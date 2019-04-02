INCREDIBLE Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

I created a monster with these raspberry cream cheese cookies. OMG! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe... I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer, I got ya... The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!

By Melissa Goff

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a bowl, beat cream cheese until soft and fluffy with an electric mixer, then beat in egg until thoroughly combined. Mix in cookie mix, then stir in raspberry chips. Drop the dough about 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheets with a tablespoon or small scoop. Lightly pat the cookies to flatten.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges of the cookies are lightly golden, 9 to 12 minutes. Cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 104.7mg. Full Nutrition
