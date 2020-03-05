Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.51 stars
71 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a delicious, tangy vinaigrette. It's so versatile, it can be used for mixed greens or taco salads. Enjoy! Serve immediately or keep in the fridge for 4 to 5 days. I prefer white wine vinegar in this recipe, as opposed to regular white vinegar. You can also use Dijon mustard if you prefer to spicy brown.

By drjwall

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend the lime juice, vinegar, and cilantro together in a blender until smooth. Add the brown sugar, garlic, and salt; blend again until smooth. Spoon the mustard into the mixture. Turn the blender on and slowly pour the olive oil into the dressing mixture in a thin stream; blend until thoroughly combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 13.5g; sodium 54.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (74)

Most helpful positive review

Dawn Logterman
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2011
I've been making salads all summer and I like to make my salad dressings homemade. This recipe caught my eye as I love cilantro and always have some in the fridge waiting to be used. The only change I made was I used Dijon mustard instead of spicy brown mustard. Next time will add some color to my salad like cherry tomatoes. My salad ingredients were mixed greens avocado red onion and sliced chicken breast and feta. This salad dressing is a bright green and has a crisp fresh flavor. Read More
Helpful
(70)

Most helpful critical review

LIZCANCOOK
Rating: 3 stars
02/05/2012
Beautiful color, and I loved the fresh bite of the cilantro and the tang of the fresh lime juice and vinegar; however, I did not care for the sweetness from the brown sugar at all. Read More
Helpful
(12)
SCAREY76
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2012
Great to use for summer entertaining. The only change I made to the lime-cilantro dressing was to add a dash of chipotle chili powder and a dash of cumin. Before adding these, the recipe was a little too "bright" and needed some smokiness. I used this recipe over a layered taco salad that included tri-colored tortilla strips, black beans, corn, Chopped tomatoes, quartered & seeded cucumber slices, Mexican cheese, lime wedges (garnish), avocado slices. I made the Key West chicken recipe from Allrecipes, as another person suggested. I LOVE these two recipes together! I think this Key West chicken and a little of the lime-cilantro dressing drizzled over it could be pretty versatile together, even in different dishes. (I cooked the chicken on a grill pan and then cut it into strips to serve with the salad. With the taco salad, I also served taco-seasoned ground beef and had a bottle of Catalina dressing on hand, so people could go “old school” with their taco salad, if they wanted to do so, instead of using the chicken and lime-cilantro vinagrette. (The Catalina bottle never got opened, though :) I also made taco bowls by putting 10-inch flour tortillas over soup cans in the oven, on a baking sheet, baking @ 400 for 10 min, then letting cool completely so they retain their shape. Read More
Helpful
(47)
sherekeewoman
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2011
I love this light dressing! I added a couple tablespoons, maybe less, of grated fresh ginger, and it was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Errorkitten
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2011
Fantastic! I have also made it without any oil and just adding extra lime juice. Was just as good. My new favorite dressing it was excellent over a green salad with fruit. Read More
Helpful
(17)
healthymom
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2011
This was delish! I used with the Margarita Grilled Shrimp from this site over a salad of romaine yellow peppers tomato and red onion. AMAZING! The shrimp were 5 stars too! Read More
Helpful
(11)
joy-of-jesus-smileymom
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2011
YUM! I cut the olive oil to 1/4 cup and added 1/4 tsp. pepper. Makes a yummy broccoli slaw! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Emily Tisdale
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2011
Wow! Sounded too good to wait to make! Turned out delicious. Am taking to Church today with a tossed salad. Kinda hope we have leftovers but doubt it! I didn't even have to tweak which is unusual! Read More
Helpful
(9)
bitterquill
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2013
Very simple preparation; I used my stick blender to cut down on cleanup. I also cut the oil by 1/4 to make the final product a little lower in calories. The taste is pretty good alone but it really sang on a salad of baby greens with tomato red onion avocado crumbled cotija and a sliced grilled chicken breast (I used Key West Chicken recipe from this site). Awesome easy-to-make combo that I will make again soon! Read More
Helpful
(6)
