Good Morning Egg Bake

This was very easy to make and tasted great. My hubby and I are trying to cut back on carbs so this is a nice breakfast to make ahead and reheat. Worked out well in the mornings when we didn't have much time to cook and clean before heading out to work. My supermarket didi not have bulk sausage when I was shopping so had to substitute links. Worked out fine.
This sausage egg bake is out of this world! Quick, easy, delicious, and it browned very nicely on top. Since Campbell's Soup no longer sells Nacho Cheese Soup (where I live, anyway), I used Cheddar Cheese Soup and added a dash of hot sauce and about a teaspoon of chili powder.
I make this type of Frittata like egg bake....I add tomatoes and potatoes too! Any chilis is another option!! Of course hot fresh tortillas on the side!
Quick & Easy. I don't feel the soup is very good in it and next time would not use it. Would substitute and use Mexican Velveeta. If you're in a hurry to just put something out there this is a good one.
This was actually quite good, it surprized me. I really had my doubts using the condensed soup but it really worked. I did add a few spices to the egg mixture (fresh ground pepper, garlic powder, little dijon mustard, little Frank's Hot Sauce) and a little more milk than what was called for. The boys inhaled this. I could have gotten away with using half of the cheese called for. It was a little greasy.
This was really good and so easy! Most similar recipes all have bread in them which I don't eat, so this was perfect. Somehow the eggs set, but the cheese soup stays creamy. I did have the same problem as others, couldn't find the nacho cheese soup, so I got the cheddar and added a can of drained rotel tomatoes to try to get the same effect and it came out great.
Great recipe! I admit to adding some Aleppo pepper but that was my only change. This was a fabulous way to start the day and soooo easy to put together!
Made as printed except used onion powder instead of onions. It was good but extremely cheesy. Will use less shredded cheese and maybe add more egg next time. Overall very easy and tasty.
I added sweet peppers, chili powder, and chili flakes. I used cheddar cheese soup.