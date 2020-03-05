Caribbean Chicken with Pineapple-Cilantro Rice

1 of 225

Rating: 4 stars I cooked the rice in my rice cooker substituting some of the water for the pineapple juice in the can to give the rice a sweeter flavor so it required little to no salt. Also used chicken tenders because they cook up faster. 20 minutes and the whole meal was ready and delicious! Yum!:) Be aware... the chickens flavor is quite strong. My family liked it but I could see how it could be pretty strong for others. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Made this dish the other night for dinner and it was wonderful. The pineapple cilantro rice went well with the spicy carribean chicken. Served the chicken over the rice with a nice glass of moscato wine....the perfect meal! Felt like I had gone to a carribean restaurant to eat. 2 thumbs up!! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars when you make add some pineapple juice for flavor and it is really good! and healthy my husband made me make it two nights in a row Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars Loved this dish. I was a little skeptical about the rice but it turned out lovely. The only thing that I would do different next time would be to back off on the amount of rub I put on the chicken. The spices were a little over-bearing for me. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Very good!I grilled the chicken and I did reduce the spices (except for the brown sugar) by half and had just the right amount for three large chicken breasts. I also used the pineapple juice for part of the water for the rice and added sliced baby carrots. Good flavor--not too spicy or too sweet and very easy to make. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I also used I bit more brown sugar as it seemed to be a bit strong in taste and I also cooked my rice in a rice steamer and used half pineapple juice and half water and it came out a bit too sticky. Over all the chicken was pretty good. Could be better with some tweaking tho. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars this was pretty good although I used brown rice which i don't recommend. Pretty quick and definitly fool-proof. i look forward to trying it again but with white rice...ill get my whole grain in some other way next time! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved this. This is dish is quite light and the addition of the cilantro and pineapple to the rice makes it quite refreshing especially on a hot summer night like tonight. Will definitely make again though it's not our favorite dish it's very easy fresh quick to prepare cost effective and light. Helpful (10)