Ingrid's Caesar Salad Dressing

4.7
226 Ratings
  • 5 189
  • 4 27
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This Caesar salad dressing is always a hit! Prepare at least 4 hours in advance for the best taste. No raw egg means you can make this dressing and keep it in the fridge for up to 5 days, and it only gets better with time! For extra presentation serve with croutons, cubes of avocado, and grated Parmesan cheese. Leftover dressing makes a good dip for fresh veggies as a snack — just maybe not at work due to the awesome amount of garlic.

Recipe by MommyKirsten

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together mayonnaise, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, blue cheese dressing, vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, dry mustard, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper, and anchovy paste in a bowl until well blended.

  • Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 171.6mg. Full Nutrition
