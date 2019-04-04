Easy Creamy Chicken Casserole

I liked this more than I thought I would - but curiosity made me want to try it and I'm glad I did. I didn't modify it much - I used a little less sour cream based on comments that it was too much, and even with just 2c of sour cream with the large can of cream of chicken soup, it definitely would have been too much - it was quite soupy even with reducing the sour cream! I added onion & garlic to the soup mix. I think next time I'd like to add celery too. We served this over noodles - I had wanted to serve it over mashed potatoes, but I didn't have enough potatoes to make that work out - but serving over noodles was great (my DH has a pasta addiction so he was thrilled lol). We'll have this again :)