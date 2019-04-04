Baked Chicken In a Sweet BBQ Sauce

Husband called it "Delish" as he went back for more. I also really enjoyed it. I used 10 drumsticks and played fast and loose with the spices and condiments for the sauce, but considerably cut down on the chili powder and other spices. I love to cut corners, so I simply put the mixed corn starch and water right in the pan with the bubbling juices, and it thickened. I used 1 tbsp cs and probably 1/2 to 2/3 cup water and poured it in a few places around the pan to try to get it in lots of different places. When I pulled it out of the oven, I was a bit worried that the naysayer reviewers might be right about it being an odd combination of flavours based on the smell, but it tasted great. It's not that it smelled badly, just unusual. Thanks for submitting.