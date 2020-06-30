Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Slush

Great after school snack for kiddos....and so much better than a Sonic slushy! I used regular lemonade mix, and they loved it.
so good and so easy! Plus I now know to freeze my surplus melon for use later! I love it!
OMGosh!!! this was the best summertime drink this season;-) I had soo much leftover watermelon from the 4th of July that I didn't want not one piece to go to waste!! Froze up a cup to a cup & a 1/4th in individual baggies and waited;-) Had to make my own drink mix with unsweetened drink mix and sugar and followed the recipe like stated. I ended up adding a TBSP more because I believe the pre-made stuff is more concentrated then mine...but however it took all of a couple of minutes to pull things to one stop and whip in a matter of seconds...TY TY TY this was the best now I can make it with a moments notice on the fly! YUM!!!!!
Pretty tasty I would recommend freezing the watermelon for over 45 mins and adding ice as there wasn't much slush to it.
I decided to try this when I saw it posted recently. I was surprised at how much water was in the drink. I just knew it would be completely thin even with the frozen fruit. The flavor isn't bad just a bit lemony. I make a similar drink with real watermelon strawberries and fresh lemon juice. It is as thick as a slurpy. I will have to post it some time. The flavor of this was decent though and I liked the calorie count. Just a bit too much water texture wise for my taste.
I only rated this three stars because it was too bland/simple. I had to add some frozen lime juice, crushed ice and Tequila! Awesome!
Mixed up my own sweetened drink mix as mis7up suggested then followed the recipe as stated. Another great cooler for the hot summer weather. Awwww hits the spot!
Love it. I use lemon aid mix or sometimes a squeezed lemon and my frozen watermelon. I serve it to company and they are amazed with the taste and the idea of using frozen watermelon. Big hit!!
I did not have the strawberry and lemonade mix so i used just the plain lemonade mix it was really good