Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Slush

Rating: 4.37 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Whenever I have excess seasonal fruit, I freeze it in chunks for fast and easy slushes and smoothies. Here's a delicious way to use up some watermelon.

By Terri Myers

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the watermelon pieces onto a plastic-wrapped baking sheet, and freeze until solid, about 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place the frozen watermelon, water, and strawberry lemonade drink mix in a blender; blend until slushy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 0.3g; sodium 14.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (19)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Virgcart
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2011
Great after school snack for kiddos....and so much better than a Sonic slushy! I used regular lemonade mix, and they loved it. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

Big Mac
Rating: 3 stars
06/24/2016
I only rated this three stars because it was too bland/simple. I had to add some frozen lime juice, crushed ice and Tequila! Awesome! Read More
Helpful
(2)
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Virgcart
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2011
Great after school snack for kiddos....and so much better than a Sonic slushy! I used regular lemonade mix, and they loved it. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Tracey Ferrari Posner
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2012
so good and so easy! Plus I now know to freeze my surplus melon for use later! I love it! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2013
OMGosh!!! this was the best summertime drink this season;-) I had soo much leftover watermelon from the 4th of July that I didn't want not one piece to go to waste!! Froze up a cup to a cup & a 1/4th in individual baggies and waited;-) Had to make my own drink mix with unsweetened drink mix and sugar and followed the recipe like stated. I ended up adding a TBSP more because I believe the pre-made stuff is more concentrated then mine...but however it took all of a couple of minutes to pull things to one stop and whip in a matter of seconds...TY TY TY this was the best now I can make it with a moments notice on the fly! YUM!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Chef Boy R Drew
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2016
Pretty tasty I would recommend freezing the watermelon for over 45 mins and adding ice as there wasn't much slush to it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2013
I decided to try this when I saw it posted recently. I was surprised at how much water was in the drink. I just knew it would be completely thin even with the frozen fruit. The flavor isn't bad just a bit lemony. I make a similar drink with real watermelon strawberries and fresh lemon juice. It is as thick as a slurpy. I will have to post it some time. The flavor of this was decent though and I liked the calorie count. Just a bit too much water texture wise for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Big Mac
Rating: 3 stars
06/24/2016
I only rated this three stars because it was too bland/simple. I had to add some frozen lime juice, crushed ice and Tequila! Awesome! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Mixit
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2013
Mixed up my own sweetened drink mix as mis7up suggested then followed the recipe as stated. Another great cooler for the hot summer weather. Awwww hits the spot! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Brenda Walker
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2013
Love it. I use lemon aid mix or sometimes a squeezed lemon and my frozen watermelon. I serve it to company and they are amazed with the taste and the idea of using frozen watermelon. Big hit!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
MK_101girl
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2020
I did not have the strawberry and lemonade mix so i used just the plain lemonade mix it was really good Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022