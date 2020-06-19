Bread Machine Thin Crust Pizza Dough
This is a great easy recipe for anyone to try with just basic ingredients. If you love a good thin crust that still has a nice chew to it, this recipe is for you.
This is a great easy recipe for anyone to try with just basic ingredients. If you love a good thin crust that still has a nice chew to it, this recipe is for you.
I love this recipe!! I have used it many times. I like to add 3 tbl parm cheese, 2 tbl Italian seasoning, 1 tbl plus of garlic powder. What is VERY handy is to up the recipe servings to 30 for my bread machine & at the end of the dough setting I make 5 dough balls: One for the family for the night for pizza, then I make 4 balls of dough and cover them tightly with saran wrap and place in freezer. Then on a night when we need a quick meal we pull out a ball of frozen dough and let though like 5-10 minutes and start rolling it out for a pizza(we like the thin crust lower carbs). It tastes fresh to us even from the freezer and the dough is actually easier to work with. I also have made calzones with success. I would try this pizza dough recipe for sure and bookmark too :)Read More
was okay. but doesn't compare to restaurant pizza dough. maybe it's because i don't have a stone oven or maybe it's because it was really sticky and i'm used to using doughs with a bit of oil added... i dunno.Read More
I love this recipe!! I have used it many times. I like to add 3 tbl parm cheese, 2 tbl Italian seasoning, 1 tbl plus of garlic powder. What is VERY handy is to up the recipe servings to 30 for my bread machine & at the end of the dough setting I make 5 dough balls: One for the family for the night for pizza, then I make 4 balls of dough and cover them tightly with saran wrap and place in freezer. Then on a night when we need a quick meal we pull out a ball of frozen dough and let though like 5-10 minutes and start rolling it out for a pizza(we like the thin crust lower carbs). It tastes fresh to us even from the freezer and the dough is actually easier to work with. I also have made calzones with success. I would try this pizza dough recipe for sure and bookmark too :)
This was my first time making pizza dough in my bread machine and I love this recipe! I had all the ingredients in my pantry and it was super easy to pull and shape. I used a pre-heated rectangular pizza stone and it turned out very crispy which is exactly what I wanted. The only thing I did differently was to add garlic powder after I brushed with olive oil. It was delicious! And I'll make this again and again I'm sure!
This was great for an easy, cheap pizza dough recipe! I put some garlic powder on the crust right after the oil, and all my kids actually ate their crust! ;) I have a pizza stone, but just used a round pizza pan, and the crust was soft, and the bottom was just the right amount of crisp. Not burnt, not crunchy, kinda chewy with a bit of crisp at the very bottom. Delicious!!!
pretty good, not the kind of crispy bottom i was looking for, but it was very easy to make and the dough was easy to work with!
This recipe rocks! It was enough for 2 crusts, so I put 1/2 of the raw dough in an oiled zip bag and put it in the refrigerator. Dough tastes better anyway when it has a day or 2 in the fridge. I cranked up the heat in my oven to 550 with a pizza stone in there and let it preheat for 30 minutes. I put the rolled out dough on a rimless baking sheet dusted with cornmeal, put toppings on the raw dough, and slid off the baking sheet directly onto the pizza stone and cooked for 7 minutes. Cracker crust, the best I've ever made, and it was so EASY and DELICIOUS.
This crust was really good, hubby loved it. I use a pizza pan with holes in it & followed the recipe to a T, made a BBQ chicken with lots of red pepper also sweet & sour BBQ sauce which was a little sweet, next time will use regular BBQ sauce. The crust was crispy and cooked in the middle..will use this again for sure ..Thanks for sharing Healthy Boy
was okay. but doesn't compare to restaurant pizza dough. maybe it's because i don't have a stone oven or maybe it's because it was really sticky and i'm used to using doughs with a bit of oil added... i dunno.
Didn't work, plain and simple. I followed the measurements exactly, ran the dough cycle on my bread machine, and ended up with a sticky, wet mess that was completely unusable.
This was pretty good, I added 1/2 tsp each of oregano and basil to the flour and it had pretty good taste, I think plain would have been, well too plain. As someone else stated, the crust wasn't that crisp, I think I just needed to bake mine longer and at a slightly lower temp, as the top was brown and the underside was still soft.
Great simple pizza dough!! I added 1/4 tsp oregano and sprinkled garlic power on the crust after I brushed the olive oil on it and it was fantastic. We will be making this on a regular basis!! Yummy!!
So, so, so good. Much better than the recipe that came with my bread maker for pizza dough. I added some italian spices to the dough but other than that everything was the same. Love it, will make it again, there IS a crisp to the crust which some others said was missing. I also cranked the oven up to 500F for the last minute or two of baking to brown it a bit. Thanks for the recipe.
Nice Crust. Made according to recipe. The key to good dough is adjusting the moisture content of the dough while the dough is kneading in the bread machine. Due to differences in flour, humidity, etc you can seldom make bread dough using the same exact measurements each time. About 5 minutes into the kneading cycle of the bread machine look at the dough. If it is too wet add flour a tablespoon at a time, giving the machine time to incorporate each addition, until you have the proper dough consistency. If the dough is too dry use the same procedure only adding water instead of flour. The dough consistency you are looking for is a soft ball that is slightly tacky. It will lightly stick to the side of the bread pan but pull off cleanly as the machine kneads it. When the dough cycle is complete, transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead 6 or 8 times. Cover and allow to rest 10 minutes for the dough to relax. Put dough between 2 pieces of parchment paper and roll into a 14" to 15" circle. Transfer to a 15" or 16" pizza pan leaving the parchment on the bottom of the dough. Precook the crust on the top shelf of your oven preheated to 450 degrees for 10 minutes and remove from oven. The crust will look like a little balloon. Poke holes on it with a fork and deflate it. Allow to cool until easy to handle and add your choice of toppings. To finish cooking slide the pizza and parchment paper from the pan back onto the top rack of your preheated oven and then
I gave this four stars instead of five because I had a hard time stretching it. I think it could use some more water or oil not sure which. Other than the stretching issue it was a great basic dough recipe.
This was super easy, and just the right thickness. I wouldn't say it is a thin crust pizza the way I'd have it in Italy. But much better than other bread machine pizza dough recipes. I baked mine on a regular pan (don't have a pizza pan or a stone) and followed the recipe as is. The bottom came up quite crispy and the edges were just right as well. I baked it before topping for 5 minutes, then with topics (afterwards) for a bit over 10 minutes.
I made this exactly as it was written. It turned out thin and crispy, and very tasty. I didn't prebake it either. After pressing out the dough to my desired thickness, I sauced and cheesed, then kept it simple with some fresh pepperoni. Baked for 18 minutes at 425 F on a cookie sheet and it was very good!
Made this for a pizza party for my daughters birthday everyone loved it!
Fast, easy, delicious. We only use about 3/4 the yeast when we want a crispier crust - it's great either way! Love how easy it makes pizza!
Delicious!
This crust came out thin, crispy and chewy - just the way I like it! It was incredibly easy to make and was very easy to stretch onto the pizza pan. It fit a 14" pan perfectly. Next time I will add some seasoning, as it seemed to be lacking in flavor somewhat. 5 stars for the thin and crispy texture! Thanks for sharing this recipe, Healthy Boy!
I made this thing crust pizza dough into a flat bread on my baking stone. It was so good that the flat bread was complimented more for the crust than the toppings. I am a traditionalist, what with the kneading and the old fashioned babying...But this was easy in a time crunch and delicious to boot.
Just what we were looking for! Accidentally put 1/2 tsp of sugar instead of 1/4 but it was fine. We did follow one reviewers advice and baked for 7 minutes on my stone instead of 5. Pizza peel made all of the difference here, as in the past I have taken my hot stone out of the oven and assembled pizza then put it back. The consistently hot stone is well worth the effort of a cheap pizza peel. This is going to be our crust from here on out!!
This had the texture of a hand tossed crust. While I love the ease of doing this in the bread machine, I don't think that I will make this again. I thought thin meant a crispy crust, and this is not. The crust was also too sweet for me and I am wondering if that amount of yeast is necessary for this crust. Sorry, guess this one just did not work for me, but for those that like the sweetness (not like a cake sweet or anything) and more of a thin version of hand tossed, it is good, but it won't be a crispy crust.
This pizza crust recipe works great with a pizza stone. Yummy crisp crust. We like it better than delivery pizza!
Bread flour=crispier crust. My first attempt @ shaping pizza dough by hand was a success...following this method coupled w bread flour makes a light yet crisp crust which creates a truly gourmet,restaurant quality pizza. Dough MUST be sticky...should stick to your hand like the sci-fi Blob movie. We cut the dough in half and use the other half for another pizza a few days later or for breadsticks. Applying T. italian seasoning, T. shredded parmesan, 1/2 tsp garlic powder & 1/2 tsp oregano during prebake is essential imo. Docking (putting little holes all over dough w fork) should be done prebake too.
Fabulous and very easy!!! We loved it!
This is a great, easy recipe. I think it makes 2 thin crust pizzas or 1 hand tossed thicker crust. Next time I will add more garlic powder to the crust. For a flavor boost. My 9 year old picky eater added her own toppings and claimed it as her own!
A great base. I can't believe my husband made this. It's very easy to work with and simple in taste.
This dough was so easy to work with! It's a keeper! (Update: I make this a lot and the last time, I mistakenly used 1c bread flour before I realized it and I should have dumped it and started over. It made a huge difference and not in a good way.)
Great thin crust. Thanks.
I'm not sure what happened.. I made the recipe exactly as it was listed and it was a soupy watery mess. I had to add in more flour and it just made it rubbery tasting in the end. I would not recommend this recipe at all. This recipe probably needs bread flour instead of regular flour.
Love this recipe, quick, easy, and amazing with these additional steps: added garlic powder and oregano to the dough when mixing, added great flavor. also added a step with oil: oil a large bowl and ball of dough, tightly cover bowl in aluminum foil, and place in warmed oven (250 degrees then turn off heat) for about 20-30 min. lightly punch out air before rolling out the dough. Really allows the flavor to permeate the dough.
Tried this recipe tonight. (My first bread maker pizza dough!) It was great, except I needed more like 1 cup of water. 3/4 was way too dry. I had to scrape all the excess flour off of the sides of the bread machine and add more water a teaspoon at a time until it formed a good ball. Other than that, I followed it to the letter and it came out AMAZING. Never buying pizza again!
I used my Pampered Chef pizza stone and had it preheated in the 500 degree oven. I was able to make 2 pizza crusts from this recipe. I baked the crust plain for 2 minutes; then added my toppings and baked for additional 5 minutes. This was a tasty, crackery crust, as I was hoping for. It was divine and I will definitely make it again!
Quick and easy, using ingredients I already had on hand.
Very easy to roll out!
Excellent, easy crust. I added 1/2 tsp each of basil, oregano and garlic to the flour for extra flavour. I did not precook it, instead I preheated my stone and a baking sheet. Using a paddle and some cornmeal, I put them directly on the hot pans in the oven. The crust turned out nice and crispy, but still chewy. It was perfect.
Alright--pretty average flavor and texture. Probably will continue to search for other dough recipes.
Made this recipe as-is. Great thin crust. Super easy to make dough in the bread machine. Five Stars for us. Nice crispy texture as we'd hoped. It is also a good recipe for adapting as it takes well to subtle changes. On my second pass, I added Pizza Seasoning (King Arthur Flour brand) to the topping, and a little "pizzza dough flavor" (King Arthur brand again) to the dough when adding ingredients before the mixing cycle. The original recipe plus the adds gave the finished product a very familiar stone fired thin "gourmet pizza" finish. We can't stand to order delivery pizza anymore. Thank you, HEALTHY BOY. Excellent recipe. It's our standard now. (Two thumbs up.)
This recipe was great. Added garlic, rosemary, basil, and oregano. Pre-baked for 5 minutes before adding toppings. YUM!
The other reviews are accurate about stating it tastes like a cheap thin crust. Reminded me of a frozen pizza. My two young boys did love it & that is why I rated it a 4 star. I was hoping for a crisp cracker crust vs a more dense bread crust. The dough came out perfect from the machine was stretchy & not sticky. In conclusion I would recommend this recipe as it seems it will work every time & is indeed edible, but not gourmet pizza crust & wont impress guests.
Awesome pizzeria crust! I've made this several times. I like to sub a little whole wheat flour for part of the flour in the recipe. I typically make the dough the day or a few days before baking and store in a ziploc bag in the refrigerator. Then I roll out the dough on a little corn meal mixed with flour and pre-bake on a perforated pan for just a couple minutes before adding the toppings. Great non-soggy texture! Bake at a high temp - 450 or higher, for best results.
this is the best pizza dough I've ever been able to make. Many thanks. Got the bread machine out of the "take to Goodwill"pile. Sorry Goodwill.
Great crust! It was a nice dough to work with - great consistency. I added 1 tsp each of dried basil and dried oregano based on previous reviews. Keeper recipe for sure! Addend: Made this delicious crust again - and tonight cooked the pizza on the BBQ - awesome recipe.
Wow, this turned out amazing!! I'm definitely making this my standard pizza crust!
This recipe is truly Divine! I even switched up up and didn't use sugar I used honey instead and it was perfect and crispy! I will be using this recipe again and again and again!
I made three double batches of this for our 7th Annual Labor Day Sleepover. I had to add about 1/3 cup more water, and a few splashes of EVOO to keep the dough moist enough to form into a ball in my bread machine. The teens ate it all after creating their own toppings, and my pizza was good, so I'll rate this 4 stars, decreasing due to the need for more moisture in the dough, as was noted by many other reviewers. I'm on the Gulf Coast, for what it's worth.
This is a very good recipe. The type of pan you use and how thin you roll the dough will determine if the crust is crispy or not. I tried adding some garlic to the dough and it turned out fantastic! Also, if you like a more hardy crust, try rolling mozzarella into the the edges before you put the rest of the ingredients on the pizza! It's like having a cheese breadstick at the edge of each slice!
I have tried a lot of pizza dough recipes..this is one of the Best ever. I cooked it on the BBQ and it was fabulous. Cooked one side till lightly browned and set then take off ..flip it over and put toppings on the browned side and return to BBQ (approx 350 f) About 15 mins or so and it was awesome.
Purrrrrfect! Baked this gem on a pizza stone.I've made a lot of homemade pizzas, but never had a crust this delicious, thin, and CRISPY! Bravo Healthy Boy. Thanks for this terrific recipe :)
Let me just say this is the best pizza crust I have ever made. My grandmother is from Italy and has been making pizza for years, I never thought anything could be better, but this is (sorry grandma)! It was the perfect combo of chewy and crispy, and if you reheat it in a toaster oven or oven on the broil setting its just as good as when it first came out of the oven! Major bonus, I didnt have to knead it myself! I added rosemary and garlic powder to the olive oil, which made it even better!
Nice thin crust recipe. I made a couple of changes by adding one tsp of the olive oil into the bread machine and used one cup of all purpose flour, 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup of multi-grain flour. I love the grainy texture this adds to the crust.
This was very easy for a first time bread dough maker. Dough is very easy to work with and turns out awesome. Thanks for sharing it.
I like this recipe. However, I like adding a couple more tablespoons of olive oil than it calls for. As well as little between the baking pan and crust itself along with a little cornmeal. It makes a nice crispier crust. But, its also a great recipe just like it is.
Good crunchy thin crust. I brushed olive oil on both sides of the crust, then added sauce, filling and cheese. Very good.
was quick easy and tasted great
My husband likes a very crisp St. Louis style pizza, and this crust has been our favorite. I usually triple the recipe and make them up and freeze the crust after they are par baked for about 7-8 min. I have also left them in the fridge in balls to use later. Very easy go to recipe and wonderful predictable results
Excellent, been making pizza for 2 years weekly and been told by a number of friends it's the best in town, and this is just as good or better. Crust crisps up nicely, hand stretched out beautifully. I put i layer of thin sliced deli ham under the cheese and top with peperoni and mushrooms, yum!
Very good pizza dough, easy to make and tasty. I added some dried basil (leftover from last year's garden), and a little garlic powder. Thanks for the quick and easy recipe!
turned out great! am now cooking it in the air fryer - 400 degrees for about 10 minutes. soooo good!
Easy recipe...added fresh chopped rosemary. ..very tasty. ..will definitely make again
Excellent!
Loved it!
I've used this recipe for years....perfect every time!
We liked it, doubled recipe for 2 pizzas and used 4 tsp yeast.
Followed recipe exactly and used bobs red mill bread flour. The crust was great! Fresh, simple, and crispy!
Direction didn't specify how long to bake after toppings are added. This is our fist time making pizza dough with our bread maker. I made two pizzas with the dough. One in a heart shaped pan and he other in a 12" pizza pan. The heart shaped one was baked with sauce and cheese for 10 mins. The round one was pre baked 5 min. topped with sauce, cheese and red bell peppers and baked another 7 min. The heart shaped one was more like a hand tossed pizza and the round I was able to stretch thinner and it turned out thin and crispy. We like it, but it's not exactly like the pizzeria.
Made this twice now. Once putting the ingredients in following the recipe and once following the manufactures directions. Both times the dough was partly crumbly. Added more water and that helped.
Excellent pizza crust! I added a touch more sugar and salt and because I am at high altitude I added 2Tb more water. The dough was very sticky, so in the future I plan to substitute 1Tb of water for 1Tb of olive oil in the mix. I also put down cornmeal before spreading dough out. I cooked the crust the first 5mins at 425 degrees then increased the temp to 500 for the remainder after adding the toppings.
Great recipe ... Easy and delicious. My kids loved it!
I made this using a kitchen aid instead of a bread machine and turns out yummy every time
Amazing recipe! My first ever pizza came put very well. I rolled it out and used a pizza pan, but forgot to cook the base before putting the other ingredients on. Simple to fix - I just waited until the base was sturdy enough then removed it from the pan and laid it directly on an oven grill for the last 5 minutes. It came out beautifully!
Great crust, I did add a little garlic powder to the dough.
Love this recipe! My third pizza using this recipe is in my machine now. I used Italian flour (Antimo Caputo) which is available at Walmart and it worked better than my usual AP flour. I followed the recipe as written but didn't use heated water, as the bread machine heats it. Used a wooden pizza peel with parchment paper on top. The dough with olive oil on top was easy to spread into a large pizza size. Prebaked the crust for 5 minutes then added the toppings. The parchment paper under the pizza made it easy to slide onto the pizza stone and take the finished pizza out. Parchment paper takes the high temps fine and saves the pizza from ending up all over the oven racks! Crust was crisp and delicious!
Just yum! I added Parmesan, Italian spices and garlic. Toppings were portobello mushrooms, sausage, hamburger and onion. Mozzarella cheese of course. Baked 5 minutes on preheated stone. Added toppings and baked another 15 minutes at 425. Came out perfect! Thank you!
Now that is a great pizza dough! Easy to make and very good tasting. First time I used my bread machine for pizza dough. Makes a nice thin crust. I LOVE thin crust pizza. Put roasted garlic powder and Italian seasoning and grated Parmesan on the crust before baking. The edge came out nice and crunchy. Will use this dough for Calzone too. Have to make 2 next time and freeze one.
This recipe was awesome! The whole family loved it. Even the kids!
This was my first time making pizza crust. It turned out better then expected. I followed the directions except added a little garlic. I only made a cheese pizza for my trial run. I'll be making this again and adding more toppings. Perfect for a simple girl like me.
This crust is awesome and easy to make ! Followed Danni's method prebake the crust for a few minutes and I doubled the recipe - made 4 rectangular pizzas with 2 different toppings, my family love them all
This is perfect every time!
It is a great recipe, worked out for my cookie sheet. Nice soft pliable dough.
Not quite as thin n crispy as I would like but I believe it was my fault. Still very good. I will definitely make this again with a couple of suggestions from the reviews.
I have made this crust 5 times. It has been perfect each time!! I added 2T Italian seasoning and 1T garlic powder.
Easy and delicious. Also great for making Calzones
Really easy and has a nice, chewy texture. The whole family loved it. This is my go-to crust from now on!
Ok, best recipe yet! I followed exactly and loved the thin, crispy crust. I topped with pesto, caramelized red onions and chicken, mozzarella and parmesan. Yum! I will make this my go to recipe.
My housemate asked me to make the pizza dough for the meal she was preparing. I made dough for three pizzas using this recipe. We had to put them in the frig to wait for her to make them. The pizzas turned out great and the dough was terrific.
This made the best pizza I have been able to turn out in years. Really crisp in a home oven. That doesn't happen very often.
Just the recipe we've been looking for in a thin crust! Crispy all the way through with great flavor!
I won't be using this again, as the dough ended up very tough to chew. I've made pizza for many years, so not a newbie to it. It is, indeed, easy to make. But not what I was looking for.
I really liked how crispy the bottom got. will need to make sometime when we're not in a hurry so that we follow the directions all the way through... oops
Very nice, will make again!
This has been my go-to pizza dough for quite a while now. Very easy and turns out great!
I made this by hand, and used half whole wheat as someone else suggested. I even replaced the sugar with molasses for a healthier approach. This made a great dough even without a baking stone. I pre-baked it for the 5 minutes, took out the bubbles and made pizza. It took a few more minutes than the 7 listed, maybe because I had no stone, but it was thin, crispy and held very well. This is the first thin-crust pizza dough that I have found that truly delivered. Thanks.
This crust is amazing. I made it in the kitchen aid instead of the breadmaker to save time. I mixed the sugar, warm water and yeast in the kitchen aid bowl for a few minutes until the yeast was foamy. Then I added the remaining ingredients and also added about a 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, a couple of pinches of oregano and Rosemary. Kneaded for about 2 minutes and let rise for about 30 minutes. I didn't precook and baked it for about 16 minutes. The texture was amazing, it was one of the best crusts I've made.
Yum, yum, yum!!!! This recipe is simple and fantastic! The only change I made was to use garlic salt in place of plain salt. I don't have a pizza stone so I just used a large baking sheet. Baked the pizza w/o toppings for 5 minutes, added toppings and then baked again until brown and bubbly! I'm so happy to have finally found a great pizza dough recipe!
MMMMMMMM!! Not a flaky thin crust, but if you roll it out enough it gets crispy on the crust and bottom while still being tender on the inside. I forgot to bake it before adding my toppings, but it still turned out great! I used all whole wheat pastry flour, used 3/4 tsp of yeast (to try to get it a little crispier), added in 1/2 tsp each of dried basil and oregano, and sprinkled garlic powder on the dough with the olive oil as some other people suggested. I wasn't paying attention to the directions and accidentally added the olive oil into the bread machine, but it didn't do anything bad to the dough (and maybe gave it even a little more flavor!).
This made a decent pizza crust. Very easy, too! Next time I may add some herbs and/or garlic to jazz it up a little. :)
Great recipe. It made 1 very large pizza and very tasty. I will definitely use it again in the future.
Do yourself a big favor and go to a specialty grocery story and find “Tipo 00” or double 0 extra fine grade flour. The store where I found it had Italian brands offering this grade of flour. It’s the secret ingredient you need to know about. It adds a wonderful crispy yet chewy texture that is superior to the results I got with all purpose flour.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections