Good Morning Egg Bake

Rating: 4.36 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick and easy egg and sausage bake has just a hint of zest with the addition of fiesta nacho cheese soup.

By Paige

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and stir in the sausage and onion. Cook and stir until the sausage is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink. Drain and discard any excess grease. Transfer sausage mixture to the prepared baking dish.

  • Whisk together the eggs and milk. Stir in the nacho cheese soup and 1 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese. Pour egg mixture over the sausage, and top with the remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the eggs are set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 276.2mg; sodium 1008.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Most helpful positive review

Mnucci68
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2011
This was very easy to make and tasted great. My hubby and I are trying to cut back on carbs so this is a nice breakfast to make ahead and reheat. Worked out well in the mornings when we didn't have much time to cook and clean before heading out to work. My supermarket didi not have bulk sausage when I was shopping so had to substitute links. Worked out fine. Read More
Helpful
(34)

Most helpful critical review

Cori
Rating: 3 stars
01/10/2020
I added sweet peppers, chili powder, and chili flakes. I used cheddar cheese soup. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
gidgette
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2012
This sausage egg bake is out of this world! Quick, easy, delicious, and it browned very nicely on top. Since Campbell's Soup no longer sells Nacho Cheese Soup (where I live, anyway), I used Cheddar Cheese Soup and added a dash of hot sauce and about a teaspoon of chili powder. Read More
Helpful
(32)
wldavis523
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2011
I make this type of Frittata like egg bake....I add tomatoes and potatoes too! Any chilis is another option!! Of course hot fresh tortillas on the side! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Kitchenista Jane
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2012
Quick & Easy. I don't feel the soup is very good in it and next time would not use it. Would substitute and use Mexican Velveeta. If you're in a hurry to just put something out there this is a good one. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2013
This was actually quite good, it surprized me. I really had my doubts using the condensed soup but it really worked. I did add a few spices to the egg mixture (fresh ground pepper, garlic powder, little dijon mustard, little Frank's Hot Sauce) and a little more milk than what was called for. The boys inhaled this. I could have gotten away with using half of the cheese called for. It was a little greasy. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Susan D.
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2012
This was really good and so easy! Most similar recipes all have bread in them which I don't eat, so this was perfect. Somehow the eggs set, but the cheese soup stays creamy. I did have the same problem as others, couldn't find the nacho cheese soup, so I got the cheddar and added a can of drained rotel tomatoes to try to get the same effect and it came out great. Read More
Helpful
(5)
SUNNI_ONE
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2012
Great recipe! I admit to adding some Aleppo pepper but that was my only change. This was a fabulous way to start the day and soooo easy to put together! Read More
Helpful
(5)
RoxanneG
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2012
Made as printed except used onion powder instead of onions. It was good but extremely cheesy. Will use less shredded cheese and maybe add more egg next time. Overall very easy and tasty. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Cori
Rating: 3 stars
01/10/2020
I added sweet peppers, chili powder, and chili flakes. I used cheddar cheese soup. Read More
Helpful
(2)
