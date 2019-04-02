Rich and Creamy Beef Stroganoff

This beef stroganoff recipe with sour cream is rich and creamy. It uses a roux to create a beef gravy thickened with sour cream and cream cheese. A little bit of zip is added with pepper flakes. Serve over egg noodles.
I used a cheap cut of meat and half the amount called for (beef stew meat--hey, on a tight food budget!) and only a pound which meant a) I had to simmer my meat just a little longer and b) I doubled the mushrooms so I could fake the actual amount of meat I used. I used dijon mustard and I added a teaspoon each of dried basil and dried oregano. I did NOT add the extra salt as there was plenty in the beef broth I used. I served this with buttered egg noodles and roasted broccoli. Everyone loved it. There's just enough for someone to re-warm for lunch tomorrow. Very good.
I used a cheap cut of meat and half the amount called for (beef stew meat--hey, on a tight food budget!) and only a pound which meant a) I had to simmer my meat just a little longer and b) I doubled the mushrooms so I could fake the actual amount of meat I used. I used dijon mustard and I added a teaspoon each of dried basil and dried oregano. I did NOT add the extra salt as there was plenty in the beef broth I used. I served this with buttered egg noodles and roasted broccoli. Everyone loved it. There's just enough for someone to re-warm for lunch tomorrow. Very good.
This is absolutely delicious! The only thing I would change to make it a fool-proof dish is to use beef tenderloin for the meat--it cooks faster and is always tender. It's worth the extra $$ for special occasions. I didn't happen to have wine on hand, and substituted red wine vinegar for the marinade, and it added a nice tang to the roux. If you're not fond of spicier flavors, it's fine to omit the red pepper. This is gourmet eating--remember to leave a tip for the cook!
My husband raved about this recipe! I did not marinate in red wine, and the flavor was great without it. As other reviewers mentioned, I subbed dijon for yellow mustard. Instead of red pepper flakes, I used a pinch of ground cayenne. Also, this recipe can be completed with a slow cooker for 4-5 hours on low; add the sauteed mushrooms a half hour before the end of cooking time. I found that the gravy was a little thin in the slow cooker, so added some corn starch just before serving. You will love this recipe! The sour cream and cream cheese add the depth of flavor that makes this stroganoff "rich and creamy." Thanks, sanfrancook.
Oh. My. Word. You know those recipes that you just have to try because they have 3,000+ five-star ratings, and they turn out to be AWESOME? This deserves thousands of five-star ratings! I left out the red pepper flakes and added the wine with the sauce ingredients instead of marinating. I used 1/2 C. sour cream and 4 oz. cream cheese. I served it over Spaetzle noodles imported from Germany. Simple words are inadequate to describe how good this is!
Very tasty and delicious Stroganoff. I used the rest of my Christmas Prime Rib, cut into thin strips instead of the chuck roast recommended. Sauteed the onions, garlic and mushrooms together, set aside and proceeded with the rest of the recipe, following the directions as written. Only sub I made was using dijon mustard instead of yellow prepared. I served over a hearty home-style egg noodle and heard nothing but mmmm's around the table. Thanks for sharing a great and easy recipe. Will make again for sure.
Used a cut of top sirloin as that's all I had available without going to the store for chuck roast. Stroganoff was very creamy and thick, but I found the wine marinade to be a tad strong and made the "gravy" somewhat sharp even cooking down for the allotted time. I'll cut back on the wine next time and it should be perfect. Very good recipe. Thanks for sharing Sanfrancook.
Excellent recipe. Followed as written, used a cast iron pan. Will definitely make again, would be perfect for company.
jlo
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2012
Loved it even more before adding the cream cheese & sour cream... so next time I make this I'll leave those 2 things out. I made the following variations since I do NOT like tough or chewey meat & didn't want to take a chance so I did this portion of the recipe using a slow cooker. ... I used a beef round roast that I sliced 1/2" thick slices; (I used an inexpensive red wine -Terrenal Cabernet Sauvignon - from trader joe's) marinated, pat dry, sear each side in olive oil, then immediately put into slow cooker, saute onions & garlic in butter, olive oil, splash of wine, pinch of salt.. added to slow cooker along with remaining marinade & all the other liquids & seasonings listed... let cook 3 hours on high. When done, use all broth from slow cooker when following directions for "Steps #3..." ... the sauce was creamy & so tastey. Personally, I feel the cream cheese & sour cream are optional when using a slow cooker for beef. Tip: for noodles, try this recipe: Grandma's Butter Noodles by Momofaddy. Delicious!!
Definitely 5-star! I've never been a huge fan of stroganoff--it was always something my mom made as something to do with leftover Sunday roast, so I have used it the same way. And, for me, it's always been somewhat "ho-hum." But this? Wow...I just made it with some leftover meat and my husband and I were practically licking our plates! I can't wait to make it fresh, with all fresh ingredients. I also used canned mushrooms 'cause that's all I hand on hand. If this only gets better with fresh, marinated beef as well as fresh mushrooms I CAN'T WAIT to make it again. Thank you very much for this recipe SanFranCook!
There are SO MANY ways to vary this recipe, that I can't even begin to put it all down. We have eaten this recipe in some form at least twice a month since I found it about a year ago. The original recipe is very good, but you can do it however you want and I promise, you CAN'T mess it up. --I ALWAYS add the cream cheese and sour cream before I add the meat back and I always use ground beef (way cheaper to feed our family). Things to try that we have done and LOVED every time: --Don't have wine? No problem, just don't use it and add a wee bit more Worcestershire....Still tastes awesome! --Spicy Brown mustard substituted for yellow and 3x as much! --Too thick? Just add more beef broth! --Don't have beef broth on hand? Just use beef bullion and water.... Can't tell the difference. My husband absolutely loves this stuff and when I say "Stroganoff Night!", he actually talks about how much he loves my stroganoff the ENTIRE time until it is done! P.S. This entire meal can be made in less than an hour if need be. I never simmer for an hour at the end. Just get meat cooked (10-15 mins for ground beef), cook down onions and mushrooms together (5-10 mins), get the sauce part all mixed up (20 mins max) and add meat back in, simmer while wide egg noodles boil (10-12 mins), and presto! Dinner in an hour! :)
This was the best stroganoff I've ever made....my husband called it "absolutely delicious"! The only thing I did not really like was the flavor the meat took on from marinating in wine; next time I will not marinate meat, but will add the wine to the sauce...it gives the sauce some depth.
Best beef stroganoff ever! I did a couple things differently. I did not marinade the beef and I browned in a dutch oven in 3 batches. I added the mushrooms with the onion and garlic and left them in the pot. Instead of simmering on the stove, I covered and braised in 325 oven for 1 hour 40 minutes. Very good!
SOOOO GOOD! I'm 19 years old and just moved out into my own apartment. I havn't cooked very many meals but figured I'd give this a shot. I followed the recipe and it turned out amazing! Everybody liked it, even my boyfriend who was a bit sceptical told me to make it again! I found the gravy to be a bit too thick, so I added more beef broth to thin it out until I got the desired consistency. Also, the recipe says it serves 8. I served 4 people with this and we were scraping the bottom of the pan, so I don't know how anyone could feed 8 with this! Other than that, it was a delicious recipe and I will be making it again for sure :)
WOW, this was yummy! Pretty much followed the recipe exactly, except that I was talking on the phone and added a little too much flour which meant more broth. Didn't care though, the gravy is amazing!! Thanks for a great "first" for me!!
This recipe is FANTASTIC. You can use ground beef and leave out the 1hr simmer. I used sherry in the place of red wine and cooked the mushrooms (doubled them- I had alot) a couple of minutes after I put in the onions. Also used margarine instead of butter, Fat free plain yogurt instead of sour cream, and FF cream cheese. So good!!
Very tasty. Only had 1lb. of ground beef so I used that and doubled the mushrooms to compensate. Still used the red wine, but not as a marinade, simply straight into the sauce. Reduced the red pepper flakes. Added oregano and basil, may have used a little extra cream cheese. Served over elbow macaroni.
Very, very good. A little bit of work, but well worth it. I ended up making two changes: one out of necessity and one out of frugality. I substituted white wine for the called-for red in the marinade ... because I didn't have any red wine in the house (or at least none that i wanted to open for the amount needed for the marinade). I suspect the outcome would have been *slightly* better, had I used red wine. The other change I made was to use the "remaining grease" from the browned beef instead of the called-for beef broth. The "grease" was largely very valuable beef essence; it would have been criminal to pour it down the drain and open a can of commercial broth! In any event the final result was a very tasty contribution to a potluck last night. The crushed red pepper added just the right amount of zing. Don't leave it out (I used the minimum amount)! I poured the completed stroganoff over a pot of buttered egg noodles in a covered casserole and hit the road! Yum!
A M A Z I N G! Loved this one. Will definitely make again. I followed exactly and it was perfection. A little warning though, I love spicy, I mean LOVE, and it has a kick... that I love, but for those who don't, you might want to go light on the red pepper flakes.
This recipe was really good. I just fried the beef in a skillet and mixed in all the ingridients without pre-frying or marinating and it tasted great :) And instead of melting butter and adding flour, I cooked the meat in the broth. There was no need for a thicker gravy I think :)
I have never made Stroganoff before, but I was so pleased with the outcome of this recipe. My husband was full but kept eating. It was truly delightful! One thing that I did wrong was that the meat did not stay tender. Maybe that's normal. If anyone has any suggestions please let me know. I will be making this again.
This was yummy! To be fair, I did change it a bit. I used beef shank bones simmered for several hours, shredded the meat and used the broth in the recipe. I also used a little extra broth and milk to thin the sauce. I used white wine instead of red, since I prefer the flavor. I cut back on the red pepper flakes and there was still a bit of kick, even with approximately 1 tsp. I also added 1 Tbsp of red wine vinegar. There is no need to follow the instructions quite so closely. I just cooked the meat, cooked the veggies together, made the sauce and threw everything together! It was really good and this will be my standard recipe from now on!
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2011
This is an example of how to use leftover prime rib and also lasagna noodles. I started the recipe with the sauteeing of the garlic and the shallots I used in place of the onion. I also used less red pepper flakes. Otherwise I made this according to the instructions. It was delicious. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
This was excellent! I was too tired last night to measure everything but i put all the ingredients in with a general idea of measurements. It was seriously fantastic! Good beefy taste my husband prefers with his Stronganoff. Thank You!
VERY VERY VERY YUMMY!!!! The flavor of this recipe is awesome ~ my four-year-old is even enjoying it! I didn't change a thing in the recipe...made it as written (with the the exception that I forgot to save the marinade, so used fresh red wine instead of the marinade toward the end). Still turned out fantastic! THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE! **Update** Forgot to mention I OMITTED the red pepper flakes from this recipe...my 4 year old isn't keen on anything even slightly spicy. Turned out great even without them!!!
Husband challenged me to make beef stroganoff, found this recipe and tried it! Loved it! After browning the meat, I put the meat and juice in the bowl and later incorporated it back in. Used dijon mustard for yellow, and finely chopped most of the mushrooms since my 5 year old won't eat the slices! Made this twice and thinking next time might try it in the crock pot. Thank you for this delicious recipe!
So, so good! I used white wine instead of red, left out the red pepper, and used cornstarch instead of flour since one of my dinner guests is gluten intolerant, and it was a huge hit. (Obviously over rice instead of noodles.)
Adapted this to make a mushroom stroganoff. I used a 12 oz pkg. cremini mushrooms, sour cream, tsp. dijon mustard, 4 reg. sized cloves of garlic, red wine, worcestershire sauce, one shallot, 2 green onions, and fresh parsley. Served it over egg noodles. DELICIOUS
OH MY! This was super flavorful, a little bit different than the ordinary stroganoff and really hearty! Use whatever cut of meat you want, but if you go with the cheaper cuts, just be sure to allow enough cooking time to insure the meat is tender. This one's a definite keeper... even picky husband was impressed!
This was THE best stroganoff I've ever had and I didn't even make it right. 1st I made it with some ground turkey I had on hand. It wasn't saucy enough and I was rushed so I just added broth until I got it the consistency I wanted. Next time will add more of the other sauce elements also. I also used red wine vinegar as I had no wine on hand, and chicken broth because it was what I had and I ended up forgetting to add the pepper flakes (I'll add them next time). The vinegar, mustard and Worcestershire melded to a very nice distinct flavor. I will definitely be making this one again. Update: This is still my goto stroganoff recipe (so much better when done right). It's some work but sooo worth it the fam loves it. do yourself a favor and try it at least once.
My husband loved this recipe! I changed it as I wanted to work with what I had on hand. Instead of making the mushrooms in the pan with flour, I used a can of cream of mushroom soup as a short cut. I used the beef bouillon and added to water. My husband is a bit picky about spice so I cut back a little on the red pepper flakes but he loved it so much that next time I will use the full amount. I think that I will also use larger cuts of beef and cook a bit longer for tenderness. All in all it was very delicious!
This recipe just didn't work out too well for me. The sauce was initially too thick, I eventually added water and it thinned out. The sauce was really good before the cream cheese and sour cream. The meat just never got tender. I simmered for 2 hours and it was still tough. I did not like the taste of the cream cheese. The consistency was really good with the cream cheese but the taste was not to my liking. Next time I would use a better cut of meat, double the sour cream and skip the cream cheese. Then it could be exceptional.
This was just the recipe we'd been looking for! I used the chuck as suggested by the original recipe and it was plenty tender. I also followed other user's suggestions and had marinaded it in red wine, though I think next time I'm going to follow the original with white wine to see the difference. I also added 2 tbsp garlic and fresh mushrooms when sauteeing the onions, and then added 1/3 cup of cream cheese when I added the sour cream at the end of the cooking time. The whole family loved it! There weren't even any leftovers!
Very good! My husband really enjoyed this and it was great on a cold winter day. The only thing I did differently is saute the mushrooms and onions together and then added the beef (without patting it dry) I doubt it made any difference in the results. Very tender - I served with brown rice. Delicious as a leftover as well.
Right off the bat....I subbed. I used ground beef in place of the roast so I didn't marinate, obviously. I used only enough red pepper flakes to give it a tiny kick(maybe a pinch). We thought this was very good but I already use sour cream & cream cheese w/a can of cream of mushroom soup for my reg stroganoff & I didn't find this anymore flavorful or different at all. I think I'll stick to the easier version(mine) but if you're cutting pre-pkg'd foods out of your diet, this one's for you!!
Wow! Dee-lish! This does pack a little punch, and though I like it, I will pull back to 1 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes, next time. I used 1 pound of meat, but kept the sauce as written, so there would be lots of yummy sauce for our egg noodles. Served with steamed broccoli for contrast in simplicity and beautiful color on the plate. Thanks for the recipe!
Really, really nice stroganoff. I did knock off one star for the recipe as written as there is no way I would use 2t of red pepper flakes. I used a 1/2t and you could still feel the heat. Didn't have any cream cheese, but it was just fine using only sour cream. I would also recommend adding some herbs, like thyme, rosemary and parsley.
This has to be the very best beef stroganoff I have ever made. The creaminess is outstanding. My husband raved about it with every bite he took.He's not a big fan of cream cheese so I waited till the end to tell him that it was so creamy because of the sour cream and cream cheese. Will definitely make again and it's the only beef stroganoff recipe I will use.
Overall very good! This was my first time making Beef Stroganoff, and it was an easy recipe to follow. I did everything per the recipe except for 2 things. I used about 1/2 the beef (so glad I did) and 1/2 the red pepper flakes (also glad I did). My husband said it was still a little too spicy for him, though I was okay with it. Giving this a 4 stars based on those 2 things, and when I make again, will use a higher quality beef. It did get tender with this cooking, but we like the texture of higher quality. The flavor was great! Heads up this does take awhile to cook, cutting the meat was the most time consuming and labor-some. I definitely recommend it and adjust the recipe to your liking.
This recipe is delicious, although I do think it takes a lot of prep time. I forgot to put the sour cream and cream cheese in, and it was still delicious. I put them in the left overs the next day, and think its better without. MUCH less fat too!
Holy cow, we made one substitution plain greek yogurt for sour cream well and used 5 cloves of garlic but I'm sure either way it didn't make a difference. What a fantastic recipe. Love love love it! Can't wait to make it again. No leftovers because everyone overate!
OMG this was amazing. So creamy and hearty. We followed other reviewers' advice and cut back on the crushed red pepper - we gave the skillet two good shakes from the dispenser, and it turned out just right. We also substituted dijon mustard for the prepared mustard. Followed the rest of the recipe just as written, using a cast iron skillet. Just be sure to watch it while it's simmering - ours started to burn to the bottom of the skillet. We served it over egg noodles and topped with breadcrumbs, with a little of the Pinot Noir we used for the marinade. SO good.
very good, but VERY fattening. I would suggest using just a spray of olive oil for all the sautéing instead of all that butter, and low fat or fat free sour cream and cream cheese. ALSO…2 tsp of red pepper flakes is way too much. I used one and it was still a bit too hot. And I like spicy food for the most part.
I made this exactly as written. It takes time, but the layering of flavors was very enjoyable. The only thing I would do next time is reduce the amount of red pepper flakes - just our taste. Otherwise, would highly recommend. Thank you for the submission!
I don't why I never thought to put mustard and worchestire in stroganoff so when I saw this I was excited to try it. Very good. I used cayenne pepper for the kick and that was a surprise. This was good but not 5 stars. I can't put my finger on it, maybe it's the cream cheese. I've never put cream cheese in stroganoff. All in all, it's a good staple to have in your arsenal.
This is a great recipe!! I left out the red pepper flakes as it didn't seem right for stroganoff to be hot/spicy. Then added about a clove more garlic, a teaspoon of dried crushed thyme and a tablespoon of parsley. This will become a staple in my household. My family doesn't like mushrooms, so I had to omit those, but it was still wonderful.
This was the best beef stroganoff I have ever had!!! The ingredients were so flavorful and the measurements were spot on. The only thing I did differently was I used skirt steak. I find the chuck steak to be too tough when it cooks in the sauce for that long, so I seared it, and then added it in at the end for like 10 minutes to heat through. The meat was very tender and the sauce was absolutely delicious!!!
Followed this recipe exactly and thoroughly loved it. I thought maybe 2 t. of pepper flakes would be too much but my husband said it was fine. The only thing negative I could say would be I don't know how this would feed 8. Seems to me probably four people but I guess that would depend on the serving size. I would definitely make this again.
Amazeballs!!! I Will omit the crushed red peppers completely next time. Family thought it was way too hot when their mouths were burning. Without the crushed red peppers this is "5 star dining" all the way!!!
My family of 7 LOVED this meal. I cut the red pepper in half, and my younger children still thought it was too spicy so next time I will just use a 1/4 of the red pepper. The rest of us loved it with half though. I also used stew meat instead of roast.
yummy, all I had were low fat sour cream and cream cheese which were a little sweet so to counter act that I used a couple tablespoons of buttermilk. Perfect!! My picky teen ate enough for another teen!!!!
I made this for the 2nd time this weekend and liked it much better than last! Added more mushrooms and cut the pepper flakes in half. Used some sirloin I'd gotten on sale and let it sit in the marinade most of the day. It was good last time--this time it was wonderful!!!
Great taste, but it was a bit bland. Needed more salt and pepper, and by using a heavier red wine, letting the meat sort of marinate in the wine longer than 10 mins. ( More as 45 min. to 1 hour). Turned out great. Used chuck roast with plenty of marbling. The wine broke down the toughness. Will use this recipe again.
Really loved this recipe. I changed a few things. I used a roast that I cut into 1/2' strips and marinated the meat with a Cabernet Sauvignon for 3 three hours. I did not pat the meat dry prior to lightly browning it in the olive oil. I then sauteed the onions and garlic in the butter and later added the mushrooms with. I removed this and melted the butter and added the flour and made the roux. When this was cooked added the onions, mushrooms, garlic, meat back along with all the other ingredients except the cheese and sour cream. Simmered it on the stove for about an hour then added the cream and cheese. It had a wonderful flavor from the Cab. Will be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
AWESOME!!! The best Beef Stroganoff recipe I have ever made and I've made a few. I agree though with one of the comments that 2 tsp of red pepper flakes is a little to much. I am adding this to my repertoire.
Everything was fine until I put pretty much everything in the pan to let it simmer for an hour. I followed all the directions perfectly and when it said to cover and simmer for an hour I had my doubts because I thought it would burn since it never said to stir. But I wanted to follow all of the directions perfectly so I left it in the pan. I came back 15 minutes later and it looked good. I couldn't wait until it was done. I came back 20 minutes later and the whole thing was burned. I was sad and it was very hard to scrub. I saved a few pieces of the meat and they were very tasty but the directions never said to stir. When you make this I very much recommend that you stir it.
This is my new favorite Beef Stroganoff recipe! I was a little bitter about having to share my wine, but it was totally worth it. I didn't use red pepper flakes, because my kid hates spicy. Just a wonderful dish.
Loved this recipe! So easy, I had 99% of the ingredients in my fridge which is what I love in a new recipe! Is there anything worse than having to buy things you never really need more than a small amount of?! I used a roast that I had in the freezer, we cut up our roasts from Costco to make them stretch further. This was the little guy so it was perfect. Did everything exactly as mentioned and served over egg noodles. We skipped on the mushrooms since we have a picky eater in the house. Has anyone tried to freeze this recipe? I wonder if I make a batch (excluding the sr.cream and crm.cheese) and then put it in the crock pot at noon. Let me know if anyone has tried that! Thanks for the recipe! I hope more people try this one out!!!
This recipe is delicious! I had been wanting to make a stroganoff from scratch and decided on this recipe. The only change I made was leaving out the mushrooms because my husband and I don't really like them. We loved the flavor and the spice the red pepper flakes gave! My husband said he could smell this cooking outside while he was doing yardwork and it made his mouth water. He was very happy it was coming from OUR kitchen when he came in for dinner! I will definitely be making this recipe again. :)
I cut the cubed beef in half.. about 1.5 lb's. I forgot to add the sour cream and cream cheese (kids were very distracting) and used mixed veggies instead of mushrooms on a bed of veggie pasta. It was awesome, first time making Beef Stroganoff!
Awesome! I only changed a few things. I used 2lbs of stew meat since that is what I had. I added an additional 1/2 cup of water since I knew my meat needed to cook for 2 hrs to get tender. I added 1/2 tsp of Tarragon and reduced the Crushed Red pepper by half since my kids haven't quite gotten their spicy side yet. Cooked on cook top for 2 hrs and it was amazing. I did not add cream cheese. Will definately make this again to use up my stew meat. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a very good recipe and has very good flavor. I had left over beef roast with the juices it produced while in the crock pot and wanted a recipe I could use that in. This worked out perfectly. My meat was not marinated first and I don't like to review recipes if not made exactly but I thought it was a small enough change to warrant the review since I felt it was a very good recipe. I also added 1/2 tsp pepper flakes instead of the full 2 (from the food co-op which I often find I need less than if I bought it from the grocery store). I don't like things overly spicy. I wasn't sure that little would have any effect on it but it did and it was perfect for us. My husband thought it was a little thick (could have been that I thickened it too much) so I added some milk to thin it some and it didn't change the flavor at all. I liked it both ways, thick or thin. I am not a big stroganoff fan (could be because I usually have the cream of mushroom soup kind) but I actually looked forward to the leftovers the next day. The guys said it was a keeper and I should make it again.
I did this in the slow cooker (add sour cream and mushrooms for the last half hour) and it was a big hit even with my pickiest eater. When I made it again I will decrease or omit the mustard. That flavor was a little too strong for our family. I also decreased the pepper flakes for the kids.
Yes, great recipe! As always I added my own twists - Doubled it because we (family of 5) didn't have enough as everyone wanted second plates on the first round draft! However, from original recipe, I doubled the mushrooms, added about 1/4 cup cream, 1/8 cup cooking sherry and 1 more Tbsp Worcestershire. Also, used pancake mix instead of flour. Delicious!
This is really, really good. I was looking for a recipe without cream of mushroom soup and gave this a try, though I had never made a roux before. I used margarine, and with constant flattening, scraping and stirring with a heat-proof spatula in a cast iron skillet, it was bubbly and fragrant within about 3.5 minutes- to me, the scent was just like a pie crust. I had to substitute chicken stock for beef stock and white wine vinegar for red wine (was going to sub red wine vinegar, but was out of that as well) and it still came out great. I only added about half of the leftover marinade so the dish would't taste too vinegary. Also added dried oregano and basil, as another reviewer suggested, plus a little onion powder. The beef stew meat I used simmered for about 1.5 hours before the larger pieces became tender. I'll definitely never need another stroganoff recipe. This would be great in the crockpot, after cooking it on the stove until the point when everything is simmered together. Thank you, SANFRANCOOK!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.