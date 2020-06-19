Baked French Toast With Maple Syrup and Granola

I made recipe exactly as described with the exception of 350 the entire time for an hour like suggested by another, and it didn't come out so well. However, it had an amazing flavor and I think it could be a 5 star with some modifications. Problems that I had were that the pound of egg bread I used only had twelve very small pieces in it when cut to required thickness, which seems accurate to the serving amount but I felt like the 9x13 pan needed four more pieces. If the pan had been full, maybe the bottom wouldn't have been as soggy as it was. Since I changed the cook time/temp I cant complain much but the top was very brown. Next time I will try the temp/time recommended, I was just trying to find a short cut and not have to bother with changing the temp. The only way I see around this is to cover for 45 and uncover for 15, but if i have to do this then I could just cook as directed and maybe it'll come out right... I will keep you posted if I try recipe again.