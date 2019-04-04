Slow Cooker Pot Roast
A slow cooker pot roast recipe that is easy and quick to assemble.
A slow cooker pot roast recipe that is easy and quick to assemble.
I have to admit, I was skeptical with the flavor of the three dry mixes called for, but this was the best tasting roast I've ever had! Used "herb gravy mix for beef" which was the only one I could find and it was delicious. Had a lot leftover so I made wide noodles the next day and we had a yummy version of beef stroganoff. Definitely a keeper!Read More
Am I the only person who thought this was unbearably salty? I wanted to love this, it was so simple and seemed like a great idea. The meat was great, but the veggies and especially the gravy were so salty I could barely eat it. It made so much gravy, normally I'd be dancing with joy but I had to throw it out. I felt my blood pressure rising with every bite.Read More
I have to admit, I was skeptical with the flavor of the three dry mixes called for, but this was the best tasting roast I've ever had! Used "herb gravy mix for beef" which was the only one I could find and it was delicious. Had a lot leftover so I made wide noodles the next day and we had a yummy version of beef stroganoff. Definitely a keeper!
Loved this recipe! I went exactly by the recipe and this is the best pot roast ever. Very flavorful, just the right amount of seasoning. The gravy is rich and brown. The only change I would make next time is to add 3/4 cup of water instead. I like my gravy a tad thinner. I also added cubed potatoes.
I wish I could give this more stars. Made this tonight and it was absolutely amazing. My wife actually licked her plate. I was skeptical as others about the seasoning combinations but it was without a doubt top notch. The only addition I made was a little red cooking wine over the onions in the bottom and I sprinkled the roast with worcestershire sauce before putting the carrots and potatoes on top of the roast. I also used a much bigger roast. The roast I used was around 5 lbs. This recipe is on top of my list. Wife is still ranting about the roast and is upset it's better and easier then hers. Thanks for the recipe.
My go to pot roast for the rest of my life. It's honestly THAT good! I've shared this recipe with a lot of people and they all agree it's insanely good (and easy to prepare!). Having made this over a dozen times, I have my own little "enhancements" but you don't need them as it is great as is, but these things just elevate this to a whole 'nother level. 1) I brown the WELL floured roast for a few minutes on all sides to get a nice caramelization going on before putting into the cooker. I am fortunate in that my slow cooker insert is non-stick metal and I can use it on the cooktop directly. 2) I use 1/2 cup red wine and 1/4 cup water for the dry mixes. 3) I add 4 or 5 stalks celery chopped up (in add'n to the carrots). Sometimes I add quartered red potatoes, but lately I just serve over mashed potatoes. If you find this is too salty for your liking (I love it as is) the potatoes will help cut that down - potatoes always help make food taste less salty FYI... 4) A few dashes of some Worcestershire sauce does wonders in the liquid mix. Let this baby go low and slow and you will be happy you found this recipe. If you want to get super creative try caramelizing the onions a little first. Thanks keylimeone! :)
I have been making this for years, but I do not use the flour or the water. Put the roast in the crock, add your potatoes or carrots (small red potatoes cut in half absorb the juices and are oh so yummy), sprinkle and in 10-12 hours a roast that tastes like it has been in the oven.
Great recipe and the meat was so tender that it practically melts in your mouth! The first time I cooked it according to directions, the meat was too salty. So I made it again and made the following changes and it was a hit (and better too): 1. I only marinated the meat with black pepper. The dry seasonings have enough sodium already. 2. I couldn't find ranch dressing mix, so I used ranch dip mix instead. 3. I mixed the dry ingredients with hot water so that they'll melt faster and added some minced garlic too. Then let it sit for about 10 minutes before putting it into the slow cooker. Next time I'm going to put some jalapenos in there to make it spicy. ***Follow-up on my original review: I made couple of other changes and the dish turned out even better - 1. Mixed the dried ingredients with 1 cup of water. 2. Added crushed red peppers onto the dry ingredients according to how spicy I want it to be. 3. Marinated the meat with crushed peppercorns. 4. I scooped some of the sauce from the side with a ladle and poured it all over the top of the meat 2 & 1/2 hours before it was done, so that the top of the meat would not get too dry. 5. I served it with rice the first couple of times, but served it with spaghetti because this time (I only cooked them according to the package's directions, no salt added into the pasta water), poured some sauce over the noodles and then the meat on top. The sauce complemented the noodles really well.
I decided to make this pot roast recipe based on the rave reviews. I have tried a couple others from the site in my crock pot, but none were as easy and delicious as this one! The ingredients were incredibly simple and inexpensive, and it took only about 10 minutes total to prepare. I was leary about the lack of liquid in with the roast, but the water from the carrots and onions mixed with the beef and seasoning to make a delicious broth! Tonight my boyfriend and I are making roast beef sandwiches from the left overs, and I couldn't be more excited! I found my new pot roast recipe and would definitely recommend this to anyone who wants a cheap, easy and delicious dinner!
Am I the only person who thought this was unbearably salty? I wanted to love this, it was so simple and seemed like a great idea. The meat was great, but the veggies and especially the gravy were so salty I could barely eat it. It made so much gravy, normally I'd be dancing with joy but I had to throw it out. I felt my blood pressure rising with every bite.
Best and easiest slow cooker pot roast I ever made!!! Very tender and tasty.Next time I'll try onion soup mix instead of onions. I used a bit more water( about 2 cups) and I added potatoes. It was delicious!!
***** We LOVED this recipe! I thought that my mother's recipe was the best I'd ever had until I tried this one. I will always make this one from now on. It's fabulously flavorful and delicious. I added cut potatoes and more liquid for making the gravy because the 1/2 cup liquid seemed way too little. All in all, this recipe was an easy and delightful surprise for my husband and me.
This was the best pot roast I have ever had! The gravy made from the juices was the most amazing I have ever had! I didn't have a packet of Italian dressing seasoning mix, so I made it using the Italian dressing seasoning mix recipe from this site (I omitted the 2 tablespoons salt that recipe called for ....too salty) I used 2 cups beef broth instead of the water ....1/2 cup seemed too little! So glad I did cause the gravy was to die for! Will definitely be making this again!!
I tried this for the first time on some family. My cousin's husband begged me to pass the recipe on to his wife. Here are my additions/recommendations: i always use pearl onions in my pot roast because people love to get their own flavorful little onions, add sliced mushrooms to the crock pot about 2-3hrs before your done-they turn out wonderful, and lately i make garlic mashed potatoes on the side and serve all together in a bowl. This is a hit!
So this is the first time I've cooked a pot roast in the slow cooker. I usually do it in the oven. But this will be the only way I do it from now on!! Amazing. I read a lot of the reviews and took suggestions and added a few of my own. Here they are: 1- do not season the meat with salt. The seasonings have enough salt 2- instead of only 1/2 cup of water I used 3/4 of water and 1/4 of red wine. 3- I added baby carrots and small white potatoes cut in half 4- crushed up one clove of garlic and added it as well 5- 2 hours before it was done I added a handful of in chopped mushrooms 6- I took the roast out if the fridge and let it sit out at room temperature for at least a half hour, no more than an hour. Allows the meat to cook more evenly 7- finally I cooked the meat for 9 1/2 hours and the ends came out well done and the middle was a perfect medium rare 8- once done remove some jus, put in a pan and begin to warm. Meanwhile take 2 teaspoons of flour and about 4 teaspoons of water in a cup and whisk until you get a pancake like texture. Slowly add to the boiling jus constantly whisking. Creates a thick heavenly sauce Will do this every time as it was soooo good seems like a lot if extra steps but seriously made it incredible!!!
This is the best pot roast recipe! I am not a really big fan of roast, but every now & then I get a craving for comfort food like mom used to make. I rarely ever would make a roast because I just couldn't seem to find a recipe that really impressed me until I tried this one. This is now my go to recipe & my husband and I love it! I've made it quite a few times, playing around with it a bit. It's good as is, but I've also browned the meat it in oil & added 1/2 c. red wine along with the 1/2 c. water to the 3 mixes and this is by far my favorite way to make it. Even though it's just two of us, I usually get a 2-3 pound roast. I shred any leftovers and use it for sandwiches later in the week. Yummy!
Made this for Christmas dinner today. The house smelled wonderful and it was a very easy meal. The beef was very flavorful...so much so that I still have a bite of tang in my throat one hour later. I will reduce the dressing packets to 1/2 packet next time. I would imagine the sodium content in this recipe is through the roof and since I never really salt anything, it's particularly noticable to me. My family ate it but there were no raves. Just keep this in mind if you're sensative to sodium content.
Amazingly GOOD ! I did everything in the recipe, EXCEPT I covered the pot roast with chopped up carrots, potatoes and celery. A dome of veggies under the lid of the slow cooker. The veggies give up their water, cook down and there's plenty of JUS. A tender savory meal. LOVE this recipe ! Thanks !!!!
This was absolutely the BEST meat i've ever had!
Ok, this is the best and easiest recipe you will ever try - I just threw away my previous recipes for pot roast after making this. My husband's exact words were "This is the best roast beef I have ever had" and says that when I have made it before the gravy was "tasteless". Thanks sweetie for telling me that. Anyway, I was skeptical about using 3 packets of mix but that is what did the trick - gravy was so flavorful. I used a 5 pound roast and this recipe still worked fine but increased water to 1 cup.
DH's question: "Was someone drinking when they came up with this?" Don't care - it is amazing! I cringed when I read about all the "Packages" of pantry treasures that were going into this.....but....this morning, while trying to throw dinner into the Crock Pot before work, it was a "What the heck!" 8 hours in the Crock Pot on Low. Added (Tweaker Alert) 1/4 tsp. Red Pepper Flakes and 3/4 cup of water & Celery & Granulated Garlic. (Not too tweaked - I hope)! This was delicious and I will suffer my rings not fitting tomorrow. Really good! Teenager's attacked it when they showed up after 9pm. Gone. 5 lbs. of chuck roast, whole bag of baby carrots, gone. They got hamburger buns out of the cabinet & were dipping the buns into the left over gravy. It is that good. Next time, will probably stick to the 1/2 cup of water instead of bumping it up to 3/4 cup water. Totally will add this to the Recipe Box! More than 5 stars!
I have used this same recipe for a few years with beef as well as pork loins. I know it sounds strange, but it really adds some nice favors to the meat and makes a great gravy for rice, potato or pasta. The only problem is that your gravy can be rather salty to taste if made exactly as written. The problem is all those mixes contain a lot of salt which works well if used separately, but combined makes the dish way too salty. My solution has been to prepare larger batches of my own ranch and Italian seasoning mixes (from this site) ahead of time, completely omitting the salt, and storing them in a airtight containers until needed. Usually 2 or 3 tablespoons of the bulk mix (depending on recipe) equals a packet and the salt already in the gravy mix is enough to allow the flavor of the meat to come through without overwhelming the roast with saltiness.
When I came home after work my hubby declared this roast was "da bomb!" I made this on a day when I didn't have time to cook or plan. So I needed something super simple to quickly throw in the crockpot. Like others, I was skeptical about all the packaged seasonings. Usually I try to make my own instead of using the prepackaged stuff but I simply did not have time nor motivation to do so on this day. I did not add salt since the packaged seasoning would have plenty. Also, I used a reduced sodium gravy mix and added probably 3/4th cup water but next time will probably stick to 1/2 cup because it made way more gravy than we needed. However, this was delicious and I am so glad I found this recipe.
This is fantastic! I followed the recipe almost to a T. I added more veggies (2 lbs red skin potatoes, 2 sticks of celery, 1 lb of the pealed mini carrots). The other change I made was to bake it instead of crock pot it. I cooking sprayed a dutch oven, added the sliced onion, added the floured check roast, and poured the gravy on top. I put that into an over preheated at 375 for 2 hours, then tossed in the veggies and baked it for another 1 hour. I think this is our new "default" pot roast recipe
Followed the recipe exactly. It was so easy, and so good. Everyone raved. Next time I will get a much larger roast, since there were no leftovers.
Although very tender, I thought all of the mixes made it taste very artificially flavored and super salty.
Honestly I don't know what happened. Followed this recipe exactly with the exception of using reduced sodium beef broth in place of water. After waiting all day for it to cook, I was appalled at how salty it was!!! I was really really disappointed and will not make this again.
Very good recipe! Chuck Roast is fatty. I used a leaner cut of meat. Best flavor roast I've ever had.
This was good. My wife is not a big meat person so she wasn't sure on this but she has asked for it a couple of times since she had it originally. The original recipe sisn't have potato or onion so I added those and put in enough water to cover them and the flavor was still well defined.
Loved the variety of seasoning! The roast was so tender and just fell apart! As others have said, I used 3/4 cup of water, added a package of onion soup mix also and an hour before it was to be finished, I added a can of canned potatoes. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
THE BEST slow cooker roast we have ever had. I thought it sounded like a strange combination but it was delicious. I have always had a problem making a tasty gravy but this was perfect. I made exactly as directed but added cubed potatoes. Definitely a do-over.
Salty to the point of inedible.
I didn't like this. It was WAY too salty.
Salt, salt and more salt
Holy Cow ! ! WONDERFUL I was so curious about this recipe, with the 3 dry packs of seasonings. Just had to try. Can't believe how good this is. Yes it was a little salty, but I think the potatoes and carrots sucked up some of the salt. I used 1/2 cup water, and 1/2 can of beef broth. Came out great. Thank You Keylimeone. It's a keeper !
So like everyone else I waa skeptical of the packets but I used them anyway!!! I was worried about the comments that deemed it to salty so here is what I did... #1 I didn't pre salt or pepper the roast... I just cleaned it and rolled it in the flour... #2 I used 1 1/2 cups of water and 1/2 cup of red wine... cut up red potatoes and used baby carrots and Tada!!! Perfection!!! My honey looooved it and got up and got his own seconds and I looked at him and he said and I quote " honey when I say this roast is REALLY good" and even my picky eater gobbled it all up!!! It was a win for my family!!!
THE best pot roast I have ever had. After tasting this marvelous pot roast, I am ashamed to admit that I orginally shared previous readers' fears about not enough liquid and the combo of flavors. I couldn't wait to get rid of that hidden valley ranch packet I had in the back of the pantry, and now I can't wait to go buy more so I can make this recipe again.
I followed the directions as written. I don't know what gave everything that sweetness, but wherever the sweetness came from my family didn't like it. Maybe the carrots I used were too sweet? Or maybe I shouldn't have used red onion and should have used a yellow onion instead? Or maybe it was the ranch dressing mix? Anyway, to balance all that sweetness we had to use a bunch of salt to get the dish to the point where we'd eat it (yes, it was that sweet). And the chuck roast didn't turn out tender enough in my opinion. We had to cut ours with a knife. I cooked it the specified time and it was not tender. Then I kept it in there and kept checking back on it hoping that it would eventually get to that melt in your mouth falling apart point but it never got there. I'm going to keep looking for that slow cooker pot roast recipe. UPDATE: "Awesome Slow Cooker Post Roast" is a good recipe to try if you're looking for a really good Slow Cooker Pot Roast recipe.
Read alot of reviews. Made a few changes which turned out wonderful. I didn't have 8 hours so I cooked for 4 on HIGH. Used small red potatoes and cut in half and used 3/4 cup of water instead of 1/2. Poured some red wine over onions before putting in roast and then poured some worchestire sauce ontop of roast prior to putting carrots and potatoes. My son loved. Thank you !!
I'm not a "pot roast lover" by any means...but this is 100% DELICIOUS! Savory, slightly tangy, melt-in-your-mouth perfection. The only way I will ever make pot roast again. I've tinkered a bit, but never strayed far...I do add a packet of Onion Soup Mix with the other mixes, only because we LOVE onions. A little minced garlic for good measure, but truthfully the flavor is perfect with the combination of dry mixes. BE SURE TO FLOUR the roast- The couple of times I didn't, my gravy was noticeably thinner (we prefer ours thicker! Nothing a little cornstarch can't fix though :) Homemade Mashed Potatoes (or roasted sweet potatoes!!) and some greenery, you're good to go! Now I'm hungry!
I made this last night. This would be my very first pot roast and like everyone else, I was very skeptical of the ingredients. My husband told me that this pot roast is better than his sister, which both of his sisters are amazing cooks with with Grandmother being the number one. I try to keep up with them and to know that he thought my very first pot roast was that good made this recipe a true keeper. I followed all of the directions and added just 3 elements to this recipe: 1. Olive Oil: All meat, to me, needs olive oil to keep the tenderness and adhere to the seasonings better 2. Poultry Seasoning 3. Portabella Mushrooms and Bell Peppers About 3/4ths of the way through the cooking process, I tasted the gravy. I must admit that it has this weird tangy taste that comes from the italian dressing. I left it alone to continue cooking the remaining 2 1/ hours. Once done, all of the spices came together and created this amazing taste and melt in your mouth roast. This is a staple and this will be a go-to recipe, always. I served this with buttered mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli on as the sides in addition to the vegetables from the pot roast. This is a must try! Thank you keylimeone!! I have one in the books towards being a greater cook, #competitive.
Wow! I have never been a pot roast fan but my husband loves it! I created a rub of flour, Montreal seasoning, cracked pepper, kosher salt, paprika, thyme basil etc. let it sit overnight (2-3# chuck roast). Seared/browned it in olive oil the AM. Quartered a sweet onion placed in bottom of crock pot, placed meet on top, put 5-6 peeled carrots, 3 stalks of celery around the roast. Then 3 large baking potatoes peeled and cut crossways around the side. Mixed 1 package of beef onion soup mix and 1 of ranch dressing mix with 1 1/2 Cup beef stock and poured over roast. Cooked on low all day 9-6 then changed to warm. Also basted it with turkey Baster periodically in the PM to keep roast and potatoes moist. Just before serving put 2 T of brown gravy powder and 2/3 c water mixed well into pot gravy to thicken slightly. It was nothing short of fabulous! This is the first review I have ever been inspired to write. A MUST try!!!
I followed this recipe exactly, and both my husband and I found the taste a bit peculiar and over-seasoned. The meat was certainly tender, but it always is in a slow cooker. I won't be using this recipe again. Sorry!
My husband and I found the seasonings to be overpowering. I will not make this recipe again.
Sorry. Followed the recipe exactly. Thought the spices were overwhelming with a strange and unsavory aftertaste. The saltiness was a bit much as others have said, but the spice flavor was very unpalatable and overpowered everything in the pot.
This recipe is fantastic!! The flavors were amazing! I have never cooked a roast before and this was extremely easy to throw together. I probably used a little over a cup of water and it made the gravy perfect, just the right consistency. I also cooked on low 7 hours and kept on warn for an additional hour while I made my side dishes. I highly recommend this recipe! Easy and delicious!! I will definitely make again
Very good, and easy. Didn't have packaged italian, so used some bottled italian and just adjusted the water accordingly. Still turned out very nice, and very tender.
We did not like the flavor of this roast at all. Too many seasonings-couldn't taste the beef
My family and I were very disappointed. It has such great reviews but did not come out good at all.
This one got RAVE reviews. "The Hubbs" was hosting a guys' weekend, and when they returned home from the field, of course they were hungry for something NOT cooked around the camp-fire. This really fit the bill. I used a 3-pound roast, added both carrots and potatoes along with the onions, and subbed a packet of dried onion soup mix for the Italian dressing mix (...and I'm trying really hard NOT to think of the sodium content...oh well.). I had the slow-cooker on high for about 5 hours. Meat was practically falling apart, with a really nice flavor. I would say this is great for maximum results for relatively minimal effort...a keeper. Thanks for this recipe.
So easy and so good! I added potatoes and increased the carrots. The gravy was thick and so flavorful. Only enough left over for my husbands lunch today. Everyone loved it. So much easier than my regular pot roast. I did get a bone in roast so we could share with the dogs! They were happy too! We'll have this again soon.
The reviewers are spot on, this is amazing and so easy. I did enhance with veggies and potatoes to truly make it a one pot meal. I just filled up my crock pot to the top with carrots, mushrooms, celery and potatoes. Thanks for the easy recipe!
Like a lot of the other reviewers, I was really concerned about how the flavors of the ingredients would go together. There really was no need for the concern, the pot roast was very tasty. The cut of meat is quite fatty, so next time I think I would cut some of the fat off the meat before cooking. When I cooled and refrigerated the left overs, I was able to get some of the fat out of the gravy. I also added some potatoes to the slow cooker with the meat, and don't think I would do that again. The seasonings were great on the meat, but left the potatoes with kind of a funny flavor that I did not really like. My boyfriend loved the dish and was impressed that this was my first attempt at pot roast. We will definitely do this again.
I really liked this very much and will likely make it again. I did not add additional salt, but found this to be a bit on the salty side. I used baby carrots and added 3 - quartered red potatos.
This recipe is great! I made this Christmas day, it was my first Christmas as a married woman and everyone decided to come to my house for the family get together. So, i really hoped it turned out good and it did! I opted out of the carrots but did everything else and my whole family loved it! My parents even said they loved it, which is amazing because they are hard critics! By the way, this recipe is perfect, i added a cup of water and then wish i hadn't becaue the gravy was still runny. Not bad runny, but just wish i would have went exactly like the recipe lol
Unexpectedly delicious! Could not believe that the combination would create something so tasty and easy. Shared it with a friend, and they love it too. It's pretty forgiving of changes. I added celery, more onions, more water, and quartered potatoes in the last hour of cooking. It's the combo of the gravy mix, Italian & Ranch salad dressing mixes that make this one an easy and delicious choice. Try it!
This was awesome! Best pot roast I have made so far. I forgot to buy beef gravy mix, so I substituted 3 tablespoons of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of beef base and all the rest of the recipes I made as stated. The gravy came out thick but not gloppy, but I think 2 Tablespoons of cornstarch would have worked better. The meal was very flavorful and the meat tender. Hubby likes potatoes, so I microwaved some medium to small size whole potatoes with the skin on for 5 minutes on high, cut them into quarters and threw them in the crock pot for about 20 minutes before serving. The gravy coated them nicely. Everything was delicious!
This Was DELICIOUS! I added Mushrooms, and Celery to the mix. It was great with mashed potatoes, and I also made a gravy with the juice from the Pot Roast. I can't wait to make it over and over again.
This recipe is the business!!! I did make two little alterations to the recipe: 1/2C water, 1/2C red wine and I seasonded the the onions with Mrs. Dash and seasoning salt (a Sistah's best friend). Other than that, the meat came out boss and that gravy...I'm still dreaming about that gravy. This was THE best pot roast recipe I've ever used. May use a 1 1/2C of liquid next time. Mucho, mucho Key for posting this recipe :)
Best pot roast I have ever had! My family loves it!
I wasn't sure about all the mixes but it was fabulous! Great taste, tender meat, savory gravy. The only change we made was to add a few small red skin potatoes. Will definitely make again and again.
DELICIOUS!! Wanted a slow cooker roast recipe for Easter his year and found this. Added red potatoes and celery to the mix. Unlike some other posters, I did not find the taste too salty, but it's likely ok to omit salting the meat, though I'd still recommend pepper. Cooked it overnight on low for 8.5 hours. Added about 1 full cup of water. The meat was so tender. The next day I shredded the leftover meat took out the potatoes for another meal and heated up the remaining gravy with the shredded meat on the stove, I added 1/2 cup Cabernet which added more depth and then poured this over egg noodles. Ben better the 2nd day! I would've added the sliced baby Bella mushrooms if my child didn't dislike mushrooms so much. Solid dish!
Everyone loved this...even my 11 yr old who hates pot roast. I added minced garlic and onion/mushroom soup mix to all the other dried ingrediants. I also sprinkled worchestershire on the roast before I added baby carrots and pototoes. Put in on low for 5 hours and they switched to high for 1/12 and it was wonderful. Will be making again!
Wow, this was good! My husband loved it, too - we both had two plates! I enjoyed mine over mashed potatoes, and it was delicious. I was running behind today and actually cooked mine on high for 4 hours, and I think it turned out just fine. And, yes, it's salty, but we like salty. Bravo!
So good and so easy!
I've tried several slow cooker pot roast recipes & this one's been my husband's & my favorite! My roast was 3.5 lbs., so I used 1.5 packages of each of the dry mixes called for and used about 1 & 1/4C water. Cooked about 6 hours on low & it turned out amazing - perfectly moist, perfectly seasoned! Pretty sure this'll be my go-to for pot roasts from now on.
Excellent-my roast was a little larger-maybe 3 lbs so cooked full 8 hours-lots of flavor!
Added, a can of stewed tomatoes, potatoes, and celery. Epic.
This recipe is amazing! The flavors blended so well together. I've tried alot of different roast recipes and this one tops them all. The only changes I made were omitting the flour and adding potatoes and celery. When I make it again I will use the flour (the reason I didn't was because I couldn't get on the internet to see the recipe again so I went by what I had remembered seeing).
Good, but very salty. I enjoy salt as much as the rest of America, but this was pretty salty. I even had a larger roast (2.9lbs) than the recipe called for, AND I had slightly less volume of beef gravy/ranch/Italian dressing mixes. I also did not salt the meat before cooking, I just added pepper. Maybe would be better if I watered down the gravy more? I also added some small red potatoes but that did not help the saltiness either.
I made this with cubed beef instead of a full sized roast, because that's all I could get at the market that day. I added diced potatoes along with the carrots. I ended up with a nice curry flavored meal! It was a surprise, but a good one. It's good as leftovers, too.
EXCELLENT
I wish that I could could give a 4.5. The only things I did differently were no salt or pepper, low sodium brown gravy mix & double carrots. It cooked for 8 hours. The sauce was amazing!!! I can't say that enough! The carrots absorbed the flavor perfectly. However, the sauce didn't thicken, which was fine, could always take it out & thicken it before serving. My meat was disappointing. It was dry & unflavored inside. We all had a little & smothered it in sauce. Then I sliced the rest & soaked it in the sauce overnight. The next day it was awesome, tender, flavored & juicy. So, in conclusion, I'm going to experiment to get the meat to taste better on the first day(maybe different cut, shorten time, slice before cooking?) but the sauce is my new favorite! LOVE IT!
I've never been able to make a good pot roast. This was it!! -- restaurant-quality comfort food. No more searching for the perfect recipe - this is it!!
Truly excellent. Cooked just as stated and even my picky daughter ate her roast portion. It's been awhile since she willingly ate roast.
I used this as a first attempt to cook a pot roast on my own. My boyfriend was nervous about it, but he went back for seconds and thirds. It was easy and delicous!
I had to make a few substitutions, since I didn't have any ranch or italian dry dressing mix. So.... I sprinkled the roast with a flour mixture I had on hand for prime rib (may have got it here on All Recipes). Seared the meat on all sides and placed on top of a layer of sliced onions. Found some ranch dressing in the fridge, and thought, "Well, it's going to get wet when I add water to it anyway...". Also had some dry onion soup mix and the dry gravy mix. Added a few shakes of Worcestershire sauce and some whole peppercorns. Added water to thin it a bit and poured the whole thing over the roast. Added the carrots as per the instructions and left it on low for about 11 hours. Thought it was great. I'll make sure I have the dry ingredients for the next time, but this was really good!
It is the best Pot Roast EVER!!! My kids, who did not get excited about roast before this recipe, LOVES IT and request that I make it at least once every 2 weeks.
Amazing Pot Roast!!! Made it for our New Years dinner and it was fantastic!!! Didn't salt roast (salty enough) and used 1 cup of water as per other reviewers and it was the BEST!!!!
Delicious! The only change was that I used pot roast seasoning instead of the brown gravy seasoning. My husband and I both thought this was possibly the best pot roast we've ever had. Scrumptious and tender!!
Delicious. Added mushrooms and some red wine. Used beef broth.
I've been looking for a good pot roast recipe for years now…and this definitely ISN'T it! Way too salty (and I love salt), the "gravy" was goopy, and the mixture of the 3 dried mixes was just too eclectic for me. So…I'm still looking...
This is without a doubt THE easiest and BEST tasting recipe I have made EVER!! I used to HATE roast when my mom made it as a kid, but this was out of this world tender, juicy and flavorful!!! I added potatoes and followed the rest of the recipe exactly. PERFECTION!
easy and fantastic!
What a terrific flavor combination! I was quite hesitant to use all the different flavor packs together but I'm glad I did! I was very pleased with this dish! It was a "10" according to my family & my 3 yr old that doesn't like meat n potatoes just loved this! (I added baby reds & bakers along with baby carrots) THANK YOU for such a DELICIOUS recipe!! This may very well be replacing my recipe. ;o)
LOVED this! I used beef stew meat as the roasts at the grocery store didn't look great and the stew meat was really good. I was skeptical of the the 3 different mixes, but they melded together and made everything just flavorful. I also skipped the flouring and frying of the meat and didn't miss it at all. My husband and sister loved it, two picky eaters!
This smelled great while cooking. I thought the flavor was good. My meat was a little tough, but I'll give it another try.
Made this recipe for dinner a few days ago and we loved it. My husband said "this is a keeper". Very tasty and sooo easy to prepare. Thanks for sharing keylimeone.
My guy roomy and I just bought a crock pot neither one of us having used one before. I should also mention neither one of us really do that cooking thing either unless you consider making toast or a box of mac n cheese cooking lol. That being said, this recipe was super easy! The only variation I made was adding red potatoes cut into quarters and 1 cup of water. The roomy and I both agree that this was by far the best meal we've cooked and that dropping 25 bucks on a crock pot was an awesome investment! We will for sure be making this again, thank you Keylimeone :)
Just didn't grab me. The flavor combination tasted as weird as it sounds. I think I'm looking for something a little more steakhouse flavored. I'll keep looking..............
I added celery & cut up potatoes because I like them. You have to add more water to accomodate for this. I also omitted the salt suggested by another user. This is the best pot roast I have ever eaten and I typically don't like pot roast. Even my 7 year old loved it. The smell alone made my mouth water.
I love quick and easy recipes so was very pleased to find this one. Unfortunately, I overcooked my roast to the point that it was mealy but the flavor was EXCELLENT. I removed the meat and am enjoying this savory carrot, potato & onion soup. I will definitely make this again!
Tastes amazing!!
I don't always come back and leave a review but I had to make an exception this time. This was amazing. So very easy. I followed the directions exactly and won't alter a thing when I make it next time. I like the idea someone else had about serving over egg noodles the next night. Thanks so much for posting this one!
Excellent. I made as written and it was wonderful. Got rave reviews.
My family is big on veggies so I cut up red potatoes, celery, carrots, two onions, mince several cloves of garlic and a slice up a 12 ounce package of mushrooms. I fill the crockpot and out the meat on top. I add the liquid with all 3 packets mixed well, but check after 7 hrs as not to dry out your meat. This gravy is my staple for making pot roast. Will never make it any other way!
Doesn't get much simplier than this. This was really good, thank you so much!
Followed the recipe & was unimpressed. It was too salty & just overall weird in flavor. Did not suit my tastes at all. Will not be making again.
Added potatoes, carrots
Followed the recipe and watched the video. I will admit that instead of 3/4 cup water, I used red wine. The result was fabulous! Served with mashed potatoes and green peas.. Looking forward to leftovers!
I make a darned good pot roast that folks have always raved over, but I have to admit: This one's EVEN BETTER! In fact, it's the best I've ever tasted.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections