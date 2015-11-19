Sausage Oyster Dressing

If you like oysters, this is the bomb. My family always request this when I make dressing. I cut up my oysters with a scissors so they are not so big. I usually have to use canned oysters in this as we do not get fresh oysters in our area very often. I do not use 2 pkg. of sausage as that is too much for us but otherwise, I do follow the recipe. If using unseasoned bread crumbs, I add 1 teaspoon of sage OR poultry seasoning. If I have fresh sage I use a tablespoon of diced fresh sage instead of dry. When making dressing I make an oyster dressing and also a plain dressing without the oysters for those that do not like oysters. You can use the same recipe and leave out the oysters. Very good stuffing.