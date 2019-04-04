Rachel's Raspberry Punch

Light, refreshing, and does the trick!

Recipe by Rccola

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a pitcher or punch bowl, stir together the raspberry lemonade concentrate, lemon vodka, lime-flavored beer, and water until thoroughly combined.

Cook's Note

For a sweeter punch with more bubbles, use carbonated lemon-lime soda (such as Sprite(R)) instead of water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.9mg. Full Nutrition
