Super Easy Chicken and Dumplings

Here are changes that I made that I think make a huge difference. 1. Most important: Don't cut the biscuits into quarters. This method creates dumplings that are too thick and doughy. Instead, on a well-floured surface roll the biscuits to 1/8th inch thickness (or until the flattened biscuit is about the size of your hand) and then cut into strips. I use a pizza cutter for this part. Boil the strips for about 15 minutes. 2. Add the chicken carcass into the broth while you're prepping your other ingredients, then strain the broth before you add in the dumplings. Lower effort alternatives: add in a couple of bullion cubes and/or use a microplane to grate in a clove of garlic - just one! You want a little flavor, but you're not making garlic dumplings. I also like to pulverize a few teaspoons of poultry seasoning in a mortar/pestle and add that to the broth. Throw in a few sprigs of fresh thyme or rosemary if they're handy. Just throw in the whole sprig and then fish it out before you cook the dumplings. 3. I prefer to use evaporated milk over the cream of chicken soup. It gives me more control over the final salt levels. You'll need about half a 13oz can + a bit more for #4. 4. Reserve some of the evaporated milk and use it to make a cornstarch slurry. Slowly add until broth reaches desired thickness. It's still a really low effort recipe even with these changes. Rolling out the biscuits adds the most work, but it's so worth it.