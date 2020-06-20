Summer Fresh Fruit Salad

A delicious, colorful blend of summer's fresh fruit topped with citrus dressing and finished with toasted pecans.

By Kitten

prep:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large salad bowl, gently toss together the watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, strawberries, peaches, grapes, and kiwi until thoroughly combined.

  • Combine the water and orange juice, limeade, and lemonade concentrates in a small bowl. Pour the dressing over the fruit salad. Gently toss, and sprinkle the salad with toasted pecans. Serve salad scooped on lettuce leaves.

Cook's Note

The nice thing about the fruit salad is, you can increase or decrease the amount of fruit and you can vary the fruit according to family preferences. If your family likes one fruit more than another or if you have a different selection of fruit, it would be okay to add what is available. Also, if you would like a fruit vinaigrette dressing I think adding an additional flavor is quite okay. A raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing would be very nice. Or, if you prefer, you don't need to use any dressing. In this case I feel the fruit salad can stand on its own.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 6.9g; sodium 8.7mg. Full Nutrition
