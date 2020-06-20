Watermelon and Bell Pepper Slush

Light, refreshing, and super simple. It's naturally sweet and a perfect treat for a summer day. Actually, they sell the same exact thing in a tourist town in Florida for $5 a glass! Use sweet red, orange, or yellow bell peppers.
had tried this tonight, it is different i will give it that, but im thinking about playing around with the measurments and see if i can get the bell pepper taste to not be so over powering over the watermellon.
I was pleasantly surprised how well the watermelon and bell pepper went together. I will make this again for a quick and refreshing slush.
Not my favorite. Yes very refreshing but the bell over powered all of the other flavors. I added coconut milk and still to much bell. Plus big pieces of bell skin in every sip. Might be better for a lunch drink rather than breakfast.
