Slow Cooker Pot Roast

4.7
1874 Ratings
  • 5 1533
  • 4 220
  • 3 56
  • 2 33
  • 1 32

A slow cooker pot roast recipe that is easy and quick to assemble.

Recipe by keylimeone

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Spray the inside of a slow cooker with cooking spray. Spread onion slices out into the bottom of the cooker.

  • Pat chuck roast dry and sprinkle all over with salt and pepper. Spread flour onto a work surface and roll the roast in the flour to coat all sides, using your hands or a small sturdy plate to pound the flour into the meat. Place the floured roast into the slow cooker on top of onions.

  • Whisk together beef gravy mix, ranch dressing mix, and Italian dressing mix in a bowl, then add in water and whisk until smooth. Pour over the chuck roast. Distribute carrots around the meat.

  • Cover the slow cooker, set to Low, and cook until the roast is tender and the gravy has thickened, about 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 22g; cholesterol 86.8mg; sodium 1287.8mg. Full Nutrition
