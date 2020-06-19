Mini Pumpkin Pies

Mini pumpkin pies are the perfect addition to your holiday dessert table. They're fun to make, easy to eat, and who doesn't love eating an entire pie? Made with ready-made pie dough and a simple pumpkin filling, these mini pies are a must for your next Thanksgiving menu.

By Lisawas

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 mini pies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Beat egg white in a small bowl until slightly frothy.

  • Roll each sheet of pastry out on a floured surface to roughly an 11-inch square. Use a 3-inch round cutter to cut 12 circles from each sheet of pastry. Fit a pastry crust into each mini pie pan; brush the edges with egg white.

  • Make filling: Beat egg yolk and remaining 2 eggs in a medium bowl until combined. Add cream cheese, pumpkin puree, sugar, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice; beat until smooth.

  • Spoon about 2 tablespoons filling into each crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust edges are golden brown and filling is set, about 15 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 33.5mg; sodium 139mg. Full Nutrition
