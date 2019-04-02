Chicken Pineapple Fajitas

Pineapple brings a sweet and sassy flavor to this chicken-and-pineapple fajitas dish. We love it, and make it a lot in the summer.

By SHERRYLYNN2

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 fajitas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Wrap tortillas in aluminum foil and heat in the oven.

  • Combine chicken, bell peppers, jerk seasoning, and pepper in a large bowl; set aside.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, and coat with cooking spray. Add pineapple and cook until brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove pineapple from the pan and set aside.

  • Return the skillet to the stovetop and heat vegetable oil. Add chicken and bell peppers; cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink, about 6 minutes.

  • Stir in cooked pineapple. Serve fajita mixture in warmed tortillas garnished with cilantro and a squeeze of lime.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 32.2g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 10g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 709.3mg. Full Nutrition
