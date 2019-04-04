French Onion Soup with Homemade Beef Stock

In my quest for the perfect onion soup, I came across this recipe. I am sorry to say that it just did not work for us. It is far removed from the classic french onion soup that we all think of. It was time consuming, which I can handle if the rewards and effort pay off. I think that the parsnips were too strong in the stock. I was attracted to this because it sounded so healthy with all the veggies. The color was lacking even though I browned the beef first. I think that some amount of red wine is vital to rceipe or it is just not french onion soup. I will continue on my quest but do thank you for you spuring me on and for a good stock for vegetable soup.

