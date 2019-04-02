Caribbean Fish With Mango Salsa

This recipe has as couple of issues that just kill it. Number one, the entire recipe requires 1 tablespoon of spice mix. The directions have you mixing up what will amount to a full 1/3 of a cup of spice mix. I don't know about you but JHC what a waste. Then it has you put the 1 tbsp you will use in the panko where it pretty much languishes because the egg dunk won't work without the flour dunk that should precede it. The result as directed was tasteless fish with a bright crunchy and completely out of place fruit salad. SO, I made it again tonight. (I had all this spice mix left over!!) I mixed the tbsp of spice mix in with 1/4 cup of flour and dredged the tilapia in that, then egg, then panko. The Salsa I put on the stove and cooked with an additional tablespoon of lime juice and 1 tsp of the spice mix. The result was perfect, making this into a 5 star recipe. The fish became full flavoured and juicy cuz the spice was on the fish and sealed with the flour and egg, I also salted the filets before flouring. The salsa actually became a salsa and with the spice added became a rich accompaniment perfectly married to the flavour of the fish. THIS I will make again. What to do with the remaining spice I have no idea. Cut it in half at least, even just a 1/3. I also subbed parsley for the cilantro which I taste as soap.

