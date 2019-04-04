Baked Chicken In a Sweet BBQ Sauce

What I had to do to squeeze this recipe from my neighbor...but it's worth it. This is a scrumptious version of sticky chicken.

By Allyson

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Whisk together the barbecue sauce, soy sauce, red wine, maple syrup, chili powder, dry mustard powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and cumin in a bowl until thoroughly combined.

  • Place the chicken breasts into a 9x13-inch baking dish, and pour the sauce over the chicken. Turn the chicken pieces over in the sauce to coat both sides.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear, about 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a breast should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Remove the chicken from the baking dish, and keep warm.

  • Pour the remaining sauce into a saucepan, place over medium heat, and bring to a boil. Whisk the cornstarch and water together in a small bowl until smooth. Whisk the cornstarch mixture into the sauce; reduce heat to a simmer, and allow the sauce to thicken, whisking constantly. Return the chicken to the dish, and pour the thickened sauce over the chicken to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 1327.5mg. Full Nutrition
