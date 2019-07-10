Mom's Beef Shish Kabobs

The proportions are off in this recipe. I made 9 skewers and there was not enough marinade for all of the beef and vegetables. Marinade is also very boring so I added 1 tbsp of sesame oil, another 1/4 cup of olive oil, lime juice and zest instead of lemon (lime and beef go much better together than lemon), 1/2 cup of water, 1/2 cup of Asian Sesame Vinaigrette salad dressing, 1/4 cup of brown sugar. This was a drastic flavour improvement and also increased the amount of marinade. Do not skimp on the salt and pepper, the meat and vegetables need the seasoning. A large bowl works fine, there is no need to waste plastic bags for the marinade. I parboiled the onions and red peppers for about 5 minutes to soften them a little otherwise with only 15 minutes on the grill you end up with raw vegetables on your skewers which I think is gross. I do not enjoy biting into a chunk of raw onion. Trust me on the parboil method. You do not want to boil them to mush or you can't skewer them. By doing this, the onions and peppers finish cooking on the grill and the onions in particular can start to caramelize a bit. I only used vidalia onions, mushroom caps and red peppers as green peppers can be too bitter. 15 minutes on the grill and the marinade turned into basting sauce, these ended up very good. It would not have been a success if the vegetables went on the grill raw. Be sure you boil the leftover marinade if you plan on using it as basting sauce or you will be basting your skewers