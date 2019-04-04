Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

Mixed reviews on this one.....husband loved it (5 stars) while I thought it was a decent base (made per recipe, I gave it 3 stars), hence the compromised 4 stars. As per usual, I can always find something in a recipe that I feel could be tweaked, and this one was no exception. I'll make again with the following changes: definitely will add another two cups of chicken broth to compensate for all the veggies and chicken. (I use Better Than Buillion.....definitely the best flavor I've found); I'll use far less celery, or just omit it altogether (not a huge fan), thin slices of carrot (not shredded); I'll make a roux with butter & flour, as even with double the cornstarch slurry, I still found the consistency a bit too thin for my liking....easy fix and certainly no fault of the recipe; but rather a personal preference for thicker soups. I'll add garlic powder to my liking and thinly slice or shred the baby spinach instead, as I'd rather see smaller bits in my spoonfuls. I would also add a handful of shredded parmesan to my bowl, as I love cheese! Served with flaky crescent rolls, this was a nice dinner for a cold and snowy Colorado night. We're fans of gnocchi though, and I'm always looking for creative ways to incorporate it into our dinner rotations, so thank you for the inspiration, Christina!