Chex Lemon Buddies

The wife and friend saw this and asked me to translate, then make it - twice. Tastes exactly as you'd imagine. Use butter because margarine is sometimes more than half water, a difference between 2 teaspoons and 2 Tablespoons of water. If I were going to try something different with this, I might replace the butter with coconut or palm grease... crisco is against the law where I live, I couldn't bring myself to lard... Just by reading it, I knew how it would taste, but because it whipped together so easy, and got disappeared, I gave it 5 stars. But think about it... the cool sensation of decrystallizing micropowdered sugar with the tart of lemon - a not unfamiliar pairing - followed by the feel of a coating of solidified grease and sugar giving way to a carb-crunch of gently salted and sweetened fortified rice... it's really rated-x junk food, no doubt.