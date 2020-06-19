Bread Machine Thin Crust Pizza Dough

Nice Crust. Made according to recipe. The key to good dough is adjusting the moisture content of the dough while the dough is kneading in the bread machine. Due to differences in flour, humidity, etc you can seldom make bread dough using the same exact measurements each time. About 5 minutes into the kneading cycle of the bread machine look at the dough. If it is too wet add flour a tablespoon at a time, giving the machine time to incorporate each addition, until you have the proper dough consistency. If the dough is too dry use the same procedure only adding water instead of flour. The dough consistency you are looking for is a soft ball that is slightly tacky. It will lightly stick to the side of the bread pan but pull off cleanly as the machine kneads it. When the dough cycle is complete, transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead 6 or 8 times. Cover and allow to rest 10 minutes for the dough to relax. Put dough between 2 pieces of parchment paper and roll into a 14" to 15" circle. Transfer to a 15" or 16" pizza pan leaving the parchment on the bottom of the dough. Precook the crust on the top shelf of your oven preheated to 450 degrees for 10 minutes and remove from oven. The crust will look like a little balloon. Poke holes on it with a fork and deflate it. Allow to cool until easy to handle and add your choice of toppings. To finish cooking slide the pizza and parchment paper from the pan back onto the top rack of your preheated oven and then