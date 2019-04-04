Coal Region Boilo
This special Yuletide drink has been enjoyed by natives of the Pennsylvania coal region for over a century! Use raisins or dried currants; use 1/2 gallon of your choice of high-proof whiskey if you prefer.
WoweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeH! Thanks so much for the recipe.
I first had Boilo just yesterday at a Lithuanian friend's house, made from his Grandmother's recipe. As I didn't have his, I made this recipe pretty much as written except to adjust the proportions as I had a fifth of grain alcohol and not half a gallon. I also squeezed the citrus fruits and really mashed them into the mixture to release their full flavor. From some other sources, I let the honey mixture simmer for an hour to fully bring out the flavors from all of the ingredients. It is delicious!
I used 1 lb honey and only a pint of 150 proof Grain Alcohol.
Good coal cracker drink, it warms the heart!
Yep, this is pretty much the stuff I remember from my Lithuanian Grandmother's Christmas parties 30+ years ago in Mahanoy City PA. Recipe is amazing as is; no need to tweak. In my family, the tradition was to shoot Boilo warm straight-up or mix with ginger ale (delicious both ways). One note of caution; be sure to add grain alcohol AFTER the honey mixture has cooled a bit and is off the stove (no need to loose your eyebrows).
Delicious, but I made way too much! How long does it last in the frig?
I'm from PA coal region and this was awesome! Didn't change anything.
My 86 year old father always talks about a drink his Slovak father made on Christmas when he was growing up in Mahanoy City, PA. He could not remember the name but had a good recollection of the ingredients that where used. After some research my wife discovered this recipe and I was able to locate a bottle of the Four Roses bourbon whiskey he drank. While not exactly like he remembered it’s close enough and my whole family enjoyed a wonderful night together talking and listening to my fathers stories about growing up in Mahanoy City and the coal mine my Grandfather worked and where my dad cracked coal as a kid.
I had it for the first time and loved it! I like it cold better than warm.
Pretty solid recipe! Back in Shenandoah PA it was potato vodka as the key ingredient...in Jersey, strong Laird's Applejack or Bottled in Bond Apple Brandy was the kicker. Hard to get the Laird's products here in the Deep South, but the apple flavors go so well with the other ingredients its worth looking for it. Also, was used as a cold remedy, tastes a LOT better than NyQuil...keep this in mind for cold and flu season. Cloves have a soothing anesthetic effect for sore throats.
Coal miners are tough as coffin nails. that was good.
I made this exactly as the recipe calls, but with whiskey (bourbon) as suggested in the recipe details, and it is fantastic! It's very sweet, so I like it with a twist of lemon. Bottled it as part of a homemade Christmas gift.
I used grain alcohol. Will use 3 naval oranges or 4 smaller ones next time.
