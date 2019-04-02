Caribbean Fish With Mango Salsa

This is a great recipe...I tripled the spice blend mix to have on hand and used it on pounded chicken breast. Used coconut milk in the egg wash and ground coconut in with the crumbs...fresh peach mango salsa and yello rice finished it off and even my kids loved it
This recipe has as couple of issues that just kill it. Number one, the entire recipe requires 1 tablespoon of spice mix. The directions have you mixing up what will amount to a full 1/3 of a cup of spice mix. I don't know about you but JHC what a waste. Then it has you put the 1 tbsp you will use in the panko where it pretty much languishes because the egg dunk won't work without the flour dunk that should precede it. The result as directed was tasteless fish with a bright crunchy and completely out of place fruit salad. SO, I made it again tonight. (I had all this spice mix left over!!) I mixed the tbsp of spice mix in with 1/4 cup of flour and dredged the tilapia in that, then egg, then panko. The Salsa I put on the stove and cooked with an additional tablespoon of lime juice and 1 tsp of the spice mix. The result was perfect, making this into a 5 star recipe. The fish became full flavoured and juicy cuz the spice was on the fish and sealed with the flour and egg, I also salted the filets before flouring. The salsa actually became a salsa and with the spice added became a rich accompaniment perfectly married to the flavour of the fish. THIS I will make again. What to do with the remaining spice I have no idea. Cut it in half at least, even just a 1/3. I also subbed parsley for the cilantro which I taste as soap.
Very good recipe - good enough for guests! For the salss, I added 1 seeded and chopped jalapeno pepper and it added a bit of heat that we like. Very fresh tasting and the fish pan-fried (without oil) to a nice golden colour. Yum!
Excellent flavor, but the instructions call for too much in the spice mix when you really only need a tablespoon total, so cut it at least in half. Also, be sure to coat the fish in flour before dredging in Ithe egg wsh or else the bread crumbs will not stick. I used a pre-made mango salsa I had on hand. Delicious.
Brilliant, followed recipe exactly first 2-3 times making, have moved to purple bell peppers and green onion instead of red onion these days, but even as written strictly brilliant. I only judge a recipe on it's listed to the spec compositions, and without messing with it one of the best I've had from AR
This was good. I had a difficult time getting the breading to stick and I am not sure it really added much to the recipe. Next time I think I will just omit it and make it a more "week night friendly" dinner. I did use jarred mango salsa that I added more mango and black beans to.
Enjoyed this recipe. Always looking for interesting ways to fix fish. Didn't have all the ingredients, but it didn't matter. Instead of making the mango salsa I used Italian Rose, Mango Salsa I bought at Sam's Wholesale. A lot of the same ingredients, but a lot easier. Recipe tasted great, thanks
I didn't want breading on my fish so I pan seared it with canola oil 3 min on each side. Turned out great! I also didn't have all spices on hand. Just sprinkled all spice, salt pepper, paprika,crushed fennel seed and cumin. Also just had store bought mango salsa. Quick and very simple. Will make again and again
I tried this recipe with no fennel or pineapple but it still came out superb! Instead of green pepper, I used the poblano pepper with its extra zip. It's all about the mango of course. It came out great. My family really enjoyed it.
The recipe was great. It did make extra seasoning but thats ok because the mix is great and can be used on other fish, chicken, or pork. I did use monkfish instead of tilapia but otherwise followed recipe exactly.
Loved the salsa! Made the fish but used cod instead of tilapia. Used all other stated ingredients but changed the cooking method. I brushed with olive oil, rubbed both sides with the fish spice and then patted on the panko and baked at 400 for 20 minutes. Good! Makes a lot of rub but you can freeze the rest and use later. I used only 1/4 of it.
I read some reviews, and coated the fish with flour first. This was a "spur of the moment recipe.... so I didn't have some of the spices (ginger!)... but used what I had. Totally omitted the mango salso... but it was delicious without it!
Loved it! It was delicious and very healthy. Nicer display than the picture. It made quite a bit more of spice than required for the dish; however, I will be making it again soon and will have the spices ready to go.
OMG!!! This salsa is AMAZING! I liked the fish batter too with all the spices. I made the spice muxture like it said but put all of it into my bread crums instead of just a tablespoon like it said. It was very flavorful, fresh, and islandy. It didn't take me but about 40 mins to prep and cook everything. I multi-tasked. I also reused leftover batter on shrinp! Super light summer fresh dish.
I made a Dairy Free and Gluten Free recipe. Replace milk with almond or coconut milk. Replace panko breeding with Origen Natural Quinoa Puffs! Delicious! And add a great crunch! I also added more shredded coconut and coconut milk to side of rice.
ok, in all fairness I didn't really follow the recipe but rather used it for inspiration. one of those nights where I look in the fridge and wonder what I'm going to do with some frozen haddock and some frozen shrimp. oh, and no eggs. Thawed the fish and shrimp, wetted with mayo. breaded with panko and coconut. Seasoned with some jerk seasoning, baked with butter at 350. Served with some mango salsa. Came out well.
