Shanghai Noodle Salad

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty, I used soba buckwheat soba noodles instead which are easier to find and it was very very tasty. Good as a side or main! Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This was wonderful! I used fresh zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and bellpeppers from my garden. I also made extra sauce to use as a marinade for a chicken breast. I sliced the chicken and sauteed it in the marinade to top the noodles with for a main dish. It was a wonderfully light, yet still filling dinner for one of the hottest days of the year. Thanks! Helpful (56)

Rating: 4 stars Surprisingly good! While I was making the sauce I felt like I all I was smelling was the tart lime and sesame oil flavours over everything else which was turning me off slightly but I kept on going with the recipe. I always use half the amount of soy sauce in these types of recipe (because of sodium content) and always replace the other half with water which works out great. I didn't have whole wheat noodles so I used the regular kind and I didn't have zucchini so I sauteed some christophene instead (cause I felt it would replace the zucchini nicely and I dunno if christophene is eaten raw I always stir-fry it) It turned out great like that loved the different texture of crunchiness in the veggies. Back to the issue of the sauce flavour after I tossed it all together I felt like I was still smelling the lime and sesame oil predominately but lo and behold after it sat and got time to marry the flavours the strong smells were gone and it tasted great too! I was pleasantly surprised and I added extra pepper to mine. It was delish. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars I made it exactly as written the first time other than the kosher salt and it was delicious. Since then I've made a few alterations per mine and my family's preferences. I don't care for raw bell pepper or zucchini so I dropped the matchstick veggies into the pasta water for about 30 seconds just to soften them slightly. I added peanuts to the salad after it was plated. So yummy. I think I'm going to make cucumber matchsticks this time in addition to the other vegs since I like a little crunch and took that out by cooking the other vegs. Maybe some won ton skin cut into strips and quick-fried to sprinkle on top! Obviously you can customize however you wish but it is delicious as written as well. Thank you tyansia! edit: I forgot to mention that I couldn't find the chinese noodles and used whole wheat spaghetti broken into thirds before cooking. Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars I really loved this recipe but made a few adjustments so didn't feel i could give it a 5... I used spaghetti noodles and used lemon instead of lime juice. I also added some chili oil as we like things with a little kick. Also didn't add the Kosher salt just used a dash of regular salt. Added some grilled teriyaki chicken and made it a meal in one. I was pleasantly surprised when EVERYONE loved it:) Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars REALLY good! Even better the next day thus perfect for sack lunches throughout the week. I appreciate the fact that you can get such wonderful flavor from easy-to-find ingredients. I used regular ole' spaghetti because our small town grocery doesn't have Asian-style noodles; worked great! A definite make-again! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars Made this with whole wheat spaghetti noodles since it was all I had and it was even better the next day for lunch. I could handle a little more heat. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars This was really tasty. I used 8 oz of linguine since that's what I had, and it was the perfect amount of noodles to sauce. I julienned 1/2 a zucchini, and a 1/4 each of red and yellow peppers. Then I shredded 1 carrot and added 1/2 a bag of shredded cabbage. I wanted a little bit more of a sweet and spicy sauce vs a strong soy tasting sauce, so I added another teaspoon of brown sugar. I used low sodium soy sauce and key lime juice which was all I had. Very tasty, very healthy, will make again for sure. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars The sesame flavor really flows throughout this dish. Next time I will use the suggestion of chile paste instead of red peppers so it has a more even spice. Helpful (17)