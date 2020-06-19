Grandma's Apple Pie 'Ala Mode' Moonshine

I've been making apple pie for about 5 years now. I prefer to use applied cider vs apple juice, but that's just me. A few times I have sliced apples and put them in the mason jars when I fill them.....it's like eating the tequila worm, very high alcohol content. Lol Also, as a few have said, due to the high alcohol content, you do not need to refrigerate, I'd advise not to. If you you open a jar and don't finish it,then yes refrigerate it or it will go bad. During my years I've found that the longer it sits.....the better it gets. I let mine sit for a min of 3 months in my storage area before drinking it. I have a few that I still have left that are just over a year old and opened one the other day.....holy cow! Very great taste and we'll aged....yummy! This fall I'm going to get one of those 30qt turkey fryers for outside and going to try making large batches and furthering my experimenting. When I bottle, I put 1-2 sticks in and sometimes some sliced apples. If you have a filter or strainer that helps take out alot of the "floaties". Also try this- instead of mixing the alcohol in the pot, put some in the jars first, and then pour the cooled cider into the jars. That way it will be easier to tell just how much alcohol is in your jars instead of guessing. Try it with different levels and strengths, find your sweet spot. :) Hope this helps alot of people.