Ginger-Peach Jam

4.8
77 Ratings
  • 5 66
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This peach-ginger jam has a bit of a bite from the crystallized ginger. It's a nice combination.

Recipe by ClaudiaR

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

64
Original recipe yields 64 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring peaches, ginger, and pectin to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in sugar and butter; cook and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Return to a boil, stirring constantly for 1 minute more. Remove from the heat, and skim off any foam with a spoon.

    Advertisement

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack peach mixture into the hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then carefully lower the jars into the pot using a holder. Leave 2 inches between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary until the water level is at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a full boil, cover the pot, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place on a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool.

  • Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; carbohydrates 19.6g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/30/2022