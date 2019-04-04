Turkey Carcass Soup

359 Ratings
  • 5 273
  • 4 69
  • 3 13
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

A turkey carcass soup is the answer when you don't want to waste a single bite of turkey. This is a delicious soup and one of my favorites. If you want to freeze some, leave out the potatoes.

By Please Close My Account

Gallery
79 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
prep:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place turkey carcass into a large soup pot; pour in water and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook until the remaining meat falls off the bones, about 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Remove turkey carcass from the pot. Remove and chop any remaining turkey meat. Discard carcass.

  • Strain broth through a fine mesh strainer into a clean soup pot. Add chopped turkey to the strained broth and bring to a boil.

  • Reduce heat and stir in tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, cabbage, barley, Worcestershire sauce, salt, parsley, basil, bay leaf, pepper, paprika, poultry seasoning, and thyme. Simmer until vegetables are tender, about 1 more hour.

  • Remove bay leaf before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 438.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022