Chocolate Banana Milkshake
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 438.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 10.8g 22 %
carbohydrates: 63.8g 21 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 51.4g
fat: 17.1g 26 %
saturated fat: 10.6g 53 %
cholesterol: 67.8mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 824.1IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 6.2mg 10 %
folate: 24.5mcg 6 %
calcium: 314.6mg 32 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 47.8mg 17 %
potassium: 656.9mg 18 %
sodium: 197.5mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 154.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
