Coconut Chicken Soup

It is a northern Thai soup called Tom Khai Gai. Much of the flavor comes from the garnish that is added after it is cooked: the fresh lime, chiles, coriander leaves, and the roasted chili curry paste. This soup will have a bite to it no matter what you do, but you can modify the spiciness by changing the peppers and the amount of chili paste that you use.

By ellisreyes

  • Bring 1 cup coconut milk, lemon grass, ginger, and lime leaves to a boil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the chicken, fish sauce, and sugar. Reduce heat to medium, and continue cooking until the chicken no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 cup coconut milk, and bring to a simmer, about 3 minutes.

  • Divide the lime juice and curry paste into 4 bowls. Pour soup into bowls, and garnish with cilantro and Thai chiles.

436 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 1476.6mg. Full Nutrition
