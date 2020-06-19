Grandma's Apple Pie 'Ala Mode' Moonshine

201 Ratings
  • 5 182
  • 4 15
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This apple pie moonshine is delish!

By UNCHAINED

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
35 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
46
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

46
Original recipe yields 46 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place apple cider, apple juice, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon sticks, and whole clove in a large pot over high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely.

    Advertisement

  • Stir grain alcohol and vanilla vodka into the cooled mixture. Pour into clean bottles or jars; store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; carbohydrates 20g; fat 0.1g; sodium 7.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/31/2022