Mom's Beef Shish Kabobs

316 Ratings
  • 5 246
  • 4 50
  • 3 12
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

My Mom has cooked this recipe for as long as I remember. Now that I live on my own, I can't wait to go back home over the holidays to have this excellent dish. Mom would probably be upset that I gave it away, but it is so delicious that I think everyone should have a chance to experience it. Technically shish kabobs use lamb, so these should be called beef kabobs, but this is the family recipe and what we call it.

By Mike Hearne

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
16 hrs
total:
16 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk the vegetable oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, black pepper, and salt together in a bowl; pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add the beef, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator 8 hours or overnight.

  • Add the mushrooms to the bag, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and reseal the bag; marinate in the refrigerator another 8 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove the beef and mushrooms from the marinade, shaking off any excess liquid. Pour the marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for 10 minutes; set aside for basting.

  • Thread pieces of green bell pepper, beef, red bell pepper, mushroom, and onion onto metal skewers, repeating until all ingredients are skewered.

  • Cook the skewers on the preheated grill, turning frequently and brushing generously with the reserved marinade until nicely browned on all sides and the meat is no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 58.7mg; sodium 2815.9mg. Full Nutrition
