Rachel's Raspberry Punch
Light, refreshing, and does the trick!
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note
For a sweeter punch with more bubbles, use carbonated lemon-lime soda (such as Sprite(R)) instead of water.
Light, refreshing, and does the trick!
For a sweeter punch with more bubbles, use carbonated lemon-lime soda (such as Sprite(R)) instead of water.
This was a huge hit at our last family reunion, I first made this for a beach vacation, with pulled pork sandwiches, pasta salad and coleslaw. Everyone who has tried this loves it. One note, it is way stronger than it tastes, go slow!Read More
This was ok. The beer was a little too dominant though, next time I would only use half a can.Read More
This was a huge hit at our last family reunion, I first made this for a beach vacation, with pulled pork sandwiches, pasta salad and coleslaw. Everyone who has tried this loves it. One note, it is way stronger than it tastes, go slow!
This was ok. The beer was a little too dominant though, next time I would only use half a can.
I made this for a party, it was really good and everyone loved it so much I had to make a second batch! I did take the advice of putting a little Sprite on top to sweeten it up a bit, so yummy and easy to make!!
We really love this. It is very flexible as well. If is too tangy for your tastes, add some 7-Up or Sprite. The beer is quite necessary, as I think it helps to cut the sweet a bit. I usually double the recipe and put it into a large punch bowl and float some raspberries and lemon slices. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections