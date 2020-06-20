Watermelon Tomato Salad With Balsamic Dressing

Rating: 4.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Watermelon tomato salad, nice refreshing salad and the kids love it...this is a great summertime side.

By klcrfa

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place watermelon cubes, tomato, sweet onion, and green onion into a salad bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and sweetener until the sweetener has dissolved. Pour the dressing over the salad, and lightly toss; sprinkle with salt and black pepper to taste.

  • Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 5.2g; sodium 8.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

brans2sassy
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2012
I haven't made this but my friend did and it was AWESOME!! Don't let the watermelon/tomato/onion combo discourage you it's sooo good!! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Alesa
Rating: 3 stars
05/15/2016
I think this was just okay. I had half of a watermelon in the fridge and this was a simple enough salad to make for lunch. I made this subbing 1/2 packet of Stevia for the Sweet 'n Low. I followed the rest of the recipe as listed reducing by one half. I think next time I will try the salad with less balsamic vinegar or by subbing apple cider vinegar. I had to add quite a bit of salt to my serving to enhance the flavor. Overall it was a refreshing change from the usual tomato-cucumber-onion salad. Read More
Helpful
(3)
symolloy
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2013
Yummy! I substituted red onion and omitted the sugar Read More
Helpful
(3)
jackie
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2013
Really good!! I added cilantro and little lime juice and it was amazing my kids love it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Christine Neale
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2015
Loved it. Read More
WLS
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2019
This is very good. The flavors are spot on. Just make sure you use a good quality balsamic that isn't too old!! I have added a few fresh herbs from my garden on occasion for a different twist. Either way a lovely way to bring some fresh juicy flavors to any meal of the day! Read More
