Grammy's Clam Fritters

6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Minced clams are the savory star in these golden brown clam fritters.

By Lisawas

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 fritters
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Whisk the flour and baking powder together in a bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Beat the egg in a separate bowl until smooth. Stir in the minced clams and black pepper to taste. Stir in the flour to form a batter.

  • Drop the fritters into the hot oil by the heaping tablespoonful. Fry until golden on both sides, about 1 minute per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate to serve.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 8g; cholesterol 21.9mg; sodium 97.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/15/2022