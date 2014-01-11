Chocolate Banana Milkshake

Rating: 4.92 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Yummy milkshake for those hot summer days!

By Rosemary62

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the frozen banana chunks, powdered drink mix, milk, and vanilla ice cream into a blender, and blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into large glasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 63.8g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 67.8mg; sodium 197.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (30)

Most helpful positive review

Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2011
This was really good! I have tried quite a few of these chocolate banana drinks and haven't tasted one I really liked. This tasted like a chocolate malt with just a lite banana taste. I made 1/2 recipe and got 2 average sized drinks. I used vanilla bean gelato and topped with a little whipped cream and chocolate crunch topping. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

isabela aguilar
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2019
yes changes and maybe Read More
Reviews:
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2012
I used skim milk and it didn't detract from the lusciousness of this milkshake. Also I know other reviewers were concerned about a whole banana overpowering the chocolate flavor...trust me it didn't. I live in Florida so it's legitimate to make milkshakes year round not just during summer and this was a real treat today.:-) Read More
Helpful
(12)
beaeats
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2011
wow this was so simple and very easy to make. In place of powdered drink mix I used a chocolate hazelnut spread and it turned out really yummy. You won't be able to put this drink down! Read More
Helpful
(8)
jdavis1019
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2012
Awesome! I substituted chocolate ice cream instead of vanilla for an extra chocolate boost and it was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2011
This milkshake has a great balance of milk to ice cream and I like the half of a banana so it doesn't become too overpowering. I used Carnation regular malted milk powder instead of Ovaltine but I added 1 Tablespoon Dutch Pressed Cocoa Powder. I topped mine with homemade whipped cream. Read More
Helpful
(3)
ilovefood;-)
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2013
This was great..I loved it very much..Perfect!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
pattytrex
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2013
Excellent recipe! You can taste both the banana and the chocolate. My favorite homemade milkshake! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2013
I used homemade greek frozen yogurt in this recipe instead of vanilla ice cream. I also cut back on the milk a bit. Surprizingly good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
nenecontee
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2015
I loved it! It was delicious and super easy to make! I love banana milkshakes this is my favorite! Read More
Helpful
(1)
isabela aguilar
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2019
yes changes and maybe Read More
