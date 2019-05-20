Shish Kabob a la Holly
Easy to make. Grilled meat and veggie skewers served over garlic-butter fettuccine. There is nothing like grilled veggies!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's tip:
The green bell pepper is best to have on both ends because they don't fall off easily. Also be careful putting mushrooms on skewer, as they will split.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 134.5mg; sodium 165mg. Full Nutrition