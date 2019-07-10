Chex Lemon Buddies

4.1
92 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 24
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 7

This lemon Chex mix is a delicious snack that is bursting with bright, lemony flavor!

Recipe by Chex

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
12 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cereal into a large bowl and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a 1-quart, microwave-safe bowl, combine chips, butter, lemon peel, and juice. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 1 minute; stir. Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Pour into a 2-gallon resealable plastic bag.

  • Add powdered sugar. Seal bag and gently shake until well coated. Spread on waxed paper or foil to cool. Store in airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 127.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/06/2022