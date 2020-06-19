Ginger-Peach Jam
This peach-ginger jam has a bit of a bite from the crystallized ginger. It's a nice combination.
This peach-ginger jam has a bit of a bite from the crystallized ginger. It's a nice combination.
I made this jam both with & without the ginger. both Jams turned out excelent! The directions were easy to follow, which was great since this was my first time making jam. I did a taste test at work with both the Ginger-Peach Jam & the Jam without the Ginger. Out of the 15 people surveyed, 4 liked the Ginger-Peach Jam best, 9 liked the Peach Jam the best, 2 liked both & couldn't decide. This is an excelent recipe. Thank YouRead More
Fun to make but feel there is way too much sugar as written. Too sweet. Cut to 3 cups vs. 6.Read More
I made this jam both with & without the ginger. both Jams turned out excelent! The directions were easy to follow, which was great since this was my first time making jam. I did a taste test at work with both the Ginger-Peach Jam & the Jam without the Ginger. Out of the 15 people surveyed, 4 liked the Ginger-Peach Jam best, 9 liked the Peach Jam the best, 2 liked both & couldn't decide. This is an excelent recipe. Thank You
I have used this recipe numerous times with just one alteration. Not a big fan of ginger, so l substitute it with one fresh jalapeno, minced finely. All the sweetness of the peaches with just the right touch of heat. Believe it or not it’s great on vanilla ice cream!
Great recipe! I substituted one cup of raspberries and did not use any ginger. Jam had a great consistency and is really tasty! I will use this again next year. Thanks!
I was very excited to see this recipe...had bought a big basket of peaches, made jam, made a pie and just happened to have 4 1/2 cups left after we had eaten our fill. This jam came out beautifully with a nice set and the flavor is delightful. Followed the recipe exactly and the results were perfect. Many thanks for a fabulous recipe!!!
This is absolutely fantastic. It would've been helpful to know how many jelly jars this makes, but its really never an exact science anyway. For me, I multiplied the recipe by 5 and ended up with 31 jars of jam. (Good thing it turned out to be such a great jam!) I will say that it is the best jam I have ever tasted, not just made! The only thing I tweaked was that I put in a bit less suger, just as the recipe suggested. Other than that, don't change a thing. Another note - I put the crystallized ginger in teh food processer and ended up with a gooey lump. It melted once I brought it to a boil, but its probably better to hand chop this.
Very good and different. I like ginger but I might try decreasing the amount next time to give it just a little extra zing without being super gingery.
This jam is SO wonderful! Quick and easy for a jam, and my house smells great! Great on fresh baked bread, or as a topping for vanilla ice cream with a few pecans! YUM!
This is fantastic, and very flexible and forgiving. I've made it exactly, and almost exactly, so a few notes... If you don't like sweet, or your peaches are very ripe, start out with HALF the sugar, and then taste it. You can keep tasting and adding until it seems right to you without hurting the jam at all. I used a large piece of thinly sliced and chopped ginger, about the length of my finger. Since we really like ginger, it's almost impossible to put too much in. (But if you're worried, you can do the same 'taste and add more' as with the sugar. Except, remember that as the jars sit and cool, the ginger flavor will get more intense.) If you don't like chopping, cut the peaches into halves/quarters, and use a food processor to chop. Just pulse a couple of times, and don't over process. One or two large chunks won't kill anyone. I also tried this with jalapenos and chile peppers, and am not disappointed. Claudia, thanks for a great easy recipe!
awesome!! so tasty and good! the kids love it!
I like to make "different" jams, and this one is so unusual and tasty, I made two batches, one right after the other. Each batch came out just perfect. I used my immersion blender after adding the sugar to make it nearly lump-free, and I lost none at all to foam, which was a huge bonus, as I HATE the skimming part of making and canning jams. I make all kinds of combinations of flavors in my jams; prior to this, strawberry-peach was my fave. This might just nudge itself into first place! Thanks so much for the recipe.
Wow, a great recipe, have done the peach, but decided today to make it with Pears. Even better, as the delicate pears do go well with ginger. I like to add fresh squeezed lemon juice, so had 2 of those in the mix. Otherwise, did just as Claudia wrote. Thanks so much, this is a keeper.
This is by far one of my favorites! I only had fresh ginger, which I finely chopped. I added extra for a little kick. I also cut the sugar down to 3 cups as I didn't relize I was out! It was awesome...not too sweet and the ginger really made it. Will def make again.
Good recipe. I didn't have crystallized ginger so used some minced ginger in a jar (1 t) that I had in my fridge. The ginger really added a little zip to the peach jam.
I am going to remake this with peaches - I used the recipe with apricots that I had on hand. It was YUMMY with apricots, and good on toast. I'd recommend this as a reduction for pork chops as well.
Easy. Pretty. Delicious. No need to change a thing.
I substituted the ginger for 1/2 teaspoon of diced habanero ( no seeds) for a sweet treat with just a hint of heat. It was a big hit!!
Delicious! I adjusted the sugar from 6 cups to 4 cups. It is still plenty sweet. Also, I used 10 peaches to yield 4.5 cups needed. Blanching followed by a cold bath makes the peaches very easy to peel. My end result was seven 8-ounce jars of jam.
Fun to make but feel there is way too much sugar as written. Too sweet. Cut to 3 cups vs. 6.
I halved the sugar, used powdered ginger, and added allspice.... OM GOSH! Whole family LOVED it!
I made several batches of this after having only made jam once before. I am diabetic so I substituted Splenda for the sugar and reduced the amount to 3 cups. I also used no sugar/low sugar pectin. The jam turned out perfect! My husband finished off the little bit left over. He generally thinks everything is too sweet which was another reason I reduced the amount of sweetner. He thought the amount was just right.
The best ! Amazing flavor combination. Husband goes through this like a bear in a campground.
This is a great recipe but it really needs 1/4 cup bottled lemon juice to bring the acidity up to safe levels.
I added only 1/2 c. sugar and 1Tb. of lemon juice. Was wonderful!
This jam has such good flavour! I made two separate batches, the first one I followed the recipe exactly, the second I added half the amount of ginger, both batches fantastic! Definitely a keeper!
I used nectarines from my tree and OMG so yummy! I was easy and fairly fast. This will be a yearly staple in my house!
I’ve made this twice now with very ripe, juicy peaches. I followed other reviews and reduced the first batch to only one cup of sugar, the second batch I used only 4 cups of sugar and added the juice of half of a fresh lemon. I loved the flavors of both batches. I also haven’t tried it yet with the ginger yet, but will the next time. My only complaint is that it seems a little too runny and I plan to add extra pectin next time as well to see if it helps it set up a little better. I wonder if the ripeness of the peaches prevented it from setting up well? I loved how easy the canning instructions were and how easy it all came together. Thanks so much for sharing!
Love it! Super easy, tastes wonderful-I had to delete the ginger as I am allergic and added lemon.
WOW! My whole had please with anything new family loved this. We served with crackers over cream cheese. I used no sugar needed pectin and reduced the sugar by half and it was perfect.
We made this jam with and without the ginger (my husband is gun shy about trying new things!) and both were very good, but the batch with the ginger was outstanding! For us, jam recipes are usually a little too sweet, so I reduced the sugar to 5 cups and it was fine (and didn't have an adverse effect on setting up). This will definitely go in the "favorites" file!
Turned out great! My first attempt at jam and such an easy recipe to follow. I didn't have quite the amount of ingredients called for, so this is what I used: 3 cups fresh peaches; 2 cups white sugar; 1/2 tsp butter; 3 Tbsp regular pectin (my grocery store didn't have ind. packets, only a container); maybe 1 tsp crystallized ginger. Came out looking and tasting like jam! Made about 3.5 cups. I will probably use even less sugar, next time, and more ginger - I may used less pectin, as well. The sealing of the jars was super easy - I followed the instructions and the first time I pressed on the seal after letting cool for a bit, it popped up and down - let them rest for a while longer, pressed on the seal and it stayed!
I ended up having more peaches and less ginger than the recipe called for, so mine was more like Peach with a Hint of Ginger. I did increase the amount of pectin accordingly. My husband raved about this jam.
Easy to make and tasted fantastic! Just the right amount of ginger to offset the sweetness
I used only 3 cups of sugar and Sure Jell for no sugar or low sugar. Turned out excellent! Second batch, I didn't have enough peaches so put in about 1 1/2 cups of raspberries and the crystallized ginger, with 3 cups of sugar. WOW!! the best ever!
This very good. The ginger is a nice touch, though I'd add more next time. It's pretty subtle, but noticeable. It's also VERY sweet. Halved the sugar and not quit doubled the pectin. Set very well and it tastes great! I'll definitely make it again. Also made a batch without ginger thinking it'd be too noticeable for my kids. Needed to cut the sugar by half for our taste. Make it, you'll enjoy it!
Great recipe, but next time I think I will increase the amount of peaches and chop them smaller than I did this time. I ended up with peaches at the top of the jar and jam at the bottom.
Excellent. I grated fresh ginger and pureed it with the peaches (skin on). Absolutely delicious! It's peach season in Ga so I'll make so more to hopefully last until next peach season.
This makes the perfect fall jam. I make this with 3 cups of sugar and roughly 1/4-1/2 inch piece of ginger root. It didn't gel up as firm (obviously), but tastes wonderful. Not too spicy even with reduced sugar. I highly recommend this recipe.
I really loved this recipe. I used white peaches from our tree and thanks to advice from others I cut sugar in half and that was plenty. I also added half a serrano pepper minced. I think I might cut back a little more on the sugar next time and there will be a next time :)
LOVED this recipe!!! It was wonderful - after my first batch it went over so well with my family bought another big box of peaches to make more.
This is a great recipe! I cut the sugar down a little because I don't like super sweet jam. I love the ginger! This is GREAT on pork chops and on egg rolls.
Very good and easy. Made it with my grand daughter and doubled the recipe. Couldn't find crystalized ginger so used some grated fresh ginger.
This is my go-to peach jam recipe! I like the subtle ginger flavor that makes it something special. This is often given to my friends for Christmas, or for a hostess gift when invited to someone's home for dinner.
No changes
I reduced the sugar and still, too sweet for me.
Made this with Chambersburg peaches and gave to family, friends and coworkers for Christmas last year. People are still asking for more!
I made this for the Yourh Canning and Baking Competition at the California State Fair and I won Best of Show with this jam! Very good, I’m glad I made it!!!!!
I used a little honey in it because I'm a beekeeper and I thought I would use diced ginger instead of crystals for flavor. I'm sure the ginger will continue to make it into something better.
This jam is fantastic!. I made a couple of tweaks. I kept the peach skins (used a hand/stick blender to pulverize) and the juice of one lemon. I also made a low-sugar version using Sure-Jell Light Premium Fruit Pectin, and only 2 cups of sugar + 1 cup Lakanto Classic Monkfruit Sweetener. It turned out awesome. We like the low-sugar version better because the peach taste is stronger - 6 cups of sugar seems to act as a flavor filler. This recipe is a must keep, and I have already made three batches and will be making more with friends when the white peaches are ripe. All of our friends loved the jam and want to make some. Lastly, I recommend using a coffee grinder for the crystallized ginger as it makes swift work of chopping the ginger into tiny bits.
I took the suggestion from a previous review and only used 3 cups of sugar. This was the first time I’ve used crystallized ginger and I must say it was a perfect compliment to the peach flavor!! I used the 1/4 cup initially, but because I love ginger so much....ended up using the entire 2oz bottle (bought at Target). This one s a great recipe!! Will definitely be making it again! Sad I only got 4 jars...my peaches weren’t that big but still flavorful!
Fantastic. Made more than four pints...I got six.
Tastes awesome! Mine was extremely sweet though. I cut back the sugar by a cup, but probably should have done it by two or three. The ginger adds a wonderful flavor, will definitely be making some to give away at christmas!
No changes, came out perfect. Loved the ginger in it
Very good. I used jalapeno peppers instead of ginger (simply because I had jalapeno peppers on hand and a commenter mentions it).
Very nice! Let it sit for a month and the flavors blend beautifully. Great for gift giving!
A bit too much ginger for me. I used 2tbsp minced ginger and added 1/2 tsp each of cinnamon and nutmeg, 1/4 tsp each cloves and allspice. Tastes and smells like Christmas!
I followed the recipe exactly. At first I thought there was too much syrup so I didn’t fill the jars completely. I used almost all the pieces of fruit and then filled the jars to 1/4” from the top. When o put the knife around the edges to remove any air bubbles everything sort of mixed a bit. Bottom line - it was fine and tasted as good as I had hoped!
Without ginger. Added a little cinnamon and vanilla. Loved it!
instead of crystallized ginger I used ground ginger
I didn't have a full 1/4 c of crystallized ginger on hand so I added what I had and a dash of cloves for a bit of zing. It was delicious! I can't wait to make more!
Delicious! I used fresh grated ginger and used 1 cup of sugar and it was so good and sweet from the ripen peaches. Took it work and everyone loved it.
I just made it, and it is on the chuncky side, I used finely grated Ginger Root, it tastes awesome.
This is really tasty. I think I will chop the peaches in the food processer next time and maybe cut back just a bit on the ginger.
Used white peaches and squeeze ginger in a jar- 1 tablespoon Left some of the peel in for color- very pretty and tastes delicious- very different!
Great recipe. I used powdered ginger since I didn't have any fresh ginger still turned out great. My husband and others really enjoyed this jam.
Fresh peaches are one of my favorite summer things! I ended up with seven beautiful 4oz jars of this summery goodness plus enough to sample the next morning on toast made from homemade yeast beer bread. I followed the recipe to the letter and it is delicious. I think I may lightly chop the peaches in the food processor next time to increase the amount of fruit in each bite, but otherwise, it's perfect as written.
I followed the advice from reviews and reduced sugar to 3 cups and it turned out great! Also tried the jalapeno suggestion in a couple batches, peach jam with a kick! Awesome recipe and my first go-around with canning jam, I'll use this again!
Great stuff! 1st batch was perfect. Made a second batch with double the ginger. Also a winner! It just depends how gingerey you like it.
I have made this jam on several occasions and just finished a batch so I thought I'd write a review. It is the best ever jam and pretty easy, however, the prep time takes longer than 10 minutes! It takes 10 minutes just to boil the water in order to dunk the peaches in for peeling! Also, no time is allotted to the canning process, which is time consuming since you have a huge pot of water to boil prior to sterilizing all your jars and utensils. Bottom line, this jam takes a couple of hours start to finish and more if you're doubling the recipe, but worth every minute of it! Note on doubling the recipe: Do not triple or quadruple recipe unless you have industrial size pots!
I oould eat this jam with a spoon--it's SO yummy!
My sister gave me a 1/2 flat of Yakima peaches. I decided to make jam out of them instead of pie. I doubled the batch since I had so many peaches. I thought it was strange to add butter to jam but since it was a small amount, why not. I omitted the ginger and added 1 T. of lemon juice. I added 6 cups of sugar and tested it before I added the extra 6 cups. It was pretty sweet but ended up adding a total of 9 cups. That was plenty sweet! The color wasn't as peachy, probably cause they weren't totally ripe, but either way, it thicken just fine and tastes awesome! So happy I found this recipe and thanks Claudia for posting it. I'm going to have some happy tummies.
I followed another cooks advice and cut the sugar in half, used 3 cups. It came out perfect!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections