Mom's Beef Shish Kabobs

My Mom has cooked this recipe for as long as I remember. Now that I live on my own, I can't wait to go back home over the holidays to have this excellent dish. Mom would probably be upset that I gave it away, but it is so delicious that I think everyone should have a chance to experience it. Technically shish kabobs use lamb, so these should be called beef kabobs, but this is the family recipe and what we call it.
Simple and straightforward marinade for shish kabobs! I used olive oil vs. veg. along with low sodium soy sauce. For the mustard, I used dijon left out the salt and cut the pepper in half. I reserved some of the marinade for the veggies and marinated the meat all day in a ziploc bag. I skewered the veggies (adding some cherry tomatoes) and meat separate basing the veggies with the reserved marinade. Overall, very tasty!
It was ok but I'm sure my (not so great) cooking had a lot to do with it. My meat manager suggested using a sirloin steak that was on sale. That cut wasn't hearty enough. Can anyone suggest the cut of beef for kabobs? Thanks.
Worcestershire and soy sauce have a lot of salt to begin with, so when I saw adding more salt, I passed. This was a good call. In addition, unlike some marinades with soy sauce, this didn’t impart an oriental flavor, which I’m not fond of with steak; another plus. The flavors came together well with none dominating another and with that good old beef flavor coming through. I’m a recent convert to marinades, preferring simply seasoned meats, but I’d make this again.
Great beef marinade, the lemon adds a nice twist and some nice flavor. I only had an hour to marinate, so I let them sit in fridge for 1/2 hour and on the counter for 1/2 hour. My kabobs turned out great!! Thanks for a great recipe, I’ll be using this marinade for plain steak too.
I made this for an outdoor dinner party for 8 people and doubled the recipe. Used low sodium soy sauce and switched the vegetable oil for olive oil which was perfect! I also added more veggies such as yellow squash and zucchini and yellow, red, orange and green peppers. I served the kabobs with basmati rice, a Greek salad and a baguette of freshly baked french bread. Not only was the recipe a beautiful colorful presentation, my guests loved it and actually asked for the extra sauce that was the marinade. Definitely would make again!
I did everything I could to mess this up and they still tasted great. I only had 4 hours to marinate so I went with that. Then it started raining and I didn't grill. I ended up putting the veggies in a pan and cooking half way done. Then I threw in the meat and browned it. Poured the marinade over brought to a boil and did a quick stir fry. It was delicious and even my picky husband liked it. I served it with Classic Rice Pilaf on AR by Chef John. Perfect pair. I wouldn't change a thing.
The only change I made was to leave out the mushrooms since my family doesn't like them. We marinated the meat a total of 8 hours and served over a bed of wild rice. My eight year old had seconds and said this recipe is "a keeper!" We all loved it! Thanks for sharing this delicious summer BBQ treat.
There is a mistake that most people do, the shish kabob are no the one in the photo. Actually the shish is the thing that we use to grill meat (the wooden stick inthe picture). The kabobs, in arabic kabab, is ground meat with garlic and special spices for the kabab. Anyway the one in the picture is simply called grilled meat, and we usually grill with it onions. Bon appetit.
Made this last night - a huge hit! I marinated the beef (used tenderloin) and mushrooms separately. I too left out the extra salt and no one added salt at the dinner table. I also used separate skewers for the meet and vegetables, so I could control the cooking a bit better - veggies cooked at medium and beef on high. The butcher mentioned that the tenderloin could get tough if overcooked - cooked it for about 10 minutes and it was perfect - medium rare. Used the marinade from the mushrooms for basting on the grill.
i love this marinade,but instead of marinating the meat for 8 hours then adding the mushrooms for another 8 hours i just made a double batch of marinade,and put the mushrooms in another baggie and did them together for 8 hours,turned out wonderful
Perfect marinade! I've used this a couple of times now and everybody loves it! The only change I make is to reduce the salt--I use a heavy 1/2 teaspoon. I marinate the meat as long as I can--sometimes just a half a day and it comes out tender and flavorful! Definitely a keeper!
Super easy marinade! All of these ingredients are staples in our household. I currently have filet chunks marinating for kabobs...everything smelled great, so I expect they'll taste even better. I ditched the additional salt since the soy/'shire/mustard combo have high salt contents. Ready to fire up the grill...
Love this recipe. But good meat is a must. We bought a steak the first time, marinaded it for 2 hours and it was amazing. The 2nd time we used a roast, marinaded it for 24 hours and it was too chewy for us to finish.
The flavor is good, but quite strong. I would go with just marinating and no basting, or no marinating and only basting. The veggie skewers (which I did separate from the meat), I basted a couple times through grilling and they were perfect!
When my husband took a bite of this he just stood there, wide-eyed and his mouth agape in disbelief at how good this was. Definitely going to be making this again and again. It was already very salty without adding the salt. I also put some summer squash and cherry tomatoes on the skewers. Top round worked really well for this recipe.
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly. I almost got lazy and threw out the excess marinade, but I was so glad I didn't. Heated up, it made a great gravy. I actually used my broiler instead of a grill, but it worked perfectly.
This is probably the best recipe I have found on this website! The marinade is so versatile. I use the marinade on just the vegetables most of the time and it comes out so fantastic. I have relatives over and they all wanted to take this recipe home with them. I recently used the marinade on some pork loin and beef for kabobs and it just infuses the meat with so much flavor. My only tip when making this recipe is to cut the vegetables in giant chunks so that when you start to get to the bottom of the bowl, you don't loose the ingredients in the marinade. This is because there will be a lot left over on the bottom. Like I said, I love this recipe and I will be using it for my upcoming wedding!
Awesome! I followed the recipe as written, w/the exception of the black pepper (I hate it) and I chose not to marinate my veggies, just the beef. Awesome. Did I say that already? Our meat was even a bit tough (not the best cut of meat to use for this) and it was still awesome. Great flavor that enhanced the natural beef flavor. This will be a staple beef marinade in the LTH house. THANKS so much mnmike!
I've used this marinade dozens of times to rave reviews every single time. I prefer to let the meat marinade for only 2-4 hours. I find that it only tastes like marinade if I let it go the 8+ hours the recipe recommends. I like meat to taste like meat. Using a shorter marinade time just enhances the flavor instead of changing it. I normally use it with beef but it also works well with chicken.
Oh MY Gosh! This is absolutely crazy good. Don't hesitate to try it. I love that it's just everyday ingredients we all have in the house, no special trips to forage for weird ingredients. Just good ordinary food. I can't wait to make this again.
I love this recipe! This has become my go-to marinade. I’ve made it countless times over about 5 years. Everyone is blown away when I use this marinade. I do recommend using a meat mallet on tougher meats though
Was hesitant to follow this recipe, only because it didn't have as many reviews as another recipe, but I'm glad I did. It was delicious. Used all the ingredients exactly as listed except mushrooms, and only marinated the top sirloin about 4-1/2 hrs. I also didn't baste the meat, but didn't need to, it turned out great. Used green peppers, onions, Campari tomatoes, yellow squash and green zucchini. Will use this recipe again.
Only change I made was to NOT add the salt. Unless the original recipe called for low-sodium soy sauce, no extra salt is needed. In fact, we thought it was still on the salty side so next time I will try it with low sodium soy sauce and add only salt to taste. I skewered the mushrooms and meat together and the onion and pepper seperately so the veggies could cook longer. Everyone here enjoyed this after about 10 hours of total marinade time. Definitely making this again!
This was an excellent marinade! We pretty much followed it verbatim and used some different veggies. I would probably use reduce sodium soy sauce the next time we make it however because it was just a little on the salty side for our taste, but it was still very tasty.
Was so easy and really yummy. I used sirloin as well as LAMB (so so good!!). I added a bigger selection of vegetables; listed veggies plus whole mini red, yellow and orange bell peppers, zucchini and snap peas and bacon wrapped whole pearl onions (yum). I also used separate skewers for the meat and veggies to better control cook time for each. Served over jasmine rice and all my kids and husband loves them. Will definitely make these again!!!
These are amazing! I used to use a different marinade but I wanted to try something else and I'm so glad I did. I just loved this marinade and so did the rest of the family. Due to a few people in our family having sodium restricted diets, I used 'sweet soy' and left out the additional salt. Someone asked what type of beef to use for shish kabobs and I always use stew meat. This will be my go-to recipe from now on when grilling shish kabobs. It's important to use the rest of the marinade for basting, like the recipe suggests. It really put it over the top!
Made this a few times now, and the whole family quite likes it. The other times I only marinated the meat for a couple hours and the mushrooms not at all - this time, however; I marinated the full time and the mushrooms as well. I will definitely marinate the mushrooms from now on - so much better! The meat I found was too salty marinating for the full time though, so I think I'll cut the salt in half next time.
Very delicious! I did not add any salt as no need with some of the ingredients being salty enough, used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, dijon mustard, low sodium soy sauce, sirloin steak. I did add pineapple and cherry tomatoes to the kabobs. We all loved the flavor! Will definitely use this recipe again! Thanks for sharing!
just made this recipe tonight and did not change a thing! Everybody loved it ! The meat was very tender and the flavor was amazing. The edges of the meat and veggies were brown and crispy while the rest was perfectly cooked. Tip: If you are using skewers that are larger than the thin bamboo ones, make sure you cut your veggies pretty large. And make sure you get large mushrooms. I sliced an average red and green bell pepper into fourths and then cut each one of those in half. If veggies are too small they split and fall of skewers. I will be making these again for sure.
Like others on here I used olive oil vs vegetable oil, I used low sodium soy and sea salt vs table salt...the marinade is one I will be using for EVERYTHING now...so good, I marinated overnight. My only problem was my veggies weren't as done as I would have liked them(I used zucchini, summer squash, red bell peppers and onion and potatoes) I par boiled the potatoes before I skewered them so thankfully those were perfect! Also has anyone tried stew meat for this? Our meat got a little too tough, The cut I bought was Texas style something because they didn't have sirloin.
I didn’t add the salt, thank goodness. It’s still a little too salty but that could be my pregnancy taste buds because this is pretty close to my own steak marinade. Anyways, I added five or six shakes of basil, cut down on the lemon a tad bit and added two cloves of garlic. All in all my whole family was very happy with it, and so that makes me very happy with it. (Minus the super salty flavor, but again I blame the pregnancy)
The proportions are off in this recipe. I made 9 skewers and there was not enough marinade for all of the beef and vegetables. Marinade is also very boring so I added 1 tbsp of sesame oil, another 1/4 cup of olive oil, lime juice and zest instead of lemon (lime and beef go much better together than lemon), 1/2 cup of water, 1/2 cup of Asian Sesame Vinaigrette salad dressing, 1/4 cup of brown sugar. This was a drastic flavour improvement and also increased the amount of marinade. Do not skimp on the salt and pepper, the meat and vegetables need the seasoning. A large bowl works fine, there is no need to waste plastic bags for the marinade. I parboiled the onions and red peppers for about 5 minutes to soften them a little otherwise with only 15 minutes on the grill you end up with raw vegetables on your skewers which I think is gross. I do not enjoy biting into a chunk of raw onion. Trust me on the parboil method. You do not want to boil them to mush or you can't skewer them. By doing this, the onions and peppers finish cooking on the grill and the onions in particular can start to caramelize a bit. I only used vidalia onions, mushroom caps and red peppers as green peppers can be too bitter. 15 minutes on the grill and the marinade turned into basting sauce, these ended up very good. It would not have been a success if the vegetables went on the grill raw. Be sure you boil the leftover marinade if you plan on using it as basting sauce or you will be basting your skewers
Made these for our camping trip and they were a hit! I had the beef marinating in a ziplock bag and the veggies all washed and cut up in another ziplock. When I got there I put them on the skewers and they cooked quickly and were delicious!
This was a last minute decision to have beef kabobs so I could only marinate for 2 1/2 and it was still very flavorful. I followed recipe except added pineapple chunks instead of mushrooms since I didn't have mushrooms. Put everything (except pineapples) in zip bag, seasoned with Goya seasoning, then added the marinade and let sit in fridge for 2 1/2 hrs. Put them on skewers and broiled in a pre-heated broiler for 8 minutes each side. Served over beef flavored rice. Added corn on the cob as a side. Really quick meal and even quicker if you are marinating the day before! This is a keeper.
My family really liked it, although we all agreed it was a tad too salty, and that was after I reduced the salt. I would suggest completely removing the salt from the recipe, as most soya sauces are salty enough to carry this recipe. I think I will add a little more zip to it next time with some dried chili peppers. All in all though, quite satisfactory.
This is a great recipe! I skewered the veges separately from the meat and mushrooms, Grilled the veges for 6 or 7 minutes then moved them to the other side of the grill to finish cooking away from the coals. I put the steak and mushroom skewers on and cooked them for about 4 mins on each side. Soooooo good! Thanks Mnmike, your Mom was right on!
Made marinade as instructed. Used both top sirloin and chicken and marinaded overnight. Otherwise, followed directions and it was awesome!!! Served it over an olive oil and garlic wheat cous cous!! This is a keeper!!!!
This was very tasty ! I usually just marinate the beef in italian dressing, but this was a million times better. Was not sure about the soy sauce (I dont usually care for the taste}. But this was amazing!! Will definitely use again for other beef recipes.
I tried this marinade last night and it was a big hit with my family. Both of my extremely fussy children had second helpings of the steak! I made a few tweaks by omitting the mushrooms, doubling the lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce, and cutting the salt in half. All in all an excellent recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I was searching for a marinade that sounded good and this hit the spot. I, like many others, omitted the additional salt and I was running low on lemon juice so I used less than what was called for. Also, because I really enjoy ginger, I added several tablesppons of fresh grated ginger. The recipe adjuster made it very easy for me to tweak for the group I needed to cook for (kabob for 50+)! Very impressed with the marinade and I anticipate I will use it frequently in the future
Made this for my husband with cubed boneless short ribs.cubed. Use lime juice instead of lemon and no salt. My husband loved it. Said it was one of the best marinades ever. will definitely make again for shish k-bobs and other meat Than you.
It’s just okay. I so wanted to like this recipe. I followed some of the other reviewers advice and omitted the salt but I think it needed the salt. It was rather bland. I marinated in the sauce for about 12 hours and then grilled them. Whatever leftover meat and vegetables I didn’t put on the grill, I combined with the chicken and vegetables from the “yummy honey chicken kebabs” recipe and marinated another several hours. I then sautéed these together and added hoisin sauce and oyster sauce, salt, sesame oil, minced garlic, and olive oil. It was better. I doubt I would try this again.
This tastes fantastic! I used top beef sirloin. The only thing I did differently was marinade both the meat and mushrooms together for about six hours because I didn't have enough time to marinate as the recipe states.
Why would you add so much salt when you have already Soy Sauce which is very salty to begin with? Also why would you use vegetable oil instead of olive oil? Also you need some balsamic vinegar or cooking wine vinegar to balance this out. The lemon juice will not be enough.
Excellent recipe! Followed the directions. Enjoyed this very much. Very easy. Great results. I would make this one again, and again. Really enjoyed it. Just make sure that you marinate your meet long enough (depending on the cut). I would definitely serve this to company with lots of veggies on the skewers. Thanks for posting!
The marinade was a-mazing! Incredibly simple and tasty. I used Tri-Tip steaks cubbed up and marinated over night(the day of I marinated the bellpeppers and red onion and hour before grill time)! They were a hit with my family, my 4 year old ate 3 kabobs.
Fantastic exactly as is! I've used this marinade for pork tenderloin as well, really good. I'm also incredibly lazy so instead of making proper kebabs I've recently started mixing everything in a 9x13 pan with some of the marinade and broiling it, turning over often. Great flavor, will use again and again and again!
This was so good! I tripled it for 12 people, and they ate all of it. Will make it again. The steak and mushrooms in the marinade was delicious. This marinade really brings out the steak flavor, The only change I made was on accident I increased the Worcestershire sauce and it still came out great!
