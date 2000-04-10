This Romanian apple cake is a wonderfully simple, yet delicious treat! It is so moist and fresh, it will surely be a favorite with your family, just like it is with mine! The main length of the preparation time is cutting and peeling the apples. A mixture of apples works great, although I usually use Golden Delicious apples.
This recipe is wonderful! I live in Holland and they do not sell vegetable oil like they do at home in America, so I had to use corn oil and it turned out perfectly. I used Braeburn apples since our choice of apples are not the same as they are in the states. I think using Braeburn apples was far better than the typical American apples I've grown up eating. This cake is even better the next day when kept in an air-tight container; it actually makes the cake more moist. I used the walnuts like it called for, but I made this again a week later and did not use them. I'm not a fan of nuts in recipes, but I think this recipe is perfect with the nuts but even better without them!! Simple ingredients, easy to make and absolutely delicious. I couldn't ask for any better! ***After consulting my neighbor who happens to have moved to Holland from Romania, she told me that this in it's traditional Romanian form does NOT involve walnuts at all. Just thought I'd pass that bit of information along.***
This is just like what my grandmother (Romanian, of course, she immigrated to Canada with my grandfather) used to make, she called it Appelkuchen (not sure of spelling). She diced the apples finely probably because her teeth were not so good anymore. This tastes best about a day or so after cooking and, for a cake, keeps quite well. Any substitutions detract from the authenticity and longevity of the cake; applesauce spoils much faster than oil, I always say that the bacteria, mold etc. have healthy tastes, they don't eat junk foods as they have no nutrients! So it is not healthy, but a delicious hearty spice cake that anyone not overly concerned about their diet will enjoy a slice of. It tastes a bit like apple pie or apple sauce but as a cake. And it does have a lot of apples, so you get a good dose of fruit. Alright enough rambling but I am happy to have found this recipe and be able to make my grandmother's cake!
My son and I made this as part of a school report on Romania. It was a huge hit at school and he came home with an empty pan and tons of requests for the recipe. Now months later his class has requested that he bring it for their Valentine's Day Party. (I don't normally think of apple cake for Valentine's Day but it's what they want.) It is very easy to make and tastes good. Obvisously, it is a hit with kids.
This was very easy to prepare. The cake looked very lumpy and I thought that there were too many apples, but it made the cake very moist and tasty. Was great warm but even better the next day.
AWESOME! This was so delicious in a real comfort-food, homey kind of way. I made this for my husband to take to the Thanksgiving lunch he had at work. I used five kinds of apples (Macintosh, Granny Smith, Gala, Pink Lady, and Jonagold). I baked it in a bundt pan and then when it cooled (to make it pretty for sharing) I drizzeled it with glaze that I made with powdered sugar, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and a dash of salt. I will say that I, like others, thought I'd done something wrong when I was through mixing the batter. It's all apples! But as it bakes, the cake puffs up and around the apples and it's just yummy. I love the big apple chunks. It's like apple pie meets spice cake. So good! I'll be making this a lot in the future.
This is a great cake. Right away I decided I wanted to add 1 T. of cinnamon instead of what it called for. We are a cinnamon family, especially when it comes to cinnamoned apples. I added 1/4 t. salt to bring to enchance flavors since I believe that all recipes need a little salt. Yes, it seems that 5 apples is a lot, but it's not. The apple takes the cake in this recipe.
This was a nice apple cake, made to the recipe. My apples carry a lot of moisture, so needs a little more flour for me, otherwise it's too moist. I would have liked to see some more cinnamon in it. Good warmed up. Did powdered sugar glaze for the top, but it doesn't really need anything. Thanks for the recipe. 10/26/09~I have made this 3 times since this review, just a hint, I used about 4 cups of sliced apples as most apple cake/crisp recipes use this amount. Since varying apples are different sizes (mine are huge, I only use two for 4 cups) it helps to know how much instead of how many. 9/12/2010~made apple muffins from this. Used 4 Cups of apples, subbed 1/2 cup applesauce for 1/2 cup of the oil(which I always do), made in dark muffin pans, lowered temp to 325 cooked 22 to 24 minutes, got 18 muffins. Still great!
This cake is SUPER. Did not change any of the ingredients. Did make a mistake by not reading ahead in the recipe and put all the dry ingredients together and then adding them to the dry. Folded the apples and walnuts in at the end. All come out wonderful. I used to make this cake 40 years ago when we went camping. Lost the recipe. So glad to have it back. Just a pleasure to serve.
I halved this recipe and used only one egg (since half the recipe would be 1&1/2 eggs). I also used a "generous" 1 tsp of cinnamon. I diced two small gala apples and omitted the walnuts since I was making it for my two babies under the age of 3. I baked it in an 8x8 glass pan for 25mins. The texture of this cake was perfect. My kids loved it! It was just right with my morning coffee.
This was just the kind of recipe I was looking for;simple and wonderful.I dont think Delicious apples are the best choice though,Macintosh and/or Granny Smith would be better.I used 3 kinds of apples and did not add walnuts as I had none on hand.Also this would probably work well with whole wheat flour.This recipe is a keeper!
Good flavor and we enjoyed the first day. But it was very moist, and by the second day it was downright too wet to eat, even though I only covered loosely with plastic wrap. I don't think i will make again, unless we use it up the same day.
Superb quality and simplicity. Followed the recipe to the letter. Gets better every day. Moist and an old world spice sweet. The perfect texture - I've never had a cake set so consistently as this one. Thank-you!!!!
My family liked this recipe. We agreed it was a little bland. But since we had some ice-cream caramel topping, we drizzled that over each piece. Oh.My.Gosh. It was awesome! You've gotta try it with the caramel topping! So, I'll be making it again. Next time, I'll add 1/8 - 1/4 tsp salt, and maybe decrease the baking soda a little since every bite had a distinct baking soda flavor. And maybe I'll try a struesel topping.
Hi guys! Ravram here... Love the reviews! Glad everyone seems to like it. I should have mentioned a few things when originally posting this but here goes: Of couese please adjust to suit your and your families needs. Add cinnamon or nutmeg or not. Use pears (I do too sometimes and a pinch of black pepper but I digress ...) sometimes a glaze sometimes just powdered sugar. I always used walnuts cause I love them plus my grandparents had a bunch of walnut trees in their orchard ... In Romania. So there you to. Every family is different - every village woman had her own special twist or secret. I used to love visiting my grandparents :-) In any event; adjust the recipe to suit your needs. Another tip is brown sugar 1 cup works great as well as what I originally wrote.
I wanted to try this recipe, but since there are only two of us, I halved it. I baked it in a large Pyrex pie plate. I don’t like to rate something that I changed, but the changes are small ones that shouldn’t affect it. I ran out of vegetable oil, so I subbed ‘pure’ olive oil, not the extra virgin. I use 2 smaller eggs instead of 1 1/2 (I mean we’re only talking about 2T egg, after all) and when it came to the walnuts, I forgot to halve the amount (oops!), luckily we like nuts. I baked it for 45 minutes and the tester came out clean. The cake turned out great, nice and moist. I’ll definitely make this again! I think I’ll write down the half recipe, since it’s such a nice size for us.
Turned out wonderful, used unsweetened applesauce instead of oil and use artificial sugar in place of sugar..turned out even better than using the oil and real sugar as stated in recipe....
This cake is GREAT! I really love this recipe... I have made this cake 4 times in the last 4 weeks and everyone loves it! :) I added a little bit or raisins and pineapples and it tastes even better! :) The cake is moist and delicious, you should definitely try it!!!
This is, by far, the BEST apple cake recip I have tried. It's simplicity is an added bonus. I will be using it when my granddaughter visitis, as I think she will be able to easily follow the directions. I added a light drizzle of glaze last time I made it, this time I threw in a handful of dried cranberries. Love it!
Pretty yummy! I didn't use the walnuts, as others said it wasn't authentic and I also don't like them. I used Fuji apples because that's what I had, and it was fruit-sweet, not too sweet. The family enjoyed it, I just wish it had something to make it pop!
This cake is awesome! Sassyoldlady's picture of this cake made me want to try it. I had only 4 Granny Smith apples and not quite enough sugar. So I used about a half a cup of home made syrup (the Absolute Best Pancake syrup from this site) in addition to a cup of sugar. Baked this in a bundt pan. I baked it for 45 minutes and topped it with the syrup mentioned above. Definitely a keeper!! Thanks
This is one great recipe. The first cake I baked I used a mix of apples. I found 6 cups of large chunks is about right and I do mean large. Mine were about half the size of a base ball diamond. The second cake was made with twenty ounce pepin. I only need two of the pepin to make six cups. They are huge. I will try Braeburn next which we do grow in Michigan as well as other parts of the U.S. I used 2 tsp of cinnamon and one and a little less than 1/3 of sugar. I think the sugar depends on how sour the apples are. I would only use the 1 1/2 cups of sugar if the apples were sour. I take dinner out to my sister and brother-in-laws helpers at their orchard. This week it is going to be beef stew, biscuits and apple cake of course. This is truly a must try cake and the recipe goes together quick and easy.
I made 1 1/2 times the recipe (brought it in as the cake for my son's birthday celebration at daycare). I omitted the walnuts and added an additional apple in its place. For the cinnamon I simply ground up two thin sticks and used that. Increasing the recipe leads to semi-measurements (example, "- cup & - tsps." so I simply used even amounts rounding up or down. It was a hit, everyone wanted seconds! On another note, this is very similar to a cake I enjoyed as a child (baked by my Hungarian grandmother). Lightly topped with vanilla glaze.
Made this for the first time tonight. Simple and so delicious. Served it up warm to my husband, son and my son's friend. A BIG HIT! Definitely and old fashion, traditional recipe. LOVE IT! In reading the other reviews I can't wait to taste it again after a day or two if my son and his friend don't eat it all. Thanks for sharing. Will definitely be making again.
I made this today for my little boy's birthday party. The guests seemed to like it and several of them went back for seconds, but it just didn't do it for me. Too many apples made for a sort of mushy texture. I think it would have benefited from more cinnamon, but I won't be making this again. Frankly, I doubt that I'll eat the leftovers. I infinitely prefer my mom's apple cake (with cream cheese icing, yum) and am going to make sure I track down her recipe!
delicious! Did not add walnuts so our one year old could enjoy it too. Perfect sweetness for us but the amount of sugar to use really depends on your apples. TASTE your apples first, if they are already sweet, reduce your sugar; if they are tart add a bit more. We loved this. Thanks for the recipe!
This is very good! I made this exactly as stated and it was very tasty. I used 5 Gala apples and it was more than enough apples for the amount of batter. It baked up nicely and has a slightly crispy exterior that I thought was yummy. Very simple, yet flavorful cake. My husband loved it. Great recipe!
OMG this has to be the best apple recipe ever. I made this thanks to sassyoldlady's picture, so a big thank you to here! I think it was absolutely perfect exactly as written. It definitely doesn't need an icing. It is moist and just the perfect amount of sweet. I would highly recommend that everyone tries this at least once.
wonderful ! wonderful ! This is such a delicious cake, moist & tasty. I made this yesterday for company & WOW !! fantastic, and I made it exactly as written, using 4 very large granny smith apples. It seemed a peculiar texture after mixing in the appple chunks & walnuts, (seemed to be chopped apples with a sauce). However, it turned out yummy! Thank you for this delightful recipe & I see no reason for anyone to change a single thing.
This is the ugliest cake - going into the oven - but, when it is done - WOW! I've made this many times and find peeled/cored Granny Smith apples work best. My Romanian friends say, "savuros" (sp?) Try lightly sprinkling it with cinnamon-sugar before baking. Check out the picture I took the first time I made this cake - its only gotten better. Petrecere frumoasa!
I was surprised how well this turned out! Definitely tastes better the next day -- just cover after it cools from the oven. I used only 1/2 cup of sugar and upped the spices (cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg) and cut the apples into 1/2 inch wedges as 1 inch seems huge. I also tried adding a middle streusal layer (of blended pecans, brown sugar and butter like a coffee cake topping) instead of the walnuts, and this was a big hit.
Wow. I must say, this is probably my favorite apple recipe now. It's fast, easy, not too much chopping involved... I hate when I have to sit and cut 10 apples into little paper thin slivers, haha. :) I made it without the walnuts, but my family ADORED IT. It was gone in 15 minutes. No lie. :)
This was a hit at the B&B this fall! I chopped the apples rather than using them in thick slices (I also only had 3 large apples, so that's what I used). I also substituted unsweetened apple sauce for the oil, but all else was per the recipe. I really enjoyed this as a coffee cake and my guests did too!
Excellent snack cake, especially when drizzled with vanilla icing (powder sugar with a little butter, milk and vanilla). And, like the last reviewer said, even better the next day if stored in airtight container which makes it moister. I will make this one again and again!
This cake was phenomenal. The dough/batter is very thick, and I didn't have enough to cover the apples, so I had to whip up another half batch. I also had to press it into the pan and over the apples. I may have used a lot more apples than the recipe called for, but it worked out great. Based on the thickness of the dough/batter, I thought the cake would be tough, but it was quite moist from the apples and delicious. It is really good warm with vanilla ice cream. I found this recipe while looking for something similar to a Polish "szarlotka". It is not quite the same, but definitely worth making again.
I didn't think this cake was all that great. I even laughed when I read one of the reviews said it was too sweet. This is a dessert that I would recommend to someone who doesn't like sweet desserts. I just felt like something was missing. It was very bland. I put butter on my piece while it was warm just to give it some flavor. One of my kids wanted to know why I made bread with apples in it. I guess you could add cream cheese frosting. The recipe is simple but so is the taste.
Fantastic as is! Over the past few weeks I've made this super simple cake a number of times and everyone loves it. My husband brought some to work and they loved it so much I made one just for him to bring in. My toddlers playgroup loved it and so do my neighbors. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
This is by far our favorite apple cake, always turns out the same very easy to make and my fiance can eat the whole thing in a single afternoon. I am makng it for a Thanksgiving potluck at work and i know everyone will love it.
The cake is yummy! I am originally from Romania and I spent 1/2 of my life there. This is not the cake my grandmother used to make. This cake resembles the "american" cakes I very much enjoy from this website. The Romanian traditional apple cake has 3 layers, the middle one being the apples' layer, surrounded by a special kind of dough. It's very different in taste and looks...but this cake is also delicious!
My wife loved this cake, even the next morning when it was cold. Personally I thought it was a little bready and bland, but it was good when it was hot and with some ice cream. I will add more cinimon next time, and maybe some cloves or something to give it a little more flavor.
This baked up beautifully was soo simple to prepare I followed the recipe exactly except for one thing after I cut the apples I did add some lemon juice to them to keep them from discoloring while I mixed up the batter oh and I made a simple glaze for the cake with just conf sugar, vanilla, and some milk my romanian husband loved it really all of us did.. Made it last night and this morning only three pieces left will definitly make this one again thanks so much for an easy yummy treat :)
This recipe was very easy and very yummy. I have made four apple cakes in the last 2 weeks--all have been devoured by my family quickly. The only thing I did differently was to add more cinnamon and I made a powdered sugar glaze to go over it. Thank you!
this was so so easy and so delicious. my boyfriend is romanian so i was looking up recipes that might remind him of home and this one was a hit! I made one in the afternoon and it was gone by the evening. I made another one the next day and same thing! I made another and took it to work and everyone ate it up. FANTASTIC! definite keeper :D
I found the cake to be a bit too filling and quite bland so I made quite a few changes to the recipe while in keeping with the original flavor and idea of a fresh apple cake. After these needed changes, my family gobbled it all up in two sittings whereas the original recipe sat on my counter for a week. Here are the changes I made:I substituted softened butter in place of the vegetable oil and used only 1 egg instead if 3 and cut back in the flour to only 1 1/2 cups. I took out the vanilla altogether and only used 1 cup of sugar. I also finely chopped the apples which really made the cake much more moist. I added a tsp of nutmeg and a 1/2 tsp of needed salt.
I made this for my office birthday treat. Everyone liked it. This very simple cake can serve as a breakfast coffee cake treat or a dessert. It has a nice apple and spice flavor that everyone can enjoy. I used Granny Smith apples. I noticed that the dough was very stiff when I folded it into the baking pan. I worried that I had left out some liquid ingredient because it seemed so stickey. Don't worry, it poofs up nicely in the oven into a more cake-y texture.
I thought this was pretty good and actually better than expected. When I attempt a recipe the first time I typically cut it in half so as not to waste ingredients just in-case its not to my liking. I did the same with this recipe and baked it in a bread pan. When it was done I lightly dusted it with powdered sugar for a garnish. The batter was a tad too sweet, but was slightly balanced with the fresh apples and walnuts. I only had to take it out of the oven 5 minutes earlier due to baking a smaller portion.
This is delicious, and probably the best apple cake I've ever eaten! It's loaded with apple flavor, the cinnamon doesn't overwhelm it, and the walnuts provide just the right amount of crunch. A real winner here!!!
I made this cake for my dad's birthday celebration last night. It was great!! I cut sugar to 1 cup and that was plenty. As other reviewers suggested, I added extra cinnamon and a 1/2 tsp salt. I checked on it after baking 40 min and it was done (baked in 9x13 metal pan). I will check next time at 30 min. I made "Bobby Flay's Salted Caramel Sauce" (from another site) to top it and everyone loved it.
the cake was wonderful!, I changed it a little. I used baking powder instead of baking soda, also granny smith apples and I put the apples on top of the batter in the pan and sprinkled it with a little cinnamon and sugar. Also I added some nutmeg. And since I am allergic to walnuts I used pecans instead.
This cake was wonderful! Very moist and the nice thing is if it doesn't get eaten immediately it doesn't dry out! Also it is great without the nuts, I am allergic to nuts and sometimes by leaving them out the cake is missing something, not this cake!
This is a family pleaser! I don't use the nuts. Easy, Fast, Fresh, Good, and Not to Sweet! I use a 9x9 pan, and when it's done I turn it out onto a large plate when still warm, and with a large salad fork poke a bunch of "drain" holes in it, then I make a butter & powered sugar icing and drizzle it all over. It seeps into the holes, and YUMMY!! We like to just use our fingers and use it as a finger bread/snack/desert.
This is a great recipe! Of course being that I am Romanian myself, I had to give it a try. I've used it for countless gatherings, occasions, etc. each time I make it, people rave about it and ask for the recipe. My mother-in-law (who was born in Romania) also asked me for this recipe so that's how I definitely knew this was a hit. It is a moist and delicious cake! I especially like that it is not overly sweet. I usually coat the cake with powdered sugar well after it cooled off, or....... for those days when I just need the "extra something", I serve it warm out of the oven with a scoop of ice cream (preferably vanilla or butter pecan) right on top. Yum!!
Made exactly as directed. Easy and absolutely delicious. I used 5 large granny smith apples and chopped them fairly small. The apple pieces took up so much of the batter I was afraid the cake would not turn out but it did and was delicious. Will make again.
My fiance and I really liked this cake. It's nice and moist, and really easy to prepare! I used Golden Delicious apples and left out the walnuts for personal preference. I think next time I might add a little nutmeg for a tad more spice.
This is SO good. I've made it three times now and every time someone asks for the recipe. I've done red delicious, granny smiths and fuji apples, all were good. I made this in a spring form pan and covered with a quick powdered sugar icing to make it pretty.
Loved this! I will add 1/4th alt next time; also, increase cinnamon to two tsps. I also added a penuche glaze made with real butter, brown sugar, milk and some confectioners sugar( see recipe elsewhere.) This is a real keeper-recipe!
I was looking for a recipe to make for a Romanian friend and I found this one. I tried it and she said that she hadn't tasted this cake since she was home in Romanania. It is just like her mom used to make! My family loves it too!
