Fourth of July Layered Gelatin

A hit with kids and those young at heart. My childhood neighbor made it our block party and now, even though I have moved far away, I still make it with fond memories...it just isn't Fourth of July without it! I have seen similar recipes where the white layer is made with sour cream or whipped topping, but this one uses sweetened condensed milk...easy and delicious!

By MamaMia72

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cherry gelatin mix into a heatproof bowl, stir in 1 packet of unflavored gelatin, and mix with 2 cups of boiling water, stirring until the gelatin has dissolved and the mixture is clear, about 2 minutes. Pour into the bottom of a 9x13 rectangular glass baking dish. Place in refrigerator until completely cold and set, about 1 hour.

  • Sprinkle 4 packets of unflavored gelatin onto 1 cup of boiling water in a heatproof bowl, allow to stand for about 3 minutes, and stir until dissolved; mix in the sweetened condensed milk. Allow to cool but not thicken, about 10 minutes; gently pour into a layer on top of the cherry layer. Return to refrigerator and allow to chill completely, about 1 more hour.

  • Place blue raspberry gelatin mix and 1 packet of unflavored gelatin into a heatproof bowl, and mix with 2 cups of boiling water, stirring until the blue gelatin is clear, about 2 minutes. Allow to stand and cool but not thicken, about 10 minutes; gently pour onto the white layer. Chill in refrigerator until the dessert is firm and cold, about 1 hour. To serve, cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 79.5mg. Full Nutrition
