This Caesar salad dressing is always a hit! Prepare at least 4 hours in advance for the best taste. No raw egg means you can make this dressing and keep it in the fridge for up to 5 days, and it only gets better with time! For extra presentation serve with croutons, cubes of avocado, and grated Parmesan cheese. Leftover dressing makes a good dip for fresh veggies as a snack — just maybe not at work due to the awesome amount of garlic.
I wish I could give this more than 5 stars. It's delicious. Here's a response to the poster who gave only 1 star because of the recipe's name, even though he admitted that it was tasty. First of all, the recipe is NOT named "Classic Caesar Salad Dressing" - it's named "Ingrid's Caesar Salad Dressing". Because it bears Ingrid's name, she has the right to adjust the ingredients list to her liking. Emeril does it, Bobby Flay does it, etc. What would be the point of this website if everyone used exactly the same ingredients for every recipe? BORING!! Kudos to MommyKirsten for having the heart of an artist and the palate of a chef and for sharing her recipe. If you agree, give it a thumbs-up.
I did not add the prepared blue cheese dressing only because I don't normally have that kind of dressing on hand. I did up the fresh parmesan to 1/4 cup and I also used reduced fat mayonnaise. I made no other changes. This dressing was just enough to cover my Macaroni Caesar Salad without drowning it in dressing and the flavor was wonderful. Very, very good. I'll use this dressing again, only I will take the submitter's suggestions and make it ahead of time for the best flavor.
Love this! I used crumbled blue cheese in place of the blue cheese dressing because that's what I had on hand. Update: Hubby didn't care for the blue cheese in this (though I loved it!) so now I leave that out. Also, I only use about 2 T olive oil as and omit the vinegar, but use a little more lemon juice. Just personal preference. Overall, this is a great recipe when looking for Caesar without anchovies. Worcestershire has anchovies in it so that gives it that "Caesar" dressing flavor without the fishy taste. Thanks!
This is quite simply the best Caesar dressing I've ever made at home, and I've tried lots! For a no-fail, everyone loves it version, stick to the original recipe and it will never let you or your guests down. After using this recipe several times, I've begun experimenting with it. I've substituted the blue cheese salad dressing with ranch and creamy italian with stellar results, so don't be afraid to use what you have on hand. With a bit of experimentation, I've also discovered that you can cut down on the amount of olive oil, or omit it all together if you're trying to save fat/calories. Thank you Kirsten and Ingrid! This one I will keep always!
HAIL CAESAR! Salad that is! This dressing is phenomenol! Followed the recipe to the T and wouldn't tweak a thing! It is YUMLICIOUS! My mouth waters just thinking about it. Thank you Ingrid a kiss for the cook! Barbara
I didn't have the ingredients for the other very popular recipe on the site, so this one was tried with only one review. So glad I did - it was very tasty. We did not have time to wait the 4 hours, but it was good just the same. Most likely the flavors would be even better if we had waited. Give it a try!
Outstanding, I never know how to make a good salad dressing. All the dressings that I used from the store even a good brand doesn't meet my expectation. But this salad dressing is really good, plus the ingredients are easy to find. I actually deleted the blue cheese bec I don't have it in my pantry. I find it a little sour to taste to I guess next time I will cut down on the vinegar and the garlic. I love it. Now I can eat more salads and bring it to work.
I like the taste of Caesar salad dressing, but I'm always mentally skeeved out by the little fishies. Even with the few changes I had to make to accommodate my pantry, this was perfect! I used ranch instead of blue cheese dressing and white wine vinegar in place of red. Now, I can enjoy Caesar without a second thought! I love this!
Interesting variant of a Caesar. I substituted crumbled blue cheese for the blue cheese dressing, and then added about 1 tablespoon of anchovy paste. I found the anchovy paste gave the dressing a fuller, more balanced flavor.
As another reviewer stated I wouldn't call this Ceasar dressing; however, unlike that reviewer I would not give this recipe only one star just because of the name. This recipe just might be my new go-to dressing for salads. Awesome!
I made this two days ago and have used the dressing on three occasions. It is delicious and gets better over time! I omitted the blue cheese dressing as I didn't have any on hand. I also had to substitute apple cider vinegar for the red wine vinegar, lite mayonnaise for the regular mayo and dijon mustard for the dry mustard. Even with those changes, this dressing is awesome. I did add a little bit of milk to thin it down as it was a little thick for my tastes. Will never buy caesar salad dressing again!
Yum! This is the best Caesar salad dressing recipe I've used - so much flavor. The recipe is easy to follow, the ingredients are commonly found in most kitchens and the results are delicious. I look forward to making this again.
this was absolutely delicious. We ate it all weekend on Caesar salads with bacon and tomato. I was nervous when I got back from the store and thought maybe I should have grabbed a store bought dressing as a backup, but it turned out wonderfully.
Cannot buy caesar dressing where I live so this is a good substitute. Do not sell anchovy paste here either so I used about a teaspoon of Thai fish sauce instead. Mine was a little too thick to pour so I thinned it with milk to the consistency I wanted.
This is the first review I've written here, after several years of trying many wonderful recipes. This dressing is that good! My whole family loved it and we all agree it's the best Caesar salad we've EVER had at home or in a restaurant! I made it as written, including the anchovy paste. I topped the salad with grilled chicken, made for nice light meal on a hot day.(no one should write a review if they didn't follow the recipe) Thanks for posting this recipe, my new favorite salad dressing!
This may be the best salad dressing I've ever tasted, let alone made! And the leftovers were delicious as a dip with veggies and crackers. I used ranch dressing instead of bleu cheese (either would work well) and I used 5 whole anchovy fillets (because I love anchovies). My guests agreed that the dressing is 5 stars!
You just blew my freakin mind! Wow. I also used actual blue cheese instead of blue cheese dressing. I didn't have garlic tho! I used it all the day before and forgot to get more. So, what I did instead, I minced a shallot (closest thing to garlic I had), and added a bit of garlic powder. This is soooooo good.
This is the best dressing I have ever had! I made a few revisions because I was missing ingredients, ranch dressing instead of blue cheese dressing, Valentina instead of Tabasco, a little less Parmesan, lime chili powder instead of cayenne, lime instead of lemon and I added an avocado. Soo delicious!!!!! Can't wait to serve it at my barbecue tomorrow!
Wonderful! I did chicken out and only use 1 clove of minced garlic and added about 1/4 tsp. garlic powder not b/c we don't LOVE it, but b/c hubby has to go to work tomorrow, lol! The flavors of this are great and I did use the optional anchovy paste as suggested in the description. I will be making this super simple, delicious dressing often! Thanks for sharing. :)
I've tried many Caesar dressings, but this is my all-time favorite. I followed the recipe exactly as written, and then tasted and added extra anchovies...just because. This is a flavorful salad dressing and a great dip for vegetables or pita chips!
omg this was SO easy! me and bf couldn't believe how it tastes just like caesar dressing.. im am super impressed.. it didn't even need any salt or pepper.. only thing we didn't have was cayenne and it wasn't missed.. ty so much for the recipe
Overall very good. Followed recipe exactly except using 2 tbsp gorgonzola instead of blue cheese dressing and it tasted great. My only problem is that it does not incorporate well with the lettuce - you have to use a lot of it to make it even. I tried mixing it in and leaving it in the fridge for 1 hour and this time the lettuce had soaked up more of it but oddly tasted blander. Still working on that part.
I had trouble with this dressing. I didn't care for the flavor as made. It was a little too olive oil tasting so I added a little milk and more ranch dressing. I used ranch since I was serving it a group that may not like blue cheese.
This was a big hit! I didn't have time to make it 4 hours in advance and it was still delicious! I also added chopped anchovies instead if anchovy paste. Nobody knew, but it added a rich and salty flavor that was perfect with the garlic and lemon.
After reading a few reviews, I used just a little bit less olive oil and half the blue cheese dressing, but kept everything else the same. It was amazing. I detected no hint of the blue cheese, it was all Caesar. I used Frank's Hot Sauce because I was out of Tabasco and left out the anchovy paste. The Worcestershire sauce gives enough of that flavor that we didn't miss it. I will never buy Caesar dressing again.
I was looking for a great Caesar dressing after loving one in a restaurant....Just finished making this....didn't have blue cheese or anchovies...but oh my!! Not using it for a day, but if it gets better after sitting, it's going to be off the charts! Better than the restaurant! Just what I was looking for...thank you Ingrid!
I really enjoyed this dressing! I left off the anchovy paste because I didn't have any nor did I want to buy any since I doubt I would use it for anything else. I used all parmesan because that was what I had on hand and it was perfect. I might add the blue cheese next time if I have some on hand. I used white whine vinegar because I unknowingly ran out of red wine vinegar. It's a nice creamy tangy dressing, just what I was looking for. I also added a little extra lemon juice.
I can't rate this properly because I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I added homemade croutons, which my boyfriend said were the best he ever tasted (by Bobby Flay). I also added sliced onion because we love onion. The dressing was delicious, and the chicken was good but needed salt because a little bland which was surprising considering all the spices. I added a little olive oil to the spices and rubbed the chicken and refrigerated for a couple hours before I fried it. But I would definately make this again...just have to adjust to your individual taste.
GREAT recipe! I made it as written, the only change being that I just yesterday bought a bottle of lemon-infused olive oil. So I used that in the dressing (and I like a little extra lemon) and it was AMAZING. The only thing that would have made it better would be a little anchovy paste. Already put it on the grocery list and I'm serving this for Easter next week!
I get what people mean when they say "this isn't typical caesar dressing". It isn't, but it's still good. The red wine vinegar was a little over powering so next time I would use less. My mom liked it better than the typical Caesar dressing because it wasn't "as strong" as she put it. I'm a huge fan of Caesar salad though, so I probably won't be making this one again.
Since I have to rate this to offer comment, I will give it a 5. With that said, I didn't follow it. I eye-balled the measurements, substituted anchovies for fish sauce, garlic juice vice pureed garlic, blue cheese blended with heavy cream and some leftover juice from some filling for a stuffed avocado. Added in more fish sauce and Worcestershire. It still turned out great. Even my wife liked it. If anything, the combo of ingredients works and it's forgiving on the measurements. Lots of room to be creative and still end up with a wonderful result.
I made it with no changes to the recipe....didn't use anchovy paste (optional). It was really good and flavorful. It was my first homemade caesar dressing, so I had nothing to compare it to. Thus, the 4 stars. I will be making this one again.
I omitted the blue cheese dressing (because I didn't have any), and used jarred minced garlic (all I had!), additionally put a squirt of sriracha sauce - and this turned out FANTASTIC. I can't WAIT to make it with fresh garlic next time, because, in my opinion, that is the ONLY thing that would make it better.
This dressing is amazing! instead of the blue cheese dressing i used danish blue cheese instead. brought it to a party with grated parmasan cheese and homemade croutons and bang! everyone was begging for the recipe.
Made as written. Superb. We’re in a heat wave and had 8 for dinner. Rotisserie chicken from market and this Caesar. Put halved grape tomatoes and avocado on. Having it again tonight for Sunday dinner with chicken ( always buy two chickens!!) salad sandwiches. Make this. You’ll be happy.
Oh my gosh...delicious!!! I didn't blue cheese dressing or anchovy paste on hand so I left those ingredients out but it was still delicious. As another reviewer wrote "I will never buy caesar dressing again"
It was good. Nothing to write home about, but it was good. Not sure it's worth the extra effort and cost to make it, instead of buying it, though.
Okay, so I hate it when people change everything about a recipe and then rate it. That being said, I had a lime instead of a lemon and I had no blue cheese anything so didn’t include that or the anchovies. It was still delicious so I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that this recipe, as written, would also be delicious.
I made this once to bring to a party and ever since, I haven’t bought salad dressing because this is so easy and so good. It’s kind of a cross between Caesar, blue cheese and creamy garlic. I make it exactly as written, and serve with mixed spring greens, thinly sliced red onion, shaved Parmesan, and other salad veggies. Perfection!
I made this and we have been on a restricted diet so I made the following changes: -Omitted the mayonnaise and blue cheese and substituted with soft goat cheese. We did not have anchovies and I put in very little salt. It was quite picante, but very yummy.
I, like several others, did not have blue cheese dressing on hand so I omitted it. Other than that, I made it following the measurements. My 11 year old daughter absolutely loved it! She prefers it over ranch now. As for myself, I absolutely love it, too. No more store bought Caesar for me. Thank you for submitting this wonderful recipe.
i didnt have anchovy paste, dont like blue cheese dressing and I didnt use dry mustard I used dijon mustard instead, so beside not using these three ingredients and just substituting one this is a fabulous tasting dressing, super easy, super quick, and have most of the ingredients on hand. Awesome
Wow this was easily just as good and even better than the expensive bottled stuff we usually buy. I used real blue cheese instead of the dressing and it was great. I will definitely make this again and again. Thanks Ingrid!!
Just made for my sweetie and two 10 year old boys. BC crumbles instead of dressing. They LOVED it--all had 2nds. One kid tried the bottled dressing first and switched. Would add anchovie paste next time. Yummy!!
I used what I had on hand so there were a lot of substitutions but it came out amazing! I split it between miracle whip and mayonaise, I used a lime olive oil (which I halved because I don't like tons of oil in my dressing), horseradish mustard, a mexican blend cheese and apple cider vinegar. So yummy!
Once I discovered this recipe, I won't go back to anything else! The only change I make is to use 2 tbsp of blue cheese (not dressing) and everyone raves about it. This is a 5 star winner recipe! I make it so often I just leave the recipe on the fridge door. Thank you for sharing it!
This was delicious, but the parmesan cheese made the texture a little grainy. It was kind of thick, so when I used it the day after I made it, I added a little creamer. I didn't add the bleu cheese. I liked that there was no egg involved in this. It has an authentic Caesar flavor, and I'm sure I'll make it again.
I've tried too many Caesar dressing recipes over the years, finally I found a keeper! Love it!! Btw was outa blue cheese dressing used some goat and feta. Also was outa Worcestershire sauce so I used balsamic vinegar! ;)
