Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce

A quick but very tasty sauce to add to already prepared frozen meatballs. This recipe makes a generous amount of sauce for a 1/2 package (20 oz) of meatballs. Serve over egg noodles or rice.

By Mary B

Read the full recipe after the video.
prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the beef stock, heavy cream, flour, soy sauce, black pepper, and rosemary in a large saucepan until smooth. Cook and stir over low heat until thickened, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the meatballs, and continue cooking until meatballs are heated through, about 5 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 140.4mg; sodium 357.8mg. Full Nutrition
