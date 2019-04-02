Easy Egg White Omelet

This is a great basic recipe and the only reason for my mediocre review is that it has SO much more potential. You can LOAD fhis with almost any variety of veggies for very few calories. A personal favorite of mine is onion, a ton or so of mushrooms, zucchini, and spinach, and I mix it up regularly so as not to get bored and use them liberally. Sometimes I add a piece or two of thin-cut crumbled bacon or a bit of finely diced lean ham for flavor (~50 calories). A sprinkle of less than a tablespoon of a flavorful cheese (shredded Parmesan, sharp cheddar, feta, or bleu, for example) goes a long way in a simple dish. Also, lots of herbs and spices mixed with the eggs, all to suit your own preference, add much to the flavor and healthfulness of the meal without adding fat or calories. I often use salt, fresh ground black pepper, fresh parsley, granulated onion, minced garlic, a pinch of cayenne, and a bit of turmeric. These also add a little more color to make the plate more visually appealing. Too, and especially since I can get an 18-pack of eggs where I live for roughly $1.25 right now, I just crack and separate the eggs whites myself; not that there is anything wrong with using a prepared product if you find it affordable and convenient. Lastly, guests who might balk at "just egg whites?!" (lol) may respond better to a ratio of one whole egg to every two or three whites. Still a good healthy option and they will likely soon discover that they don't miss the familiar w

