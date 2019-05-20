Shish Kabob a la Holly

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy to make. Grilled meat and veggie skewers served over garlic-butter fettuccine. There is nothing like grilled veggies!

By Holly J Chadwick

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak the skewers in water for 1 hour.

  • Onto each skewer, alternately thread green bell pepper chunks, shrimp, zucchini slices, chicken, cherry tomatoes, steak, onion, mushroom; repeat until skewer is full. Drizzle olive oil over the prepared skewers; season with 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Allow to marinate in refrigerator at least 3 hours, turning every 45 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a rolling boil. Cook the fettuccini in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain. Toss the hot pasta in a large bowl with the softened butter and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder.

  • While the pasta boils, cook the skewers on the preheated grill, turning frequently until nicely browned on all sides, the shrimp are pink and opaque, and the meat is no longer pink in the center, 10 to 15 minutes. Push the cooked meat and vegetables off the skewer onto the tossed pasta.

Cook's tip:

The green bell pepper is best to have on both ends because they don't fall off easily. Also be careful putting mushrooms on skewer, as they will split.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 134.5mg; sodium 165mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

homecookgal
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2012
Very good recipe especially now that the weather is getting nice. I did however omit the shrimp since i've never grilled shrimp before. I also added some worshtershire sauce to the marinade. turned out great and even the kids ate it.
Helpful
(20)
Reviews:
homecookgal
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2012
Very good recipe especially now that the weather is getting nice. I did however omit the shrimp since i've never grilled shrimp before. I also added some worshtershire sauce to the marinade. turned out great and even the kids ate it. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Laura Lee Tuck Bennett
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2012
yummi!! I only added one thing different pineapple chunks Otherwise did exactly what Holly said to do. Perfection! Has an awesome flavor. Thank you Hally for a wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Stan Wis
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2013
I used yellow squash instead of zucchini. Great recipe for a quick satisfying meal. Read More
Helpful
(2)
