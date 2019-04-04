Easy Creamy Chicken Casserole

4
49 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 14
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This easy creamy chicken casserole is my mother's recipe and a family favorite. It's one of our comfort foods and regular easy recipes to make through a busy week. Can easily be prepared in advance, then popped in the oven for a nice hot meal. If making for the first time, add half of the sour cream and taste first. Add more if desired, tasting as you go, to reach desired flavor. Serve over cooked white rice.

Recipe by Kristen

Gallery

Credit: Danielle K.
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix the crackers and melted butter together in a bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Bring water and chicken stock to a boil in a pot over high heat. Season with salt and black pepper. Add the chicken. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink in the center, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain the chicken; set aside. Whisk together the sour cream and cream of chicken soup in a large bowl. Stir in the chicken, then transfer the mixture to a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the cracker mixture on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 100.8mg; sodium 1544.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/28/2022