Family Day Scones

Rating: 4.65 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's a quick and easy scone recipe you can whip up on a moment's notice - even when the butter is still cold!

By Michelle

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, and salt. in a mixing bowl. Cut in the butter with a knife or pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the brown sugar.

  • Whisk together the sour cream, light cream, and vanilla extract in a small bowl, then stir into the flour mixture until just moistened. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly, for five or six turns. Pat or roll the dough out into a 1/2 inch thick round. Cut into 8 wedge-shaped pieces, and place onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 41.7mg; sodium 426.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (18)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Gramshe
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2017
For the flakiest scones use frozen butter grated on the coarse side of a box grater. The little flakes of butter mix in so, well no need to use a pastry blender. I too used all AP flour for light delicate scones. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

julias1
Rating: 3 stars
04/01/2012
Uses all purpose flour instead of wheat. Scones did not rise like I expected so they were dense. Flavor was good. Read More
Helpful
(3)
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Gramshe
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2017
For the flakiest scones use frozen butter grated on the coarse side of a box grater. The little flakes of butter mix in so, well no need to use a pastry blender. I too used all AP flour for light delicate scones. Read More
Helpful
(11)
snowflake
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2011
nice recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2013
Perfect! The only change I made was to glaze them. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
AmyLynn
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2014
I read the reviews first before making this recipe. I followed everyone's advice and used all purpose flour instead of whole wheat flour. They are really good. Moist and flavourful in the middle. I brushed them with a milk wash on top so they wouldnt dry out and they tasted amazing. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I would definitely recommend this recipe to anyone. Read More
Helpful
(5)
julias1
Rating: 3 stars
04/01/2012
Uses all purpose flour instead of wheat. Scones did not rise like I expected so they were dense. Flavor was good. Read More
Helpful
(3)
ElinM
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2016
I used this recipe since it didn't call for eggs and I was out. I made several other change though too - greek yogurt instead of sour cream, milk instead of half & half, and almond extract instead of vanilla. I also added a cup of fresh mulberries. They are super moist and have a great flavor. I'll make them again for sure! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Ktrekker
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2015
Yummy. Used all AP flour. Served with a little cinnamon sugar sooo good Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dominique574
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2017
A I used all AP flour and whole milk. These went fast. I immediately made a second batch. So good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
JoyTowardsBaking
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2017
These were absolutely amazing! I made Carmel and sugar sauce to go with! I highly recommend you do the same! Carmel sauce: Melt 2 tbs butter add 1 1/2 cup of sugar semis a lot but it goes a long way melt together. Add 2-3 tbs of milk. Enjoy warm. And sugar sauce is just powder sugar and milk stored together! Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022