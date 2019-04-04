Sugar-Free BBQ Sauce
This is a recipe for an amazingly delicious sugar-free BBQ sauce. It's great on ribs, chicken, or anything really! I had originally received it from a friend years ago, and have since tweaked it a bit!
I am always looking for recipes to suit my husbands type II diabetes. This one is a winner. Nice rich flavor without that fake sugar taste. This is terrific. Thanks for sharing heleneshaw.Read More
This recipe still requires a few modifications to be sugar free. You have to use sugar free dijon mustard, and it's hard to find Worcestershire sauce that doesn't have high fructose corn syrup or something similar in the ingredients.Read More
My review of this recipe was horrifically edited. I am so disappointed in Allrecipes for doing that. This recipe is not good and was a waste of money. They way my review was re-written does not display that. I hope other people do not waste money as we did on this. We don't have a lot of money and I wanted to help others.
Great sauce! Thick and tangy and smells good! I didn't have broth cubes, so used a packet of Lipton beefy onion soup mix. A new low-carb fave!
I scaled everything down by one-half. Using another recipe, I boiled the ribs to tenderize them then put this sauce and the drained ribs in a tin foil wrap. Out on the BBQ and it came out great! Hubby loved it. *Big Smile*
This is a great tasting BBQ sauce if you're on a diet and want to go sugar-free. I divided it into freezer containers since I wouldn't be able to use it up in a short period of time.
Love this as it but also because it's easy to customize to taste. I used beef broth instead of water. Also if you want a more north east style bbq swap half the splenda for sugar-free maple syrup. Hotter add more tobacco or a dash of cayenne pepper. Smoked paprika never goes amiss in bbq sauce.
This makes a lot of sauce. Too bad, because neither my husband or I cared for it. The flavors are just off. I'm a pretty experienced cook and don't know what I can do to "fix" it. Still looking for a good sugar free bbq sauce recipe.
Excellent! Tangy and Smokey. I used half the amount of splenda the recipe called for because I like my bbq sauce more tangy than sweeet. I also used 1/2 cup of chicken stock instead of the bouillon cubes and water. I love this sauce, I could eat it by the spoonful. Great for a low-carb diet.
I changed it up a bit, and then loved it. I used dry Colmans Mustard instead of Dijon, powdered onion and added more smoke and some cinnamon. I just have to figure a way to add the tomato without it having a slight spaghetti sauce to it.
Amazing recipe. Having a diabetic in the house, this recipe allows us to have more meal selections.
This sauce is cooking right now and my kitchen smells wonderful! I agree with the other reviewer to reduce the sugar a bit. It is pretty sweet when made according to the directions. I added an extra half cup of water and I like this consistency.
If you are looking for a Kansas City style BBQ sauce, this is not it. With the amount of mustard in the recipe, it is closer to a Carolina style sauce. If that's what you consider BBQ sauce, then you might give it five stars. As another reviewer points out, it is not completely sugar free as written. I attempted to bring it a little closer to a KC-style by adding a couple of tablespoons of molasses, making it just 'reduced sugar' BBQ sauce. Better, but still far from what is considered BBQ sauce around here. Too much tomato taste. Too much mustard. So disappointed, as I love BBQ.
This recipe is great! I only made two changes. First, only used 1/2 cup of Splenda. Second, added another 6oz can of tomato paste. The result was a more tangy and tomatoey bbq sauce.
Really good. Had it on chicken thighs and breasts and it gave a great flavor without the sugar!
This is a great recipe for anyone what wants to cut back on sugar in there BBQ sauce. My cans of tomato paste had 3 gram of sugar in each can and I used Jalapeno mustard with no sugar and our Worcester sauce had less then 1 gram. I also used Ham bouillon for flavor but the rest I left just as the recipe calls for. Thanks for posting. Will make again.
I changed it up just a little bit. I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar and a little bit of Italian salad dressing to it. I will be making this with what I added for our annual " Red Dragon Ranch " Mother's Day Bbq.
This turned out awesome! I cut the sweetner in half and added half sugar free maple syrup.
I have made it twice and will be making some this week. being diabetic it is wonderful to enjoy bbq foods again.
This is really yummy. 1/3 of the recipe makes a lot. I agree with other reviewers that the sweetener should be half or less. I found that it needed more liquid to "simmer" properly---I used chicken broth for the water.
Easy to make and was delicious. I used Just Like Sugar for the sweetener.
I'm very pleased with this recipe. Taste great, easy to make. No sugar!!!
So excited to find this - trying to do low-carb and I miss BBQ sauce. This recipe has similar flavors to the brown-sugar recipe my mother used to make. It is really flavorful and my husband really liked it. It was a tad sweet for my taste - I think I would cut the Splenda in half next time. Definitely making this again!
I used Truvia instead of Splenda as I normally can tolerate the little bit of aftertaste from that but still can't get past the fake sweet aftertaste. My husband isn't a big BBQ fan (but is diabetic) so I added some pineapple juice and a splash of honey to try and salvage it but no. Into the garbage it went.
I have shared this with my mom and boyfriend. They all loved it so much they gave it to others to make. Making more tonight.
Wow! Fantastic flavor. I made it with Mesquite Liquid Smoke, this time. Easy recipe to follow. I'm definitely recommending this to my family and friends. I'm thinking of making some batches up to give out at Christmas. I LOVE that there is absolutely no sugar in it!!!! Worcestershire sauce has NO sugar in it. French's Dijon Mustard also has no sugar. Thanks so much for sharing, Helen Shaw. :)
Not too tart, not too sweet. I cannot eat onions, so I substituted 1T minced garlic. If you use stevia, add it during the last few minutes of cooking time or it may get bitter.
This recipe is not totally sugar free. The Worcestershire has sugar so will need to substitute for this.
Would be awesome, but... it's not sugar-free. Worcestershire sauce has sugar in it.
This recipe is wonderful!!!!! Tastes like delicious bbq sauce and you wouldn't know the difference if you didn't know it did not have sugar. I canned a few jars for later use. Just delicious!!!! I had a jar of Famous Dave's on hand, but my boyfriend didn't want it as this recipe satisfied his taste!!!!!!!! Thanks so much for sharing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
Very good! now I have a go to sugar free bbq sauce for my diabetic husband. Great
Next time I'll use a little less vinegar and a little more sweetener
I love this solution to all the high calorie, high carb sauces in the stores! I haven't made any changes to this first batch but I will probably experiment with others to add variety. Might try to create mimics of some flavor enhancements such as you see on your grocery shelves.
It was good but needs slight modifications to thickness. I will cut back to 2 cans of tomato paste and thin out with water or beef broth next time.
It was delicious a little bit spicy/hot will make it again
I made this and it was very good. But...3/4 cup Dijon? I only used 2 teaspoons. I believe 3/4 cup would be way too much.
We added 6 ounces more tomato paste and 1/2 cup more Worcestershire sauce and used 1TBSP Valentina Mexican Hot Sauce in place of the Tobasco and Yellow mustard in place of Dijon as this is what we had on hand. Turned out great!
