Watermelon and Bell Pepper Slush

4
4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Light, refreshing, and super simple. It's naturally sweet and a perfect treat for a summer day. Actually, they sell the same exact thing in a tourist town in Florida for $5 a glass! Use sweet red, orange, or yellow bell peppers.

Recipe by A.H. Wiggle;P

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the watermelon, red bell pepper, and ice in a blender, and blend until the ice is crushed and the drink is slushy. Pour into glasses, and garnish with fresh mint leaves. Can be stored in refrigerator up to 2 days.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

Do not use green bell pepper, because it tends to be more bitter than the red or yellow peppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
40 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/02/2022