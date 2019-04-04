French Onion Soup with Homemade Beef Stock
While making beef stock from scratch is time-consuming, it really makes the best beef broth for French onion soup! Of course, you can always buy beef stock, too (if you are in a hurry)! This serves four as a main course with crunchy French bread and a simple side salad (try mixing tender butter lettuce, sweet green and red leaf lettuce, some crunchy iceberg, confetti light green cabbage, and grated carrot with candied pecans and a light balsamic or Italian dressing).
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Editor's Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the beef stock ingredients. The actual amount of the stock ingredients consumed will vary.
Cook's Note
On December 26, my dear Mom passed away. She was an amazing cook who didn't let the ravages of Parkinson's and rheumatoid arthritis stop her from creating the most amazing and tasty dishes! My father recently came across a small but thick notebook packed full of my Mom's original recipes — all handwritten — and this is one of them. It rocked then (I remember), and I hope you will enjoy it now (although making the beef stock is time-consuming). And of course, store-bought does work, lol.