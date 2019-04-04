This easy creamy chicken casserole is my mother's recipe and a family favorite. It's one of our comfort foods and regular easy recipes to make through a busy week. Can easily be prepared in advance, then popped in the oven for a nice hot meal. If making for the first time, add half of the sour cream and taste first. Add more if desired, tasting as you go, to reach desired flavor. Serve over cooked white rice.
I made this for dinner last night and my family and I loved it! I did a few alterations, but they were quantity ones. I used one soup can size of chicken broth, 3 cups of water with added chicken bouilon cubes, 2, I used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup with a 16 oz container of sour cream.I had vegetable flavored ritz crackers and used 4 tbls of melted butter. By the way these crackers are good. I made rice and brocolli on the side and they spooned the chicken casserole over the rice. Very, very good!! My husband really enjoyed it and my daughter had 2 helpings. I loved it also. Thank you for a gret recipe!
Taste was great, but lacked substance. I didn't use the full amount of sour cream and cream of chicken soup that was listed, but was still too much and runny. Next time I'll use less and add in vegetables.
Incredibly easy and so good. I used my George Forman grill to cook the chicken and then shredded the chicken before adding it to the soup/sour cream mixture. I served this over basmati rice and it was wonderful. For our personal tastes it does need seasoning but this recipe can be easily adjusted and modified in a variety of ways.
I liked this more than I thought I would - but curiosity made me want to try it and I'm glad I did. I didn't modify it much - I used a little less sour cream based on comments that it was too much, and even with just 2c of sour cream with the large can of cream of chicken soup, it definitely would have been too much - it was quite soupy even with reducing the sour cream! I added onion & garlic to the soup mix. I think next time I'd like to add celery too. We served this over noodles - I had wanted to serve it over mashed potatoes, but I didn't have enough potatoes to make that work out - but serving over noodles was great (my DH has a pasta addiction so he was thrilled lol). We'll have this again :)
made this today. cooked my chicken in crockpot on high about 4hrs. seasoned it with salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, and a little celery salt. shredded it and took it out and put the other ingredients in as directed. it tasted great but was too much liquid in it. next time i will only put half the cream of chicken and 8 oz of sour cream.
I've been making this recipe for a long time - my family loved it growing up - as one person said - use low fat sour cream & low sodium soup. It is so yummy! I've always baked my chicken - just cause thats how I do it. I serve it with veggies etc. on the side. Do try this recipe - your kids will also love it!! Now that I think about it - I used one can cr. of chicken and one can mushroom.
This is a great casserole, but I also reduced the sour cream. I boiled and shredded 4 chicken breasts, then mixed with 2 cans cream of chicken and 8 oz. sour cream. I added garlic powder and onion powder, too.
Excellent base recipe! I really felt that this recipe begged for a little creativity...I sauteed onion,garlic,and variety bell peppers with the chicken in a little olive oil. Seasoned with a litle poultry seasoning/salt/pepper. I added maybe 1/4c-1/2c of homemade broth and set the skillet to low to steam the chicken until done. When done, I shredded the chicken. I used maybe 8-12oz sour cream,1 can of cream of chicken soup and I whisked that together with the liquid from the pan. I combined the chicken, sauce mixture, and a handful of frozen veges (peas,carots and brocolli). Topped with shredded cheese,crackers (w/o butter),parmesean cheese ( the kind in the shaker can)..and a little spritz of olive oil. .......
We didn't much like this casserole, and it was likely more my fault than anything. Two things were wrong. The cracker/butter ratio didn't seem right to me and seemed to need more butter, so I added 2 more tablespoons. When it cooked, it got real hard, and that was not a plesant thing to eat. The second thing was the noodles. I was going to serve it over cooked noodles, but when I saw how much liquid there was, I thought I would just throw the uncooked noodles into it. I should have parboiled the noodles as they didn't cook entirely. Overall, it had a pretty good taste, but I don't think I'll make it again.
I made this for my parents and fiance and it was great! The only thing I changed was I only used 16 oz of sour cream. I also saw there were some complaints it was runny so I left it in the oven for a while longer and it wasn't runny at all... very creamy and delicious. I also made pasta and served it over pasta... wonderful! Everyone loved it and my father is a very picky eater!
This versatile recipe was a big hit at my house. I didn't use the chicken broth, instead just put a little bouillon in the water. I used 8 oz. sour cream and one can of soup. Also added about 8 oz. of wide egg noodles that I had laying around. For the top I used a pack and a half of crackers and 3 tb. butter. Served with garlic green beans. Easy and delicious.
Very Good! I added a bag of frozen veggies. And instead of crackers on top of the casserole, I added french fried onions. Also added some garlic powder for taste. Yummy!
I cooked the chicken in my wok with a little oil instead of going through the trouble to boil the meat. I added a can of mixed peas and carrots, and also a box of cooked bow-tie pasta. The additional ingredients added a heartier substance and made a wonderfully well-rounded meal. Though if you like your dish to be extra-soupy, be warned the additional ingredients do take up ALL the space in a 9x13 pan and there isn't much sauce left over.
My daughters love this. I made it previously and followed the recipe exactly. It was fabulous but a little more soupier than we wanted. This time I cut down on the sour cream, eliminated the butter from the crackers and added cheddar cheese. It was fantastic! Served it over mashed potatoes with a side of broccoli.
My hubby and kids loved this recipe! Altho, I have thin chicken...so I did not boil the chicken. I boiled some noodles, laid them at the bottom, chicken on top, added some garlic powder to the sauce as some recommended and poured the sauce on top with the ritz crackers atop. So freakin good! At the end of the meal, my daughter asked if it was a keeper...and was delighted when I told her yes ;)
Delicious! Used 16 oz. Sour Cream, 12 oz of Cream of Mushroom, 12 oz of Cream of Chicken, Onion Powder, Garlic Salt, Sautéed Mushrooms, and Broccoli. I was wondering how the Broccoli would cook just throwing it in the mix fresh and raw - like, should I cook the broccoli first? - but it cooked perfect! Nice crisp to it still. Cook for 20 min, took it out an threw cheese on it! 1/2 Swiss and 1/2 Jalapeno Jack. Browned it up for another 5 and Voila. Served over Brown Rice
i did make it and it was delicious. I did use 4 chicken breasts cut into large chunks and added fresh broccoli to it. I also cut back on the sour cream and didn't use the full 24 oz but left about a cup in the container.
Too much sour cream for the recipe! Only use 16 ounces! I tried it with 24 oz of sour cream and it taste like just sour cream but 16 oz of sour cream is perfect! Taste just like my Grandmaw's Chicken casserole. Many of the people who didn't like it tried their own spin on it rather than the actual recipe which isn't the recipes fault but great recipe always a favorite!
Made this last night, my family loved it so much I'm making more tonight! I did make changes, baked 4 chicken thighs, added broccoli and corn, used 2 regular cans cream of chicken soup, 8 oz sour cream. Also added some smoked paprika. I think the baked thighs added more flavor than boiled breasts. This was perfect over rice....yum!
I was a little disappointed in this one. The filling for the casserole was just way too liquidy. It was more like a soup. I guess this would have gone better over the rice like recommended. I also thought it needed two sleeves of crackers.
Great dish to make when you're in a hurry and want something savory. I used boneless thighs and baked them after marinating in soy sauce. I added broccoli, mixed vegetables, sauteed onions, basil, and cayenne pepper to the sauce mixture.
