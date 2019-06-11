Fourth of July Layered Gelatin

This is a great and simple recipe- best yet, you can adjust the colors to match any holiday, as long as there is jello that matches. In addition, you can cut this into any shape with a cookie cutter, to match the holiday- very festive! My only dislike was how incredibly rubbery it got when made as specified. I had to make it in a 13x9 pan, as the recipe calls for, and it became so hard when refrigerated that it was difficult to even extract from the dish (I could have oiled it but there is something gross about jello with oil on it). While my guests liked the taste, they did not care for the consistency and there was far less eaten than I would have liked. I'm assuming that adding just a little bit less plain gelatin than the recipe calls for might make this far better... I'm sure it would be trial and error but I am willing to try just because it is so pretty and unique!