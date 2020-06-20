100% Fruit "Cake"

10 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cake was a hit with the children and parents at our two-year-old's birthday party. It is perfect for raw, vegan, gluten/wheat-free, refined sugar-free diets (and children who don't need sugar!). This cake was inspired by a 100% watermelon cake we had the year before.

By InTheKitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To create the base tier of the cake, cut 3 slices of watermelon, 1 to 2 inches thick, crossways through the center of the melon. Trim the rind from the watermelon slices, and place the largest slice onto a cake plate. Alternate layering sliced strawberries, slices of cantaloupe, and slices of fresh pineapple; follow with the second-largest watermelon slice. Repeat once more to make a layered fruit stack that looks like a cake.

    Advertisement

  • Thinly slice a few pieces of remaining melon and pineapple. With cookie cutters or a sharp knife, cut remaining fruit slices into decorative shapes. Decorate the cake tiers with the cut fruit shapes and remaining berries.

  • Refrigerate until serving time. To serve, slice the cake with a sharp knife, one wedge at a time, and set the wedge onto a plate.

Cook's Note

I used defrosted and drained blueberries and they were fine. Chopped grapes made a nice "salsa" on the side. Shredded coconut can also be sprinkled on top to decorate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 58.6g; fat 1.2g; sodium 17.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022