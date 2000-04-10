Romanian Apple Cake

This Romanian apple cake is a wonderfully simple, yet delicious treat! It is so moist and fresh, it will surely be a favorite with your family, just like it is with mine! The main length of the preparation time is cutting and peeling the apples. A mixture of apples works great, although I usually use Golden Delicious apples.

By RAVRAM

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan. Cut the apples into 1-inch wedges; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, whisk eggs and sugar together until blended. Mix in baking soda, oil, cinnamon, and vanilla. Stir in flour until just incorporated. Fold in apples and walnuts. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly; this cake is best served warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 123.6mg. Full Nutrition
