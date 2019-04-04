Turkey Carcass Soup

I don't usually like turkey soup but this proved to be a pleaser, even for me! I followed some of the reviewers' notes and also made a few modifications of my own: Made the basic stock in the crockpot and added a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to the pot as a few reviewers noted. After adding the carcass and water, I added a handful of celery (the smaller inner stems with leaves which I also removed later), and about a half teaspoon of dehydrated shallots (next time I will try minced garlic), and bay leaf. Cooked the stock on High all afternoon (about 6 hours). Then strained the stock into a soup pot on the stove and added all but the potatoes and barley ( I substituted cooked brown rice to make it gluten free). I also added the chopped celery and used chopped fresh parsley instead of dried, and a can of stewed tomatoes (original recipe) and cut them into smaller pieces with the edge of the spoon. I had one large leftover turkey breast to add and that made this more like a stew since I didn't add as much water as called for in the recipe. This is a great basic recipe and lends itself well to modify according to your taste and also to what you may or may not have on hand.