Romanian Apple Cake

This recipe is wonderful! I live in Holland and they do not sell vegetable oil like they do at home in America, so I had to use corn oil and it turned out perfectly. I used Braeburn apples since our choice of apples are not the same as they are in the states. I think using Braeburn apples was far better than the typical American apples I've grown up eating. This cake is even better the next day when kept in an air-tight container; it actually makes the cake more moist. I used the walnuts like it called for, but I made this again a week later and did not use them. I'm not a fan of nuts in recipes, but I think this recipe is perfect with the nuts but even better without them!! Simple ingredients, easy to make and absolutely delicious. I couldn't ask for any better! ***After consulting my neighbor who happens to have moved to Holland from Romania, she told me that this in it's traditional Romanian form does NOT involve walnuts at all. Just thought I'd pass that bit of information along.***

