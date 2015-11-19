Sausage Oyster Dressing

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Southern sausage oyster dressing.

By Victor Chilton

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Place the pork sausage in a skillet over medium heat, and brown the sausage, breaking it up into crumbles as it cooks, until the sausage is thoroughly mixed together and no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Drain grease, and transfer the sausage to a large bowl. Mix in the croutons, oysters, celery, eggs, and onion until thoroughly combined. Mix together the reserved oyster liquid and enough chicken broth to total 2 cups in a bowl, and pour into the dressing; stir in the butter. Transfer the dressing into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot, browned, and the oysters are cooked, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 109.4mg; sodium 1202.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

COOK471
Rating: 4 stars
09/28/2011
If you like oysters, this is the bomb. My family always request this when I make dressing. I cut up my oysters with a scissors so they are not so big. I usually have to use canned oysters in this as we do not get fresh oysters in our area very often. I do not use 2 pkg. of sausage as that is too much for us but otherwise, I do follow the recipe. If using unseasoned bread crumbs, I add 1 teaspoon of sage OR poultry seasoning. If I have fresh sage I use a tablespoon of diced fresh sage instead of dry. When making dressing I make an oyster dressing and also a plain dressing without the oysters for those that do not like oysters. You can use the same recipe and leave out the oysters. Very good stuffing. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Reviews:
rthomas
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2012
This recipe is so simple and so incredibly tasty. I used 2x the amount of oysters and kept the oysters whole (another review suggests cutting them up). The flavor for the dish comes from the oysters, oyster liquid, chicken stock and the hot sausage, so be sure to select the hot sausage to your taste. I used Bob Evans zesty hot Italian sausage. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Jeese
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2013
Made this recipe this Thanksgiving.... BIG hit! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sandra Hooper Danner
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2012
My family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Noodles
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2017
If doubling the amount of oysters used in this recipe would you use the liquid from BOTH of the oyster containers or just from one? Thanks in advance. Read More
Carla Capps
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2018
I loved it. Read More
dave
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2017
Different but really good. Added a little sage. Everyone liked the dish. Read More
