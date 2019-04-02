Easy Egg White Omelet

This egg white recipe is my go-to breakfast every morning. Fast, easy, foolproof, customizable, and packed with protein, all for fewer calories than your average fast-food breakfast sandwich.

By DONNA

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray a 9x5-inch glass or microwave-safe loaf pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle onion, green bell pepper, and mushrooms into the pan, and toss lightly with a fork just to mix. Season with salt and black pepper, and pour in the egg whites.

  • Microwave on High setting for 3 minutes. Remove and stir the cooked egg white from the side of the pan into the rest of the ingredients; cook for 3 more minutes on High.

  • If the omelet is still a little runny on top, slice it into chunks and turn them over in the loaf pan; microwave for 30 more seconds on High. Adjust salt and pepper, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 370.9mg. Full Nutrition
