Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

1139 Ratings
  • 5 866
  • 4 206
  • 3 48
  • 2 15
  • 1 4

This soup is so comforting and delicious...it'll warm you inside and out. One of the best soups that I have had in a long time. Enjoy!

By Christina

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook onion, celery, garlic, and carrots in the hot oil until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in cubed chicken and chicken broth; bring to a simmer.

  • Stir gnocchi into the simmering soup and cook until they begin to float, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in spinach; cook until wilted, about 3 additional minutes.

  • Whisk cornstarch into cold water until smooth. Stir cornstarch mixture and half-and-half into simmering soup. Cook until soup thickens slightly, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Cook's Note

This soup is a great use of leftover chicken, but in my case I just cooked chicken tenders that I seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder in the oven at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes, until done. Also, you can find the gnocchi in the pasta section of your grocery store.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 111.7mg; sodium 839.4mg. Full Nutrition
