flavorful. (And I normally don't like low fat anything). Using a non-low-sodium broth may have made it too salty. As for the oven heating stage, just cover the baking pan with foil to avoid any burning. Don't forget to shred for a better texture. (One of the photos shows a much chunkier version, which is fine if you prefer). I also recommend garnishing with some cilantro at the end. I paired this with a recipe for tortilla soup -- mucho gusto than Chipotle!
This is a great recipe for Pork Carnitas. Of course, I had to modify it to my liking. I seared the roast in my cast iron dutch oven and then added my chicken broth (32 oz box variety might i add, perfect for what I was doing). Then I added a bunch of veggies, different kinds of bell peppers (green, yellow and orange and red onion with yellow onion) gave it a beautiful color, along with three fourths of a jalapeno pepper (for that little kick), along with a bit of cayenne pepper. I left out the salt, the pork gives it enough of that. Didn't need to do all the baking and pouring of the juices. It's all in the pot. Brought all this to a boil on the stove top. Reduced to a simmer and it took me only little over 2 hours (cuts out a lot of time, which I know is precious to some folks). Pulled it apart perfectly, then I poured some of the juices to keep it moist and scooped all the veggies and ladled them on top. Mixed it up so that color comes thru when you put it on your taco or burrito. Sold them at work and folks keep coming back for more. Works great with chicken too!
Very tender and tasty, I thought it would have a little more flavor though. Next time I will probably add some Montreal seasoning for a smoky flavor. I don't think it needed to be crisped in the oven either. I will skip this step next time too.
Nice seasoning mix, but just sautéed shortly
Followed it as written but added 1/2 cup of coke to the liquids and 1/2 teaspoon of Smoked Paprika for a smokey flavor. They were a huge hit with my family of 5.
Holy cow these are FANTASTIC! This is my husband's new favorite meal, and he says they remind him of home in El Paso (a big compliment to this Pacific NW cook lol). My only changes are that I generally make this in the crockpot for ease, reducing the broth by half accordingly. After a long day the meat just falls into shreds itself & I finish by baking as directed. When it's just for adults (husband likes spicy) I add some peppers to the crockpot & then sprinkle the shredded meat with dried chipotle pepper before basting/baking. BUT, the recipe is perfect just the way it is - a winner for the whole family!! PS - I like my tacos with cilantro, onion, & a squeeze of lime. YUM!!! Thank you!!!
Best carnitas, slow cooking then shredding/baking renders the fat, but doesn’t dry the meat. I’ve made it extra spicy also! Awesome!
Followed exactly as written but added 1lb. of dried black beans to braise with pork...YUM! Was feeding a crowd so I used 4lbs. pork butt and 5lbs. pork loin. I think the loin would've been too lean on its own. I used 3Tbsp KOSHER salt for the whole 9lbs. Thank you for the fantastic recipe! Not only will this go in my rotation but I will never order carnitas out again :-)
This recipe was delicious! The only thing I would change next time is to use 1 tablespoon of salt instead of the recommened 3. Otherwise, it was a hit!
Tonight was the first time I've ever made carnitas, and let me just say....YUMMY!!!! I cut the recipe in half, since its just me and the hubby. After reading reviews I also cut salt in half and it was perfect! Otherwise I followed the instructions completely. My husband LOVED it as well and stuffed himself!! The pork was so tender and juicy and full of flavor!! I served it in home made flour tortillas with cilantro, onions and tomatoes and Barracho Beans on the side. I do think I will use beer in the broth next time! Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper!!!
mmmmm so good! I made part on stove top then in oven! Yummy!
Very easy, awesome receipt. I made them just like the receipt and added 3 juices of fresh oranges. I took the left over pork and put it in the broth that they were cooked in and made pork carnita soup. Best ever, give it a try.
I'm glad I read Nette's review of her own recipe before making this. I used the whole bulb of garlic, as she said in the review, and I always use low-sodium chicken broth then salt to taste. Ours definitely wasn't overly salty. It was perfect. The key is definitely the last step in the oven to crisp the edges of the meat. It made the carnitas so much better than the ones I usually make in the crockpot. I served with warm tortillas, homemade guacamole and pico. This one will be put into our regular rotation.
Best recipe. Don't skip the finish in the oven at 400. Gives the meat the perfect texture.
This was outstanding! My husband says this may be the best dish that I have made for him. I followed it except I put in a bit more lime juice and I had 32 oz of chicken broth so I just used all of it. I did not need to cook it for 2.5 hours, more like 2 hours. I used the extra liquid to saute some mushrooms and peppers on the side with afterwards. I also only cooked it in the oven for 20 min to brown the meat.
I made this for Christmas dinner, and I'm making it again for a Super Bowl party! It is so authentic, delicious and visibly appealing! Talk about easy to make, although it does take a bit of time to ensure there are enough crispy pieces for everyone. I made it a day ahead of time, chilled it, scooped off any grease and reheated it. Delicious, healthy and relatively fat-free! Thanks so much for sharing your recipe. Oh - there's no need to preheat oven for such a long time...
Fabulous recipe. Super easy.
This recipe is in fact very good but I found it a bit lacking... I asked one of my friends who's mother is a excellent cook when it comes to spanish foods. She said her mother always uses a sliced lime and and orange in the broth. I made it again using this recipe but added the whole slice orange and the whole slice lime and it was really great!
Juices were sooo good! I enjoyed this very much. I put it in the oven, but was so worried about it getting dry that I dredged it in juices before I put it in the oven and then kept putting the sauces on every ten minutes. I actually kept some of the juices on the side and put in a dish and then spooned it on my taco. Very good and super easy! I also used a tenderloin instead of shoulder.
Yum!! I just needed enough for myself, so I scaled the recipe down to 1 serving and used a pork chop. Very moist and flavorful. I served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
This was SALTY. Next time I'll leave the salt out of the pot and only lightly salt before sticking in the oven. Salt aside, it was delicious. I will definitely use this recipe again, leaving out most of the salt!
Loved this recipe. So easy and sooo tasty. I reduced the salt as just about everyone suggested and increased the garlic as the author suggested. This is a much requested family favorite. Best carnitas ever.
Great recipe! The only thing I add is the juice from a couple of fresh oranges. Delicious!
Wow!!! These were delish! The one hint I have is to trim the thick fat off the pork shoulder before browning. also- try making the braised meat the night before, then chilling the meat in one container, and the sauce in the other overnight in the fridge. Much easier to skim all the fat off the liquid and remove fat from the chilled meat chunks. Finally- I know it looks like a huge chunk of meat- but consider buying an 8 pound pork shoulder rather than 4--- these are so good you will wish you made a double batch.
I'm going to rate this a bit low mainly because of the amount of broth. By the time this cooks down, the broth flavor overpowers the pork. And I use 1/2 cup lard, which may not be healthy, but it's darned delicious. Also--a bit of nitpicking here--Why am I heating up my oven (to 400 degrees, no less) 3 hours before I'm going to use it?
The third time really IS a charm! This was the third recipe I tried, and I swore I would never try again if I didn't like it. Thank you Nette! Except for using 1 tablespoon of salt, I didn't change a thing and this was perfect. Paired it with some Refried Bean Soup and fresh cooked flour tortillas last night. Today, it went into a quesadilla. Delicious!
I use this recipe as a guide, I honestly don't follow it very closely. I double the spices, use less then 1 tbsp of salt, and use a full lime. I also season the pork before browning it and use low sodium chicken stock (or I make my own stock and don't salt it). With carnitas you need to be careful with how much salt you use because the browning process gets rid of some of the moisture, but the salt stays. Also, to avoid drying the meat out completely, don't pull it into really small pieces, and baste in 7 minute increments instead of 10.
This was an outstanding tasting, simple to prepare recipe. I didn't have a lime so I used the juice of two small tangerines, it worked out great!
I made this, and i am making it for a 2nd time today. If you can't tell i really enjoyed this recipe!I would recommend not using as much salt ,because the ONLY problem that i encountered was that it was way too salty for my taste.I used 2 Tbl spoons instead of the 3.This time i am only going to use 1 Tbl spoon instead of 3.
I didn't have the full amount of chicken broth on hand the day I made these so I substituted a can of vegetable broth and two cups of bouillon-type chicken broth reconstituted. The flavor was ok but the meat was a little dry even with the added liquid when browning in the oven.
Made this yesterday using boneless country style pork ribs. Loved it! I will definitely be making this again. I feel it doesn't need 4 cans of broth so I used only 2 cups and it was plenty. I added 2 large garlic cloves, and eyeballed the seasonings. I did not use 3 tbsp of salt - that would be a salt-lick! I just sprinkle the meat with kosher salt and add more when it was done before moving it to the oven. The flavor is wonderful!
This meat turned out really good. It was done and tender after 10 minutes in the oven, so I didn't let it go another 20 because I didn't want it to dry out. I have a convection oven, so that might have made a difference in the cooking time.
I doubled the spices/lime juice (minus the salt - 1 T was PLENTY) and mixed it with one cup of broth to pour over 7 lbs of smoked pulled pork (finished weight). DELICIOUS "pork tacos"!
too salty for me
Delicious. I use slightly less salt and don't salt the meat again before browning in the oven, but otherwise I don't alter the recipe. I also try to pare off as much fat as possible before cooking, since this has the potential to be VERY greasy (there's still plenty of fat after removing most of it). Great flavor.
Yummy! Just took out of oven and followed recipe except I boiled broth down about half to concentrate flavor. Now will make flour tortillas
This is a staple at our house. I always double up on the chili powder, cumin, and oregano. Be carful with your salt can turn out to salt if you like o generous with your seasonings like me!
I made a 6 lb pork shoulder (less the bone because it wouldn't all fit in my Dutch oven). It was excellent. I probably could have crisped it up a little more, but it was tasty even like it was and we were ready to eat! We fed 5 adults and 7 kids, all with seconds and thirds or more. I think we'd have kept eating, but we ran out of pork! Probably a good thing because we had warm apple crisp waiting for us! Flavors in this recipe are wonderful and easy to play with. This dish takes some time to prepare, but it's inexpensive, feeds a lot of people, would freeze well and tastes great.
This was the best Carnita recipe I've tried! It worked so well and the seasoning was perfect. Loved it!!
Truly tasty. I saved the stock you make when you cook the pork and made chili. Outstanding - couldn't get enough of this dual purpose creation...made it again a week later! Thanks
This is a very nice and easy recipe for Carnitas. I cut the chicken broth to one can. Wonder if it is a typo as the cooking broth was sooo yummy. I was surprised at how flavorful as I kept with the seasonings pretty close. I think the only other change I made to the Carnitas was the garlic. I like to use my three finger scoop method from a jar of minced garlic to many of my meat dishes that call for grlic.. Next time I'm going to add a bit of beer.
Prepared the recipe exactly as written; results were AMAZING. Delicious.
This recipe was delicious! I did make a change on how I cooked it and if I make again I will cut back on the salt. I increased the amount of garlic. I also used a pork loin and cut up into small strips. I marinated the pork in the fridge over night with all the ingredients except the broth. The next morning I placed everything in a crock pot and then added 1 quart of homemade chicken broth. Placed the crock pot on high and it was done when we got home from church. We shredded the pork and I saved the broth remains for to make tortilla soup later on in the week. Our whole family loved this recipe and will make again and again!
This recipe is so easy, and it turned out perfectly. I forgot to buy an onion, so I had to omit that, but otherwise I followed the recipe as published and after about 3.5 hours, I had carnitas that were as good as any I've had in a restaurant. The last step of basting and baking is key to crisping up the surface of the pork while keeping it moist inside. Adding the cooking liquid will also keep the pork from cooking onto the pan, which I see someone had a problem with. I lined my pan with foil, just to be safe, but isn't necessary as long as you add liquid several times during baking. I served this on arepas with cabbage, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Nom nom nom.
Just made these tonight for dinner and they were awesome! Followed the recipe exactly but added more garlic. I thought the meat would dry out too much in the oven, but if you put on a good amount of sauce every ten minutes as stated and more at the end it's great! We served these on corn tortillas with chopped white onion and cilantro and a squirt of lime. I will definitely make these again!
Excellent recipe. I used a pork rub before I started the process. It sat for 24 hours and I'm sure it made a difference. This is a definite recommendation.
The recipe was GREAT. A bit to salty & chili was a bit overpowering. Also, as a bit of a change, I used a pressure cooker for 20 minutes instead of simmering for 2-1/2 hours - turned it into a pretty quick meal. I also cut down on the broth since it doesn't boil off in a pressure cooker. I only used 32 oz of broth and still ended up with a lot of liquid, which I thickened & used as a sauce. Outstanding! I will be using this recipe as a baseline in the future. Nette is right on that the final step in crisping it up is critical. A watchful eye under a broiler worked well, too.
It was my first time making carnitas! All I have to say is! That they came out better then some I have ate at the restaurant. They were super moist and tender. I added some bay leave which it didn't called for it,but I like the flavor better with it. I will make it again... My family was impressed with this meal.
Wow, is the word that comes in mind to best describe these carnitas! I made the recipe exactly as printed. My only change was to add about three tablespoons of cilantro to the broth while boiling the pork. We had a 3 & 1/2 pork butt for four of us. Not much left over! Thank you Nette for the great recipe. This goes into the keeper book for sure.
This was very good though I did cut back on the salt. I also added a jalapeno and Cilantro since I had some growing in the garden. Once it was done and shredded it I skimmed some of the fat off the reserved liquid and put it in a fry pan and tossed the meat into it to get crispy. Oh my that was so good.
I made this over the weekend for a Mexican/Spanish inspired potluck that we hosted. Because of time and the ridiculous humidity that we were having, I decided to make this in the crock pot. I browned the meat before putting it in the crock, used all of the ingredients exactly as stated, and cooked it on high for 10 hours. We had a 4.3lb pork shoulder and 10 hours was the perfect amount of time. I opted not to put the finished carnitas in the oven to "crisp up" as the original instructions directed, although when I have more time I will definitely add this step! The result was a delicately flavored, moist, fall-aparty (like my word? lol), porky treat. We served them with the traditional carnitas fixin's of cilantro, tomatoes, red onions, and lime; but we also added salsa, guac, fried onions, various cheeses, and sour cream to the table, for the non-traditional. We served small flour tortillas and cilantro lime rice with this, which were equally great as a vessel for the pork. Everyone seemed to really enjoy it and there were hardly any leftovers. My only suggestion would be to add a little more chili powder or some thing similar to up the spice level (if you're into spicy these really were not spicy at all, but that could have been due to cooking in the crock pot as well). Next time I'm going to follow the exact cooking method which I'm sure will be even better!
Made this exactly as described. My husband and kids are Mexican and I try to bring them up making authentic Mexican dishes. This was great. Paired it with Spanish rice, Refried beans, and guacamole. Tastes exactly the way they make it at my favorite Mexican restaurant. Will make this MANY more times!
It was nice and tender. I did sere it on the grill for the smokey flavor. Would add a lot more heat next time. I like it spicier.
I didn't baste enough when I was browning in the oven, it got a little dry. But it takes SOOOO good.
it's the best. My go to recipe for carnivals but also pulled pork. I cook in the pressure cooker, 45 minutes yum
Amazing recipe. I incorporated the recommended changes by the author (more garlic, less salt, 1 box of broth) and used a pork shoulder (Boston butt). I only cooked the pork for 15 min at 400 at the end as my pork was already crispy on the outside by that point. Carnitas wrapped up in fresh flour tortillas with pico de gallo - yum yum! The whole family loved it, even the kids.
This is one of the best recipes of come across. My family loves it! The carnitas came out perfect!!
I love this recipe!!! Don't judge me, I had to do some modifications (my hubby can't have certain foods because he has severe indigestion). I omitted the onion and chili powder. Because of this I doubled up on the garlic and lime. Everything else I followed to the letter. My husband and my kids asked for seconds! I made mine a little spicy by adding a little adobo sauce onto the tortilla. I love the fact that I can brown and boil and come back to it later. I browned it, added the rest of the ingredients, then went back to work. Set a timer and my nanny turned the stove off when the timer went off! Got home from work hours later, shredded and browned the meat again in just about 45 minutes. SOOO easy, sooo tasty.
5 out of 5 stars! Made this a few times now, followed the recipe exactly the first time, then tweaked it the next few (just changing what went into the pot while the pork was cooking in the broth), and every time was a huge success. The whole family loved it and keeps asking when I'm going to make more.
The only addition I made to the recipe was two of those tiny cans of Pepsi (Mexican-cane sugar pepsi) added at separate times during the simmering process. Rave reviews. Would definitely make again.
The recipe came out great. Love the flavor of the carnitas. Best ever!! Decided to freeze the leftover juice and use it next time instead of buying 4 cans of chicken broth. Hope it works. Just saw the added comment about the garlic bulb not clove. Think I will try wine or dark beer next time. Looking forward to trying the summer variation.
This creates pork carnitas just like you get them in a restaurant, with crispy edges but overall juicy, flavorful meat. Don't skip the oven part, because that's what creates the crispy pieces, and don't skip putting the juice on the meat every 10 minutes while it's in the oven, because that keeps it moist and flavorful. We used pork butt which was well-marbled with fat. I definitely recommend using a fatter piece of pork rather than a lean one, just for flavor and juiciness. I served it simply, in a corn or flour tortilla with just onions, tomatoes, and cilantro for toppers. We also had some jalapeno jelly called "Sweet Heat" bought at the Kroger cheese counter that was absolutely perfect on these tacos. The sweet goes so well with pork, and the heat of the jalapenos was just right. Highly recommend that. To round our meal out, I made guacamole and Mexican street corn, with flan as the dessert. Yum!
You can also cook it in a really small dish, the smaller the better so it does not dry out and is cooked in its own fat! Extra flavor :D Cook it in the oven covered with tin foil for 2 hours.
Cooked in slow cooker on low. Took meat out of juice before shredding.
Excellent, only change was beef broth for the chicken.
Made this for dinner tonight. And it turned out great. Definitely making this again.
Great recipe.
Simple enough. I brined the pork for 24ish hours, in an apple, orange, pineapple juice mix found at the grocery store. Then followed the instructions on this recipe. Instead of in the oven, I did it on the grill with lump charcoal. It turned out juicy, tender and delicious.
