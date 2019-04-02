Super Easy Chicken and Dumplings
This recipe for easy chicken and dumplings could not be more simple and it tastes great too!
This recipe for easy chicken and dumplings could not be more simple and it tastes great too!
Good. Did you know you can cut flour tortillas into strips for noodles?...Like homemade?Read More
I really, really wanted to love this, but I didn't. My favorite comfort food is Southern Chicken and Dumplings. (And, at least where I come from, we don't use veggies, etc.; it's pretty much chicken cooked in water/stock with a little celery, onion, salt and pepper. Then the chicken meat is removed from the bones, fat, etc. and returned to the pot with the strained stock. Dumplings are made with cold water, rolled and cut into strips.) So, I wasn't looking for veggies or anything, but this was still a huge miss for me. I don't know exactly what I didn't like about it. Perhaps there was too much cream of chicken soup? And, the biscuit dumplings weren't right, even cooked they were too puffy and doughy. Maybe if I'd rolled the biscuits and then cut them and reduced the cream of chicken soup to one can? I'm just not sure. Anyway, I'm glad so many others have loved this recipe - only wish I felt the same.Read More
Good. Did you know you can cut flour tortillas into strips for noodles?...Like homemade?
this is a great basic recipe, I use this all the time, however...I add in carrots and celery and also cook it in my crock pot. I add the biscuits to the crock pot immediately and stir them in. The will float to the top and also brown!
This is so easy and simple, dELISH! I boiled the chicken then put in crock pot and added celery and carrots, a little pepper and onion powder to taste. I added the biscuits right into the crock pot and stired in. yummy!
I really, really wanted to love this, but I didn't. My favorite comfort food is Southern Chicken and Dumplings. (And, at least where I come from, we don't use veggies, etc.; it's pretty much chicken cooked in water/stock with a little celery, onion, salt and pepper. Then the chicken meat is removed from the bones, fat, etc. and returned to the pot with the strained stock. Dumplings are made with cold water, rolled and cut into strips.) So, I wasn't looking for veggies or anything, but this was still a huge miss for me. I don't know exactly what I didn't like about it. Perhaps there was too much cream of chicken soup? And, the biscuit dumplings weren't right, even cooked they were too puffy and doughy. Maybe if I'd rolled the biscuits and then cut them and reduced the cream of chicken soup to one can? I'm just not sure. Anyway, I'm glad so many others have loved this recipe - only wish I felt the same.
I thought this tasted great, as did my husband and 18 month old. It was unbelievably simple! I mixed the cream soups amd broth with chicken, spices and veggies in the crock pot for a few hours on high, then turned it to low, added the biscuits (1 16 oz can), and let it cook another 3 hours. It was wonderful!
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great, my only mistake was that I bought the Grands Biscuits so they were twice as big and with two cans they soaked up most of the sauce. We had family in town when I made it and everyone loved it.
Made this last night and everyone loved it. I added a bag of frozen mixed vegetables. We will be making this again.
Loved it!. So simple and so awesome. I used the frozen dumplin strips, added an extra can of broth and 2 chicken boullion cubes. This was delicious! Family loved it. Great hearty soup. Awesome for chilly nights. I actually thought this was better than my Grannie's homemade recipe that she was known for ;)
This was super easy...but I tweeked it--Use a roasted store bought chicken, double the canned ingredients, and used 2 tubes of crescent roll dough; add parsley and polutry seasoning to taste...AWESOMELY DELICIOUS!!! We'll be doing this one again!
This was a great recipe, but I tweaked it in a handful of ways. -I only used 32 oz of broth -I used 2 cans of cream of chicken, 1 can of cheesy soup -I cubed the chicken, didn't shred -I used 10 oz, not 20, of biscuit dough, cut the biscuits into eights and that was plenty I also mashed some red potatoes in a separate pot, salted and peppered to taste then put them on the bottom of each dinner bowl and put the chicken and dumpling 'soup' on top. Mixed together it made for an extremely nice, thick, stew. Very hardy and very filling! I didn't put the mashed potatoes in with the mixture in the original pot simply b/c there wasn't enough room. If there had been, I would have. All in all, I like my version better and got rave reviews from the whole family!
Made this for a friend at work how complains about everything he eats!! He wanted plain jane chicken and dumplings. I like peas carrot onion and celery in mine but anyway made the recipe and it turned out GREAT!! so easy and tasty. I used a whole chicken boiled it in ducth oven with the chicken broth added cream of chicken and biscuit dough finished.
This is delicious as is. I did add carrots and celery. That's the only thing I changed. I do like my chicken and dumplings thick so next time I will add flour.
Simple and delicious. I added just a touch of garlic and a little black pepper. It came out great.
It was good. I had never had chicken & dumplings before. Its soup not thick like gravy. I thought it was thick....but really had no idea. Use a big pan as the buscuits do swell and take up room also the person who had the biscuits clump together must've dumped the cut, stuck together group all in at once. Make sure each biscuit piece is put in on individually.
I couldn't believe how good this is.... I had a rotisserie chicken I wanted to use and just happened to have the biscuits. I followed someone's suggestion and added frozen mixed veggies and used 1 can of cream of celery and 1 can of cream of chicken. I added some thyme and black pepper. My husband loved it. I will be using this with my left over chicken all winter.
Thank you. I've been looking for an easy recipe and this was IT! I added some carrots and peas. Both my husband and daughter were all, but licking the bowls. I've shared this link and my photo on my Facebook and plenty more plan to follow this recipe.
Here are changes that I made that I think make a huge difference. 1. Most important: Don't cut the biscuits into quarters. This method creates dumplings that are too thick and doughy. Instead, on a well-floured surface roll the biscuits to 1/8th inch thickness (or until the flattened biscuit is about the size of your hand) and then cut into strips. I use a pizza cutter for this part. Boil the strips for about 15 minutes. 2. Add the chicken carcass into the broth while you're prepping your other ingredients, then strain the broth before you add in the dumplings. Lower effort alternatives: add in a couple of bullion cubes and/or use a microplane to grate in a clove of garlic - just one! You want a little flavor, but you're not making garlic dumplings. I also like to pulverize a few teaspoons of poultry seasoning in a mortar/pestle and add that to the broth. Throw in a few sprigs of fresh thyme or rosemary if they're handy. Just throw in the whole sprig and then fish it out before you cook the dumplings. 3. I prefer to use evaporated milk over the cream of chicken soup. It gives me more control over the final salt levels. You'll need about half a 13oz can + a bit more for #4. 4. Reserve some of the evaporated milk and use it to make a cornstarch slurry. Slowly add until broth reaches desired thickness. It's still a really low effort recipe even with these changes. Rolling out the biscuits adds the most work, but it's so worth it.
I made this by cutting the chicken into 2" chunks and seasoning them with Slap Ya Mama cajun seasoning. I then quick-browned them in bacon grease, and then followed the recipe as written. It was so good, I had rave reviews from everyone who tried it! This is definitely a go-to dish!
LOVED IT!! So did my picky kids. I did sub cream of chicken soup, I was out of it, with cheddar cheese soup. It was awesome! It gave it a nice creamy cheesy taste, I will be using this one again and again!
I knock myself out making big dinners nearly every night which usually rate between 3 and 4.5 stars. Tonight I turned to this 'super easy' recipe as I wanted to use leftover chicken and needed something quick. Much to my chagrin, everyone rated this one 5 stars. I used one can of soup and one jar of chicken gravy as I did not have 2 cans of soup. I also cooked diced carrots in the broth for a few minutes to soften, then added frozen peas and corn before adding soup, etc. This is a great one dish meal.
Very tasty and super easy. Next time I will add peas and celery. I also want to try serving the 'soup' on top of already cooked biscuits, instead of making dumplings.
Like another reviewer, I am from the south and am used to my mom's homemade dumplings. Since this recipe uses biscuits, I simmered them about 40 minutes to get them as soft as possible. There is just no way a canned biscuit is going to taste exactly like a dumpling. That being said, I am giving this recipe 5 stars because the biscuits are close enough if cooked long enough, the family all said "yum!" and my kitchen counter was not covered in sticky flour after the cooking process! I made a bag of frozen mixed veggies on the side so that everyone could choose whether to have their veggies on the side or mixed in. Will definately do this again!
5 stars! I buy rotisserie chickens 2-3 at a time at a major discount club, then shred the meat and parcel in 2 cup portions in a zip top bag, then freeze them flat to save space in the freezer. I tweaked it because I used AR's recipe for "Cream Soup Base," which makes 2 cans of condensed soup, and I added a chopped yellow squash, a chopped zucchini, and fresh mushrooms. The soup thickened up, so I added the last 1/2 cup of chicken stock that was left from my 16oz containers, and it's perfect for lunches tomorrow. Keeper!
me, my husband and kids loved this. its super easy. thank you for sharing this great recipe! Im going to have my kids learn to make it - they can do it because its so easy.
This was OK the first time I made it (following exact) so, the second time around, I tweaked it and that was much tastier! I sauteed an onion and a tablespoon of crushed garlic in some butter. Then added a cup of milk, 1 tsp parsley, 1 tsp Thyme and 1 tsp Sage. Simmered for a few minutes. Then I started this recipe as listed here. I also added a bag of frozen peas & carrots. For the dumplings, I used one tube of grands and cut them into eighths instead of quarters. Covered and simmered for 20 minutes stirring every 5...perfect! Much better with the added seasonings...
Tastes great and was easy. Use a big pot.
good. sierra used onions and carrots instead of froz vegetable.
I used frozen chicken breast, added a bunch of seasonings, and frozen peas. It was delicious! Even the kids asked for seconds!
Easy, quick, and awesome! Definitely adding this to my recipe box.
Very good, although more like chicken & biscuits. I added a bag of frozen mixed veggies and used a few less biscuits pieces. My husband love it! This is a keeper.
I made this for dinner tonight! I used tortilla's cut up, who would have thought. The tortilla's swelled up like dumplings and were great!! I was very sceptable and geez was I wowed! I did add a dash of salt and pepper for taste and a little garlic powder. We will definitely have this again!!It was amazing the stars would not let me rate it properly.
This was a terrific recipe, my whole family loved it. I used butter flaky biscuits jumbo size (16 oz) which was awesome cause some of the layers fell apart and made some thinner dumplings. I also softened one chopped onion in a tbsp of butter then added the liquid and followed the recipe. I added a can of sliced carrots at the end of cooking time and a couple dashes of black pepper. Very yummy, thanks for this one!
I made this last night,and must say it was better than I thought it would be,and much better than the picture being shown. I listened to the reviewers,and made a few changes like they did. 1can c.of celery/1can c.of chicken/ no wanter,added chic.broth instead.. I had about 6small boneless/skinless thighs,and they were very jucy,I added the onions/and cut up celery on the bottom,and cut up the biscuits as suggested. It smelled just fabulous while cooking, about 5hrs.on hi;and 1/2hr.w/the biscuits. DH loved it alot,and I really liked it too. I would prefer having the chicken and gravy w/rice,and leave the biscuits out all together,but DH liked it so I'll just make some rice for me next time. Thanks
My Dad and I made this recipe...sort of. Instead of using canned broth, we boiled chicken breasts to use in it and used the stock. We added the c. o. c. soup as directed. Another variation we used was, rather than biscuit dough, we used frozen dumplings. SO good!! It's not my Mom's CND, but in a way, it's just as good! Creamy and thicker than hers, and with the c. o. c. soup, VERY chicken-y, but not overly chicken-y.
No one in my family liked this. It was very plain all we tasted was the cream of chicken soup.
This recipe was so easy and it tasted great. I was doubtful about the biscuit dumplings, but it ended up tasting just like my mom's! I've made this recipe about 3 times now in just a few weeks time and the only change I make is just adding a little bit of pepper. Delicious!
My whole family loves this recipe. It is amazing that something so simple can be so incredibly delicious! This is comfort food at its best.
This was really good and so easy. Even my 2 and 6 year old loved it!
I made it exactly as the recipe said. My whole family loved it. I was a little afraid to try it but it was yummy.
I just attempted to make this recipe and have had no luck. I wouldn't say it's aweful, but its not good either. I did as the recipe suggested: 1 can each of cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, and chicken broth, and chicken pieces. When I added the bits of biscuit, they took over the pot. I now have a pot completely filled with one giant biscuit. I tried adding some milk and stirring, but it did not do much. What did I do wrong? Any suggestions?
taste sooooo good dont hesitate to do this recipe
It was so easy to make. I altered it by adding 1 - 2 Tbsp. of Lemon Pepper Seasoning, and 1 Tbsp of Garlic powder, just to give it added flavor.
This recipe was good and easy, but next time I make it I will be using low sodium cream of chicken soup and low sodium chicken broth. It was VERY salty.
Loved how easy and delicious this was! I am a mother with a career, and I love these kinds of recipes that work for my schedule, that my 2 year old also loves.
I didn't make the exact recipe as is (just used more broth and no cream of chicken; used canned chicken and then fresh carrots & celery). I mostly wanted to comment on the dumpling idea. GENIUS! My husband said they were a little slimey to him, though he liked the soup very much and they still tasted like old-fashioned dumplings to me. I was looking for something fast, and all of the other dumpling soup recipes required hours. This was a breeze! Thanks for the idea!
I always tweek recipes, this one was a good guide. Here's mine, altered to more my Southern taste: - Rotisserie chicken, deboned -Only 1 Can Cream of Chicken(or Cream of Mushroom is good too) -1 box (about 4cups) Chicken STOCK (not broth!!) -1 Can of biscuits, open, flatten them, and cut up. (I also like whipping up Bisquik drop biscuits and just dropping them by the spoonful into the simmering broth.) I get a deep pot WITH a lid. I bring the chicken and the broth to a good simmer, add frozen veggies if I want, then drop the biscuits in. Stir gently, add more biscuits, and repeat til all biscuits are dropped. When done, reduce the heat. Keep the lid on the whole time. Sea salt, pepper, and add a little teaspoon of butter if desired (I do.). You can add onion powder, garlic powder, whatever, if your heart desires. Voila! Dinner is served after about 30 minutes. Stripping the chicken takes the most time. Tip: Keep any biscuit stuff cold!! Also, Bisquick does best when you let it rest for a minute, after whipping it up.
This is good and super easy! I added a can of carrots and can of peas. Yum!
This recipe was great! Very little effort with a big payoff at the end. I added minced garlic and black pepper to knock everyone's socks completely off!
This is pretty good but it did need some onion, salt/pepper, and celery to make it less bland. When I made it again, I used one can of cream of celery soup instead of one of the cream of chicken because my husband isn't a huge fan of celery. I also added onion. I boiled boneless, skinless chicken breasts in the broth, when the chicken was done, I shredded it, added it back to the broth, added the soups, onion, and biscuits. I did find that the biscuits are way too big if you use Grands biscuits and if you don't cut them really small.
very good. I added egg noodles to it for my wife and she and the kids loved it
This is the best chicken and dumplings I've ever made. I didn't have any cream of chicken soup I just used a little corn starch slurry and it turned out perfect. Definitely a keeper!!!
Didn't find recipe until I had put the rotis. chicken in water so added chicken boullion cubes to make the chicken broth, added 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and cheaper biscuits cut in 1/2. Added some chicken gravy flour mix to thicken. Would add canned peas and carrots (drained) for some veges. Hubby loved the gravy and we still have homemade vege. soup in fridge so didn't want to add a lot of veges this time. Tastes great!!!
This was so easy and yummy! I had to sub frozen buttermilk biscuits because I didn't have canned. I thawed them and quartered them before putting in the mixture. I thought my husband was going to cry because he said it tasted just like his mother's recipe. She is now deceased so it was very special. This is a great weeknight recipe- not special enough to serve to company but really tasty and easy!
This was so quick and easy. Whole family loved it. The kids gobbled it up. Only thing I did differently was add little garlic powder, onion powder and pepper to broth.
I gave this recipe 4 starts because I had to "make do" with what ingredients I had at home. I thought I had canned biscuits when I started cooking but I didn't so I used flour tortillas. I also just used the stock I had left over from cooking my chicken instead of canned chicken broth. I added some onion powder and some rosemary herb seasoning mix I had on hand. Other than those changes, I followed the recipe and it was delicious! My husband loved it as well. You couldn't tell the "dumplings" weren't homemade. Very good. It's a keeper!
It is great easy and my family loves it. Thank you.
Very easy and yummy :-) I either didn't measure my broth correct or we just preferred more because I did add some extra water at the end. I used non-MSG bouillon cubes instead of a prepared liquid broth. I did find this dish rather salty and I typically add salt to everything, but it could just be a preference thing.
Easy to make and taste great with the biscuits I used the frozen pilsbury biscuit and let them thraw out wonderful
My family loves this, but I kick it up a little with some canned sliced carrots, rosemary, garlic salt, and fresh ground black pepper.
I would definitely make it again, I added carrots, celery and frozen peas and used chicken thighs instead of breast because it's what I had on hand. The biscuit dumplings just would not cook up correctly, they were awful, but the soup was really good. Next time it's just the soup and probably back to bisquick dumplings.
Fabulous and very easy.
Super easy, just like the title says!! :) Came out delicious!
i use both cubs instead
I’ve made this multiple times and have loved it! Wonder what it would taste like if I swapped one of the cream of chickens for either cream of onion or cream of mushrooms???
I boiled the chicken first than shredded and put it soo in the crock pot with the biscuits but it was very thick but delicious
My family adds celery, chopped boiled eggs, and a good amount of black pepper.
I did not make this myself but provided the recipe for a co-worker, who made this for a family gathering. She indicated 5 stars! Everyone loved it and she said it was super fast and easy to put together, with chicken cooked can be put on the table in under 30 minutes. I am looking forward to trying it myself this week!
So easy and delicious! This is perfect comfort food.
Loved it! Used frozen veggies, and it still came out great.
I've been wanting some chicken and dumplings but didn't want to make the dumplings from scratch. I just don't have time for that. This was so easy and delicious! I made it exactly the way the recipe is except doubled up so we could have leftovers!
easy and good-i always add butter and English Peas (Frozen} to it --LOVE it!
Super easy every one loved it was a bit of biscuits but ill tweak next time to my preference!
I made it came out great, used pillsbury original canned biscuits. I boiled leg quarters. Came out so good. Added pepper, onion and garlic powder.
This is the stove top version of our favorite slow cooker recipe. I add Vidalia onion to the chicken while it cooks as well. It's Sooooo Goooood!!!!!
It’s amazing! Had to Cook the biscuits a little bit longer due to the pot I was using but 100000000000/10 new favorite recipe.
So delicious. One tip, quarter and cook the biscuits, then insert into soup and chicken mix.
I made added frozen veggies to make it more rounded, but it was a hit with the kids.
So easy and my kids loved it! I keep rotisserie chicken in the freezer so that makes it even faster. I used a little less broth than the recipe called for but mostly because my pan wouldn't hold it all. I added some seasoning as it was otherwise a little bland for our taste. Some dried time, a little shake of garlic salt and about 1/2 tsp of regular salt and that livened it up a lot. If you have chicken in the freezer, this is an easy week-night supper.
Super easy! Doesn't take long to make! Cheap! Sooo delicious!
Easy and Wonderfull!
This was my first attempt at chicken and dumplings...and it turned out great. It was super easy to make and my picky hubby and daughter asked for seconds :)
My husband has been wanting me to make chicken and dumplings for a while now, so I finally decided to give it a go. Well! It went down a treat! I'll probably use more broth to the biscuits next time, and although I have to make a roux to replace the soup (we're lactose intolerant), it doesn't add too much to the time to make. Hint: you might to cut the biscuit dough into eights to get a better-cooked biscuit before too much soup is soaked up.
Turned out great tasting!!
Ive been making this for years in my slow cooker I cut up the grands in a cross to make 4 each biscuit so the dumplings dont get too big. Also you can roll them lightly to tighten them of you prefer a tighter dumping.
I made the dumpling portion of the recipe using homemade stock, chicken, carrots, onion, and celery. I had 'butter tasting' frozen biscuits on hand and they worked great! I did thaw them then rolled them out to about 1/8" with plenty of flour before cutting them into ribbons with a pizza cutter. They were done in about 12 minutes. Turned out great!
Turned out great!!! So yummy.
I love this I make often but boiled chicken breast in 2 cream of chicken and 1 cream of mushroom 3 cups chicken broth add can of veg all and add potatoes and seasoning it and also sprinkle parsley on biscuits before I put in to boil turns out awesome everything.
just added a bag of frozen peas and carrots, but everything else, the same
It was good fast and coming from someone who doesn't like boiled chicken (I used rotisserie chicken when I made it) this was so much better then the original from scrap recipe.
Super easy and very tasty!!!
Easy simple and delicious. Even better the next day!
If your a picky eater this is great and tastes delicious.
Very good and easy to make. I added some mixed vegetables. This was a bit on the salty side, but that may have been from the seasoning I added to the water while I was boiling the chicken. Will definitely make again!
i made this tonight it was the bomb. The only thing I did was instead of using salt and pepper I used 21 Salute from Trader Joe's when I was cooking my chicken breast and used the broth they were cooking in. I had to double mine for guests and they loved it. This my first attempt at making dumplings. I will make this again.
It was delicious, especially the leftovers the day after. I did not have any maple syrup so I used caramel instead. I spread the cream cheese on the bread and then spread caramel dipping ontop of the bread cubes.
This was a very tasty and quick meal after grocery shopping and me picking up a rotisserie chicken . I added two cups of water and used two 12oz cans of biscuits. I will make again.
It turned out really good. The whole family ate it right up. My normal chicken and dumplings I always have left overs. None this time!!
Love the ease of it. DD can't get enough. I add celery and it boosts the flavor and adds a little texture.
So easy and delicious. I thought about the option of using biscuits in the can, but I wanted to experiment. I followed the homemade dumpling recipe and it turned out perfect. The taste of this recipe reminded me of my grandmother's chicken and dumpling recipe minus that fried and crumbled bacon that she added. She was a Southern woman and added bacon to almost everything. Will definitely use the bacon the next time I make this.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections