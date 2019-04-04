French Canadian Meatball Stew
This meatball fricassee is a popular meal in the homes of many French Canadians. It will leave your home smelling of warm spices and your belly full.
The recipe I have does not have egg or onion in the meatballs and we roast the meatballs in the oven before putting them in the broth. But the essential is there and very good. I serve it with mashed potatoes with the sauce instead of milk. Delish!!!
I had never had a recipe with these spices added to meat so I was hesitant to try it but I made the recipe exactly as described. It turned out wonderful! It was delicious. The only change I would make would be to add a small onion instead of a large onion because the onion to meat ratio was a bit much for me. Even so, this was a delicious meal and I will make it again. I served it with a side of steamed carrots with brown sugar and nutmeg. My husband and my grandsons ate large portions and got refills, so it was a hit all the way around!
The clove was overpowering in an otherwise decent recipe
very good. next time i would cut the cloves by at least half and use about 1/2 the remaining flour for the gravy. did everything the way the recipe called and everything was pretty much dead on. the roasted flour was something totally new for me. really liked the added flavor. will make again.
I made this recipe exactly as stated and it was amazing. There was so much flavour and it was the perfect comfort food for a fall day. My whole family loved it.
Feel like I'm in my grandma's dining room, just awesome recipe
I followed the recipe but seemed a little short on liquid when I started cooking the meatballs and so added a little more broth. They were delicious!
My mother and memere always made this recipe with just cinnamon. Good recipe though.
Absolutely loved this recipe. Not a fan of cloves so I did omit the cloves. The recipe is similar to a Swedish meatball. I served cooked julienned carrots on top when I served it in big white bowls. It’s like winter meatball stew. I also had never heard of roasting the flour. I did serve it with a white wine. It’s a keeper!
This recipe was simple and delicious!!
loved this dish
This is similar to parts of the traditional ragout. Delicious, great way to celebrate the new year. We need to be gluten-free so I substituted King Arthur measure-to-measure for the flour (including roasting it) and it worked well. Only other change I made was to reduced in half the amount of ground cloves.
