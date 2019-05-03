Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce

I made this tonight. Have a bigger family so basically I just doubled all ingredients. It was too peppery so then I added a little bit more Soy sauce to add a little bit more salty flavor. The sauce was easy to make but once I the the frozen meatballs in in took quite a bit more time to get the sauce and meatballs all hot enough to serve. So I would say unless you defrost your meatballs first expect it to take longer than 5 min. I served this over noodles. I was excited about it. I would say I enjoyed it very much. However, my family did not. They said it smelled horrible and turned their noses. Apparently, it was the Rosemary they did not like. Since that is the only thing that really had an aroma. Oh well. So if Rosemary is not your thing, either don't use it or use much less than I did. Like I said before I doubled the whole recipe.