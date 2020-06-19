Baked French Toast With Maple Syrup and Granola

4
18 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This is a recipe that I developed while feeding a group for a Sunday brunch. It can be made the night before; it will pick up a more intense flavor.

Recipe by Les Mosko

Gallery

Credit: mauigirl

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish. Lay the bread slices into the prepared baking dish in 2 layers. Beat eggs, half-and-half cream, orange juice, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a bowl until smooth, and pour over the bread. With a large spoon, press the bread down into the egg mixture so all the bread becomes soaked with the mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle the granola evenly over the casserole, and drizzle with maple syrup and melted butter. Cover the dish with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight.

  • About 1 hour before serving, remove the casserole from the refrigerator, and take off the plastic wrap. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, then turn oven temperature up to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake the casserole until browned, about 15 more minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 54.5g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 131.3mg; sodium 249.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/20/2022