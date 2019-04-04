Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note
This soup is a great use of leftover chicken, but in my case I just cooked chicken tenders that I seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder in the oven at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes, until done. Also, you can find the gnocchi in the pasta section of your grocery store.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 111.7mg; sodium 839.4mg. Full Nutrition
One runs out of options when attempting to describe a recipe you enjoyed a lot and then, unfortunately, every attempt begins to sound cliche. So, simply said, this soup is simply excellent...in every way. It's easy to prepare (I bought a rotisserie chicken and made a stock of the carcass), uses just a few, simple, fresh and healthy ingredients, smells awesome good while cooking, pretty to look at, and goes down reaaaaaaal easy and good. I also appreciated that the soup depends strictly on the flavor of its few, good ingredients and doesn't have to be pumped up with a ton of spices and herbs to make it good. Delicious, simple comfort food. Oh - and I prepared the recipe exactly as the submitter wrote it, not using the optional cornstarch slurry. It was perfectly thick and hearty without it! (I originally posted this review back in February 2011 when it was still a “Personal Recipe.” Glad to see it now published as a “Kitchen Approved Recipe!”)
I made it exactly as stated omitting the cornstarch (which I would recommend using). I am sorry but it lacked flavor. In retrospect it has very little seasoning in the recipe and I should have noticed that. I added 1 package of Lipton veggie soup mix to give it more flavor. Won't be making again.
Good as written, but like other reviewers I did not add the cornstarch & water. However due to high cholesterol issues at our house, we opted for a lower fat version made by substituting the half and half for fat free evaporated milk. (Fat free half and half will also work but I prefer the flavor of the evaporated fat free milk). We also increased the spinach to 8 ounces for extra iron and decreased the gnocchi by half. I let the soup cook a little longer, uncovered on simmer, to thicken. Saved a ton of calories while keeping the flavor of the original recipe and was super healthy!
I thought the soup was excellent. For all the people who cant find Gnocchi, most grocery stores will sell it in a vacuum sealed pouch in the pasta section. Even Walmart sells it!! Try the whole wheat and sweet potato gnocchi too!!
I have been making this soup for 3 years now. But not from this site. This recipe is missing something fundamental. Flavour. I would suggest a tsp of thyme. Personally I also had just a hint of nutmeg and a Tbsp of sugar. I would always add these seasonings along with salt and pepper to the veggies once cooked and leave for a minute before adding anything else to let them infuse. Also I would suggest a quick chop to the spinach so you don't get long slimy strings. These changes will make it 5 stars.
I've made this twice in the past couple of weeks - once with gnocchi from the pasta aisle and once with the refrigerated stuff. We definitely preferred the refrigerated gnocchi! This soup has great flavor and consistency. My son declared that this is the best chicken soup he's ever had! It's a keeper! Update 2/16/16: Made this tonight using a rotisserie chicken, 1 cup 1/2 & 1/2, 1 cup skim milk, and skipped the extra salt and corn starch. Simply amazing!!
Simply genius! I ALWAYS get the chicken and gnocchi soup at Olive Garden with their salad and breadsticks. It's possibly my favorite restaurant meal. This is so similar to Olive Garden's recipe it's scary! I did try a few things different; but not much. I used about a cup or cup and a half more chicken broth because I made my own homemade gnocchis that my family has been making for YEARS and added about a tablespoon of flour to the soup after I poured in the half and half for a slightly thicker consistency. Turned out AMAZING. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!! I'm definitely keeping this one safe. HOMEMADE GNOCCHIS -------------------------- for this recipe: 1 cup left over mashed potatoes (just butter and milk mashed potatoes) 1 cup flour tsp salt Mix all together with your hands and roll out like a snake and cut into cubes. Use these in place of the premade gnocchis and cook just like the recipe says. For another recipe... you can make the gnocchis, boil for about 7 minutes and serve with warm marinara sauce.
This soup is SOO good. I did modify it a bit. Instead of 1 T of oo, I used 4 T of butter & made a roux with 4 T of flour after cooking the veggies (omitting cornstarch). I added the carrots with the broth and added roasted chicken at toward the end of cooking. I also added about 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and some spices (to the soup & chicken before roasting) -- thyme, sage, and paprika. Last time we went to Olive Garden, my husband said he liked this recipe better. Hmmmm - did that just backfire on me? :-)
This soup is absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe exactly; however, I did omit the cornstarch & water......it didn't need it. My grocery did not have the small gnocchi so I did cut mine in half.
This soup is delicious and perfet for a cool fall day! I did not use the cornstarch/water mixture. I used nonfat half and half and a rotisserie chicken and it was thick, creamy, and had a great flavor. Will make again.
Christina, this soup is excellent! Everyone here absolutely loves it. Delicious, easy, fast and full of ingredients that we all love and are always in the pantry/fridge. Followed the recipe (doubled to feed my crowd) with the exception of only adding a handful of the baby spinach leaves, knowing that there are a couple of the little ones that would not be happy seeing them. Well, I should have gone ahead with the full amount... they ate every bite with no complaints and lots of compliments and second helpings. The "cooks note" with the chicken tenders tip was perfect. There was a long "discussion" over who should be allowed to take the leftovers home with them this evening. This really is the best soup that we have had in a long time. We will enjoy this often. Thanks for sharing!
I am eating this soup as I type. It is FRiggin AMAZING!!!!!!!!!! I love this recipe. It is thick and rick and yummy. I used fat free half and half. This will be in my regular rotation for sure. Even my husband loved it.
Comfort food to the max! Great with a salad on a cold winter night. Substitute some of the cream with milk or water for "lighter" base. We have some in the freezer most of the time. I spare the salt but am generous with the black pepper. Works with escarole too.
We truly enjoyed this, but just felt it needed a little something, so added some freshly snipped basil, a bit of thyme, a touch of red pepper flakes and a handful of Parm. Didn't add the cornstarch. Will definitely make again, and thanks Christina!
This is a very good and comforting soup. It won't knock you in the head with out of bounds flavor, but that's kind of the point here, I think. I followed pretty closely but had to substitute based on my available ingredients. I thought I had gnocchi in the freezer, but it turned out to be spinach cheese tortellini. I didn't want to take the time to make gnocchi, so I just went with it. I omitted the celery (don't like it), and I used about 1/2 to 3/4 cup heavy cream instead of 2 cups half and half. And lastly, I don't care for the texture of cornstarch-thickened soups, so I used a butter/flour mixture. I really enjoyed this with the tortellini and will definitely try it with gnocchi this winter. I'll probably add even more vegetables, too. It's a good base for all sorts of ideas. Thanks for the recipe! UPDATE: I took the leftover soup and added crushed tomatoes (home-canned) while reheating...very good. The tomatoes added a nice hit of acidity that played well off the creamy richness of the soup.
A very delicious (& pretty) Soup. I made a couple adjustments: I used chicken stock (concerned about lack of flavor comments and thought this would add some depth). Added a tsp. of thyme & a pinch of nutmeg (as suggested by another). I cut up the spinach into small pieces and used only 1 cup (IMO a whole bag would have been too much). Make sure to add 1/2 & 1/2 at the very end - and slowly reheat so it won't boil. Sprinkled parmesan cheese on top with freshly ground pepper. The whole family LOVED it!
My girls gobbled this one up and wanted seconds, they loved the gnocchi in it. Not only did it look like something you would get at an italian restaurant, but it taste like one. For me, after adding 3 lg. stalk of celery, 2 lg. carrots and a small onion,plus the chicken/gnocchi I could tell that it was going to need much more chicken broth (which I made homemade) I must have doubled it, if not more, which required me to use more cornstarch. And I usually like to add in Better than bouillon reduced sodium chicken base, eliminating the need for salt, for wonderful flavor. This is now on the top of my annual soup favorites list! Thanks Christina!
Great comfort food! I sauteed chunks of chicken, added a small amount of poultry seasoning, and also a couple of dashes of cayenne pepper. Couldn't find gnocchi, but used cheese-filled ravioli. I did use the cornstarch slurry and it was the perfect consistency. Very Olive Garden-like. Next time will use the gnocchi.
Christina, Your soup was EXCELLENT! I made it exactly as written using homemade chicken broth and grilled chicken. I especially enjoyed the addition of the baby spinach. This will definately be in our winter soup rotation. Sorry it took so long for me to try it and thanks for sharing it with us!
This is the most tasty and soul warming soup I've had the pleasure of making! I disagree with the reviews that call it bland. I used all fresh organic ingredients. I only tweaked the recipie a little... Used Organic chicken stock in place of broth, omitted celery (not our fave), and I omitted the cornstarch (we do not consume GMO's) I did splurge and use Organic heavy cream in place of half and half. I think this helped thicken the consistency perfectly without the cornstarch slurry. I love garlic & onion so I added to our liking and added fresh parsley and a ill seasoned salt :) I was a bit hesitant including the whole 6 oz of spinach.. I thought that would have been overkill BUT as is wilted down I kept adding more & more! The 6oz amount recommended was just perfect. Thank you Christina for sharing! My plan is to make another batch for my Italian Mamma, she will appreciate this recipie as well!
Beautiful and delicious! The spinach leaves were a great touch. My only addition here was simmering the heavy cream (instead of 1/2 & 1/2) with fresh rosemary and butter before adding to my soup. It was enchanting! Next time I think I'll add more broth since my gnocchi seemed to absorb quite a bit.
This was real comfort food. Just what we needed after a LONG day of raking and bagging leaves. I think I would have preferred it to be a bit thicker, so next time I'll add more of a corn starch slurry. But other than that, it was perfect and I didn't change a thing from the original recipe. I used low-sodium chicken broth, and it tasted just fine. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Christina. It was delicious!
Being a vegetarian, I swapped veggie broth for chicken broth and swapped equal amount of cubed, firm tofu for the chicken-- my carnivorous husband and I both loved it! We also used 1/2 regular half and half and the other 1/2 fat free. we skipped the thickening steps and it was fine.
Absolutely delicious! Added a little garlic powder and italian seasoning and used homemade gnocchi...turned out great...Hubby went back for thirds and the kids ate it enthusiastically! Not often that we don't have leftovers! I will definitely be making this again! Thanks!!!!!
This was soooo good! DH and I really enjoyed it, and I'm looking forward to having it leftover. I used my food processor to chop the onion, carrots & celery-- maybe a little too fine, but it turned out great. I could see that as an easy way to get your family to eat more veggies! I did use the cornstarch slurry because I wanted it thicker than it was with just the half-and-half. This goes together fast (especially if you already have cooked chicken on hand) but tastes like you spent hours on it. I'll definitely make this again.
Comforting and delicious is right on Christina! We loved this soup and I appreciate how quick and easy it is to throw together. Followed the recipe closely, using a small rotisserie chicken that I pulled apart. I used fat free half-and-half and only about a cup, that was plenty creamy for us and saved quite a few calories and fat. I had half a red bell pepper that needed using so I diced that up with the other veggies. There was no need for the optional cornstarch slurry, this was a perfect consistency without it. For those that commented that this soup lacked flavor, I would look to your chicken broth as the culprit! Make sure you choose a flavorful one, or better yet make your own.
This soup is amazing! I pretty much followed the recipe as written. The few changes I made is I cooked my chicken in the pan with the veggies and I didn't use the cornstarch and cold water as I didn't want the soup super thick I thought it was just right amount of creamy soup consistency. I also doubled the broth, cream , and gnocchi but left everything as is. I will make this again and again! We loved it. Oh a few suggestions top with cheese such as parmesan or mozzerella and serve with crusty bread!
Delicious. Fantastic. Fabulous. This recipe is perfect- totally perfect! It was a huge hit to everyone I served it too, and it reheats beautifully! I got 6 generous servings. I did add the cornstarch slurry- and I used Fat Free Half/Half. I added a pinch of thyme and basil too. Thank you for such a yummy treat!!
I am giving this 5 stars because it was delicious, easy to make, and it compared favorably with a similar version at a popular Italian chain restaurant. I did not have to change anything. My husband and I both loved it!
Wholesome soup with lots of flavor. I followed the recipe to the letter except that I only had 1 c. of FF half-and-half, so the other cup was skim milk (it turned out fine), and I used full size gnocchi (all that was available). For those reviewers commenting that it's bland or missing something, it must be the broth they used. I used Kitchen Basics Chicken Stock (rich in color and flavor) which I think is the best available. We enjoyed this, and it will be made again.
Oh, my--this was so good and flavorful! There were so many different flavors and textures, but not a single one that was overly powerful. I had never tried gnocchi before, and I wasn't a real big fan of it, but it was easy to pick out of the soup. I think that next time I will substitute with shells or another kind of pasta. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Although I didn't add the cream (not fond of cream soup), it was delicious. I did use frozen spinach and added 3 cups water with 1 T. chicken bouillon. I would add more carrots next time...and perhaps mushrooms although DH would prefer asparagus. All done in the crockpot in 3 hours on high.
Wow. This was fabulous. I read the reviews and I can't imagine anyone not liking this recipe. I used all the ingredients excluding corn starch and water. I shredded all the veges in the food processor just for consistency. I added heavy cream vs half n half. It was superb. It was 30 degrees outside here and it was so enjoyable eating this by the fire. Ive shared this recipe with several friends and family today. Yummmmmm!
This recipe isn't right..... You forgot the dried thyme and fresh parsley. Also you need to first make a roux by adding flour to butter and oil mixture. NO cornstarch and NO basil! It's parsley OG uses in this soup, not basil!
Yumm... went to Olive Garden the other day for soup, salad, and bread sticks, this was the soup (or very similar) to the one I had! As soon as I got home I began searching the web to find a version of it. I found several but this is the one that sounded the most like it. I made it today for a get together and it got two thumbs up all around....even by the 1 - 10 year old boys that were here (6 of them). I WILL BE MAKING AGAIN AND AGAIN!
A bit bland for our tastes. I have never eaten the Chicken and Gnocchi soup at Olive Garden so maybe I just don't care for the soup in general? I think it would be better maybe if I added in some Italian Sausage and may try that if I make it again...
Excellent soup! I used five garlic cloves. Since I'm lactose intolerant, I substituted the half and half with broth, thickened with potato flakes. Topped each bowl with a little shredded Parmesan cheese and snipped chives. Definite winner!
This soup was wonderful! I have tried other chicken and gnocchi soups before and was never impressed. I took some others advice before making it and omitted the cornstarch. I also added 5 celery stalks because I like a fuller soup. For the carrots I just bought a bag of organic already shredded carrots. I also followed someone's advice and added basil, hot read pepper flakes and a handful of parm. cheese. It was delicious!!
This is the kinda thing you wanna eat on a cold rainy day inside. It's what I think of when I think of comfort food, and the best part is, it's simple, cheap and quick to make. Definitely a recipe I will be making a lot more often
Mixed reviews on this one.....husband loved it (5 stars) while I thought it was a decent base (made per recipe, I gave it 3 stars), hence the compromised 4 stars. As per usual, I can always find something in a recipe that I feel could be tweaked, and this one was no exception. I'll make again with the following changes: definitely will add another two cups of chicken broth to compensate for all the veggies and chicken. (I use Better Than Buillion.....definitely the best flavor I've found); I'll use far less celery, or just omit it altogether (not a huge fan), thin slices of carrot (not shredded); I'll make a roux with butter & flour, as even with double the cornstarch slurry, I still found the consistency a bit too thin for my liking....easy fix and certainly no fault of the recipe; but rather a personal preference for thicker soups. I'll add garlic powder to my liking and thinly slice or shred the baby spinach instead, as I'd rather see smaller bits in my spoonfuls. I would also add a handful of shredded parmesan to my bowl, as I love cheese! Served with flaky crescent rolls, this was a nice dinner for a cold and snowy Colorado night. We're fans of gnocchi though, and I'm always looking for creative ways to incorporate it into our dinner rotations, so thank you for the inspiration, Christina!
This was one of the best soups I've had in a long time too, Christina! I saw someone on the buzz mention using leftover turkey and broth in this recipe - I had an 'aha' moment and dinner was born, thanks to the idea and all my turkey leftovers. It was brilliant. I will say though, that I will try a different brand of gnocchi next time, or just make my own dumplings. The brand I bought was not great and really distracted from the rest of the soup.
Comforting is definitely the word that best describes this soup. That, and delicious! This reminds me of the chicken and noodles my grandmother used to make. I used three smallish boneless breasts, just seasoned with celery salt, a pinch of poultry seasoning, and pepper and baked 30 min at 350. I could only find large gnocchi so I halved them, worked perfectly. I followed the recipe as far as amounts, just seasoned with celery seed, a smidge of poultry seasoning and white pepper. I did not use the slurry, this was very rich and creamy without it. I may add a little more chicken broth next time (I used lower sodium). Just wonderful, a definite do-over and surely a crowd pleaser. You have a winner here, Christina! Thank you for sharing it with us.
I am beginning cook always looking for dinner recipes that are not ordinary or over done. This soup was one of the best things I've tasted! Creamy and yummy and super easy to make! (Which I can say because I am a beginner). The only changes I made were: Omitted celery out of personal taste. I used 9oz of frozen spinach, which I cooked and drained to pkg instructions. I also used frozen gnocchi, because it was all I could find. It was also a 25 oz bag of the standard gnocchi (not a 16oz pack of mini), but you can never have enough of those delicious dumplings! It just added a bit more body to my soup making it more of a stew in texture, but it was perfectly fine for me! (the boyfriend loved it too!) Also: It took about 15 minutes for my onions to be translucent, which was okay with me! I hate the crunch onion texture but love the flavor, and cooking them so long gave me just what I wanted. I even took the Christina's tip on baking the chicken tenders with salt, paper and garlic powder. Superb!
FANTASTIC! What a great soup for a rainy fall day. Comfort food at it's best! It was the first time we've tried gnocchi and Hubby and I both really enjoyed it. Thank you Christina for sharing this FANTASTIC soup!
This soup was very tasty! I used tortellini in place of the gnocchi, which turned out great. I ended up needing an extra can of chicken broth simply because the tortellini really soaked it up, but other than that, I stuck to the recipe. Will make again...but next time I'll try the sweet potato gnocchi.
We have been making more homemade soups lately and this soup is one of the best! I poached 2 boneless chicken breasts,cut them into cubes and added them to the soup. Like most of the other reviews I didn't add the optional cornstarch. It is creamy and comforting and a new family favourite.
I have never bought or eaten gnocchi before, but now that we've tried this soup, I will be buying it more often. My kids LOVED it, even with the "green stuff". They were so disappointed that it was all eaten at one meal, and have been requesting it often. Will for sure be made again. This was easy and quick to prepare and is a terrific fall soup! Thanks, Christina!
Wow, this is now a new family favorite... gorgeous soup, so easy to make. I did double the amount of chicken broth and also used 2 cups of heavy cream in place of the half-and-half. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe
WOW!!!!!!!!! Seriously good soup!!!! I made this last night for dinner, perfect for a rainy fall evening!! My boyfriend had 2 and a half bowls!!! He said he can't wait for me to make it again! I did everything as directed, minus the cornstarch mixture (it was plenty thick without it) for my chicken i grilled 6 boneless, skinless tenders and chopped them up. It was delicious!!! Definitely making this a regular!! Thank you for sharing!
I love the Chicken Gnocchi soup at Olive Garden and this is not exactly but it is close. One of the nice things with making at home, I can use all white meat. Olive Garden uses dark chicken and it isn't my favorite. I used the fat free evaporated milk and simmered to thicken the soup instead of adding cornstarch. Cornstarch doesn't hold up for leftovers. This is a good hardy filling soup. A keeper.
Great! No processed ingredients, easy and relatively quick with a rotisserie chicken and pre-shredded carrot. Husband and toddler both loved it. Beautiful to look at, too, with all the colors from the veggies! I added a red pepper because I had it in the fridge.
Made exactly as written and although I thought it was good, it didnt knock my socks off. Definately quick and easy with easy to find ingredients, which is always a plus. Will make again, but will make some adjustments for personal taste.
Amazing! I used pre-shredded carrots. I had also cooked bone-in split chicken breasts in the crockpot until it fell off the bone and then shredded it for this. Yum! I used less spinach (because I don't love it) and did use fat-free half-and-half. This was wonderful! Definitely a keeper for us! Thanks for sharing, Christina!
This was a great soup! Did a very simple version of it - cubed chicken, gnocchi, and some chopped broccoli in chicken broth with some onion salt and pepper. The chicken was a little bland so I will have to season it better next time, but this was a very quick and easy dinner!
I made it as described and it turned out wonderfully. My family ate it and we had left overs for the next day which my husband took to work for lunch. He said it was even better the second day. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was delicious! The only adjustments i made was that i added a little thyme, nutmeg, and parsley. For a little flavor boost. I also substituted the half & half for evaporated milk because thats what i had on hand. It was so good! I loved it, and my mom and husband loved it too!
I tried this because I love the chicken and gnocchi soup at Olive Garden and this sounded close. Loved it! Couldn't find mini gnocchi so used full sized ones. Mini's would have been better, but couldn't fault the recipe for that! I did use fat free 1/2 and 1/2. Froze leftovers, but got it back out of the freezer the very next week for some work lunches. Excellent!
I just made this soup for dinner tonite - WOW!! I followed the recipe word for word, using the cornstarch to thicken. The only extra thing I did was added 1 tsp of cumin - oh ya... extra YUMMY!! I'm making this again!!!!
Good hearty soup! This made alot so I froze the leftovers. It froze well, I did add a little milk and a little more salt and pepper than the recipe called for, it was a little bland. I would make it again
Very good. I added a bit less milk product to mine, since I'm not a huge fan of creamy soups, and I left out the thickener since bf isn't crazy about thick soups. This is a nice, hearty soup that is great for a fall evening. I had regular spinach, so I chopped it in the food processer, and tossed in some chopped red pepper. Very good! Thanks for the recipe!
Yummy soup and a surprise hit with my family. I wasn't sure how they would react to the spinach, but no one commented except to say how good it was!. I made a few adjustments based on what I had at home etc. I found my chicken broth a little lacking in taste, so I added some boullion powder. I also did not have fresh spinach, but I used a package of frozen chopped spinach which worked really well. In the interest of cutting down on fat, I substituted a can of 2% evapoarted milk for the cream and it was still really good (but I bet the cream would be better!). This will definitely be a make again recipe.
I made this soup for myself and husband and liked it very much...I had alot left over so the next day I took a couple cups of the soup and then added a can of cream of chicken soup and some frozen peas and shredded up some more chicken and served it over mashed potatoes....yummmm!!!
It looked perfect, but it didn't taste great at all. I looked at a different recipe and it had the same ingredients except it added butter, flour, and basil which made it absolutely perfect! When I made the original recipe is was so watery. I expected it to taste like Olive Garden's Chicken and Gnocchi but I was let down. Adding those last 3 ingredients made it thicker and look exactly like OG's.
Quick and easy! Super delicious. Modifications I made where using cheese sausage instead of the chicken because we like the taste better. I could not for the life of me find gnocchi and so I used cheese tortellini (next time I will use the gnocchi. Tortellini was good, but I should have left it out....just too much pasta for a soup like this). I also used basil, thyme, and parsley. It was soooooo good! Husband said it tasted better than Olive Garden's!
My family LOVED it!. I changed up a few things. I had Sweet Potato Gnocchi so I used it and regular gnocchi. It added a very distinct flavor that complemented the carrots and spinach. I also used greek yogurt because I was out of 1/2 & 1/2. We topped with shreaded cheese and it was awesome. NO LEFT overs.
What a treat this soup was! I adapted it slightly but kept very close to the recipe. I used home made chicken stock, some chopped garlic, I chopped the spinach, used cayenne black pepper blend, home made gnocchi and a bit of fresh thyme. I used lactose free whole milk with great results. The soup was thick, rich and very satisfying on a chilly day. Family thought the soup would also be good using sausage in place of the chicken. So good and easy to put together! Will definitely make again.
