Chicken Pineapple Fajitas
Pineapple brings a sweet and sassy flavor to this chicken-and-pineapple fajitas dish. We love it, and make it a lot in the summer.
I have made this recipe twice so far and EVERYBODY has LOVED it! I only made a couple alterations - I blended my own Caribbean Jerk seasoning, substituted olive oil for vegetable oil and added more pineapple. This is a WONDERFUL recipe. Thanks so much for sharing it!
It was pretty good! I personally didn't care for the Cilantro but my mom loved it! It had some kick to it but not overwhelming :-P
Quite good! Fed 4 people for around 20$ (with left overs).
I make fajitas all of the time but have never thought of adding pineapple, tasty! I used up some garden fresh jalapenos and poblanos. Used my own spicy seasoning. I really, really liked adding the pineapple to mine.
The grilled veges were amazing. Didn't have red onion so used sweet onions. We will make the veges again, adding portabella, etc. and do meatless wraps. The white sauce was good. I didn't have avocado so, unfortunately, I had to skip that sauce. The chicken was ok.
Great recipe I make it about once a month. It never lasts long. The only thing I changed was I added sliced onions to go with the red peppers delicious!
I make this for my husband when he have a meeting with he friends. they eat and loved it. they say they never eat meat with pineapple/fruit in it before. lol. them call me Chef cause they know how I can cook when I make food from the island. I count 5 times when one friend keep telling me the food is good, so I give him more and he finish in few minutes. they say I live in the kitchen cause every time they come over our place I always in the kitchen making something. I want try different food from different countries now to increase my talent and I want to make my husband fat. lol
A nice variation to traditional fajitas. I used red, yellow and orange bell peppers and sweet onions along with the pineapple. Delicious!
May have been the brand of jerk seasoning but we who love spice could barely eat the meal. The kids, forget about it! If it weren't for that, I'm sure we would have loved it. Great combination of flavours. We'll try it again with less jerk!
Made exactly as written. Didn’t think everyone would go for the pineapple, but the whole family liked it. Easy to make and fairly quick.
I ended up forgetting the cilantro and lime, and I used a bag of pre-made fajita mix instead of the bell peppers, but it was no less delicious. I would DEFINITELY make it again!
The pineapple and peppers complimented each other well. One of the few dishes where I’ve seen my daughter go back for seconds.
This is a wonderful recipe! I used the recipe on this site for the jerk seasoning. wonderful twist on fajitas!
I also used the recipe for Jerk seasoning on this site. It was a good blend of heat and sweet. I thought these tasted best on corn tortillas though. I also put on a bit of sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese. Very Good!
Good recipe! I added cheese, fresh jalapeño, and pineapple salsa to the toppings. I should’ve cooked the chicken and bell pepper separately (or cut the chicken into smaller pieces).
This recipe is very good as written and definitely deserves a try! The reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 is because I think the following changes improve the recipe a bit: I add sliced onion to the chicken and red peppers, and since I usually make this when I have leftover pineapple, I've always used fresh instead of canned. It's very yummy, but not very saucy, so we use sour cream with it on our fajitas. I absolutely love this meal!
Husband ate it right up and so easy to cook!
Lots of flavor - the sauteed pineapple is delicious. I used boneless thighs and seasoned them & browned them before I cut them into strips. Then I threw them back in the pan to finish cooking along with the peppers & sliced onions. I served w/shredded pepper jack cheese & slices of lime. Will definitely make again.
This recipe is delicious, I only added sautéed mushrooms when I cooked it!!
This was so much better than I expected - and I thought it would be pretty good! The sweetness of the grilled pineapple, the hot spiced chicken and the cool tang of fresh lime juice combine into an addictive mixture I will definitely make again soon (and often)!
Thanks for sharing! My family loved it!
I made this tonight and WILL be making it again. I agree with other reviews in that I will double the pineapple next time. Besides the pineapple, I made everything in my pampered chef deep covered baker. I didn't have lime nor cilantro but it was great. My husband made whole kernel corn with butter and cayenne pepper as a side dish.
I am not a whiz at sauteeing but this was an easy dish and very tasty! I used pre-cut peppers and chunk pineapple. I made my own Jamaican Jerk seasoning from another cook on All Recipes. I didn’t use tortillas but made rice and spooned this over. We really enjoyed this first foray into Jamaican cuisine. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Great recipe. I added onions as i always use them in fajitas. I used green peppers. Great recipe and we all loved it, even the three year old!
Made this with two changes. One, EVOO instead of vegetable oil and had some Key West Grilling spice mix instead of Jerk Spice. Have some left for a nice chicken fajita salad tomorrow!
