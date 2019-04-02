Caribbean Fish With Mango Salsa

This Caribbean fish recipe can be made with fish or with scallops and will wake up your taste buds! I am not a real recipe follower, and I change it around all the time. Hope this works for you.

By Michaelc

Ingredients

Fish Spice Mix:
Mango Salsa:
Breaded Fish:

Directions

  • Mix together paprika, curry powder, cumin, allspice, ginger, coriander, salt, black pepper, fennel, and cayenne pepper in a bowl; set aside.

  • In a bowl, lightly toss mango, pineapple, red bell pepper, black beans, red onion, and cilantro in a bowl; pour lime juice over mango mixture and toss again. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

  • Whisk together egg and milk in a bowl. In a separate shallow bowl, stir panko crumbs with coconut. Stir about 1 tablespoon of the spice mix, or to taste, into the panko crumb mixture.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Dip tilapia fillets into egg mixture, then press gently into panko crumb mixture to coat both sides of fillets. Brush off any loose crumbs, then lay fillets into the hot oil. Pan-fry until fish is opaque inside and golden brown outside, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Serve with mango salsa.

Tips

The spice mix can be used as desired and will keep for a while.

If you want to make this recipe with scallops, simply cook them for 2 minutes on each side. If they are overcooked, they can be a little tough.

Complete this dish with Zatarain's Caribbean rice on the side. Add 1/2 red bell pepper and 1/4 cup of fresh pineapple to the rice.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients and spice mix. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 79.9mg; sodium 645.6mg. Full Nutrition
