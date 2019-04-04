Neapolitan-Style Pizza Dough with Garlic and Italian Seasonings

The key to this recipe is "What are you looking for?" A Thick and soft crust or a more chewy and thin crust? This is NOT a soft pizza crust, and it is not a fast riser. If you are looking for either of those, go to one of the other zillion pizza crust. This dough WILL be very sticky when you make it, it is supposed to be, this is what makes it what it is, do not be tempted to add more flour, when you knead it/roll it out, you will add a bit more flour anyway.Now, I don't have a 1,000 degree open air wood burning pizza oven so I can't truly say this is truly authentic Neapolitan-style. I have been to a certified Neapolitan-style (there are VERY few restaurants of this certification in the whole United States, which might be why people don't realize what this recipe is) pizza place in in Eugene, OR and I will say this; it is definitely chewy and meant to be rolled thin like a Neapolitan crust is supposed to be. I made it as instructed, only changing the granulated garlic for real stuff b/c this is all I had, which isn't going to affect the actual dough anyway in make-up. This dough is what I was looking for, chewy and yet still soft, but not in a loaf of bread type way like all the other pizza dough recipes I have tried. I made these in to Calzone and they were perfect, wonderfully chewy yet soft, firm and not all all like eating a slice of bread. From now on this will be my stand-by pizza dough recipe because it is all I have been looking for in a pizza dough.