Rich and Creamy Beef Stroganoff

This beef stroganoff recipe with sour cream is rich and creamy. It uses a roux to create a beef gravy thickened with sour cream and cream cheese. A little bit of zip is added with pepper flakes. Serve over egg noodles.

Recipe by SANFRANCOOK

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place beef into a large bowl. Stir in red wine, salt, and black pepper. Marinate for 10 minutes, then remove beef and pat dry with a paper towel. Reserve remaining marinade.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in beef; cook and stir until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer beef to a plate, then drain any remaining grease from the skillet.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in the skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Cook and stir until onion is soft and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to the plate with beef; set aside.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in the skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until tender, about 10 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to a bowl; set aside.

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter in the skillet over medium heat. Whisk in flour; cook and stir until flour no longer tastes raw, about 4 minutes. Slowly whisk in beef stock. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, then reduce heat to medium-low.

  • Pour in reserved marinade, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, and mustard, then add beef and onion mixture. Cover and simmer until meat is tender, about 1 hour. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Stir in mushrooms, cream cheese, and sour cream about 5 minutes before serving.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in cooking time when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 44.9g; cholesterol 149.8mg; sodium 517.6mg. Full Nutrition
