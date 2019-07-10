I wish I could give this more than 5 stars. It's delicious. Here's a response to the poster who gave only 1 star because of the recipe's name, even though he admitted that it was tasty. First of all, the recipe is NOT named "Classic Caesar Salad Dressing" - it's named "Ingrid's Caesar Salad Dressing". Because it bears Ingrid's name, she has the right to adjust the ingredients list to her liking. Emeril does it, Bobby Flay does it, etc. What would be the point of this website if everyone used exactly the same ingredients for every recipe? BORING!! Kudos to MommyKirsten for having the heart of an artist and the palate of a chef and for sharing her recipe. If you agree, give it a thumbs-up.

