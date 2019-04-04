Neapolitan-Style Pizza Dough with Garlic and Italian Seasonings

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note
If two pizzas are one too many, you can place half the dough in the refrigerator. Well covered, it will keep for several days. When removing, allow dough to rise at room temperature. Place in pan and cook same as above.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 2.8g; sodium 244.1mg. Full Nutrition
This pizza dough definitely tastes good and is not so difficult to make. However, I either needed to reduce the amount of water by about 25% or increase the flour by about 25% because otherwise the dough turned out to be way too sticky to handle. Once this adjustment was made, it was really nice. Also, the number of pies you are able to make was far greater than 2 12-inch pizzas - perhaps I made them thinner than the recipe called for. Either way, you won't be disappointed with the taste.
I am not even sure if I did this right. I did use powdered garlic and it was fine I think. I used my bread maker to do the dough for one pizza only, and let it go through the cycle. Then I took it out and put it into a bowl with olive oil and let it rise for an hour. It did rise a little, probably half way. It may have risen further if I let it rise another hour. I took it out, and had to put it onto a baking/cookie sheet because it would have fallen through the reg pizza pan I use with holes in it. It was sticky and was not what I was used to for pizza crust, thought I ruined it... but put it in the oven for the 7 minutes to pre bake the crust (the smell was to die for!!). let it cool, put my toppings on and back in at 400 for roughly 16 minutes. The bottom of the crust was SUPER crispy and very flavorful!! This crust, well the way I did it, could really hold up to heavy toppings without it falling on your lap. GREAT RECIPE!!!! Just wish I knew if I did it right.
Nice dough to make when you run out of bread flour! Used it to make little cheese pizzas with kids. They added black olive "eyes"with rosemary "lashes", and used a thin strip of red bell pepper for the "smile". I especially liked it having a long proofing time, this allowed me to prep the dough and have that mess cleaned up and out of the way before my little guests arrived to make their pizzas. Thank you Tony!
The key to this recipe is "What are you looking for?" A Thick and soft crust or a more chewy and thin crust? This is NOT a soft pizza crust, and it is not a fast riser. If you are looking for either of those, go to one of the other zillion pizza crust. This dough WILL be very sticky when you make it, it is supposed to be, this is what makes it what it is, do not be tempted to add more flour, when you knead it/roll it out, you will add a bit more flour anyway.Now, I don't have a 1,000 degree open air wood burning pizza oven so I can't truly say this is truly authentic Neapolitan-style. I have been to a certified Neapolitan-style (there are VERY few restaurants of this certification in the whole United States, which might be why people don't realize what this recipe is) pizza place in in Eugene, OR and I will say this; it is definitely chewy and meant to be rolled thin like a Neapolitan crust is supposed to be. I made it as instructed, only changing the granulated garlic for real stuff b/c this is all I had, which isn't going to affect the actual dough anyway in make-up. This dough is what I was looking for, chewy and yet still soft, but not in a loaf of bread type way like all the other pizza dough recipes I have tried. I made these in to Calzone and they were perfect, wonderfully chewy yet soft, firm and not all all like eating a slice of bread. From now on this will be my stand-by pizza dough recipe because it is all I have been looking for in a pizza dough.
This was my first attempt at making pizza dough. it was a great recipe and easy to follow, as well as super delicious. Of course like most any recipe on here i like to adapt them for various uses. My grandchildren wanted sloppy-joes, so i made my homemade sloppy-joe recipe and while it was cooking, i prepared the dough. i rolled out the dough to 1/4 inch thickness and used a round 5 inch cereal bowl as a dough cutter. Next, i plopped a gravy ladle full of the mixture on one-half the circle to within a 1/2 inch of edges, I made an egg was using 3 eggs and using a pastry brush to spread around entire circle, I topped the mixture with shredded cheddar cheese and lifted the remaining half of the dough over the mixture, sealing and crimping the edges with a fork. I baked the pies in a pre-heated 425 degree oven for 15 minutes until crust was light brown, and used the remaining egg wash on the top crust and continued to cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the pies were golden brown. From this pie crust recipe I got 18 individual sloppy-joe pies. My family fell in love with this and my grandchildren keep asking me when i am going to make them again! Bonn-appetite!
At first I thought there was no way this recipe could work -- it seemed like too little yeast and flour and way too much water. I did end up adding a bit more flour during the kneading and forming steps, but it was still a sticky dough and a little hard to work with. I also let it rise almost twice the suggested time, which worked nicely. I used a pizza stone, and pre baked the crust for 8 minutes before adding the toppings. We often like very minimal toppings that don't take long to cook, and this dough worked well for that type of pizza. We use crushed tomatoes, sliced garlic, buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves and maybe some Parmesan or Romano scattered over the top. That's it. If you like lots of sauce or heavy toppings like meatballs or sausage, this might not be sturdy enough, but I don't know for sure. When we are in the mood for a loaded pie, maybe I'll give this recipe a try instead of the classic dough recipe we normally use for a more loaded pizza.
no i dint make any changes i followed it to the letter t and it did great i did see a lot of others complain about it being sticky its post to be like that if any one knows how to make things from scratch then you should know working with dough you put flour on the table and then put your dough on it and pat flour on your hands and sprinkle flour on the dough as you go and wail you spread the dough out i did this and followed as stated in this thank you so much for this i dont like store bought pizza and home made crust and now i know i can make it and enjoy it :)
Coming from someone who lived in Napoli, Italia, this is a surprisingly accurate recipe for a Neapolitan Pizza crust ("real" pizza as it is called there.) I recommend that you make it using ONLY your hands. If you find it too sticky for that, put some flour on your hands. It is supposed to be sticky as the dough is designed to be used in wood burning ovens and not become so hard after coming out. My only complaint is that this recipe could have listed the whole recipe for a Neapolitan Pizza, not just the crust. Nonetheless, a very good recipe, would recommend it.
I have to agree with other reviewers about too much liquid. This is tasty however. I particularly like this for making pizza dough dipping stixs. This tastes great with either mainara sauce or melted garlic butter for dipping.
As I am an accomplished bread maker, I was really disappointed in this recipe. Dough would not rise, and pizza came out hardened and tasteless. Obviously needs more yeast and definitely NOT cold water. Will stay with my own yummy recipe!!!!
Neapolitan-Style Pizza Dough with Garlic and Italian Seasonings
