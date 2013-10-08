Low-Carb Hot Dog and Dipping Sauce

I do this all the time too. It is also very easy to make ANYWHERE... one pkg mustard... on pkg mayo. Bingo! a great dip ready to go.
This is my favorite combo for dipping. The sweetness of the ketchup with the bite of the mustard really make the food POP with flavor.
Wasn't sure how I would like this but wanted to try it anyway. It was surprisingly good...didn't even need ketchup! Very good!
This is really good, but I also add a teaspoon of creamy horseradish and if you aren't doing low carb a little sugar. Gives it a little kick!
I have been making this for years. I also do different variations one of my favorites is adding dill it's so good. Also try red pepper flakes or chipotle.
I made this dip with an addition of my favorite barbecue sauce Stubbs Barbecue Sauc". It was an excellent dip for fried green tomatoes. And an additional spicyness. I added some crushed peppers for that added kick.
Add some Splenda or equal and it makes a nice honey mustard. Great for parm crusted fried chicken fingers.
added some garlic powder & Black pepper liked it on chicken.
5.10.21 It really doesn’t get much easier than this. You can forget about carbs when you skip the bun, and just grill some hot dogs and use this as a dipping sauce. This was good, but I’ll be interested to experiment with some different mustards. Quick and easy lunch today with a small wedge of watermelon.