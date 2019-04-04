Sugar-Free BBQ Sauce

This is a recipe for an amazingly delicious sugar-free BBQ sauce. It's great on ribs, chicken, or anything really! I had originally received it from a friend years ago, and have since tweaked it a bit!

Recipe by heleneshaw

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and stir until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Mix beef bouillon cubes and water in a cup until cubes are softened and beginning to dissolve, and pour water and bouillon cubes into the saucepan. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the cubes. Mix in tomato paste, sucralose sweetener, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, liquid smoke flavoring, salt, cider vinegar, and hot pepper sauce. Stir until sweetener has dissolved.

  • Bring sauce to a simmer, reduce heat, and simmer until the flavors have blended, 25 to 30 minutes. Stir frequently. For best flavor, cover and refrigerate overnight. Store in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 1.4g; sodium 374.2mg. Full Nutrition
