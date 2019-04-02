INCREDIBLE Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

UPDATE: BECAUSE I STILL HAVE TWO BAGS OF BAKING BITS LEFT FROM THE HOLIDAYS, I DECIDED TO GIVE THESE A SECOND TRY - BUT WITH THE ADDITION OF WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS (2/3 C. WORTH) THIS TIME AROUND. ALTHOUGH SLIGHTLY BETTER, I AM STILL NOT A FAN (SORRY!).THIS IS IN NO WAY A REFLECTION OF THE RECIPE OR SUBMITTER, JUST MY PERSONAL PREFERENCE. THANKS ANYWAYS. :) These were allright. A slight disappointment for me, but quite the opposite for my family. I've been wanting to make a batch of these ever since I stumbled upon mis7up's recipe on here. I even added raspberry baking bits to my Christmas list so that I would have all the ingredients on hand to make these after the holidays. To my surprise, my sister gifted me with THREE BAGS of gourmet tidbits for Christmas, so I made these while in St. Louis visiting her and her family (FYI, you can find raspberry baking bits at Prepared Pantry / Amazon.com for $4.99 per 12 oz. bag). Although I can't put my finger on it, something is missing here. Since I have so many baking bits left to use up and I LOVE the combination of white chocolate and raspberry together, I think I'll try adding white chocolate chips to my batter next time. Overall, this is a good cookie, but I'm hopeful that with a little tweaking, I can make this a GREAT cookie. Thanks for sharing, mis7up! :-)