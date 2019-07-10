Bread Dipping Oil
A delicious oil mixture to dip chunks of Italian or French bread into.
A delicious oil mixture to dip chunks of Italian or French bread into.
Wonderful recipe! This stuff is so delicious and makes a great appetizer served with warm fresh bread. I love to get this in restaurants and it was nice to be able to do this at home. I cut the recipe in half and cut the olive oil with a little melted butter (a little trick I just learned from a local restaruant). You can easily put the dry ingredients in a little tupperware container to store for next time then add the rest when ready to serve. Perfect with a glass of wine!Read More
HOT! Left out peppers, & it's still hot. Not a family friendly recipe. I can't believe I wasted 2 cups of a really high grade olive oil & fresh ingredients for this. I'm sorry. This is a thumbs down from my family.Read More
Wonderful recipe! This stuff is so delicious and makes a great appetizer served with warm fresh bread. I love to get this in restaurants and it was nice to be able to do this at home. I cut the recipe in half and cut the olive oil with a little melted butter (a little trick I just learned from a local restaruant). You can easily put the dry ingredients in a little tupperware container to store for next time then add the rest when ready to serve. Perfect with a glass of wine!
I had a loaf of French bread and was looking for something to dip it in. I found this recipe and whipped up half a batch in case I didn't like it. I left out the black and red pepper because I had radiation treatments for a throat cancer and my mouth and throat can no longer take the heat. Even with these omissions, it is delicious. I have already eaten half of the loaf of bread with this. A definite keeper and so easy to do. Any cook should have all of the ingredients in house. By the way, the cancer is gone. Praise the Lord.
LOVE! I always have this around, now. I just chuck whatever is left from the meal in the fridge, and pull it out a bit before using the next time around. Awesomeness.
Very good! I mix up all the dry spices - I substitute garlic powder for the fresh garlic, and I omit the lemon juice and parmesan - and store it in a jar. Then I just sprinkle a little into some olive oil whenever we want it - easy to store, and quick and easy to whip up a little batch!
We dislike red pepper in our home, so I did not add this. Otherwise, the recipe was great. I used fresh ingredients as opposed to dried/minced, and used my blender to chop/blend all of the seasonings together. It was splendid. We had it with fresh Italian bread.
I feel like an idiot for all the times I have spent money on prepared mixes for making dipping oils. This was so easy and I had everything in my cupboard. DELICIOUS. I made it for an evening with my gal pals and everyone loved it. Excellent recipe!
This is was really delicious! We cut the recipe in half though because there were only 4 of us eating it. 32 servings is a little much. :] We also added a teeny tiny bit more salt, but this is definitely 5 stars worth of goodness.
This is very good as written but I like more cheese so I added about 1/2 cup Feta and blended it into the oil mixture using a stick blender, making it almost smooth. It was just delicious. I doubled the recipe and keep the remainder in the fridge, stirring it up before using as a sandwich spread. Awesome, thanks for a great recipe.
HOT! Left out peppers, & it's still hot. Not a family friendly recipe. I can't believe I wasted 2 cups of a really high grade olive oil & fresh ingredients for this. I'm sorry. This is a thumbs down from my family.
This was quick and easy to throw together. I like that it uses ingredients that I usually have on hand. I served this dip with Jo's Rosemary Bread. Very tasty, with a nice tang from the citrus.
Love it! I add red chili powder. Best if not served for a couple of days so flavors can mingle, but leave parm cheese out until ready to serve. Be sure to let oil warm to room temperature before serving. Yum!
Very good but seems to be lacking something not sure what but it is a good base and will keep tweaking it up.
This is a great recipe! Followed t to the "T" and wouldn't change a thing!
We love this! I have made several times. It's fun with our charcuterie trays, too. It's easy to play with herbs, peppers, etc. You can't mess this up! ?? Susie, if you left out the peppers, how can it be hot??
I tried this out last night. Made it exactly as the recipe calls for but only made half a batch just in case it wasn't a favorite. Oh yeah.. and I added extra red pepper flakes because we like our spice. It was awesome and a huge hit for the family. I wish I would have read prestopony's review first. Great idea to mix up the dry ingredients to make each batch fresh. I'm sure this won't go to waste. The husband wants to drizzle it on everything. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Loved this. Didn't change anything. My kids loved it, my HOA loved it. It's especially nice with crusty ciabbatta rolls.
Made this again today with french baguette and still amazed at the great flavor of this seasoning blend. So easy and can easily add more oil to the seasoning as you run out. What a great thing to munch on while cooking!
Threw this together at the last possible minute. Didn't have a few of the ingredients but it still came out remarkably good. I have to say the lemon juice really added another dimension to the dip -- loved that idea!
This is a wonderful recipe! A keeper for sure.
Added a full teaspoon of salt but otherwise followed directions. This was a big hit when served with fresh crusty sourdough. The Flavours complemented each other beautifully.
This was really nice! I used fresh herbs. Kind of wish I'd used dried garlic, though, as its kick was a little too kicky. Otherwise, VERY good. Would happily make again.
Made exactly as written but was not our taste. I don’t think it was the recipe itself, just me and my family’s taste preference.
This is easy and delicious! I keep it in the fridge. It congeals, of course, but I take it out while I'm making dinner, and it's ready to be poured by the time we're ready to eat. Perfect when paired with a boule loaf and spaghetti aglio e olio, another quick and easy recipe on this site.
It was wonderful and so easy to put together. No more store bought dip for me. I did serve it with Home made Focaccia bread which in itself has a high salt content. Between the bread and the dip I thought the salt came thru in taste just a bit high - but my family loved it. Next time I serve it with this bread I’m going to eliminate the salt in the dip recipe.
This recipe was delicious! I halved it, as the container I used to mix it in and store in was too small to make the whole amount. I replaced the lemon with line, as that was all I had on hand, and did not use Parmesan because I didn't have any. At first I thought it would probably not be very flavorful right away, but it was actually pretty good! I will be making this again but refrigerate it for a day or so before eating it to see if it makes the flavor better.
Delicious and better than most restaurants. The only changes I made were (1) omit the rosemary, as I don’t like it and (2) add melted butter with the olive oil as someone else suggested. Dangerously good!
Love this recipe. Tastes amazing as directed but I’ve even been using it as an all purpose seasoning for vegetables and chicken. I’ll use the same ingredients with the only modification being a 1/2c of oil.
Delicious, and I added balsamic vinegar so that it tastes like the restaurants. I made 8 servings instead of 32 for 4 people, and there was still plenty left.
Maybe it was the type of bread we had, but this was not the greatest olive oil dip.
I didn't measure anything out and just sprinkled a little bit of everything in, did not include lemon juice, rosemary or cheese and it was AMAZING. ESPECIALLY with the soft rosemary potato bread I used. Highly recommend pairing with that bread! I felt like I was in a fancy restaurant!
Had company for an Italian night and it went over well. Will make again.
Awesome bread dip! I was out of rosemary but used everything else plus extra cheese.
I used sesame oil instead and I think it's a good substitute, I will make it again.
Easy & delicious! I served with homemade herby french bread. Yum!
We loved this recipe. We cut down the ingredients to make only a fourth of it but next time I'll make the whole thing so we can store some! It was comparable to our favorite restaurant recipe. Will definitely make it again!
It and out so good. I used fresh garlic, fresh basil and fresh parsley. I will absolutely make it again
It was amazing! I will totally make it again
This is a very simple and easy recipe, I've made it several times, always in condensed versions for about 5 servings and it's absolutely wonderful.
Delicious!
Excellent! Perfect seasoned oil for dipping. I used roasted garlic powder instead of fresh garlic. Edit: I've made this twice now and this time around I omitted the lemon juice (I was going to be traveling with the mix and I wanted to just be able to add olive oil when I arrived) and used Penzey's Florida Seasoned Pepper instead of regular to add that hint of citrus.
Quartered the recipe and it was still a lot. I'm sure it will be gone in no time though. Yummy!
We love this recipe! Made it in a condensed form before and since it was such a hit going to make the full batch.
I tried this recipe tonight and just made half the amount since it was just me and hubby. It was delicious. I will definitely be fixing this again. The lemon juice added a fresh taste to it.
This is just what I was looking for, restaurant quality! The only change I made was leaving out the Rosemary, but only because I was out!
I double the garlic and Parm cheese. Delish!!!!
Really good!
Really good. Taste like the Carrabas dipping oil I thought! I kept some and used it in wraps and to marinate some fish that I baked. This is definitely very versatile.
Not great. Won't make it again.
This was excellent and I made as directed. Everyone loved it and I used it with this crusty chewy italian bread. Excellent recipe!! I added everything to a jar and shook it up. No fuss no muss....
This was delish! I made it a couple hours before and sprinkled the cheese on top before serving. I also quartered the recipe and it was just enough. I served it with sliced french bread.
Took it to an Agape meal where we had homemade flat bread and it was a great hit.
Great recipe, will do it over & over
The flavor was good but after an hour the vegetables were still hard. Be prepared to cook for at least an hour. Frustrating when trying to plan a meal.
I left out the hot peppers and it was delicious. I did add more cheese as I poored it in plate to dip!!! Leftover on counter for tomorrow night.
Absolutely delicious. I didn't have some of the ingredients and didn't have time to run to the store, but everyone loved it despite missing a few spices!
Help...I made this and there was something in there that was bitter, any ideas what and why
I do it a bit differently than the recipe. I use 1/2 tablespoon of garlic powder instead of minced garlic. I mix all of the herbs together and keep in a container in the pantry. When ready to serve, I put a small amount in a dish, drizzle some olive oil over the herbs then sprinkle in some Locatelli Romano cheese. We love it!
This tastes amazing! Love the little kick from the pepper :)
Very good! With the parm in the mix I may cut some salt next time. Otherwise I stirred it up and let it sit for an hour or two, it was greatly appreciated by our guests.
Big hit! We brought this to a dinner party with some homemade bread. Another family took the leftover dip home!
Been searching for a perfect dipping oil online & finally found it. My kids love this!
This is a great recipe...and so forgiving! I just eyeball the measurements and it always comes out great.
Everyone who tried this loved it. I made it exactly as written. It is great with warm bread. I even put in on a salad and it was great.
Very tasty
Too many spices/herbs for me. I'd look for something more simple.
Love it!
The best oil dip. I make it with my homemade artisan bread and it’s phenomenal.
My daughter and I are obsessed with this bread and oil dip right now. This is her favorite recipe. When we want to have it ready to go, we leave out the garlic, parmesan, and lemon oil. We add them in my taste once we are ready to eat it. It tastes better the longer it sits.
One word: Addictive! This bread dip equals bread dips we've been offered in finer restaurants. So glad we can e boy it at home!
I made the recipe as directed. Needless to say there wasn't anything left it was so good! Will definitely add this to my recipe box and make again.
AMAZING! LOVED IT!
Didn't change a thing! So delicious!
Very good, although I omitted the red pepper and added a little sugar and more salt.
I was half-convinced as I was preparing this that I was not going to like it, because I thought the sheer number of spices all mixed together would be overpowering. But I'm glad to report that it's not! For something with so many seasonings, it has a delicate and delicious taste. Make sure to heed the "32 servings" label, though- if you're making this for anything smaller than a party, you'll want to cut the amounts a little bit. Otherwise you'll have enough to last you for days!
I used butter infused olive oil and reduced the red peppers. Next time I will cut down on the salt.
Was a bi hit at our family dinner!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections