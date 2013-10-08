Low-Carb Hot Dog and Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I love this mixture; it's deceptively simple but has great flavor. When my Mom and I did low-carb, we put this on almost everything we ate. The yellow mustard can be substituted with spicy if you wish.

By SUNSHINE6420

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions

  • Mix mayonnaise and mustard together thoroughly in small bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 253.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

PANSYHEAD
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2011
I do this all the time too. It is also very easy to make ANYWHERE... one pkg mustard... on pkg mayo. Bingo! a great dip ready to go.
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
PANSYHEAD
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2011
I do this all the time too. It is also very easy to make ANYWHERE... one pkg mustard... on pkg mayo. Bingo! a great dip ready to go.
Helpful
(8)
Tiff M-L
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2011
This is my favorite combo for dipping. The sweetness of the ketchup with the bite of the mustard really make the food POP with flavor.
Helpful
(6)
Carrie C.
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2012
Wasn't sure how I would like this but wanted to try it anyway. It was surprisingly good...didn't even need ketchup! Very good!
Helpful
(4)
Jan Shewbirt Hooker
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2012
This is really good, but I also add a teaspoon of creamy horseradish and if you aren't doing low carb a little sugar. Gives it a little kick!
Helpful
(3)
adaheide
Rating: 4 stars
07/01/2017
I have been making this for years. I also do different variations one of my favorites is adding dill it's so good. Also try red pepper flakes or chipotle.
Thomas Humphrey
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2016
I made this dip with an addition of my favorite barbecue sauce Stubbs Barbecue Sauc". It was an excellent dip for fried green tomatoes. And an additional spicyness. I added some crushed peppers for that added kick.
Jackie
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2013
Add some Splenda or equal and it makes a nice honey mustard. Great for parm crusted fried chicken fingers.
Betty Cassella-Russo
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2013
added some garlic powder & Black pepper liked it on chicken.
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2021
5.10.21 It really doesn't get much easier than this. You can forget about carbs when you skip the bun, and just grill some hot dogs and use this as a dipping sauce. This was good, but I'll be interested to experiment with some different mustards. Quick and easy lunch today with a small wedge of watermelon.
