Best Melon, Mango, and Avocado Salad
Tangy pickled onions and creamy avocados add a surprisingly savory bite to this crisp fruit salad. When served in a pretty martini glass, it makes a stunning first course.
This was very good. I brought it to an evening picnic and it was a hit. I forgot to use the cilantro but it seemed fine. I didn't have an hour to pickle the onions but they were still a delicious addition.
Everything about this recipe sounded intriguing, so I was drawn to it and just had to try it! I made it EXACTLY as written, no changes whatsoever. The flavor was really good, but I felt like it might need an extra little something the next time I make it. I'm thinking maybe some finely diced jalapeno or a sprinkle of cayenne or chili powder. We really enjoyed the tangy avocado in the bottom of the glass. It went well with the sweet fruit. The cilantro really makes it and so do the pickled onions, so don't skip! I will make this next time I have a dinner party.
I thought this salad was amazing. Only changes I made were I didn't pickle the onion, left out the mango and used blood orange infused olive oil. Since I was taking it to a picnic, I mixed everything together instead of putting the fruit over the avocado. Everyone loved it! I'll be making this often!
The flavor combination was surprisingly tasty and sophisticated. I did not use the cilantro and it was still really good. Not a kid's salad but great for a grown up gathering.
A friend brought this for dinner the other night, it was a big hit!!! I will definitely be making this!!
Was a good salad. I thought it was tasty and refreshing. Our guests seemed to like it as well.