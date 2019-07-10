Chex Lemon Buddies
This lemon Chex mix is a delicious snack that is bursting with bright, lemony flavor!
Making this recipe as directed results in soggy chex mix! For my second batch, after adding the powdered sugar, I spread the mix on a baking sheet and backed for 30 minutes at 250 degrees, stirring at 10 minute intervals. This resulted in nice crispy, lemon chex! Delicious!Read More
Flavor was good, but mine ended up a little soggy. Not the crispness you associate with Chex mix. Maybe I didn't let it cool all the way before packing? I thought I did, but the texture was off.Read More
I made this for a group meeting and everyone loved it. They were all trying to guess how it was made. For a change I added some dried cranberries to it...it disappears everytime.
Well, shoot. This stuff is awesome. Now we can't quit eating it. I understand why a previous reviewer said it was "soggy", but perhaps that person didn't spread it out to cool first. The Chex doesn't stay as crunchy as it is out of the box, but it will be fairly crispy after cooling. I didn't have zest, so it wasn't as lemony as it should have been, but it isn't slowing my family down....
I took mmcl's advice and baked this in a 250* oven for a half hour, stirring every ten minutes. I made no other changes. Absolutely amazing. My boys and I had this whole darn batch gone in less than 24 hours. This totally is my new favorite Chex Mix. SO good. Be sure you bake this, you'll be glad you did.
The wife and friend saw this and asked me to translate, then make it - twice. Tastes exactly as you'd imagine. Use butter because margarine is sometimes more than half water, a difference between 2 teaspoons and 2 Tablespoons of water. If I were going to try something different with this, I might replace the butter with coconut or palm grease... crisco is against the law where I live, I couldn't bring myself to lard... Just by reading it, I knew how it would taste, but because it whipped together so easy, and got disappeared, I gave it 5 stars. But think about it... the cool sensation of decrystallizing micropowdered sugar with the tart of lemon - a not unfamiliar pairing - followed by the feel of a coating of solidified grease and sugar giving way to a carb-crunch of gently salted and sweetened fortified rice... it's really rated-x junk food, no doubt.
I'll give this recipe 5 stars just for the idea...I knew I would love it before I made it. I LOVE lemon that just pops, so I made a few tweaks. I made a strong 1/2 batch to try it out...5 cups cereal, plus 1/2 the other ingredients, rounding up a little. I also added about 1/8 t. extra fine salt (found with the popcorn seasonings). I think salt rounds out almost any dish. AND, to add a little zing to the coating, I added 3 packets of True Lemon to the powdered sugar. True Lemon (and lime, and orange) are usually with the juices in the store, or sometimes the tea, or sweeteners. It really added what I demand from a lemon treat. I used a large (wide) stainless steel bowl for mixing and coating, and didn't bother with a plastic bag. I also bake my regular Chex mix in that large bowl...all 18-20 cups of it. Much easier than spreading on sheet pans. I just bake it about 1/2 hour longer, stirring every 15 minutes. Thanks, Chex!
This came out perfect...I love the taste! Delicious!
This won't be as crisp as chex straight from the box, but mine was no where close to "soggy"! I used butter (the real stuff... margarine has much more water in it & if you use it your chex won't be as crisp as it could be) and layed my chex out in as close to a single layer as I could get after they were covered with powdered sugar for about an hour until they cooled completely and had a chance to dry out. I added some dried cranberries and pistacios to mine for some color and extra texture, but this is just as good on its own. Id make this again, but id only make half a batch if I was only making it for a handful of people... it made a ton!
This was good but did result in very soggy chex! I followed the other suggestion of baking it at 250 but did it for only 20 min which I think was too long and they tasted a bit stale. Next time I'll bake it for 10 min.
As a lover of all things lemon, this is already a favorite! It's well worth the bit of extra time to grate the lemon peel and squeeze the fresh juice. The zing of the lemon perfectly offset by the powdered sugar is amazing!! Didn't have any problem with sogginess. Initially, when I saw the melted ingredients, I thought it would be too thin and make them soggy. Perhaps let the melted ingredients cool off just a tad before mixing into the Chex?
These are delicious. The most important step in the recipe is to spread on wax paper/cookie sheet and let them dry. If you don't do this they will have a soggy or stale texture. A new family favorite!!
I thought these were pretty good! I didn't have to go thru the baking step that some described. Be sure to keep it in an airtight container when not being nibbled on- it goes stale pretty quickly.
Flavor was great! but mine turned out chewy??
It was delicious, but had a stale-like texture. They didn't have the same texture as the Muddy Buddies. They turned out a bit softer.
Stale. Just like many others said.
My Grandmother and mother have made chocolate versions of this for many many years, but this is the first year I have tried lemon. This recipe is SOO good. Perfect if lemon is something you really enjoy. I will be bringing this to my Mothers for christmas.
Not sure that I will both attempting this recipe again :( which is a bummer b/c it sounded so good in concept. It was not nearly tart enough for my liking (even though I doubled the lemon juice). But worst of all, it was chewy instead of crisp.
I used the whole box of cereal, minus the crumbs/very broken bits (roughly 10 cups). Made as directed; they weren't soggy (probably because of the extra cereal) but the lemon flavour wasn't strong. After reading some of the top reviews, I noticed some mentioning that they baked it. So I baked them at 250F for 20mins, though I didn't stir them so the bottoms are crisp and light brown. After baking, the lemon flavour is stronger, but the chocolate less so. My recommendation is that if you use extra cereal you don't have to bake (use maybe an extra tsp. of zest) and if you use the amount of cereal in the recipe, and it seems a little soggy, bake (maybe use 1 1/2cups of chips and little less butter for a stronger chocolate flavour).
I made this with only one minor change and it's great! I was afraid it would be overwhelming-ly sweet...so, I added extra lemon zest to ours. No need to bake. Just let it cool and it's wonderful. My 10 year old LOVES it!
Delicious! I saw no need to bake it. I did reduce the time I microwaved the chips/butter mixture. 25 seconds on high, stir, then another 20 seconds on high and it was done. I would increase the grated lemon if you want a more zesty flavor. Otherwise it was perfect!
Tastes just like the old Girl Scout cookie, "Lemon Coolers". Great refrigerated!! A very yummy gluten free snack!! I did not bake them, I just let them cool on a cookie sheet and then refrigerated them. Mmmmm. Can't wait to munch these on a hot, summer day.
Very good and VERY easy!! My baking chips were white chocolate instead of vanilla still very good
Yummy! This is super tasty! I was hesitant to try it because I am not a fan of white chocolate, but you can't taste it. This is bright, fun, fresh and flavorful!
I did not bake the mixture like some other reviewers did. No need. I melted the sauce on the stove, stirring with a whisk, instead of using the microwave. I did not use a zip top bag. I used a big bowl and a spatula to add the powdered sugar. Maybe the "stale" nature of the mix that people keep mentioning is simply because this is more like a nestle crunch candy bar than a bowl of cereal with milk. One should not expect candy-coated cereal to remain perfectly crisp. The recipe is great. As an afterthought, I tossed in some golden raisins, dried cranberries, and chopped cashews. I'm giving a tin of this mixture to my boyfriend in about 24 hrs. We'll see if it still tastes great after a day in the fridge.
The lemon flavor was very refreshing! I had the same problem as other reviewers with this tasting rather stale. After the first day (even with storing it in an air-tight container) this staleness just got worse. Make sure you serve this sometime when it will all be eaten at once! I did bake it as others recommended, and it was the very best right when it came out of the oven!
These Lemon Buddies are a highly addictive yummy treat. BUT! I took away one star because they really don't keep, even in an airtight container. I recommend making them the day you are planning to eat them. Sadly I would love to give these as gifts, but until I can figure out how to keep them from tasting stale the next day, I will have to eat these up myself!
They're okay, not worth the extra calories. But I did use corn chex instead of rice on accident. I brought it to school and people ate it, and they said they liked it, but I didn't believe them.
I saw this on the back of the Rice Chex box and HAD to make it the next day for snack time. It was delicious and so easy for my girls to help. Gobble it all up or make 1/2 the recipe because it can get soggy quickly...or follow others' advice. This is another hit for chex!
Just didn't care for these at all. No one ate them, sticky and way too sweet....
made this exactly as written. came out crispy and lemony. very very good. took no time at all. will make again!
Was a bit soggy and chewy. I wouldn't make it again.
This recipe is really quick, easy, and delicious, but after a day it seemed very boring. It is a good snack, but I would only make half a batch...this recipe makes a lot.
4 starts as written - only because the cereal does get soggy/stale tasting. DELICIOUS lemon flavor. Will try baking next time.
I followed the original recipe and it turned out perfectly. Yum!
I also got soggy Chex - I think it would have helped to melt the butter first, then add the vanilla chips & lemon. I think my chip/lemon mixture thickened while the butter was melting. But they are delicious!
Exellent, easy to make. Invest in a 2 gallon baggie though.
bake in oven like suggested
Nice for something different.
The cereal was a little soggy, but still yummy!
The problem I had was the white chocolate kept thickening up before I could stir it all up and pour it on the cereal. I made it 3 different times. the one time it worked great, it was fabulous! I love the flavor so much.
No soggy buddies here. Has just the right amount of lemon flavor to be tasty but not overwhelming. Great alternative to the traditional Muddy Buddies.
I made this for camp. I liked the lemon flavor but I thought the powdered sugar was a bit over-powering. My family liked it okay but prefers the regular kind. I liked that you can have a new mix without buying a thousand ingredients. Simple and quick and definitely worth a try.
Very good. I'd like some tips on making them even more tart. But overall very good.
MMCL thank you! You saved the day as well as the chewy batch I was about to throw out! Baking at 250° for 30 minutes worked like a charm! A wonderful lemony crunchy treat!
great tasting but it was hard to mix without braking the delicate cereal. It turned out okay though.
OMG! HOW did you people not eat this when it was warm?!?! it is simply amazing! Fresh lemon zest and fresh juice. I did baje them at 250 for 20 minutes to minimize the chewy texture, but it really a nice mix of both crunchy pieces and chewy pieces. Try it for yourself!! You can not be disappointed
I made this for a pool party and most it everybody loved it, some thought it was ok, some didn't eat it at all. Personally it was pretty easy to make and delicious. My only complaint is that it has a weird after taste, but overall a good party or chill snack. I probably won't make it again tho, since not everybody liked them
What did I do wrong? I used Ghirardelli white chips and butter (I prefer over margarine). The lemon zest was alright but when I added the lemon juice, the chocolate seized up. I have used melted chocolate mainly times before but was leery of adding liquid because of this exact problem. It seems no one else had this problem so I'm dumb-founded why I did if it's suppose to come at smooth and able to be poured over the cereal. HELP!
Sounded delicious, but I followed the recipe exactly and my white baking chips seized up - couldn't use them. I tried with a different brand and the same thing happened. I'm not wasting any more ingredients on this recipe.
I thought this was pretty awful. As for taste, it was alright. I thought it was a bit too sweet - the kind of thing that would make you feel sickly if you ate more than just a little bit. The texture and consistency was not good, and seemed to get worse by the minute. They turn out soggy and even stale tasting. I just really disliked these. I don't intend to try to make them again.
The more lemon zest you add, the better!
Really Good. Nice refreshing change
Yum! The only change I made was to bake them at 250 for 20 minutes, stirring them once halfway through, because I like this kind of stuff to be crispy. Delicious! I need to do neighbor goodie plates before I eat it all. I'm half tempted to make another batch.
Had a lot of corn and rice Chex cereal left from Original Chex Mix. Found this recipe to use up extra cereal. Turned out great. Will definitely make again.
I made it as directed, when cool, it wasn't soggy, but opted to try to bake it to make it more crispy. After it cooled, I mixed it with Cashew's, coconut, Banana chips, and mini Cho-chips. Brought it up to a whole new Level!
I made this with Nedtke white chips. The mixture seized up;(. What a waste of ingredients. I will not ever make this again!!!
I REALLY like lemon so I added 3 extra TB of lemon juice. I also had a few left over mini marshmallows and threw them in. I had a mix of rice and corn Chex. I did need more powdered sugar to coat. It was a bit “soggy” as some mentioned (I’d call it soft) so I did put it in the oven for a few mins to crisp it up and stirred frequently. I’m not sure that helped, but waiting for it to cool did. Delicious.
I've seen some really unhappy comments about the baking chips seizing up into a gummy mess, and I think I have a solution. Add the lemon zest and juice to the baking chips and heat it all together, stirring constantly. Melted white chocolate will harden if you add cooler liquids to it. Heating it at the same time ensures a smooth consistency. And be sure the butter is softened to melt more quickly. You don't want to overheat the mixture. To dry them more quickly, try heating your oven to 200 and then turn it off. Let the tray sit in a warm oven for 30 minutes or so, turning them every 10 minutes. By the time the oven cools, they'll be dry enough to pack. The lemon lovers in my family look forward to this every Christmas.
I'm very confused by the "soggy" and "wet" comments. I made it exactly as instructed and it was DELICIOUS! It had the same texture as puppy chow and was super lemony (I used the zest and juice of two lemons).
Super easy and delicious!
This turned out really well. Having made Chex Mix in the past, I had no problem believing that it would get soggy. I took another reviewer's advice and, after tossing in powdered sugar, baked at 250° for 30 minutes (stirring every 10 minutes).
Good. Will make again.
I just made these for the first time today and added dried cranberries. Awesome treat for a get together at my house!
I think next time I'd bump up the lemon a bit more, and maybe add a little salt for flavor contrast.
This was delicious and a big hit with my family! Instead of the lemon juice and pee I used 5 drops of lemon essential oil. If you do this make sure the oil is certified therapeutic grade and can be ingested. I think next time I'll add 2-3 more drops of lemon essential oil to give it more of that delicious lemon flavor. My family have peanut allergies so this was an excellent replacement for the muddy buddies.
Lemon is one of my favorite desserts and this recipe is pretty addictive. After reading reviews about sogginess, I did what one reviewer suggested and cooked it at 250 degrees for 30 minutes, stirring it one time halfway through. Not soggy at all.
Flavor-wise this was excellent! Texturally, not so much. I followed the recipe exactly and it was too soggy. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and cooked on a baking sheet for 30 minutes at 250 degrees, stirring every 10 minutes. I was hesitant to go that route because of the powdered sugar and while it did improve the texture it was still kind of weird. Maybe bake after the initial lemon mixture is added and then toss with powdered sugar immediately after baking before cooling next time? Those that loved it REALLY loved it despite the texture, so this recipe really has potential.
I really enjoyed making this. I've missed being able to have lemon coolers cookies and this was a great flavor second. I had no sogginess that others are writing about. I used store brand Chex and chips, maybe that's the difference? I used fresh lemon and even bottled to get more punch. I subbed orange pl cuz that's what I had. I also added unsalted pistachios to keep from going into a complete sugar coma when I snack. Lemon and pistachios is a common Italian combo. Very good. Thanks for the recipe!
It was okay, I was expecting it to be a little nicer. Made this and the classic muddy buddies with the kids today. The end result of this recipe is definitely not as crunchy as muddy buddies, so I understand when other reviewers say it is soggy. It is very sweet (I only used 1.5 cups powdered sugar) and does not have a nice salty taste to temper that sweetness. I feel like it lacks something and would greatly benefit from the addition of "something" but can't put my finger on what that should be. All in all, it is okay, but not amazing. Worth making for something a little different.
This is a great update to an old standard! If I make this again I will definitely double the filling- just not enough for my taste. I also baked these in a 250 degree oven but only for 10 minutes and they turned out perfectly crisp.
If you like lemon and powder sugar, yummy!
I loved this snack, & my mother, who loves lemon dishes, loved it too. The only thing I might do different next time is reduce the amount of powdered sugar. It was a tad on the sweet side, & I would prefer the tartness of the lemon to overtake in this case. I had to share the recipe the first time I took it to a get-together!
We loved this mix, but it needs a stronger lemon flavor. I used lemon juice concentrate (like ReaLemon) to give it more zip. Everyone went crazy for it!
My 4 year old and 2 year old helped to make these and also loved eating them! Pretty little Christmas bags made it a nice treat to give out to friends.
Really tasty added a little more lemon. the flavor was excellent. I really enjoyed it.
Nice flavor. Mine seemed to get chewy fast instead of staying crispy... unless the cereal was stale to begin with??... might try again someday.
This is a light and tasty treat everyone loves! I know some report it becomes soggy but I didn't have that problem. I did let the mix cool for a few mins before adding the powdered sugar and they came out perfect. I will be making this many more times in the future.
