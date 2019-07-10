Bread Dipping Oil

102 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 11
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

A delicious oil mixture to dip chunks of Italian or French bread into.

By Calamity Anne

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the olive oil, basil, parsley, garlic, thyme, oregano, black pepper, rosemary, salt, red pepper, and lemon juice in a bowl. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese over the surface of the oil mixture.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 41.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022