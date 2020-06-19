Ginger-Peach Jam

This is fantastic, and very flexible and forgiving. I've made it exactly, and almost exactly, so a few notes... If you don't like sweet, or your peaches are very ripe, start out with HALF the sugar, and then taste it. You can keep tasting and adding until it seems right to you without hurting the jam at all. I used a large piece of thinly sliced and chopped ginger, about the length of my finger. Since we really like ginger, it's almost impossible to put too much in. (But if you're worried, you can do the same 'taste and add more' as with the sugar. Except, remember that as the jars sit and cool, the ginger flavor will get more intense.) If you don't like chopping, cut the peaches into halves/quarters, and use a food processor to chop. Just pulse a couple of times, and don't over process. One or two large chunks won't kill anyone. I also tried this with jalapenos and chile peppers, and am not disappointed. Claudia, thanks for a great easy recipe!