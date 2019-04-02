Rich and Creamy Beef Stroganoff

There are SO MANY ways to vary this recipe, that I can't even begin to put it all down. We have eaten this recipe in some form at least twice a month since I found it about a year ago. The original recipe is very good, but you can do it however you want and I promise, you CAN'T mess it up. --I ALWAYS add the cream cheese and sour cream before I add the meat back and I always use ground beef (way cheaper to feed our family). Things to try that we have done and LOVED every time: --Don't have wine? No problem, just don't use it and add a wee bit more Worcestershire....Still tastes awesome! --Spicy Brown mustard substituted for yellow and 3x as much! --Too thick? Just add more beef broth! --Don't have beef broth on hand? Just use beef bullion and water.... Can't tell the difference. My husband absolutely loves this stuff and when I say "Stroganoff Night!", he actually talks about how much he loves my stroganoff the ENTIRE time until it is done! P.S. This entire meal can be made in less than an hour if need be. I never simmer for an hour at the end. Just get meat cooked (10-15 mins for ground beef), cook down onions and mushrooms together (5-10 mins), get the sauce part all mixed up (20 mins max) and add meat back in, simmer while wide egg noodles boil (10-12 mins), and presto! Dinner in an hour! :)