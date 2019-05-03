Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce
A quick but very tasty sauce to add to already prepared frozen meatballs. This recipe makes a generous amount of sauce for a 1/2 package (20 oz) of meatballs. Serve over egg noodles or rice.
Yum! Easy to make and the kids loved it! I used 1/2 skim milk and 1/2 cream so it wasn't so heavy and it turned out great!Read More
Yum! Easy to make and the kids loved it! I used 1/2 skim milk and 1/2 cream so it wasn't so heavy and it turned out great!
I gave it four stars for the following reasons: 1. I've never had Swedish Meatballs before and don't know what it's supposed to taste like. 2. When I was finished with the recipe, I had to add a dollup of sour cream - the soy sauce flavor was very strong. Husband said this helped a ton! DH loved it - DS, who is picky, didn't let a drop hit the floor (and he doesn't like red meat!).
I used the video tutorial from Allrecipes.com to make the Swedish meatballs to complement the sauce. It is fast and easy. The overall taste was good. I may continue to research other sauces.
This is a good starter sauce for you to customize to your own tastes. I started with my favorite brown gravy mix (Southeastern Mills - very good!). When it was thickened to my liking, I added a concentrated beef stock, 1 can of cream of chicken soup, soy sauce & worcestershire. A little bit of sour cream for tang & a splash of red wine to thin it a bit. I added the sauce to already warmed meatballs and let it finish in the oven. Served over butter noodels - very good!
I love the simplicity of this recipe. I am legally blind, so in order to make things even easier,I have made up several seasoning blends from this site. In this dish I used my own Swedish Seasoning Blend.. It consists of 2 tsp Sea salt; 1 tsp each: allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg & fresh cracked black pepper. I use 1 tsp for 4 servings in a recipe replacing all other seasonings. and with that change this was a 5 star for us. Bobbi
This is a great basic recipe. I doubled the meatballs and seasoned the sauce to my taste. Its great served over egg noodles with warm rolls:) definitely a keeper, will make again.
I tried this recipe and substituted the beef broth with french onion soup and the soy sauce with Worchesire sauce. It was great.
This was wonderful. Try adding a splash of sherry, 1/2 tablespoon of Dale's steak seasoning and a small can of mushroom slices for a different, and awesome alternative. We served these at a wine tasting and they were a huge hit!
I used homemade chicken broth in place of beef stock. I also switched out the cup of cream with 1/2 c half&half and a 1/2c sour cream. It was really good.
I made these for a Christmas buffet. They were easy and very tasty. I Kept them warm in a crock pot which seemed to enhance their flavor even more. Everyone enjoyed them.
So good! Made this without changes. It was a big hit for whole family. Used Ikea meatballs. YUM
My 7 and 9 year olds loved this! I added a dash of allspice to the sauce and used Wondra to thicken it up a bit. It was smooth and creamy with great flavor!
so simple, quick and delicious. My picky family ate it all up! Delish!
Great and easy base recipe- I like that the beef broth makes it less over the top creamy. But there must be a typo because 1t of pepper was WAY TOO MUCH!! I also liked adding a bit of allspice and cloves to make it more like my Gramma's.
Very good recipe! I threw it all in a crock pot, let it cook on high for 4 hours...Perfect!
My husband and I loved this! But, I used ground chicken meatballs instead, and chicken stock. YuM!
Very good and satisfied everyone. Only made a couple of tweaks based on the reviews and what I had on hand. I had 1 1/2 cups beef broth to use which I mixed with 3/4 cup milk (it looked like the right color that way, and I wanted more broth than milk). I added 1 T Worcestershire sauce, 1 t rosemary, 1 t seasoned salt, and a few grinds of black pepper. Instead of the flour I thickened with 2 T cornstarch. At the end I added 2 T sour cream. I highly recommend the extra Worcestershire sauce, seasoned salt and sour cream for their extra flavor.
Not good. Why the beef broth?
This is a great sauce! My kids love it and I can throw it together in minutes. It's one of my favorite last minute dinners!!
Quick and easy....the taste is delish! I add a bit of additional rosemary!
Super easy, and very tasty. The only reason I gave it a 4 instead of a 5 is that my husband said he didn't like the soy sauce in it. I thought it was delicious! The only change I made was to use much less pepper than called for, as other reviewers recommended. I just did a few twists from the pepper mill. My 2 and 4 year olds gobbled this up too. I'll definitely be making this again!
OMG so quick and easy, tasted great, hubby had 2nd's. Even my kids ate this!!!
Very good and easy to prepare! I used the recipe for only 2 servings and the pepper amount was still too much...the only bad part. Definitely will make this again!
This recipe on its own isn't very good, but its a good start to the sauce!! I had to mix garlic, paprika, more flour, and butter to give it flavor and body. After adding the extra spices it tasted very delicious!! Its a fast easy sauce and this is my second time making it *I didn't use the rosemary because I don't care for that spice*
Made this recipe and loved it. I added some sour creme to it as it was finishing up and liked it better.
Delicious!! My family loved it:) I used homemade meatballs and served it all over steamed white rice. The only changes I made were to use chicken broth in place of beef, and omit the rosemary since we had none. Turned out perfect!! I am sure it would be even better with the rosemary. Thanks so much for this wonderful recipe!! Will be using it often:)
Love this recipe. Easy and delicious. I used homemade chicken broth and it was great.
Delicious! I added mushrooms, parsley and sour cream, but it was delicious before I added them. I’ve been looking for a simple recipe for this and this is perfect!
As per previous suggestions: It requires sour cream and a packet of onion soup mix. I find powdered skim mixed extra-strong (or to taste) makes a great substitute for cream without added fat - my picky eaters can never tell!
Perfectly simple....less pepper and used a can of beef gravy instead of broth...1/2 milk and 1/2 half & half
Whole family loved it! And the pepper gives it a little kick. For low carb, serve over cauliflower.
I loved the base of this recipe, but we really love spices, so I added a 1 1/2 tsp. minced garlic, 2 tsp. dried basil, a tsp. of cracked pepper, and a tsp. of spanish thyme. Its definitely a keeper!
Delicious and easy sauce recipe ! I used 1
family liked it
I really like how easy this recipe it. It needs a lot more soy sauce for taste, so I added about 1-2 TBSP of soy sauce. Rosemary can be a little strong, I might try using dill instead next time. I also used a crockpot to keep the meatballs warm at a potluck party, and the flavors were even better the longer it was in the crockpot.
Easy to make, my Hubby and 3 kids (13, 7, 3) always ask for seconds.
very easy and pretty good.
The best thing about this recipe is the ease of assembly. Everything into one pot and it comes out really creamy and rich. I sauteed a small amount of finely chopped onion and some fresh mushrooms in some butter and deglazed with white wine before adding the broth mixture. Turned out great. The pepper tastes really wonderful. Reminisant of green peppercorn sauce for steak.
I admit, I strayed from the original recipe so take this review for what it's worth. I subbed a can of turkey gravy I had in the fridge for the longest time ever for the beef broth, used half-and-half instead of heavy cream, omitted flour since the sauce was think enough already, and didn't include rosemary either. I also increased the soy sauce to 1/2 tablespoon and decreased pepper to only 1/4 teaspoon, and the sause was peppery enough! Oh, and I threw in about 2 tablespoons of sour cream. Served it with turkey meatballs... delicious! The sause tasted a lot like the one they sell at IKEA to go with their meatballs. I almost wanted to drink it, lol.
Bland. Boring. It got too thick. I did not use the pepper as directed because it's just too much pepper. Used my own homemade meatballs.
Just made this up for supper tonight. Absolutely wonderful, and not to mention soooo easy. Added thyme instead of rosemary, teaspoon of garlic powder and a pinch of nutmeg. I keep putting the spoon into it and licking it clean. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for this easy recipe, we loved it! I will definitely make this again.
Calls for way too much pepper.
I made this according to the recipe. It wasn't enough for the noodles so I doubled it. The sauce tastes like it's missing something. After reading quite a few reviews, I added a dash (literally a dash): all spice, paprika, nutmeg, sage, garlic powder and thyme. I let the sauce cook with the meatballs for about an hour and it came out amazing. My three year old devoured this. Thank you for this recipe and thank you all for adding your review.
Delicious and easy! Perfect for those busy school nights!!
My family absolutely loves it... And its now my wife's favorite meal. I added Worchester sauce (about 4 Tbls) and serve it over mashed potatoes instead of the traditional egg noodles.
Great sauce for my Ikea meatballs. I thought the teaspoon of black pepper was too much though. I would only add about 1/2 that. I also had no heavy cream so I used 2% milk and thickened it with more additional Wondra flour. Will definitely make again (with the cream!)
Tasty and easy
I used vegetable stock and sour cream instead of beef and heavy cream. I added mushrooms. I made with frozen turkey meatballs and it was amazing.
I made this tonight. Have a bigger family so basically I just doubled all ingredients. It was too peppery so then I added a little bit more Soy sauce to add a little bit more salty flavor. The sauce was easy to make but once I the the frozen meatballs in in took quite a bit more time to get the sauce and meatballs all hot enough to serve. So I would say unless you defrost your meatballs first expect it to take longer than 5 min. I served this over noodles. I was excited about it. I would say I enjoyed it very much. However, my family did not. They said it smelled horrible and turned their noses. Apparently, it was the Rosemary they did not like. Since that is the only thing that really had an aroma. Oh well. So if Rosemary is not your thing, either don't use it or use much less than I did. Like I said before I doubled the whole recipe.
I made the meatballs from scratch and added this sauce. Really very good. I'll make it again!
This was pretty bland.
1 tsp of pepper way too much for this recipe. I then followed a reply that said to add Nutmeg, Cinnamon and allspice. 1 Tsp each. This ruined it for my kids.
Wish I had read the reviews or used my brain because 1 t. of pepper is WAY too much! Luckilly I like pepper.
Fantastic sauce recipe! I doubled the recipe and I added 1 teaspoon dill weed and 1/4 cup white wine. I used less pepper and less rosemary than the recipe calls for. I made my own meatballs from Chef John's Swedish Meatballs on this site. After browning the meatballs for about 15 minutes I put them in the sauce to simmer for 20 minutes. It was great with mashed potatoes and even better with noodles for the next day leftovers! Not at all bland and the sauce was just the right consistency.
I accidentally doubled the rosemary. Yikes! Anyway, we loved this dish, but next time I'll add more soy because for us, it wasn't salty for us. Maybe some salt instead. I think I will try sage next time too. Thank you for this great recipe, and I know wroth a few tweaks for my family's tastes, it will be a 5 star meal!
This is so easy and tasty. The kids love it and I can't seem to keep any leftovers in my freezer for long.
Very quick and easy and just what I was jonesing :) I served them with white rice.
Delicious every time!!!
I doubled the recipe with the exception of beef stock. i substituted 4 beef bouillon cubes w 1 cup of water. I LEFT IN CROCK POT ABOUT 5 HOURS. THIS WAS A FAbulous easy recipe.
We doubled the recipe, and it is the best by far! We substituted the soy sauce with Worcestershire, which is used in traditional recipes. This was the best we have ever made, and we have many different types. My children loved it, and they’re a tough crowd to please.
Delicious!
This is a great sauce to start with if you have never made this dish before and are trying to do it on a budget. Vety sumple and easy to season to your own taste. I would suggest adding a dollop of sour cream and a dashbof salt as the original recipe tends to come out a little bland even eith the soy sauce.
not good at all.
Super impressed. Done in 5 min and wad delicious. Perfect for meatballs.
This sauce is great when served over fried pork steak too.(dont forget the sprig of parsley for the look)
thanks, very easy to cook and tasted great with meatballs and pasta.
This had a nice flavor but was on the salty side. Next time I will use beef broth from a roast. I don't care for rosemary so I used nutmeg and a little garlic and complete seasoning. The sauce didn't thicken but I used a crock pot and that is probably why. I will try again.
This recipe saved our supper tonight! We had planned on having Swedish meatballs ala Ikea but did not realize we were out of the sauce mix packs until we were preheating the oven. I love it when something tastes so good and is so EASY to make. Thank you Mary B! :)
I'll try this again. It called for too much pepper for me and my family, next time I'll cut it in half. I didn't have heavy cream so I used evaporated milk and a little extra flour. I also used an Italian Seasoning blend in place of the Rosemary. The little changes turned out well.
Super easy and gobbled up by all three kids!!! Excellent easy and delicious dinner!
Great recipe. I made it non-dairy by using cashew cream instead of heavy cream. I also made it vegan by using vegetable broth and added no beef bullion. I also added 1/2 tbsp of minced garlic and 1 tbsp of sherry. Instead of meatballs, I used Beyond Meat Swedish meatballs. Served it over brown rice - it was a hit! I will definitely make it again.
I doubled the recipe with no trouble and used a full bag of frozen meatballs. I also added just a dash of worcestershire sauce in addition to the soy. Very satisfying and easy dinner.
Surprisingly fantastic!! I did add a tablespoon of Dijon mustard before simmering. . Then 1/2 cup of sour cream right before serving. Have done with large egg noodles and with white rice, usually broccoli with cheddar or peas served with it!
My family loved this dish. Was our first time ever making Swedish meatballs. Will definitely be making again.
Delicious, but to be honest we added more salt at the end to taste. It was easy to make. My boyfriend loved it and so did I. We are both extremely stuffed. We made it with turkey meatballs too, that were frozen. We needed a change up!
Not so great.
Very tasty and easy to make. My wife and daughter both enjoyed it too. Definitely making this again.
This was VERY good!! My 3 & 9 yr olds scarfed it down even and they are picky eaters, the only thing I did was add a little more pepper.
Doesn't seem to need quite so much flour, maybe half. It was way too thick. I ended up adding an entire can of beef broth to thin it out some. On the other hand, it needs more soy sauce, maybe 3 tbsp. Nonetheless, very flavorful, and husband really liked.
Followed the recipe exactly and I could not get it to thicken and its weirdly sweet.
Love it. Made it exactly according to recipe, twice. The first time I used frozen (thawed) meatballs, and the second freshly made. I recommend if you make them put them in the freezer for at least a while. I ended up cooking the meatballs for more than five minutes and the sauce nearly separated. Anyway, thank you for the recipe! My family loves it.
I made this receipe with a few tweeks from some of the other raters. The receipe is for a serving of 8. I used 8oz of sour cream and 1 cup of whole milk because I had no other creams in the home. I scaled back on the rosemary and black pepper. It was great. I also made homemade meatballs to go with it.
Super easy! I've made this twice now. The 1st time I used the full tsp of black pepper and it way a little too much for my taste buds. Last night I made it again using only 3/4th tsp of black pepper. It was still enough to have the peppery taste, but not too much. I also replaced some of the cream with 2% milk to make it a tiny bit healthier. While I wouldn't add this to a weekly routine because of the richness, we will be having it as a treat a few times a year.
This Recipe was awesome. It happens to be my son's favorite now The only thing that we changed was we didn't add Rosemary and we didn't put as much pepper in. The second time we made it, we fully cooked the meatballs Instead of having them just thawed and then we added it to the sauce and cooked on low for 5 minutes and they turned out perfect. We will definitely be making this again!
I expected more but was still very satisfied. My husband does not like pasta so I served with baby golden potatoes. Added extra beef bouillon (because of potatoes), a bit of celery salt, fresh thyme, a bit of onion salt and a bit of salt. I would have added more flour to thicken more. Overall a nice dish. With pasta I would have liked it a lot more. A rich dish that needs to be served with pasta in spite of the hubby.
Did a DNA test and it came back 17% Swedish. My wife said, "No wonder you make such good meatballs!" ...do I dare tell her I got it here? They're ALWAYS a big hit wherever I serve them.
Loved it, used with fresh homemade pasta and added frozen Swedish meatballs
Followed recipe, it turned out quite nice with VERY little time or effort expended. A great break from my usual rotation. Thanks, AR!!
One of my families favorite recipes.
I have made this recipe a couple times now, and it is absolutely delicious. My only complaint is that my sauce separates...so it looks kinda icky if you didn't just stir it often. Maybe I have been doing something wrong...I really wish I knew what to do to prevent that from happening.
this sauce was easy and tasted great! I used half n half instead of heavy cream.
Changed the soy sauce for Worcestershire sauce and added a beef bullion cube and it turned out great
I used corn starch instead of flour. I also substituted the heavy cream with butter and 1% milk. It tasted yummy!
I made this for a potluck and added onions, garlic and other seasoning after tasting.
Made this along with Swedish Meatballs for company and got raves. I followed the instructions but added sour cream at the very end. My Aunt used to make this and the flavors in this recipe reminded me of hers. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This sauce was really good!
LOVED LOVED LOVED this. Super-easy, and exactly what I was craving. I always add nutmeg to any swedish meatballs recipe (I even add it to variations of meatloaf), and the nutmeg just kicked it up to 6 stars. We did serve it over egg noodles, with a side of steamed asparagus. Doubled the recipes for family, and not one meatball or drop of sauce was left!!!!!
It was fast & easy but even decreasing the pepper to 1/2 teaspoon didn't help. The sauce was inedible