Fourth of July Layered Gelatin
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 110
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.2g 11 %
carbohydrates: 21g 7 %
sugars: 21g
fat: 1.4g 2 %
saturated fat: 0.9g 5 %
cholesterol: 5.6mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 43.6IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 1.8mcg
calcium: 47.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 4.7mg 2 %
potassium: 61.1mg 2 %
sodium: 79.5mg 3 %
calories from fat: 12.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.