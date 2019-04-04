Baked Chicken In a Sweet BBQ Sauce
What I had to do to squeeze this recipe from my neighbor...but it's worth it. This is a scrumptious version of sticky chicken.
Great recipe! I had everything in my fridge, which is always a plus! I did think the spices were a bit much, so I cut them all down by a 1/3. To keep the chicken moist, used a 9x9 inch pan so the sauce covered more of the chicken and I also baked it covered with foil. My husband loved it!
I have to say 1 tablespoon of chili powder is waaaay to much. Next time I will put 1 teaspoon. It tasted like pure chili sauce. I might try this again but would def. not use that much chili powder. BF is not picky and he thought it tasted like chili. I usually only try something if it's had at least 100 reviews now I know why. I'm sure the recipe would be great otherwise.
Great recipe! I had everything in my fridge, which is always a plus! I did think the spices were a bit much, so I cut them all down by a 1/3. To keep the chicken moist, used a 9x9 inch pan so the sauce covered more of the chicken and I also baked it covered with foil. My husband loved it!
I have to say 1 tablespoon of chili powder is waaaay to much. Next time I will put 1 teaspoon. It tasted like pure chili sauce. I might try this again but would def. not use that much chili powder. BF is not picky and he thought it tasted like chili. I usually only try something if it's had at least 100 reviews now I know why. I'm sure the recipe would be great otherwise.
Awesome! We all loved it. Was told the recipe was a keeper. :) I read other reviews before I made this and took the following suggestions... used a smaller baking dish and covered with foil. Only ingredient I changed was the red wine because we didn't have any. In place of that I use 1/8 cup each of water and balsamic vinegar.
This is a great, easy dinner option! Will definitely make again, but with more chicken (makes a lot of sauce) and less soy (was a little salty).
My suggestion is to use half of the cumin that was called for. The cumin flavor was overwhelming to me. Other than that it was great.
This was excellent! I used boneless chicken thighs instead of breasts. I didn't have cornstarch, so I didn't thicken the sauce at the end. However, it still was amazing! I served it with the sauce over a bed of rice. My boyfriend decided to call it "Is there anymore?" BBQ baked chicken! Good job!
My family and I really liked this. I didn't have any soy sauce so I substituted with teriyaki and pinapple marinade. Also left out the onion powder because I didn't have any. It was still very good and the chicken was very tender. I did cover it with tin foil while baking. It makes alot of sauce. I think next time I will double the chicken. I liked the fact that it was so quick and easy!
This is quite tasty and really easy. I was happy to find a good recipe that was all stuff I had on hand! The red wine we had was Muscato which gave it a very distinct flavor. I also had to substitute honey for the maple syrup which turned out really well. Like other reviews have stated, I ended up only using about a teaspoon of the chili powder becuase I needed it to be kid friendly. I look forward to to trying it with more chili powder for the adults! I will make this one again!
This was delicious! I didn't have red wine so I used white wine instead and I didn't have any cumin so I omitted it. I just served it to my father-in-law, husband and 3 kids for dinner and everyone really liked it. I will be making this again for sure.
Very flavorful BBQ chicken. But I suggest to cut the chili powder in half.
I loved it and so did my wife and ALL the kids. Served with green beans and baked apples. delicious!
You know, this was fine. Didn't love it. I probably should have covered the dish as others have because my sauce disappeared and just burned to the dish.
So, Ally, what exactly did you have to do to get this recipe from your neighbor? ;)
Simple and delicious! I did not use a full cup of water when mixing the cornstarch. I didn't meausre the water but it was probably only 1/3 cup. I also covered the chicken with foil as per the advice of the other reviewers.
My 5 and 3 year old loved it and so did my husband and I! This is an easy and very flavorful dish! I used the leftovers in a calzone with bell peppers and mozzerella cheese - yummy twice around!
Delicious! I replaced the red wine with beef broth. I flattened my chicken breast and baked for 25 minutes. They came out super moist and super tasty.
Yummy. I halved the spices, and I'm glad I did. It was perfect this way.
I wasn't paying attention while I was making this and even with my mess ups it was great. I love dishes with lots of flavor and this is one. Maybe I won't be so brain dead next time. Thanks for sharing.
Although, the chili powder was a bit overpowering, I definitely liked this recipe and will be cooking it again! I'll try to cut down on it a bit more.
Delicious!! I made this with Green Salad & Baked Beans. Even my 7-yr-old loved it!
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I cut back on chili powder and garlic powder to only 1tsp each. Also, added small amount of sriracha sauce. We will definitely make again.
My family really enjoyed this recipe! The chicken was so tender and flavorful. The recipe was simple to prepare and leftovers were delicious. The next time I prepare this dish, I will reduce the spices somewhat ( I.e. Half of suggested). However, this is a keeper and it's simply a matter of adjusting the spice levels to your taste. Thanks for sharing!
I omitted the maple syrup and forgot to add chili powder. It was delicious without either of those!
It was okay, I baked it but next time I will try this grilled and maybe update this.
Followed recipe exactly (except we had thighs) and WOW. Very delightful result; very tasty and tender meal. Thank you.
Just absolutely delicious! However, I have not tried it with red wine yet... I've used mascato and white zinfindel and it turned out perfect both times! I also tried this with a whole roast and my family asked for seconds before finishing the rest of their plates! Thank you so much for sharing! Definitely a family staple now!
Next time I will half the sauce unless I want to make more chicken, which I may since it was sooooo good. Really moist and tasty.
Family loved this!
Excellent. I opted for 1 teaspoon of chili powder, but also used a bbq sauce from the Willie Nelson General Store in Nashville TN, "Fiery Burnin' Butts". Good old Willie, putting Kentucky Bourbon in his sauce. Yay Willie! Also added teaspoon of tandoori spice. Used fresh garlic and substituted mustard powder for a squeeze of yellow mustard. When using wine, I used a Montepulciano Italian varietal. Paired chicken with garlic shredded red potatoes and yellow beans. YUM...
I love to try new BBQ sauce recipes and they don't always suit our tastes. This has become my go to recipe to use them up in a super tasty way and it never disappoints
Wow - one of the worst things we've ever made. I followed the recipe exactly and it tasted terrible - the flavors just didn't go together. I will not ever make this again.
Was very yummy but a bit too heavy in the spices. I did less of the peppers. Sauce wasn’t quite thick enough but flavor was very nice. Probably will try in the crockpot next time instead.
I also read the reviews and cut back on certain spices. I also covered the chicken in the oven with foil. I put the finish chicken aside on a plate and put my juice in a pan. I did not have corn starch but my family always taught me to thicken up a sauce use flour. So I stirred in a Tbs of flour brought it to a boil and continued to stir. Once the flour dissolved i removed it from the heat and let it cool. I poured it on my chicken and served it with stuffing and spinach. My bf loved it and I will be making it again.
Husband called it "Delish" as he went back for more. I also really enjoyed it. I used 10 drumsticks and played fast and loose with the spices and condiments for the sauce, but considerably cut down on the chili powder and other spices. I love to cut corners, so I simply put the mixed corn starch and water right in the pan with the bubbling juices, and it thickened. I used 1 tbsp cs and probably 1/2 to 2/3 cup water and poured it in a few places around the pan to try to get it in lots of different places. When I pulled it out of the oven, I was a bit worried that the naysayer reviewers might be right about it being an odd combination of flavours based on the smell, but it tasted great. It's not that it smelled badly, just unusual. Thanks for submitting.
I followed the recipe and we will certainly make it again!
Way too spicy and the sauce was too salty I'm guessing from the soy sauce. Not a fan in general, too many spices for what it probably needed.
very tasty-use less spices though especially chilli powder
The sauce needed no thickening in my opinion. I also skipped the mustard and cumin and still thought it tasted great!
The sauce has this weird aftertaste that you just can't get rid of. I don't know how you could make this so it tasted better, so I just will never make it again. I was really disappointed. It wasn't sweet at all, in fact, it tasted very bitter to me. I doubled the recipe but only used 1/2 of the spices and it still tasted very bad. The flavors just didn't mesh well together at all.
Absolutely amazing. Whole family liked it. Perfect blend if sweet and spicy. Wouldn't change a thing. Very good with Swiss cheese rice.
Great recipe but corn starch slurry was 1 tbsp plus 1/4 cup of water. I really reduced the sauce on the stove so this became nice and sticky.
Yummy, rainy so made in oven. Look forward to trying grilled!
I followed the tips. I used a 9x9 pan. I cut the spices in half. I would also recommend 1/2 c. Water to cornstarch so it thickens quicker. You will also want to season your chicken before cooking with sauce for extra flavor. You can use chicken or pork for this. It’s easy and most ingredients are on hand. I used white wine. I love that I could pop this in the oven and do something else for 40 minutes. It’s a keeper!
Halved recipe. Used 2 cloves garlic and no onion powder. Delicious!
I appreciate the simplicity of just dumping everything on the chicken and baking, but this was just an odd combination of flavors. I also found the sauce too sweet. If I were to make this again, I'd definitely omit the maple syrup and reduce the chili powder and mustard powder (caused the sauce to be slightly bitter). Chicken breasts also don't take 40 minutes to bake. Mine were rather large, about 10 oz, and I pounded them down to an even thickness of 1.25". They were plenty done at 25 minutes. I didn't even bother thickening the sauce at the end since I didn't care for the flavor, and just scraped some of it off before serving.
I made it for two, my husband and I. Only thing I did was shred the chicken. Only so my husband can heated up again later during his lunch at work.
