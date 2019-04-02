Yummy Pork Noodle Casserole

4.5
121 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 37
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This pork casserole is my mom's recipe. The added sour cream gives a little twist to the standard version. The added red pepper and corn give it color and flavor. You can add and remove any vegetables in this versatile recipe. This is one of my favorite comfort food recipes.

Recipe by cjscott

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rapid boil. Cook egg noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion, celery, carrots, and red bell pepper; cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in egg noodles, cooked pork, condensed soup, cheese, corn, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle bread crumbs on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 38.2g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 142.2mg; sodium 1575.1mg. Full Nutrition
