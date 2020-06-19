My ex had FINALLY, after 2 years, 5 months, and 17 days but I'm not bitter, found "that last moving box he swore was NOT in his basement," and, once I thoroughly cleaned the mouse nest out of my newly re-acquired Crock Pot, I was itchin' to actually cook. Inexplicably, I had ended up with a stockpile of canned tart cherries. Wanting to make a "3-ingredient dump cake" (haha, I said "dump") I saw on FB, I realized the cherries alone would simply not do, and so I found this recipe. I accidentally had cornstarch (for me, cooking is making toast, so I have no business being in possession of something as specific as cornstarch) and *unexpired* sugar (whaaaat?). The pie filling came out amazingly perfect. I even tried to pull my 9yo son away from Minecraft to show him how the cornstarch changed consistency with heat but he was busy building the solar system out of TNT and couldn't be bothered with science. I put the cherry pie filling into the butter-greased CP, mixed a stick of melted butter with yellow cake mix (also both miraculously unexpired - what whaaaat??), crumbled that on top of the cherry pie filling, cooked on high for 2 hours, and was happily sugared up for several days. Granted, it didn't come out as anything I'd want to photograph - but it was DELICIOUS. The cherry pie filling was *almost* too sweet, but most people wouldn't think that, as they would eat it as dessert after a meal, and not AS the meal itself, 3x/day, for 4 days.