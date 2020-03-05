Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette

1 of 74

Rating: 5 stars I've been making salads all summer and I like to make my salad dressings homemade. This recipe caught my eye as I love cilantro and always have some in the fridge waiting to be used. The only change I made was I used Dijon mustard instead of spicy brown mustard. Next time will add some color to my salad like cherry tomatoes. My salad ingredients were mixed greens avocado red onion and sliced chicken breast and feta. This salad dressing is a bright green and has a crisp fresh flavor. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars Great to use for summer entertaining. The only change I made to the lime-cilantro dressing was to add a dash of chipotle chili powder and a dash of cumin. Before adding these, the recipe was a little too "bright" and needed some smokiness. I used this recipe over a layered taco salad that included tri-colored tortilla strips, black beans, corn, Chopped tomatoes, quartered & seeded cucumber slices, Mexican cheese, lime wedges (garnish), avocado slices. I made the Key West chicken recipe from Allrecipes, as another person suggested. I LOVE these two recipes together! I think this Key West chicken and a little of the lime-cilantro dressing drizzled over it could be pretty versatile together, even in different dishes. (I cooked the chicken on a grill pan and then cut it into strips to serve with the salad. With the taco salad, I also served taco-seasoned ground beef and had a bottle of Catalina dressing on hand, so people could go “old school” with their taco salad, if they wanted to do so, instead of using the chicken and lime-cilantro vinagrette. (The Catalina bottle never got opened, though :) I also made taco bowls by putting 10-inch flour tortillas over soup cans in the oven, on a baking sheet, baking @ 400 for 10 min, then letting cool completely so they retain their shape. Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars I love this light dressing! I added a couple tablespoons, maybe less, of grated fresh ginger, and it was delicious. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I have also made it without any oil and just adding extra lime juice. Was just as good. My new favorite dressing it was excellent over a green salad with fruit. Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars Beautiful color, and I loved the fresh bite of the cilantro and the tang of the fresh lime juice and vinegar; however, I did not care for the sweetness from the brown sugar at all. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This was delish! I used with the Margarita Grilled Shrimp from this site over a salad of romaine yellow peppers tomato and red onion. AMAZING! The shrimp were 5 stars too! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! I cut the olive oil to 1/4 cup and added 1/4 tsp. pepper. Makes a yummy broccoli slaw! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Sounded too good to wait to make! Turned out delicious. Am taking to Church today with a tossed salad. Kinda hope we have leftovers but doubt it! I didn't even have to tweak which is unusual! Helpful (9)