Cherry Pie Filling

300 Ratings
  • 5 246
  • 4 38
  • 3 8
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

A homemade cherry pie filling! You can use fresh or frozen tart cherries.

By mrsC

Gallery

Credit: MrsFisher0729
74 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cherries into a saucepan over medium heat, and cover the pan; heat cherries until they release their juice and come to a simmer, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir often.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, whisk the sugar with cornstarch until smooth; pour the mixture into the hot cherries and juice, and thoroughly combine. Return to low heat, bring to a simmer, and cook until the filling has thickened, about 2 minutes; remove from heat, let cool, and use as pie filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 0.9g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/13/2022