Grandma's Apple Pie 'Ala Mode' Moonshine
This apple pie moonshine is delish!
Great Recipes I changed a few things though I add and extra 1cup of grain Alcohol and an extra .5cup of vodka (WE LIKE IT REALLY STRONG) I also put a cinnamon stick and half a vanilla bean in each jar before bottling. One other thing due to the alcohol Content being so high you can store them at room temp... thanks for a great recipe everyone enjoys this stuff...Read More
I made it just as written I would have rated it higher but it was way too much of alcohol taste for me. I may be a light weight too when it comes to liquor. It smells really good and does taste somewhat like apple pie.Read More
I've been making apple pie for about 5 years now. I prefer to use applied cider vs apple juice, but that's just me. A few times I have sliced apples and put them in the mason jars when I fill them.....it's like eating the tequila worm, very high alcohol content. Lol Also, as a few have said, due to the high alcohol content, you do not need to refrigerate, I'd advise not to. If you you open a jar and don't finish it,then yes refrigerate it or it will go bad. During my years I've found that the longer it sits.....the better it gets. I let mine sit for a min of 3 months in my storage area before drinking it. I have a few that I still have left that are just over a year old and opened one the other day.....holy cow! Very great taste and we'll aged....yummy! This fall I'm going to get one of those 30qt turkey fryers for outside and going to try making large batches and furthering my experimenting. When I bottle, I put 1-2 sticks in and sometimes some sliced apples. If you have a filter or strainer that helps take out alot of the "floaties". Also try this- instead of mixing the alcohol in the pot, put some in the jars first, and then pour the cooled cider into the jars. That way it will be easier to tell just how much alcohol is in your jars instead of guessing. Try it with different levels and strengths, find your sweet spot. :) Hope this helps alot of people.
This stuff is Amazing as all get out. and it will Knock you on your Keister despite the sinfully delicious taste, This has been Verified.
My hubby, Mitch, made this recipe! Only gave it 4 stars because we did not add the white sugar! Thought it would make it too sweet for our tastes. We didn't miss it! It was great! You can serve this hot or cold! We tried both and it's great as a hot toddy if you have the flu! Just warm a bit before bed, sip it and get a great nights sleep! ;)
Great taste, Great for a cool fall day or evening .
This is delicious! Since a 750 mL bottle of Everclear comes out to a little more than 3 cups, I just used it all. Other than that - made the recipe exactly & it tastes awesome! The alcohol content is about 30% (you can barely taste it), so I might try it again with a little more Everclear to get it closer to 40% and a little more kick.
My favorite Fall drink...absolutely love this stuff!
This is awesome! Super strong but so yummy! I did put a 1/2 vanilla bean, a cinnamon stick & 1 clove in each jar for extra flavor! Will make agaain!
This is a great base recipe. I add nutmeg and more cloves, and a third of a vanilla bean in the pot. Also this time i added four minced apples to steep. Also i simmer for two hours to get the deeper flavors. Also I double the recipe and add a total of 5 fifths, four bottles of everclear, and one of decent vanilla vodka. Then add the cinnamon stick and vanilla bean to each jar.
This was delicious, easy to prepare, and indeed quite strong. I made so much that I was able to take some of the excess to a party, where it was very much a hit.
Loved this!... It was a big hit with all my friends!... Makes a great Christmas gift!... Don't drink to much at once though! lol
Very good recipe! I've made it two years in a row for fall and football season. Couple things tho I did change... no vanilla vodka, no clove (didn't have any) and I doubled the recipe. I put it in mason jars and let set for a couple weeks and it gets real good! (: Also I added actual moonshine cause you really can't call it moonshine without it! Lol so between that and the ever clear you have to really watch how much you drink.... :-)
I tried this with a back yard cook out and a few games of horseshoes every one said it was the bomb I did change 2 things I used 1 table spoon of pure vanilla in place of the vanilla vodka and did NOT add the clove Tigerredsoul
I only use cinnamon sticks! !!..... and both bottles of liquor....This year we mixed it up and used Caramel Vodka so it is ... Caramel Apple Pie :)
Been making this recipe for about 3 years now and have tried different vodka's and different apple juices but I just noticed the last word in the recipe, "refrigerate". I have never done that last word. I've always made the batch, bottled it and stuck it away in the closet for at least six weeks. Gets a little stronger with age, taste great and everyone I share with says its the best they've ever had. Once I open a jar, then it goes into the fridge.
Made this last night. So good! Didn't want to make any expensive purchases, so I substituted what I had on hand. Captain Morgan for the Everclear and plain vodka vs. vanilla. Added powdered vanilla bean into the apple mixture. Tasted just like apple pie filling!
I made a batch last night and I suggest using a home made apple pie spice when you heat it up and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. The spice is 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon 2 Teaspoons ground nutmeg 1 teaspoon ground cardamom. Just make sure too filter when you poor into jars. is in point.
OUTSTANDING. Used authentic moonshine, organic apple juice, organic cider, and instead of the vanilla vodka we added 1 T. organic vanilla and one cup of filtered water since our 'shine has some kick. :-) We didn't want to add commercial spirits since it was so authentic already. WILL MAKE OVER AND OVER AND OVER AGAIN!!!
holy .... thats some potent stuff but very good might cut back the vodka to a cup kinda stuck out from the apple pie taste
I've given this away as Christmas gifts for a few years now, and everyone, to include me, loves it. I split a whole nutmeg and steep along with the clove and cinnamon stick. I usually make a double batch and have a little bit of a large bottle of Everclear and vodka left over, so I just dump it right in. I know a lot of people consider this recipe to be too strong, but it's fine to me. You should REALLY sip this, 'cause if you don't, it'll be too late and you'll be on your butt texting people you shouldn't.
I made this the other weekend and it came out DELICIOUS... I just added a vanilla bean while its was cooking and then I cut a vanilla bean into pieces and added a piece to each of the 5 jars along with a cinnamon stick...Cant wait to taste again when it ages a little bit...
TASTY!
I gave most of my batch away and everyone loves this stuff. I have a little stash of my own but haven't had a chance to taste it. I may have to change this review once I actually get to have some of this!
This is an amazing recipe! Very delicious. I added some allspice and used ground clove because I did not have whole cloves. Turned out delicious. I will definitely make it again! Thanks for the recipe!
wonderful; made 6 qt.
Wow, just wow!
OMG! Awesome! That's all I can say !
So excited to start this until I realized I had to go out of state to get the grain alcohol. After finally getting it from a friend that was traveling, I got to work. Just the smell of the cider and juice with the sugar fixture is awesome! I added more cloves than it called for because I wanted one in each bottle. I doubled the recipe to get 12 bottles. I also used half a vanilla bean for extra flavor. Hot dog...what a fun Christmas gift! Something totally out of the ordinary and GREAT tasting too. I don't think you can really go wrong.
WOW! This is SO dangerously good, it's scary! You never even taste the moonshine (my husband used corn whiskey) in it! VERY, very good!
It was good and I made this pretty much to directions. I added 1tsp vanilla after simmering and cut the white sugar in half and found it still to be plenty sweet. I placed a clove and cinnamon stick in each jar. It is good as an aperitif. It is strong and meant to be sipped. A friend of mine used it as a base for 'appletini's' adding some cider and shaking as a smoother cocktail.
friggen awesome!
Love the taste, easy to make and store. I used 151 as you can't by grain alcohol in NH.
I added an extra cup of moonshine. It'll put hair on your chest!
This is great also good with peach's.
Just made this today 12/23/2013, and this is some good stuff. Will be gifting a few jars to some friends.
It's was so easy to make and it tastes great. Only had a few sips so far, it's nice and smooth. I can see this getting you into trouble real quick. My batch made just under 10 pints. I did omit the clove in my batch just not that big a fan of it..I may try adding some fresh vanilla bean next time
I thought this turned out great. In hindsight I wish I would have added 2 cups of Everclear then added incrementally to it. I wanted a classic Everclear experience of not being able to taste it and having it sneak up on you and kick your arss (think purple passion). I thought adding 3 cups produced a hot sensation but if it's true moonshine you want, then add the full 3 cups. I would rather people not taste it straight away. But truth be told, the Everclear burn does calm down after refrigeration. I put a cinnamon stick in each mason jar before in refrigerated it.
I LOVE love this recipe, I made it exactly like recipe said and I modify it by making it with 2 cups everclear and two cups vanilla vodka. I like it a little weaker so usually I just make those batches for me.. Also I've started adding mulling spice to it when it's boiling..usually like 4 pks.. It adds more spice.. And I also use the foggy Apple juice I forget what apples they are..but I think I like that better... Yummy
Just made this, of course I modified it. 3 Cups of ever clear but instead of 2 cups vanilla vodka I used 1 1/4 cup captain Morgan spiced rum and threw in a little vanilla extract. Very delicious.. New favorite drink
Easy and very good; its a hit at every party I bring it too and makes great gift ideas for the Holidays.
just made this last night! yummy!! doubled the recipe and it filled 24 mason jars perfectly! Made for Christmas gifts this year.
My brother-in-law made this and I had one sip and just had to have the recipe! It is so smooth and really does taste just like a liquid apple pie. Yummy!
Kept me warm all winter while ice fishing. Gave some friends a jar and they are making it themselves now.
I liked the recipe although it was way too sweet! I wouldn’t add any sugar because of the already sweet apple juice and apple cider vinegar. Also, DO NOT LEAVE CINNAMON STICKS IN JAR! I made the mistake of leaving them in the jar because it looked cool but the next day the drink was nearly ruined do to the overpowering cinnamon flavor. Basically made an overly sweet fireball.
I've tried a couple of different recipes for "Apple Pie" and this one is, by far, the best. The only change I made to this recipe was to replace the white sugar with Splenda. Good stuff!!
Delicious! Skipped the vodka and added extra everclear and a little bit of vanilla extract instead. Because I live in California- had to use 151 proof as they don't sell 190.
Great recipe, but keep in mind that this will yield a 36 proof (18% abv) alcoholic beverage, which hardly passes for moonshine. If you want to make a true moonshine-strength liquor, then double the alcohol to make it 72 proof (36% abv). This will be a sipping drink, like whiskey... so keep that in mind and drink lightly. Here's my alteration: same recipe, but added an extra cup of brown suger; 1 tsp salt; 2 extra cloves; 1 tsp ground cinnamon (along with the 4 sticks); a full 1750ml bottle of 190 proof grain alchohol; no vanilla vodka; and added 2 tsp of pure vanilla extract. Oh, and I also used unfiltered apple juice, to give it that home-squeezed look. The result... a true 72-proof apple pie à la mode moonshine. Delish! But drink lightly!
Good flavor especially with the addition of whipped vodka. I used a gallon each of cider and apple juice to cut the strength. It was a bit strong to me going by the original recipe.
WOW! Was sittin around my campfire scared to stand up! lol Great Stuff!
Made this as gifts for a few friends. Didn't change a thing. They all said it was wonderful. And, that it packed quite a punch! Lol. I have requests to make again.
Best ever. The longer it sits the stronger it gets. Be very careful!
Absolutely wonderful! Just make sure you don't add the alcohol until it is completely cool!
I make this for Christmas gifts and always get requests for more. Sometimes I will switch out the vanilla vodka for caramel which is always a big hit too
Made it last night for a family campfire. Had it in a slow cooker with sugar and spices sans alcohol about 4 hrs, then served kids first, added more cider, then the alcohol (whipped cream vodka sub for vanilla vodka). It was a huge hit with all ages.
Everyone loves this and asks for their own jar! I cut the sugar in half and added extra spices (apple pie spice
I don’t add any of the white or brown sugar. I have made this multiple time and it’s always a hit! So easy, too.
When I make this people flip for it! Never gets old, can never get enough!
This stuff is so freaking yummy!!!
This stuff is amazing! I used 1/4 tsp of ground clove while it simmered and added 1 tsp of vanilla after it cooled, as I had neither of those items on hand. It was fabulous. Can't wait to see what steeping with the cinnamon sticks for a couple weeks does to it.
Oh my this is amazing and it only gets better with time. Best recipe yet that I've found. I think the vanilla vodka makes it better!
5 allspice berries were added.
Love this recipe, I also cut down on the white sugar by half like some reviewers and also increased the amount of cinnamon sticks
I have made this a few times and its always a hit, i up the everclear as we all like it strong! Am making a batch today for a wedding on Leap year day at a ski resort! Will be sipping around the bon fire in the snow at the bottom of the sled hill after wedding ;)
This is amazing. Made it with friends and used just 5 cups of everclear and it's amazing. It's very strong so be careful. Really good on the rocks
Incredible stuff! I make it every Christmas to give away as gifts and I always get asked for more. I guess that means my friends are all lushes! LOL! Seriously though, this stuff is awesome and so easy to make. Perfect for the holidays! Thank you! :-)
This was my first ever Moonshine (making or tasting), and it is soooooo gooooood!!!!!
Awesome recipe.
I love this, I made it for all my co-workers and it was a huge hit! I added one whole vanilla bean (split) to the mixture as it simmered. Yum!
SOOOOOO dangerously delicious! I made this years ago and I'm about to make it again.
Amazing!
I’ve made this recipe before and it’s a HUGE WINNER!! The thing of it is, you gotta make it in June if your gonna hand out pint size jars for Christmas. The longer it sits in a dark closet, the less alcohol burn you’ll taste when you serve it. NOW IT BECOMES VERY DANGEROUS!! LOL
I make this every year as gifts for family and friends. I put in mason jars with homemade labels and a fabric round on the top. Its become a tradition! Everyone loves it!
Made Once Before....Really Good !!!
I made it exactly as its written... it is wonderful!
I made this for a bonfire party we had, and everyone was blown away! I used whipped cream flavored vodka because it was on sale and put apple slices and a cinnamon stick or two in each jar. Made with these measurements exactly, I filled up about 5-1/2 large Ball jars. I will absolutely make this again and it has given me the homemade moonshine bug (oh no!) Thanks Grandma!!!
Whew! Yummy, but potent!
I made this. Tweaked it a little the 2nd go around.....i put in 1 tsp of cinnamon and nutmeg, 2.5 cups of 190 Everclear and 1.5 cups Wipped Vodka. DELISH!!
I also added the 4 cups of everclear and 2 1/2 cups of vanilla vodka!! Amazing stuff! We passed around 1 jar between 5 people! Didn't need anymore!! Will defiantly be making this again! So tasty and powerful!
I make it every year for our annual campout and every year people are looking for more. I'm tripling the recipe this year!
Heavy and good
Came out awesome, actually making it again for friends
I've been playing with this recipe for a few weeks now and I think I nailed it. Half gallon of Everclear, 3 pints of Captain Morgan,( 750ml bottle), one gallon of apple juice, 1/2 gallon of apple cider.. one cup of brown sugar. 3 cinnamon sticks and a good spash af vannilla,and the best part 8 oz of honey. Heat everything except the alcohol for 30 min or more if you want. Mix in the everclear and captain morgan. And it's done .
This is awesome and very easy to make! I used ground cloves since that is what I had on the spice rack. I left 1 cinnamon stick in the bottle and it just got better.
Incredibly tasty. Made it with 3/4s of the the alcohol content and it was great. The house smelled like Apple Pie. Highly recommend.
Great recipe. Followed it exactly. Tastes a lot like Apple Pie. If you like your drinks strong I would add at least another cup of Everclear.
Loved it, will definitely make again.
I made 2 batches. One was made exactly as written, the second batch I used caramel vodka instead of vanilla. Both were delicious....and potent!!
I did tweek the recipe a little by using spiced apple cider and added 1/2 cup more alcohol but it turned great!
I did not change a thing, and I will definitely make it again. Will cut up apples and put in the jars next time. Loved it.
This recipe turned out great! So delicious! I added some extra grain alcohol too and it's quite strong! I will definitely be making this against
It turned out great! Gave a sample to my son and he loved it too. I didn't make any changes to recipe.
I made this back in October, it was good then, we let it sit in our garage fridge and it’s so much more delicious now! Made it again tonight for my husbands employees. It’s so good. On a side note, cake vodka works well too, if your liquor store is out of vanilla!
Excellent! We add a little apple pie spice while cooking and 1/3 split vanilla bean pod at bottling. Yum! Drink slow and share, share, share!
awesome, and so easy. Friends and family loved it.
This us a real good recipe I have made it several times but I have change it a little a coupleof times. I have used fresh pressed Apple cider and replaced the Vanilla Vodka with Whipped Vodka. I have also replaced the 2 cups of sugars and have used a jar of real honey.
This is the bomb!!!
Hi, this is my first time making this. I thought 1 cup of white and 1 cup of brown would make this too sweet. And I was right. Next time I may do .5 cup of white instead of a full cup or just may skip the white sugar all together; it was a tad too sweet. Overall this is very yummy and very smooth but I can see getting headache real quick from all that sugar. Also, I have read several people’s comments about it either being too strong or they added more alcohol cause it wasn’t strong enough. Since everyone’s pallette is so different I followed the recipe but now I know for me in the future I will be adding a full bottle of everclear and maybe a little bit more vanilla vodka and cut back on the sugar some. Otherwise this good, and plan to make in the future again!!! Thank you
we cant get everclear here so i had to use vodka. it was perfect though. you taste the apple pie then get the warm fuzzy feeling with the alcohol. perfect drink!
