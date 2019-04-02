Yummy Pork Noodle Casserole

This pork casserole is my mom's recipe. The added sour cream gives a little twist to the standard version. The added red pepper and corn give it color and flavor. You can add and remove any vegetables in this versatile recipe. This is one of my favorite comfort food recipes.
I had some leftover pork roast and, honestly, I didn't have high expectations for this casserole. But I was pleasantly surprised. I followed the recipe to the letter, except I added a handful of frozen peas (for some color), sub'd a can of cream of mushroom soup for one of the two cans of cream of chicken soup (only had one on hand), and baked in serving-size casseroles. The one criticism I have is that it was very watery, so next time, I will use only one can of soup, otherwise, it was pretty tasty. Chicken or turkey should work equally well in this recipe.
This recipe was easy to make. I did not add 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, instead I added a 1/4 cup of milk to cut down on the sodium. I also added frozen peas and frozen corn instead of canned corn.
I had some leftover pork roast and, honestly, I didn't have high expectations for this casserole. But I was pleasantly surprised. I followed the recipe to the letter, except I added a handful of frozen peas (for some color), sub'd a can of cream of mushroom soup for one of the two cans of cream of chicken soup (only had one on hand), and baked in serving-size casseroles. The one criticism I have is that it was very watery, so next time, I will use only one can of soup, otherwise, it was pretty tasty. Chicken or turkey should work equally well in this recipe.
Very easy to put together and very tasty. I used 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of celery (because I didn't have any celery in the house). The 13x9 pan was stuffed full. Going to freeze the leftovers in individual size servings. Will be making again, but as another reviewer said, I will add peas to it next time.
LISTEN HERE! I gave this five stars but I feel like I changed a lot. I used the 3 cups egg noodles as suggested in another review. I did not have celery but used carrots (finely chopped), onion, and fresh garlic, minced. I had four pork chops, bone in, seasoned with salt, pepper, and onion powder and cooked them on low in a skillet. When they were done, I removed them from the pan and added the butter, carrots, onions and garlic - scraping up the flavorful bits of pork on the bottom of the pan. After sauteing those I added the half can of corn, a small can of mushrooms, and a half cup of thawed frozen peas to the same skillet. I used the cream of asparagus per another review even though I had cream of chicken and I am glad I did. THIS MADE THE RECIPE FOR US! Sour cream was added as recipe suggests but I halved the cheese and used sharp cheddar. I didn't add any extra salt. I like salt a lot but the creamed soup and other ingredients added plenty of salty flavor. I also did not bake this in the oven, just heated everything in the skillet and served with garlic toast.
I had leftover pork roast that I wanted to do something different with and found this recipe. I was reading the reviews and thought that 2 cans of soup was a bit much, we are trying to watch our sodium intake. I ended up modifying the recipe. I doubled the onion, red pepper and celery and added mushrooms halfway through the saute of the vegetables. I also added peas when I added the corn (used frozen corn and peas, thawed). I used No Yolk egg noodles and package said to cook 10 to 12 minutes, I cooked them 9 minutes and used the whole bag. I didn't add any salt and doubled the ground pepper. I sprinkled parm cheese on the top before the bread crumbs. I turned this into two 9x9 dishes and froze one for later since there is just two of us. I really liked it, very comforting dish on a long day, plus I have one more to look forward to!
This recipe was easy to make. I did not add 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, instead I added a 1/4 cup of milk to cut down on the sodium. I also added frozen peas and frozen corn instead of canned corn.
This is such a great base recipe for many casseroles. I left out the pork (vegetarian) and a can of soup. Subbed plain greek yogurt and used about half a cup of alfredo I had left from making a dip. Also added about 1 tsp of garlic powder. Was out of celery and red pepper. Used frozen green beans instead. Definitely one of those base recipes that you can mix and match and use up stuff from the fridge.
We thought it as great! We didn't have any cream of chicken soup, so we used cream of asparagus. What an outstanding flavor. This basic recipe would work with nearly any meats ( Pork, Chicken, Tuna ) as well as a variety of cream soups and vegetables. Use your imagination and you are sure to get a ht
This was very good 'comfort' food, but a little on the too creamy and cheesy side, which for me is odd. I will make again, but I'll increase the noodles to maybe 3 cups and double the veggies. But definitely a good combination and good way to use up leftover pork.
I had about 4 cups of pork to use and followed this recipe exactly, maybe added a little more cheese and more sour cream. It turned out to be a very good comfort food recipe. I would make it again and maybe up the veggies. It is such a good recipe to add other ingredients without taking away from the flavor. I will make it again and add mushrooms the next time. This time, in 2018, I added leftover broccoli along with the other veggies.. I used 2 cans of soup and the consistency was fine. Definitely a keeper. I first reviewed this in 2013. Mine wasn't watery at all.
Like one review, I used 1 can soup & that was fine. It's too salty. Skip the 1 tsp salt at the end. Cream of chicken soup is salty, cheddar is salty. Fingers swollen next morning. Plenty salt already w/o the added tsp...
I was very hesitant to try this, but had leftover pork tenderloin, and did't want to eat it again plain,so decided to try this, and was very pleasantly surprised. I only had one can of cream of mushroom soup, and added a little evaporated milk to thin it a little. Only had elbow macaroni, so added that. Didn't bake it in the oven as it was hot on the stove, so served it right away. Both my husband and I really enjoyed it. Loved the consistency of it, creamy, and he said that this was a keeper. Could use any leftover meat I think.
Very good. I used left over smoked boston butt and it turned out great. Didn't have any celery so I left it out. Also used a green pepper instead of red because it is what I had in the frig. Will definitely make again.
This tasted pretty good and solved the problem of what to do with leftover pork roast. I made a few tweaks such as using peas rather than corn and only one can of soup (celery), adding a little milk rather than more soup. I didn't add salt. This is a nice basic casserole that offers lots of flexibility. My husband filled his plate twice, so that speaks for itself. I enjoyed it, too.
I thought this tasted great, but there weren't nearly enough noodles. It came out like a soup at first, but I made another batch of noodles and mixed it in and it was fine. The next batch I doubled the noodles and it turned out well. I had a lot of pork from a pig roast to get rid of and overall this recipe was a great way to make use of it.
This was very tasty. Pretty much followed the recipe just added 1/2 cup of milk to the soup mixture and used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken. Used fusili pasta because I didn't have egg noodles. I sprinkled the grated cheese on top of the mixture instead of mixing in the casserole. I melted some butter and added it to the crumbs for the topping. I used panko crumbs instead of bread crumbs. Next time I think I'll make it without the meat and serve with breaded chicken cutlets. Overall I liked this.
Family of 4 agreed dish was a keeper! thanks.I searched "left over pork" and found this recipe. Minor changes: Used no salt, frozen vegies, 1 can soup, mozzarella cheese. Also used skillet/micro. then microwaved 3 min.in casserole dish. Ready to eat in 30 min.
Though I made a number of changes, I'm giving this five stars, since I think the recipe would have been fine without the changes, which I made primarily to decrease carbohydrates and make it more diabetic friendly. I cut the amount of noodles in half, substituted a small can of sliced mushrooms for the corn, and topped the casserole with sliced tomatoes rather than bread crumbs. Since cutting down on the noodles reduced the quantity of ingredients to be moistened, I used only one can of chicken soup. I also omitted the extra salt for personal taste. The result was a tasty casserole we both enjoyed.
I, too only used 1 can of creamed soup, not 2. I did not have any red pepper. I chopped a small onion, 1 large stalk of celery, fresh mushrooms, and rainbow carrots until I had 4 cups of chopped veggies. I happened to have a 4 cup can of cooked pork so that's what I used. I also sprinkled with everyday seasoning. I used Monterrey Jack cheese as that's what I had in the fridge. Did not use breadcrumbs. The rest was the same. I finished it in the oven. We really enjoyed it! Will have leftovers tomorrow.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2019
No changes, it was wonderful........will use it for leftover chicken as well.......thank you!
My husband and I both liked this recipe very much. I used some leftover pork roast and homemade noodles. I think we may have added about 1 cup too many of the noodles because we had to add another can of soup and some milk to thin it down some, but all in all, very good recipe and I will be using it again. I think this would go well with leftover chicken, tuna or ham, too. Thanks for sharing!
What I love about this recipe is you can replace some items with what you have on hand. I didn't have pork so I used chicken breast. I don't like celery but had some zucchini on hand. Next time I may even add peas. It was delicious. My husband said it was a keeper. I think the crumb topping (like panko) is a must.
I made the recipe as given except that I omitted the canned corn (because the only way my wife will eat corn is on the cob) and the celery (because the only way I'll eat celery is raw). I used Panko bread crumbs for an extra-crispy topping. Made a nice dinner that my wife liked well enough to save the leftovers for another meal.
I subsatuted mayo for sour cream and used a container of left over corn,peas and green beans. My pork was left over from an apricot glazed bacon wrapped Cajun pork tenderloin. My wife said it had conflicting flavors. True but I liked the tasting different flavors in the same dish.
This was nothing i expected!I followed the recipe for the most part left out the salt and used cream of mushroom low salt and added all fresh veggies for the corn i took it off the cobb cause i needed to use some. This i will make again but in the winter time.To hot lol Perfect second night for pork roast!
We had grilled pork chops left over and I cut those up for this recipe. It was awesome! There was only a little left after my husband and son finished eating. I had my share too! I am making this again tomorrow for my daughter and her family but I am going to use chicken. YUM! Thanks for this great and easy recipe!
Our leftover pork roast was actually better in this casserole than it was as a stand alone entree the night before. As others suggested I upped the vegetables quite a bit, and discovered at the last minute that I didn't have any cream of chicken soup so I used two cans of cream of celery instead and it was still delicious. Unlike some reviewers, mine didn't turn out to be too soupy at all, and there was just the right amount of sauce. It's a very flexible and tasty recipe that would work well with leftover chicken as well as pork. I'll definitely make this again.
Great way to use up leftover pork. I omitted the corn, but used all the other ingredients. I also used crushed potato chips mixed in some melted butter for a topping. Thumbs up from the teenage boy (picky eater) in the house, so for me this recipe is a keeper.
Great recipe, the only thing better than mom’s cooking is grandma’s cooking! Your mom is a great cook! The only thing I had to change: I had to make chicken gravy instead of the soup. On a side note : don’t buy Smithfield meats...the pork loin came out of the oven whiter than it went in! Thank you for sharing your mom’s recipe!
It is absolutely delicious! Thank you! The only changes I made was no onions (none of us like them) and I not only mixed cheddar cheese in with it, I took it out after 40 minutes and put more cheese on top instead of bread crumbs then put it back in until the cheese on top melted.
Great flavor. Followed the recipe pretty closely except that I had no canned soup in the cupboard so I used two cups of roast pork gravy instead. I also used corn flakes and melted butter for the crumb topping. Next time I'll double up on the veggies. Good recipe to have on hand for the last of the roast. I eliminated any extra salt.
I used parsnip instead of celery (?), cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken, and peas instead of corn. Oh, and elbow macaroni instead of egg noodles. And Panko bread crumbs. The real taste test is tonight!
Fried pork and sauted the other ingredients in the same pan. I added 1 cream of chicken 1 cream of celery. Used less pork and added deer sausage. Added peas and small amt. Of milk. Carrots were not as soft as they should be. Maybe use frozen or canned carrots next time.
This is a delicious way to serve leftover pork roast! I cut this recipe in half and baked it in a 9 by 9 inch casserole dish for the full time. It turned out great. The carrots were soft. I cut them a quarter inch thick and thought they might be hard. Easy!
I made it according to the recipe except I used a different type of noodles. It was absolutely delicious. My husband loved it. I’m definitely making it again. I’m always looking for recipes for leftover pork and this was the best so far.
I had leftover pork loin and cherry balsamic caramelized onions (about 1 C). I used the entire 1 cup instead of the 1/4 C onions and it was awesome. The balsamic added great flavor to the dish. Any type of caramelized balsamic onions would work great. Family loved it!
Had left over pork roast. Tried it and my husband loved it. I am making it again tonight with chicken. I like the fact that you can add or delete any veggies as needed. Can't wait to let my grandkids try this.
I added and subtracted so I'm not sure how to rate this but I did use your basic recipe and it was pretty tasty. I used what I had on hand: one can of cream of mushroom soup, sour cream, parmesan cheese, onions, red, orange, yellow peppers, corn, peas, carrots, leftover seasoned pork loin, bow tie noodles and whole wheat panko. Who would have thought? Thank you for this great idea!
I made this for my son and 2 year old grandson last night and it was a huge hit. I also made a vegetarian version for my DIL who doesn't eat meat. I subbed tofu for the pork and cream of celery for the cream of chicken soup and she loved her version as well. This is a keeper for our families. My only caveat was that if I made the veg version again, I would add more seasoning. The leftover pork I used was from a pork roast I had originally marinated in teriyaki, so it had plenty of flavor. The tofu lacked that flavor boost.
Family, including picky FIL, loved it. Made a few changes. No celery, cream of mushroom soup, orange bell pepper. Seasoned with pork with a creole seasoning....and cooked pork & then veggies in bacon fat. Hubby just said to definitely save this recipe.
I gave it 5 stars even though I made changes with what I had on hand. Most specifically, a LOT of leftover porkchops because company cancelled and no sour cream. It even made the dried out chops moist again in the casserole! A very versatile recipe. Added a few dashes worchesteshire which I think gave it a little 'kick'.
Great meal for leftovers. Didn't give it a 5 as I wouldn't consider it over the top, but it would work great with any leftover meat you have. I had pork tenderloin. I was worried that the marinade I had used on the meat would overpower the recipe, but it was fine.
We really liked the casserole as is. I think It would taste great with chicken or tuna instead of pork.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2021
This was surprisingly good. I would make it again, but reverse the meat/noodle ratio to 2 cups (or less) cubed pork and 3 cups noodles. I have my doubts when a recipe calls for so much meat and i was right for my taste. Also, it does not need additional salt, as the soup provides plenty. I might even use 1 can of soup and 1 can milk if I make it again. Either way, it was a tasty way of using up leftover pork roast.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.