Caribbean Chicken with Pineapple-Cilantro Rice

Rating: 4.23 stars
207 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 111
  • 4 star values: 58
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 12
  • 1 star values: 7

For something a little more light and fun, but still pretty easy.

By KyleeJo06

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
42 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix together the light brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of black pepper, thyme, cumin, 1 teaspoon of garlic salt, paprika, chili powder, and nutmeg in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Rub both sides of chicken breasts with the spice mixture, and place into a 9x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle any remaining seasoning mix on top of chicken, if desired.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is lightly browned, no longer pink inside, and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a chicken breast should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

  • While chicken is baking, bring the rice and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender, and the liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Chop half the pineapple slices. Mix the chopped pineapple, cilantro, and olive oil into the cooked rice, and season to taste with a pinch or two of garlic salt and black pepper. Fluff the rice up with a fork, and transfer to a serving platter. Serve with the baked chicken, topped with remaining pineapple slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 51g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 606.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (225)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Marisa R.
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2011
I cooked the rice in my rice cooker substituting some of the water for the pineapple juice in the can to give the rice a sweeter flavor so it required little to no salt. Also used chicken tenders because they cook up faster. 20 minutes and the whole meal was ready and delicious! Yum!:) Be aware... the chickens flavor is quite strong. My family liked it but I could see how it could be pretty strong for others. Read More
Helpful
(41)

Most helpful critical review

bill_kearns
Rating: 1 stars
08/27/2011
This recipe tasted terrible. Both the rice and chicken were inedible. We tossed out a lot of food tonight! Read More
Helpful
(8)
207 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 111
  • 4 star values: 58
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 12
  • 1 star values: 7
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Marisa R.
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2011
I cooked the rice in my rice cooker substituting some of the water for the pineapple juice in the can to give the rice a sweeter flavor so it required little to no salt. Also used chicken tenders because they cook up faster. 20 minutes and the whole meal was ready and delicious! Yum!:) Be aware... the chickens flavor is quite strong. My family liked it but I could see how it could be pretty strong for others. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Carlajamelle
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2011
Made this dish the other night for dinner and it was wonderful. The pineapple cilantro rice went well with the spicy carribean chicken. Served the chicken over the rice with a nice glass of moscato wine....the perfect meal! Felt like I had gone to a carribean restaurant to eat. 2 thumbs up!! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Sweetpea07
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2011
when you make add some pineapple juice for flavor and it is really good! and healthy my husband made me make it two nights in a row Read More
Helpful
(20)
Advertisement
katrinadavis81
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2011
Loved this dish. I was a little skeptical about the rice but it turned out lovely. The only thing that I would do different next time would be to back off on the amount of rub I put on the chicken. The spices were a little over-bearing for me. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Tracy Semrad
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2011
Very good!I grilled the chicken and I did reduce the spices (except for the brown sugar) by half and had just the right amount for three large chicken breasts. I also used the pineapple juice for part of the water for the rice and added sliced baby carrots. Good flavor--not too spicy or too sweet and very easy to make. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(12)
mykidsdontlikenada
Rating: 4 stars
09/01/2011
I also used I bit more brown sugar as it seemed to be a bit strong in taste and I also cooked my rice in a rice steamer and used half pineapple juice and half water and it came out a bit too sticky. Over all the chicken was pretty good. Could be better with some tweaking tho. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
littlefudge
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2011
this was pretty good although I used brown rice which i don't recommend. Pretty quick and definitly fool-proof. i look forward to trying it again but with white rice...ill get my whole grain in some other way next time! Read More
Helpful
(10)
tania Khoury
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2011
My family loved this. This is dish is quite light and the addition of the cilantro and pineapple to the rice makes it quite refreshing especially on a hot summer night like tonight. Will definitely make again though it's not our favorite dish it's very easy fresh quick to prepare cost effective and light. Read More
Helpful
(10)
bill_kearns
Rating: 1 stars
08/27/2011
This recipe tasted terrible. Both the rice and chicken were inedible. We tossed out a lot of food tonight! Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022