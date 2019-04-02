INCREDIBLE Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

I created a monster with these raspberry cream cheese cookies. OMG! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe... I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer, I got ya... The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!
Amazing! I too could not find raspberry baking chips. In place, I bought a small can of raspberry pie filler. I mixed the ingredients as directed (leaving out the raspberry chips/pie filler) and after mixing was complete I GENTLY folded the filler (about half the can) in with the dough. Roll into balls, slightly flatten. They turned out perfect!
I am sorry to say that I din't care for these cookies at all... I even went out of my way to find and order raspberry chips just to make these cookies because there were so many raving reviews about them. First of all, I didn't enjoy the strong artificial flavors of these cookies. Second, I didn't like the textures of them. Since I was determined to like these, I made them 3 times to make sure I didn't mess up anything but I still didn't care for them. My 6-year-old did like them, though. But my 4-year-old didn't like them at all, either. So there it is, my honest review/opinion. Hope it helps.
This is my first review and well overdue considering I am a avid stalker of this site and of course a fan of mis7-ups, (one of my favorite cooks). I was excited to try this recipe considering how easy it was along with the few ingredients, but her excitement about the cookie had me so courious that I could not wait for other reviews which is something I would typically never think of doing. As for the recipe...I took my short shopping list to Walmart and of course could not find raspberry baking chips so I had to improvise the recipe slightly. I added & beat in 2 teaspoons of raspberry extract to the egg/cream cheese mixture, then the cookie mix per the instructions..and just because I felt I needed to add something to replace the raspberry chips, I folded in some white chocolate chips. I did not flatten down the cookie dough prior to baking and ended up with 30 cake-cookies. My hubby absolutely LOVED these and took them to work to share, (and brag about my cooking LOL). Mis7-Up thank you for an awesome recipe!
Sinfully rich and absolutely delicious - these definitely are "INCREDIBLE" Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies!!! If you love raspberry cheesecake, but don't want to take all the time and effort to make it well this little cookie is for you! You get all the flavor of the cheesecake with just four little ingredients all wrapped in sweet bite-sized little treat...what more could you ask for? Ever since I spotted this as one of mis7up's personal recipes I had to try this. So, I ordered the raspberry baking chips (available on Amazon.com) and anxiously awaited their arrival. It's impossible to eat just one of these and I have to agree mis7up, you've created a monster as these are highly addictive. These bake up beautifully and are hard to resist straight out of the oven. Break out the ice cold milk, napkins and enjoy. I drizzled these with a bit of white chocolate and again took the title of "Best Aunt Ever"! Thanks for a truly wonderful and creative yet dangerously simple recipe!
Two days ago the raspberry tidbits came in the mail, and I set about making the cookies right away. They disappeared very quickly. I made the recipe just as directed, baking mine for 11 minutes, which left them golden brown on the bottom. The photo looks just how mine did. Don't overbake them. Bet you can't eat just one!
I knew the second that mis7up posted these cookies and mentioned them on the "buzz" I had to make them. They are absolutely YUMMY! 4 ingredients, 20 minutes and you have a perfect, addictive, "INCREDIBLE~Raspberry Cheesecake Cookie"!! The Raspberry Tidbits (baking chips) are one of the best (new to me) products I have used in a long time. Thank you for finding them and posting it. They have so much flavor and take these cookies to a new level. We love the soft texture of these cookies and the Cream Cheese makes them taste straight from the bakery. You would never know that a packaged sugar cookie mix is used. I got 32 cookies out of this and between 5 of us, there are only 18 left (I just made them earlier today!! :) I also ordered the Strawberry and Blueberry Tidbits and can not wait to try these with those flavors. This is an excellent recipe, mis7up. Thank you so much for sharing!!!
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! I love the "hit" of raspberry in this delicious cookie. I also discovered I am married to a cookie monster! This cookie not only tastes good, it is pretty to look at. As I could never find the raspberry chips, I decided to make my own. I used 2/3 cup white chocolate, 1/4 tsp. raspberry extract, red food coloring and a little shortening. I piped the morsels using a zip lock bag onto parchment paper. A few minutes in the refrigerator and they were good to go. The cookies were so easy to make. I found baking 12 minutes worked for me. (note to self for next time). Thank you mis7up for such an ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE cookie!
I found both the raspberry chips and the extract however the shipping was exorbitant, over $10 to ship 2 ounces of the extract and over $6 for the chips. I am going with raspberry preserves. Can't wait to try them but my fixed income doesn't all for such shipping costs.
These are excellent! I couldn't find the raspberry chunks either so I used 2/3 cup of fresh chopped raspberries and 1/4tsp of raspberry extract. Quick side note: watch these cookies! They don't look done, even when they are!
Loved them! Couldn't find raspberry chips locally and didn't want to order them online so I used 2 tsp of raspberry extract like another reviewer said. Added semi-sweet chocolate chips to the last cup of batter and they were awesome.
Delicious recipe that can be altered. I also couldn't find any raspberry baking chips. Instead I used some white chocolate chips and dried cranberries. I'm not big on drop cookies so about 7 minutes into baking I flattened them. I let them bake about 15 minutes total and they were absolutely delicious. I even caught my four year old sneaking them off of the tray. This recipe is awesome and would be good with many other substitutions and best of all it mainly only calls for 3 ingredients and then you can add whatever you want. I bet pieces of reeses cups or oreo chunks would also be delicious! Thanks Mis7up for the great recipe!
Could not find Raspberry chips, tried it with White chocolate and they were not good at all. Lumpy. Not what I expected.
I originally reviewed this recipe when it was still a personal recipe: "I don't generally buy cookie mixes, nor do I generally like a soft, cakey cookie, but this recipe proves you should always keep an open mind. I noticed this cookie as well as the unique raspberry chips (available on Amazon.com) and am glad I was curious enough to give them a try. Five stars for sure - for what they are, a cookie beginning with a mix and requiring just four ingredients but, more important, for being a delightfully delicious cookie that tricks you into thinking you're eating a much fancier dessert. The recipe is quite creative as well as the ingredients artfully and accurately put together. I agree with MissMarin - mis7up, please DO consider submitting your cookie recipe to Betty Crocker - you could become rich and famous! :) On a side note, these cookies are so good the recipe should not be passed by if these chips are not practical - use ANY chip, any flavor!"
Delicious, I knew they would be! And couldn't be easier to make (well, except for sending away for the raspberry bits!). They're a tad more cakey than I usually like cookies to be but the taste is great and I will definitely make again. They took several more minutes than indicated to cook thoroughly enough but maybe that was because mine were kind of puffy. I had trouble flattenting them slightly because the dough was really sticky. I think it would help to put the dough in the fridge for a few minutes to help it be less sticky if that's an issue - like many sugar cookie recipes suggest but that didn't occur to me til later. Anyway, really good cookies :)
I ordered the chips online from The Prepared Pantry. Shipping was $4.75 for four 11 ounce bags (each bag makes 2 to 3 batches) and they came to my house in less than 1 week. The cookies have a unique texture (really soft) and I can't believe their is no butter, oil, etc. in them. I thought maybe that was a mistake, but everyone loved them. I am making again to serve at an after-wedding get-together. They are as pretty as the picture!
I've been waiting to make this recipe since I printed it out in July. Had friends and family and myself looking for the raspberry chips, which are no where to be found in this area. Also could not find Raspberry extract. Shipping is too expensive to order on line. Finally found Dove raspberry & dark chocolate swirl candy which I chopped up. The cookies are so easy to make and tasted pretty good but I think the raspberry morsels would taste much better. (will probably have to break down and order them online) I used my Pampered Chef small scoop which made 44 cookies. Will be making these again. Thanks miss7up-UPDATE, wait several hours before you eat them and the flavor gets better and better, yum.
I used this just today, but instead of raspberry chips i cut up york peppermint patties. Even my brother who is the pickiest eater I know liked them! I cannot wait to try this with the raspberry though! delicious!
I live in Canada and am unable to purchase the tidbits, after Alex's experience with the company I wasn't about to try purchasing them online. My bulk stored had freeze dried raspberries which I quartered with scissors. I added 1 tsp of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture. I used my #40 purple scoop and got 30 cookies that baked in 14 minutes on silpat lined sheets. Cookies were enjoyed by my family and friends.
My son made these in our annual Cookie Bakeoff. I didn't find the raspberry chips locally, so I bought about 5 different kinds of baking chips for him to choose from. He chose the Andes Peppermint crunch baking chips. Well, the judges chose his cookies as the winner. Delicious!!
I found cherry chips at Walmart and decided to do Cherry Cheesecake Cookies. SO good!!! My only mistake was that it didn't look like enough chips. When making chocolate chip cookies if it calls for 2/3 cup it must be better with a full cup, right? Well, not so with cherry chips. I should've stuck with the 2/3 cup because they were a little overpowering. The cheesecake-y cookies were incredible and needed only a few chips in each cookie to make them over the top.
Sweet and tangy in a good way! More sophicated than your standard cookie. Made according to the recipe, it was excellent. The size and shape of the raspberry chips that I ordered online from the Prepared Pantry reminded me of mini-chocolate chips so I added them the second time that I made the recipe. I would definitely recommend that variation for chocolate lovers. This is an easy and delicious cookie either way.
Amazingly moist and chewy and so very simple to make! Also netted much more than 18 (more like 36 decent sized cookies). I couldn't find raspberry chips and didn't want to wait for a shipment purchased online. So I settled for cherry chips. Next time I'll try chocolate or place the order for raspberry. Something tells me a bit of almond extract w/ chocolate chips would be good, though I don't want to lose the "cheesecake" effect. Certainly worth trying. Just be sure to watch the cookies closely while baking. One minute they looked undercooked and the next they were golden brown.....
I could not find raspberry baking chips to save my life, so I finally decided to use chocolate. The cookies came out great, though 2/3 cup was too many chips. Otherwise they were wonderful. One important note, though: if you're using a hand mixer, don't use it to mix the sugar cookie mix into the cream cheese mixture. We almost blew up my little mixer before realizing that the dough was too thick for it.
Very tasty, easy to make cookie--well, they should have been easy but… I didn’t have the raspberry chips so decided to try to make my own. (Thought) I didn’t have any raspberry extract but believed it would be better to use fresh raspberries anyway, wrong. They did add great, intense flavor but also added too much moisture. I mushed them up and added to melted white chocolate, spread them in a foil-lined cookie sheet and put them in the fridge to harden. They never did, because of the moisture, duh. I kinda just rolled them into little balls but when I tried to fold them into the dough, they just smeared. So I ended up just manually packing a few in with every scoop--what a mess. Stick to Mis7up’s recipe, she knows what she’s doing. Even with my mess, they tasted wonderful. They’re like Krispy Kreme doughnuts -- they melt in your mouth. . P.S. They are so good that I made them again. Still didn’t have the raspberry chips, so I used white chocolate chips and added raspberry extract and food color to the dough. A reverse version and still very good but bet they would rock with the raspberry chips.
I bought the raspberry chips/tidbits online from The Prepared Pantry. This is not much of a recipe since all you are doing is replacing butter for cream cheese to an already made cookie mix. The artificial flavors really come through and they aren't even half as good as Subway's BUT, they will do in the meantime until I can come up with a recipe for the real thing. The texture is really cake-like, not really a cookie.
Ok..I was so excited to try these cookies. I waited anxiously for the raspberry chips to arrive. Made cookies the day after chips arrived and to my surprise did not care for them at all. Took them to work and still had leftovers at end of day which is really unusual for baked goods I take to work. Recipe will not be going in my cookie box collection.
UPDATE: BECAUSE I STILL HAVE TWO BAGS OF BAKING BITS LEFT FROM THE HOLIDAYS, I DECIDED TO GIVE THESE A SECOND TRY - BUT WITH THE ADDITION OF WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS (2/3 C. WORTH) THIS TIME AROUND. ALTHOUGH SLIGHTLY BETTER, I AM STILL NOT A FAN (SORRY!).THIS IS IN NO WAY A REFLECTION OF THE RECIPE OR SUBMITTER, JUST MY PERSONAL PREFERENCE. THANKS ANYWAYS. :) These were allright. A slight disappointment for me, but quite the opposite for my family. I've been wanting to make a batch of these ever since I stumbled upon mis7up's recipe on here. I even added raspberry baking bits to my Christmas list so that I would have all the ingredients on hand to make these after the holidays. To my surprise, my sister gifted me with THREE BAGS of gourmet tidbits for Christmas, so I made these while in St. Louis visiting her and her family (FYI, you can find raspberry baking bits at Prepared Pantry / Amazon.com for $4.99 per 12 oz. bag). Although I can't put my finger on it, something is missing here. Since I have so many baking bits left to use up and I LOVE the combination of white chocolate and raspberry together, I think I'll try adding white chocolate chips to my batter next time. Overall, this is a good cookie, but I'm hopeful that with a little tweaking, I can make this a GREAT cookie. Thanks for sharing, mis7up! :-)
What a great recipe! Everyone loves them. I also had to get the chips online, but they were worth the expense. I can't wait to try these with blueberry and strawberry chips, but my favorite will always be the raspberry!
These are my favorite cookies! Could not find the raspberry chips so I used mini chocolate chips instead...DELICIOUS! I have since used a chocolate chip cookie mix in place of the sugar cookie mix. Those were wonderful as well.
Oh my heavens!! I do not even like Cheescake . .I needed a new cookie recipe for our cookie exchange at work and came to my favorite recipe website :D and came across this recipe. So I could not find the raspberry chips and since I was on a time crunch I went with the white chocolate chips and I thought I had raspberry flavoring at home(of course not!) . . I took one bite and I was in heaven. I gave one to my husband and he immediately said "there had better be some left over!!". I am honestly shocked at how good these really are. I followed the recipe to the "T" but changed the chips. Perfect cake-like cookies!! The only bad part is that I have to give out the recipe to 17 other people now :(
These cookies are so good. Nice soft cake like cookie. I did not order the raspberry chips. I used the cherry chips some members have mentioned on the buzz, available at target. I might just have to send for the raspberry chips now. Thanks for a great recipe miss7up.
These really are incredible! I finally got to order some raspberry chips and they came in the mail yesterday so I had to make these cookies. Extremely easy to put together and we were enjoying these cookies in no time. So good. I love the raspberry flavor. Will be making these often!
Okay so the kids liked them. I will not make them again. Cake-like. Super duper sweet. *I used Raspberry M& M's as suggested by other members,and added blueberries & raspberries* other than that I kept the recipe the same as it originally was. It's not that great!!
This was SO easy to make & they turned out phenomenal! I used cherry chips instead of raspberry baking chips (I found them at Copps) & i sprinkled some red decorating sugar on the top. They remind me of the texture of a homemade muffin just out of the oven. This could definitely be used to surprise your sweetheart on valentines day!
THESE COOKIES ARE DANGEROUS!! I got the 'tidbits' on sale from Prepared Pantry website last Friday, and made these twice already! One 12 oz bag makes 4+ batches. The 2nd time around, I rolled by hand like thumbprints and flattened slightly with my fingers. These turned out the best based on cooking time given. I even left the second sheet in for 10 extra minutes (got sidetracked outside talking to neighbors) and they just would not burn! AWESOME! LOVED BY ALL. I may try adding a dab of lemon juice next time for real cheesecake flavor! Oh, I also sprayed parchment and tips of cookies with Pam and this helped to brown SLIGHTLY! A real hit at my home!
Very easy and very good cookie recipe ! Like the majority of reviewers, I too could not find raspberry chips so I ended up using the cinnamon ones. Yum !!! Got raves at work when I brought them in. I like the cakey consistency. Will try this with chocolate chips and whenever I finally find them, the raspberry. Thanks !!!
Great and easy recipe. Could not find the raspberry chips. We grew up in the town where nestles chocolate were made, called them! They don't make the chips anymore but gave me the recipe to make them! Gotta love small towns. 1/4 tsp of raspberry extract and 2 cups of chocolate chips put in a bag and mix them up well. Must soak for 24 hours. I might try white chocolate next time and hope for redder chips. Thanks for this great recipe
It was hard to decide HOW to make them, because I usually follow what people had to say about this recipe..One said butter, the other one no butter, one said dont use fat free cream cheese, but it was the only one I had in a fridge:) So long story short I used butter and light cream cheese. Devided dough in half, one half with frozen raspberries the other half peanut butter chips. And they turned just TO DIE FOR! Definitely will make them again, trying different chips or fruits...
I finally made these cookies for a party last night. They were a big hit and now everybody is asking for the recipe. I purchased my raspberry "tidbits" from www.preparedpantry.com If you go to their site you will find them currently on sale!
Very delicious. I have trouble finding the raspberry chips also but here is how you fix that dilemma. Place 2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips into a plastic zip log bag with 1/4 t. raspberry extract. Let sit 24 hours and they are ready to use. Don't have 24 hours....use 1/2 t. raspberry extract instead and they are ready immediately. I usually have a bag of these going all the time. You can also do this for the mint chocolate chips. Have been doing this for years. Enjoy! I usually find the raspberry extract at specialty bakery stores that carry all the baking special needs.
I made these cookies yesterday to take to a pitch-in. I couldn't find raspberry chips so I substituted fresh raspberries. I also added white chocolate chips. These were definitely NOT incredible:( Every batch came out with a strange texture. It was almost like the cookies weren't done. I baked them 12-14 minutes. The cookies felt rubbery on the outside. My kids ate a few but said they looked and felt weird. They tasted ok. The cookies might have turned out better for me had I used 4oz of cream cheese. Maybe that was the reason for the issues with the texture. Not sure....I would suggest trying these out first BEFORE you bring them out!
I was hesitant to give these a try due to the raspberry chip drama. I bought some fresh strawberries and chopped them up and put them into the batter instead. They were delicious. I am not personally a fan of cheesecake, but my husband is and he loved them. Surprisingly, he did say that they didn't taste like cheesecake to him, but he liked them very much. I cooked mine for 12 mins and they came out perfect. They were light and cakey and a welcome change from chocolate chip cookies. :)
These were really good and easy to make. I froze the dough before I scooped the cookies so I didn't have a problem with sticky dough. I used raspberry preserves and mini white chips and the cookies were delicious. I've also tried this recipe with the peanut butter cookie and mini chocolate chips and the result was not peanutbuttery enough for me. Definitely a differing flavor cookie and one that is worth making for a wow factor.
A very Cake like cookie and tasty...I did not have the raspberry chips and thought to use the jam as another reviewer had mentioned and also added white choc chips. I think it would have been better with the investment of raspberry chip as stated in the orginal recipe. Some things you can tweak, though this recipe I wouldnt change a thing....worth the fuss to use the right chip. Enjoy!
I bought these peppermint tidbits that I found at walmart and didn't care for the recipe that was on the back of the package. I made these cookies with them and they were a complete hit, I used the whole bag by mistake but it still worked out great!
AMAZING! If I could give these 10 stars, I would! A few points: 1) You don't need to bother spending the time/money to get your hands on raspberry baking chips. I threw in coarsely chopped cranberries and it was awesome! Next time I am going to do mini chocolate chips. 2) I agree with the reviewer who mentioned that they don't look done on top, but they are cooked through and wonderfully browned on the bottom. 3) The dough is sticky and trying to pat it down to flatten it slightly was annoying. I skipped that step and it was totally fine. Cookies were a little smaller and taller, but just as delicious!
i could not find rasberry chips either.... so i got inventive... ican tell you my family loves them with the followong chips... not all at once mind you.... chocolate, cherry, peppermint, toffee, and cinnamon... my favorie was either the cinnamon or the chocolate and peppermint mixed together. The recipe was super easy .... thank you for posting it.
Super easy to make & taste great! Like others, I couldn't find any raspberry chips, but my store did carry cherry chips, which worked great. I also added some chopped hazelnuts to the last few I baked & it made a great addition. If you can catch these ingredients on sale, these are fairly inexpensive to make as well...my local store had a great price on the cream cheese & cookie mix today, I already had eggs in the fridge, so the most expensive part of the recipe was the cherry chips.
Just made these last night and they were great! But I modified the recipe because I didn't find the raspberry chips. Instead I used raspberry preserves, about 1/3 of a cup, and white chocolate chips. They were delicious but I am going to bake them longer than I did. I baked them for 24 minutes because at 12 minutes they were still very raw. I think I might up it to 35 minutes because even after that they are still pretty soft...
I did what some others have done, and used fruit in place of the chips. My family raved. I've since changed it up a bit here and there, added more cream cheese (sister wanted more cheesiness) and made peanut butter variation and a mocha chocolate chip variation - all got raves.
If you love cheesecake but don't want to go to all the trouble, these are sure to satisfy you! Nice way to jazz up sugar cookie mix! I did have a hard time finding raspberry baking chips, but after 3 stores, I found them!
My husband LOVED THESE! I couldn't find the raspberry chips, so I added raspberry extract and chocolate chips. He said that this was definitely a keeper! I am going to try it again with other kinds of extracts in the future (mint, lemon, etc.) We'll have to see how it goes! Thanks for posting this recipe!!!!!
I didn't have raspberry chips, white chocolate chips, or raspberry extract. I made the recipe plain, without adding any of the above, but made them into fingerprint cookies topped with homemade strawberry jam. They were yummmmmy!
I have made these cookies several times only to discover that I failed to rate them. So here it goes. After patiently waiting for the raspberry tidbits to arrive in the mail, I set out making these exactly as written. After they cooled I tasted one, then another and another. Wow, such "incredible" flavor. DW said these are now her favorite cookie.
My version: I used a cinnamon sugar cookie mix with white chips and vanilla extract. I needed to finish mixing by hand while adding the chips, since it was so thick. I put them on silpat sheets which helped since the dough was so sticky. I dropped clumps of dough on, put them in the fridge for a few minutes and then rolled them into balls and flattened them. That really helped to form them into round cookies. They are very cake-like. The sheet of cookies that were on the top rack in the oven came out puffier and the chips were more melted. I put them in a minute later and then moved them to the bottom rack for another two minutes and turned them down to 325. Interesting taste, not too sweet; the kids said the bottom rack ones were tastier, although they don't look as nice and look still doughy, while the bottoms are brown. A fun recipe to experiment with - what is your version?
These are very good. Everyone at work loved them and made them for a get-together and the cookies were raved about. Also had to order raspberry chips online. I added mini chocolate chips and for Christmas, I chopped up some green M&Ms to add to give the red and green colors for the holidays
My son is gluten free so im always lookimg for easy new recipes. I used gluten free sugarcookie mix, which can b dry so I probably should have added butter. I used one third cup raspberry jam and two third cups white chocolate chips. They were just okay for my daughter who gets to eat whatever she wants but for my son these were amazing and he couldnt get enough of them. Careful not to overcook, because they might not look done but they are...great treat cor my gluten free guy with the betty crocker gluten free sugar cookie mix. Thanks!
I made these as instructed except could not find the raspberry chips, so substituted white chocolate chips that I mixed a 1 tsp raspberry extract into then let sit while I mixed up the dough. Unfortunately I found them to have a very strong "box mix" taste. I did not enjoy much at all. They also turned out much flatter then pictured. 2 - I made these to include in my Christmas cookie & candy assortment. Every Christmas I make 16 to 18 assortments of sweet treats and give out as gifts to over 25 people. I also bring some to my fellow employees (20 +). I received mixed reviews. Most said they were just "Iffy" or "ok", but there was a small group who absolutely loved them. Thus the 3 star rating. I know the reason for using the mix is for ease, but if dough was made from scratch I believe this would be a fabulous cookie across the board! It has potencial.
Made these easy cookies using the cherry flavored chips (the ones you might use to make cherry mash candy) from my local grocery store and they were a good substitute for the raspberry chips that are hard to find. They had a great flavor, but a little too soft and 'cake' like texture for my preference.
This was really really simple to make. I followed the recipe exact. Literally took less than 20 mins, which is a plus. I too had difficulty finding the raspberry tidbits, so I ordered them from Amazon and received it the following day with my membership. The cookie itself is good. I just find the raspberry too sweet. Overall, I will make these again probably a different filling.
These were absolutely terrible. My father, nephew, and boyfriend thought they were ok but the taste was just so unpleasant to me. They lacked sweetness. They were mushy and never seemed to cook. I was so disappointed. I will definitely avoid a sugar cookie mix next time. Maybe it’d turn out different if I made a different type of cookie.
These are so good! I substituted strawberry flavored chips instead of raspberry. Everyone could not stop eating them! Will definitely make again. These cookies did not turn out as drop cookies. I ended up having to roll and flatten.
These cookies are great. As suggested by previous posters, I add about a cup of white chocolate chips. Delish! Ordered the raspberry chips from Prepared Pantry online. If you don't have the raspberry chips, unseeded raspberry preserves swirled into the dough makes a nice substitution. Thanks for such a simple, tasty treat!
Easy and delicious! These cookies are simple to make and always a big hit. I ordered my raspberry chips from The Prepared Pantry for around $4 for 11oz. They also have blueberry and strawberry chips which I will be ordering to try in these cookies as well!
