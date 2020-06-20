Best Melon, Mango, and Avocado Salad

6 Ratings
Tangy pickled onions and creamy avocados add a surprisingly savory bite to this crisp fruit salad. When served in a pretty martini glass, it makes a stunning first course.

By justjulie

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • To make pickled onions, combine the thinly sliced red onion and the red wine vinegar in a small bowl. Cover; chill for at least one hour.

  • Pour the orange juice into a large salad bowl. Whisk in the olive oil and orange zest; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt, and a pinch of black pepper. Toss the cantaloupe, watermelon, and mango in the dressing. Just before serving, stir in the pickled onions and cilantro leaves.

  • Cut the avocados into 1/2 inch dice; place in a small bowl. Sprinkle with the lime juice, and season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir lightly to combine. Spoon an even amount of avocado into the bottom of 6 large martini or wine glasses. Top avocado with melon salad; garnish each salad with a lime slice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 6.8g; sodium 97.4mg. Full Nutrition
