Easy Egg White Omelet
This egg white recipe is my go-to breakfast every morning. Fast, easy, foolproof, customizable, and packed with protein, all for fewer calories than your average fast-food breakfast sandwich.
this sounds so yummy and easy. i can't wait to try it! and whoever made that comment about "wheres the protein" and gave this 1 star is dumb. excuse me but eggs have a ton of protein genius. dont give things a poor rating that you haven't even made. eghhRead More
This is a great basic recipe and the only reason for my mediocre review is that it has SO much more potential. You can LOAD fhis with almost any variety of veggies for very few calories. A personal favorite of mine is onion, a ton or so of mushrooms, zucchini, and spinach, and I mix it up regularly so as not to get bored and use them liberally. Sometimes I add a piece or two of thin-cut crumbled bacon or a bit of finely diced lean ham for flavor (~50 calories). A sprinkle of less than a tablespoon of a flavorful cheese (shredded Parmesan, sharp cheddar, feta, or bleu, for example) goes a long way in a simple dish. Also, lots of herbs and spices mixed with the eggs, all to suit your own preference, add much to the flavor and healthfulness of the meal without adding fat or calories. I often use salt, fresh ground black pepper, fresh parsley, granulated onion, minced garlic, a pinch of cayenne, and a bit of turmeric. These also add a little more color to make the plate more visually appealing. Too, and especially since I can get an 18-pack of eggs where I live for roughly $1.25 right now, I just crack and separate the eggs whites myself; not that there is anything wrong with using a prepared product if you find it affordable and convenient. Lastly, guests who might balk at "just egg whites?!" (lol) may respond better to a ratio of one whole egg to every two or three whites. Still a good healthy option and they will likely soon discover that they don't miss the familiar wRead More
How lovely to be able to make an omelet in the microwave! I increased the vegetables a bit and sauted them in a pan-sprayed skillet before putting them in the glass loaf dish. I know, I just made more work for myself, but I like the browned flavor. Also, the Egg Beaters are kind of expensive, so I just separated a dozen eggs, which I think made about the same volume. Now I just need to figure out what to do with the yolks. Anyway, it seemed to work just fine. I also added a sprinkle of granulated garlic to the eggs along with a splash of hot sauce. I loved cooking the omelet this way. Thanks so much for the recipe, DONNA!
I've been doing Egg Beaters like this for a while and this definitely is "Easy" and so simple to make for a quick breakfast. Plus it's low in fat and good for you too! Since I was making this for just me I used only one cup of Egg Beaters and just eyeballed the rest of the ingredients. I also used a combination of red and green pepper along with a bit of tomato and garlic. Watch your microwave times as they do vary. Once this was done I topped it with a bit of light cheddar cheese and wrapped it in a warm tortilla for "breakfast on the go". This is a great base to add-in whatever you like and there's a number of flavors of Egg Beaters so get creative! Thanks DONNA!
Pretty good as written, but more veggies (vary them according to what you like) makes it better. And just for the record, I've never gotten why folks buy and use egg beaters. All you have to do is use a real egg - just separate the yolk from the whites and use only the whites. This is basically all egg beaters are, except they throw in guar gum and xanthan gum and flavoring - yuck! If you want a heartier omelet, use two egg whites and one whole egg. Most people can handle one yolk, and that's where the iron is, if you're looking to add some iron to your diet. Enjoy!
This was so easy yet delicious. I used a round glass baking dish so after I folded it, it was in the shape of an omelette. I added onion, bell peppers and spinach. I didn't need to feed four, just myself, so I used just enough liquid egg white to cover the bottom of the dish, it took about 3 minutes to cook. This way of cooking an omellette will be in my permanent cookbook! Thanks.
Surprise! You CAN cook in a microwave! I was a little skeptical about that, but this dish turned out very nice. Used a round, glass baking dish and garnished with fresh tomatoes and green onions. This is a make-again recipe. Loved it!
my favorite omelet so far
Wow! I made 2 banana na pies and had 8 egg whites leftover. I made this and added Canadian bacon, green chilies and popped it in a mini bread loaf pan. A few minutes in the nuker and I turned it into a grilled egg n cheese sammie!Truely fast food!Thanks Donna for making a busy morning run a bit smoother:)
We really enjoyed this light, veggie-filled omelet. I omitted the mushrooms (personal taste) and just eyeballed the onions and peppers. I did sauté the veggies before adding so they would be less crunchy. I poured the mixture into a 9" pie pan to cook in the microwave. It was nice and fluffy and cooked all the way through. I served this with fresh tomatoes, fruit and toast. It made for a delicious breakfast.
Very good and fast. I cut up the items we like in the omelet, and made up individual small containers with the veggies and or meat in them and all I had to do was make it, so it really cut down the prep time for this. Thanks for the great recipe.
I've been doing a variation of this for a few years now. What's not to love about the speed of microwave cooking? I'm usually cooking for one, so portions are adjusted according. 1/2--2/3rds of a cup of egg whites is usually plenty for me. My cheat is as follows: I put 6 frozen tater tots in the bottom of the single serve microwavable container, cover, and nuke for 1 minute. Meanwhile adding whatever left over veggies and/or protein (fish, poultry, pork, beef all work) seem appropriate for TODAY, to the egg whites. I season with whatever fits my mood, and often add a tspn of feta cheese, or sometimes a tbspn of parmesan or italian blend shred. Mix well, then pour over the tots, and nuke covered for 45-60 seconds, and turn outside edges into the middle, allowing the still liquid center to migrate out to the edges. Nuke covered for another 30-45 seconds, and let stand covered if any runniness is observed, for 30 to 60 seconds. Haven't found a vegetable yet that didn't work in appropriate quantities with this.
Amazing and super simple thanks!
I never write reviews, but this recipe was so easy and delish! I added jalapenos, and a little fat free feta cheese, and a touch of light butter and it was perfect!
I tried it... made it personal size and cooked it on the stove - I'm not a fan of microwaving anything... so good and full of protein punch! It is now my new breakfast of champions! I also added kale... I love kale.
I make this with rinsed black beans and spinach. you can add some bacon bits. I like some feta cheese and salsa on top too.
I used fresh chopped spinach, jalapenos, red/orange/yellow/green bell peppers, and some tomato. Very easy and you can use whatever vegetables that you have available!
As I used a 1 and 1/2 quart ceramic stoneware, I needed to microwave the dish for a total of 5 minutes, as it was runny inside (versus on top). I cooked this for 5 minutes and it thoroughly cooked the egg white inside. I also used spinach and tomato, and added some Cheddar Cheese, which was delicious! Loved this recipe as it gave me another way to cook an omelet!
I do an egg white omelette every morning for breakfast and use about 1?4c. of egg whites. Hopefully you're not eating this whole recipe for yourself - not very calorie conscious!
This was sensational. I cut the recipe in half and will have enough for probably 2 days at my house. It was so quick and easy and tasted very, very good for a quick breakfast on a busy weekend. I added red pepper because I like the taste of red pepper. I think any veggies would be good and for my meat lovers, a little crumbled bacon would go over well.
I made this exactly as written and found the result to be very bland. To make it edible I topped it with salsa and that made it closer to 3 or 4 stars. Very easy to prepare, just needed way more veges. and seasoning.
