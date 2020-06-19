Mini pumpkin pies are the perfect addition to your holiday dessert table. They're fun to make, easy to eat, and who doesn't love eating an entire pie? Made with ready-made pie dough and a simple pumpkin filling, these mini pies are a must for your next Thanksgiving menu.
Recipe doesn't list enough pie crust. It calls for about 1/2 of what it actually requires. Recipe does not make enough filling, makes about 2/3 of what is required. Flavor was good, but had to stop and run to the store after more pie crust, and to make more filling. Recipe states it makes 24, would make 13 without additional ingredients.
Really turned out nicely not too difficult to make definitely recommend using pie crust recipe that I found on here that was amazing it was Ruth's Grandma's pie crusts. Hoping to see how hosting my first thanksgiving goes with these babies.
Delicious filling. I used the Cook's Illustrated pie dough recipe. I fit 3" circles into mini muffin cup tins and filled with 1 Tbsp of filling. I baked at 350, but didn't brown like I would have liked. I had leftover dough and filling, cut 4" circles, fit them into regular size muffin cup tins, filled, baked @ 375 for 20 minutes--browned crust and delicious!
I didn't have time for cream cheese to soften, so I put all the ingredients in a saucepan over medium/low heat. Then I used my immersion blender to make smooth. I even halved the recipe (a little tricky with the eggs) and it worked great! It filled 18 mini tart pies. Thanks for the recipe! I will use it again.
My son and I made this together. Instead of doing the mini pies, we used the same ingredients and put into a 9" pie crust. We also used 2 tsp. of vanilla instead of 1. We cooked the pied at 350 for 30 minutes, until it was set. After it cooled, we topped with Redi Whip, and it was delicious! It was also so simple to make. My son actually did most of it himself. YUM!
This is a great recipe and I usually don't change a thing! I do make my own homemade crust, but that is personal preference. The store bought ones are quite good these days and will do very nicely when time is tight.
I am going to go ahead and call these "pumpkin tarts" because that is what they are! They are also really delicious - the cream cheese addition gives a creamy and slightly tangy flavour and makes the filling not overly sweet. My time-saving tip is to simply use frozen tart shells - turned out great and my family loved them! Definitely a keeper!!
These were wonderful! My husband ate four of them right after thanksgiving dinner. I made the filling as directed but instead of pie crust I used muffin liners and put a ginger snap cookie on the bottom. I then almost filled up the liners before baking for 30 mins. It made 12 instead of 24 that way so next time I plan on tripling the recipe and freezing some
I WILL NEVER MAKE REGULAR PUMPKIN PIE AGAIN!! I CANT SAY ENOUGH ABOUT THESE! DELICIOUS!!! I LIKE THAT THE CREAM CHEESE DIDNT OVER POWER THE PUMPKIN IT WAS A NICE BALANCE!! IM MAKING THESE AGAIN FOR CHRISTMAS!! THANK YOU FOR THIS SOOOOOO VERY YUMMY RECIPE!!
Loved this recipe! I made 24 mini muffin size pies and had enough pumpkin filling left over for a small 9 inch pie. The recipe asks for 2TBSP of filling per mini pie but I found I could only fit 1 TBSP in each. My new favorite pumpkin pie recipe!
I made these with a graham cracker crust. They were a big hit! Simple crust recipe of just graham crackers and butter. Pressed the crust into muffin liners in a muffin pan put the pie filling in and baked for about 25 minutes.
I also made them in a regular muffin tin and baked about 15 minutes longer as another reviewer recmmended. Followed rest of recipe. My husbands favorite pie is pumpkin and he loved these!! I will be making these again!!
Very flavorful! Made it for company and everyone loved it! Used regular sized muffin pans and so needed another 15 minutes in the oven. Homemade whipped cream made it extra special. This is a keeper. Tks!
It is great! I used a muffin pan too, but if you do I would recommend using a little more than 1 can of pumpkin I would use another 1/2 can because each muffin could have used a little more filling and I don't think it would hurt the recipe. One can would not fill each muffin with 2 tablespoons of filling.
YUM! These Mini pumpkin pie were amazing!! The Filling was creamy and sweet from the cream cheese and a kick with the pumpkin pie spice. So GOOD! My Entire family loved them. I recommend making these. I know I will.
These were delicious!! I brought them to a family get together and everyone loved them! I used a mini tart pan and it worked really well. The crust didn't get as brown as I would have liked, but I was afraid to bake it too much longer and risk drying out the filling but they tasted great. I would definitely make them again!
These were a hit at thanksgiving! They are small and so easy to make. I did take one persons review suggestion and added 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract. Before I served them and when they were cool I top them off with redi whip!
This is a awesome recipe thank you they use to carry these at my local grocery store but the last couple years they have stopped carrying them. So when I found your recipe I had to try and they are wonderful of course better than the store. I will be making them for The Holiday's. If you enjoy pumpkin pie I recommend you try this recipe, I've tried a few other ones but this is my favorite.
I feel that the name of this recipe should be changed to Tangy Mini Pumpkin Pies or something along those lines. Due to the addition of cream cheese, the resulting pies are not as pumpkiny or sweet as a typical pumpkin pie, in my opinion. It's not a pumpkin cheesecake and it's not a pumpkin pie. It's somewhere in between. I made these for a class potluck and ended up having to make a new batch following a normal pumpkin pie recipe.
I loved these! I recommend not getting a store brand or cheaper pie crust, because that part made it difficult when I had to roll out the dough (it kept breaking). I also wish I had rolled the crust out so they were a tiny bit thinner. They tasted amazing and were super cute! I used a 3 inch cutter and a large muffin tin. Mine took about 20 minutes to be set and I served them chilled.
