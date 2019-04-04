French Canadian Meatball Stew

This meatball fricassee is a popular meal in the homes of many French Canadians. It will leave your home smelling of warm spices and your belly full.

By Nancy Carreiro

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Spread flour out in a thin, even layer on a baking sheet.

  • Roast flour in the preheated oven until medium brown in color, 10 to 15 minutes; stir often and watch carefully to avoid burning. Remove flour from the baking sheet immediately once the desired color has been reached; set aside in a shallow bowl to cool.

  • Melt butter in a large, heavy pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook and stir until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Transfer onion to a large mixing bowl. In a small bowl, mix the cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves; stir spice mix into onion. Place ground pork, parsley, egg, and bread crumbs in the bowl, and mix to combine thoroughly. Form meat mixture into 1-inch meatballs; roll each meatball in the roasted flour. Reserve unused flour.

  • Pour chicken broth into the pot and bring to a boil over medium heat. Carefully add the meatballs, stirring to keep them from sticking to the bottom. Add the bay leaf. Simmer meatballs 20 minutes. Add potatoes and simmer until potatoes are tender and the broth has reduced, about 20 minutes longer. Transfer meatballs to a bowl with a slotted spoon.

  • Remove and discard bay leaf. Mix remaining roasted flour and cold water together in a cup. Gradually whisk flour mixture into the simmering broth to thicken. Bring stew to a full boil. Cook, stirring constantly, until gravy thickens, about 5 minutes.

  • Season with salt and black pepper. Return meatballs to stew and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 107.5mg; sodium 230.2mg. Full Nutrition
