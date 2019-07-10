BBQ Salmon and Fruit Skewers

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I made up this recipe with some summer fruit that I had on hand. I wanted something to go with some nice fresh salmon that I was planning to cook on the grill for dinner! It turned out great.

By Tara Renner

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate. Place the skewers into a basin of water and allow to soak while you prepare ingredients.

  • Slather the salmon on both sides with 1/4 cup of barbecue sauce, and set aside.

  • Place mango, red bell pepper, peach, and pineapple chunks into a bowl. In a small bowl, stir 3 tablespoons of barbecue sauce with water, lime juice, olive oil, and honey until well mixed; pour the dressing over the fruit and pepper chunks, and toss to coat.

  • Thread skewers with alternating pieces of mango, red bell pepper, peach, and pineapple chunks.

  • Grill the skewers on the preheated grill, turning every few minutes, until each side of the skewered fruit is browned, about 10 minutes. Move the fruit skewers to a cool part of the grill, and place the salmon fillet onto the hot grill surface, skin side down. Grill the fish until it shows brown grill marks, the fish is opaque, and the flesh flakes easily, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Serve grilled salmon with fruit skewers.

Cook's Note

Some other fruit that would go nicely might include plums, nectarines or other colors of peppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 55.8mg; sodium 364mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Reviews:
*Sherri*
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2013
Wow what a refreshing springtime treat this recipe was. I don't have store bought BBQ sauce on hand always make my own. I found a recipe on this site that pairs very well with this one Korean BBQ Sauce by holmes416. Toss in some sesame seeds for extra flavor. The fruit/veggie combo was fantastic no peaches at the market so I used an orange bell along with the red bell mango and pineapple. There was nothing but sweet Mmmm's as we all savored this nice meal served with rice. Thanks Tara we'll be grilling this one all summer long. Read More
