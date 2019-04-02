Yummy Pork Noodle Casserole

LISTEN HERE! I gave this five stars but I feel like I changed a lot. I used the 3 cups egg noodles as suggested in another review. I did not have celery but used carrots (finely chopped), onion, and fresh garlic, minced. I had four pork chops, bone in, seasoned with salt, pepper, and onion powder and cooked them on low in a skillet. When they were done, I removed them from the pan and added the butter, carrots, onions and garlic - scraping up the flavorful bits of pork on the bottom of the pan. After sauteing those I added the half can of corn, a small can of mushrooms, and a half cup of thawed frozen peas to the same skillet. I used the cream of asparagus per another review even though I had cream of chicken and I am glad I did. THIS MADE THE RECIPE FOR US! Sour cream was added as recipe suggests but I halved the cheese and used sharp cheddar. I didn't add any extra salt. I like salt a lot but the creamed soup and other ingredients added plenty of salty flavor. I also did not bake this in the oven, just heated everything in the skillet and served with garlic toast.